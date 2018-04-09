UK's Top Doctor Demands Ban For "Killer" Kitchen Knives

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 02:45

Hot on the heels of London Mayor Sadiq Kahn's city-wide ban on knives, The Express reports that one of Scotland’s leading doctors has called for a ban on "killer" kitchen knives.

Dr John Crichton, the new chairman of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, wants the sale of pointed kitchen knives to be banned to help reduce the number of fatal stabbings.

Dr Crichton, who took on the role of chairman in June this year, is championing a switch to so-called “R”-bladed knives, which have rounded points and are far less effective as weapons.

As The Express details, he said that research shows many attacks, particularly in households where there has been a history of violence, involve kitchen knives because they are so easily accessible. Dr Crichton believes a switch from sharp-pointed, long-bladed knives to the new design could save lives.

 “This is a public health measure and public health measures are always about society deciding on a self-imposed restriction for the public good.”

Maybe - to be safer - all knives should be blunted to a government-mandated level of kill-a-bility... oh and while we are banning dangerous kitchen implements - what about rolling-pins? Perhaps they should be licensed to only those who pass a government-mandated baking sanity test?

Comments

Adolph.H. Tue, 04/10/2018 - 02:47 Permalink

Good luck. But we know that sort of stupidity is what Brits are famous for. 

There was this story of a guy who killed his broad by hitting her with a deep frozen sausage. Let's hope Einstein didn't hear about it...

---

It's okay not to be a Jew. 

css1971 Adolph.H. Tue, 04/10/2018 - 02:57 Permalink

Typical 1st order leftist thinking. If we make enough rules and save enough people from themselves they will stop hurting each other.

It amazes me that anyone could take knife laws seriously. They quite literally would have to ban the concept of pointy.

And next of course are screwdrivers, which is what most thugs carry anyway.

It is already illegal to carry knives in the UK, btw. London remains ahead of New York. It has been fully culturally enriched to American standards.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 css1971 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 03:01 Permalink

What about hammers! And baseball bats (or rugby bats, as they are common in the UK). Are mallets to be banned? What about banning rocks! Hear, hear, on this doctor's decree all fist sized rocks will be forthwith banned!

Insane. The fucking commies don't get it. They have no clue. Such a shame to see Europe and the U.K. decline into oblivion.

Sy Kloine Bee Tue, 04/10/2018 - 02:53 Permalink

There are knife rules in certain US cities; it isn't unusual for pocket knives over a certain length or of a certain type to be restricted.  You would think that knives would be covered by 2A, but I guess nobody really bothers to sue over these laws.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 02:58 Permalink

Jeezus! I have two knife blocks and four or five different chef's knives that I rotate through on a daily basis as I usually use at least two a day. This is insanity!

Just when the UK was actually getting back to cooking decent food and now they can only make it with butter knives! More boiled mutton, I suppose. I had to eat some of that crap, once, at RAF Lakenheath. I took one bite and spit that shit out. Why? It tasted like boiled boots.

Obamanism666 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 03:07 Permalink

The slaves will not be allowed to have knives or ways of defending themselves.

Ever wonder how your knife has a rounded "Point"? After the Scottish Highlands revolt of 1745 the English Crown banned the highlanders having swords and knives. The Scottish people developed knives with rounded points which were produced in Sheffield steel industry and spread through out the Empire.

The criminals will not obey the law, why should the public be defenseless and become criminals.

It is better to be tried by 12 than carried by 6

headless blogger Tue, 04/10/2018 - 03:10 Permalink

Instead of banning knives, which is pointless, they just need to close borders, round up violent migrants, Fire Sadiq Khan (maybe deport his traitorous ass), and then start rounding up the so-called "elite leaders" who allowed the problem in first place.

hibou-Owl Tue, 04/10/2018 - 03:10 Permalink

Give  Police metal detectors, and use them!!!!

Anyone in public with a concealed knife gets an instant fine, and jail time, and maybe a little beating on the way to the copshop.

It is culture change, soft arse pommies let it happen. 

Dr. Bonzo Tue, 04/10/2018 - 03:25 Permalink

Cut it with your toenails ya fucking slaves.

LMFAO.... the long slippery slope finally ends in the gaping chasm we all predicted four goddamned decades ago.

I must say... I'm deeply satisfied the long awaited apocalypse appears to rush closer every passing day.

 

Conax Tue, 04/10/2018 - 03:35 Permalink

A piece of a broken brick is all anyone needs to easily and swiftly kill a person.

These liberal morons just keep doubling down on the stupid.  Londoners need pocket pistols. Not bans on household items.

ThorAss Tue, 04/10/2018 - 03:40 Permalink

The number one favourite pastime in the UK is walking. Lots of intrepids like to walk in the moors on overnight trips. Everyone carries a Swiss army knife or equivalent. Is that illegal? How about getting to and from your walk? Most in the UK use public transport. Again, illegal? Can you carry a knife for emergency purposes in your car? A Swiss army knife? What about tradespersons?