UK's Top Doctor Demands Ban For "Killer" Kitchen Knives

Hot on the heels of London Mayor Sadiq Kahn's city-wide ban on knives, The Express reports that one of Scotland’s leading doctors has called for a ban on "killer" kitchen knives.
Dr John Crichton, the new chairman of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, wants the sale of pointed kitchen knives to be banned to help reduce the number of fatal stabbings.
Dr Crichton, who took on the role of chairman in June this year, is championing a switch to so-called “R”-bladed knives, which have rounded points and are far less effective as weapons.
As The Express details, he said that research shows many attacks, particularly in households where there has been a history of violence, involve kitchen knives because they are so easily accessible. Dr Crichton believes a switch from sharp-pointed, long-bladed knives to the new design could save lives.
“This is a public health measure and public health measures are always about society deciding on a self-imposed restriction for the public good.”
Maybe - to be safer - all knives should be blunted to a government-mandated level of kill-a-bility... oh and while we are banning dangerous kitchen implements - what about rolling-pins? Perhaps they should be licensed to only those who pass a government-mandated baking sanity test?
Good luck. But we know that sort of stupidity is what Brits are famous for.
There was this story of a guy who killed his broad by hitting her with a deep frozen sausage. Let's hope Einstein didn't hear about it...
---
It's okay not to be a Jew.
Typical 1st order leftist thinking. If we make enough rules and save enough people from themselves they will stop hurting each other.
It amazes me that anyone could take knife laws seriously. They quite literally would have to ban the concept of pointy.
And next of course are screwdrivers, which is what most thugs carry anyway.
It is already illegal to carry knives in the UK, btw. London remains ahead of New York. It has been fully culturally enriched to American standards.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
What about hammers! And baseball bats (or rugby bats, as they are common in the UK). Are mallets to be banned? What about banning rocks! Hear, hear, on this doctor's decree all fist sized rocks will be forthwith banned!
Insane. The fucking commies don't get it. They have no clue. Such a shame to see Europe and the U.K. decline into oblivion.
In reply to Typical 1st order leftist… by css1971
Carrying anything "with intent", is already illegal.
P.s. Rugby with bats is called "shinty".
In reply to What about hammers! And… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
i am for the ban of killer politicians. Where can I sign the petition?
In reply to Carrying anything "with… by css1971
Gott strafe England.
In reply to i am for the ban of killer… by giovanni_f
Insanity is a disease...
... and leftards are the main carriers of that disease...
In reply to Gott strafe England. by Haus-Targaryen
next - growing skill in killing with the sharp edge instead of stabbing.
In reply to Insanity is a disease… by Shillinlikeavillan
Precrime? I should have known. And thank you for the clarification on bats. Next? Golf clubs.
In reply to Carrying anything "with… by css1971
Fireplace pokers!
In reply to Precrime? I should have… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
pointy sticks!
loaded bananas!
In reply to Fireplace pokers! by Yogizuna
What of defense of the British angler against the fangs of the captured trout, flounder and the carp? Is he to be unarmed against these leviathons of the deep? What if he brings aboard his noble punt a angered carp, and his wife and child are present?
In reply to What about hammers! And… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Gun control, knife control? The simple answer, as we all really know, is muslim control. Keep the vermin out of your country and you’ll be safer. Poor stupid Britain.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Well, because all people are the same, it couldn't possibly be the people, now, could it?
In reply to Gun control, knife control?… by BorraChoom
In an old Alfred Hitchcock TV episode, it was a frozen leg of lamb that was the killer's weapon of choice.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Just ban everything already.
I'm certain that no one will realize that the rounded "R bladed" knives can be ground to a point...
There are knife rules in certain US cities; it isn't unusual for pocket knives over a certain length or of a certain type to be restricted. You would think that knives would be covered by 2A, but I guess nobody really bothers to sue over these laws.
When I was a kid over 50 years ago in New Jersey, we had the "four finger knife rule". If your knife blade extended beyond four fingers, you were in trouble.
In reply to There are knife rules in… by Sy Kloine Bee
Better nobody hits and kill someone with a keyboard.
Speech recognition not yet 100%.
Next up, screwdrivers, drills and jigsaws
I know some girlfriends with sharp tongues that are dangerous
In reply to Next up, screwdrivers,… by bloostar
Jeezus! I have two knife blocks and four or five different chef's knives that I rotate through on a daily basis as I usually use at least two a day. This is insanity!
Just when the UK was actually getting back to cooking decent food and now they can only make it with butter knives! More boiled mutton, I suppose. I had to eat some of that crap, once, at RAF Lakenheath. I took one bite and spit that shit out. Why? It tasted like boiled boots.
common sense knife controls is exactly what the UK needs. especially for those scary looking black assault knives
For Public safety the Police should stop and search you and if you "do not" have a knife they should give you shop and web site info to buy one
In reply to common sense knife controls… by ted41776
ban politicians, saves even more lives
And nobody slapped him? WTF!
The slaves will not be allowed to have knives or ways of defending themselves.
Ever wonder how your knife has a rounded "Point"? After the Scottish Highlands revolt of 1745 the English Crown banned the highlanders having swords and knives. The Scottish people developed knives with rounded points which were produced in Sheffield steel industry and spread through out the Empire.
The criminals will not obey the law, why should the public be defenseless and become criminals.
It is better to be tried by 12 than carried by 6
They need to throw Sadiq Khan in prison and the other "elites" who are doing this to the English people. That is the only thing that will put a halt to all of this.
In reply to The slaves will not be… by Obamanism666
Instead of banning knives, which is pointless, they just need to close borders, round up violent migrants, Fire Sadiq Khan (maybe deport his traitorous ass), and then start rounding up the so-called "elite leaders" who allowed the problem in first place.
Give Police metal detectors, and use them!!!!
Anyone in public with a concealed knife gets an instant fine, and jail time, and maybe a little beating on the way to the copshop.
It is culture change, soft arse pommies let it happen.
bAN ROAST BEEF
May I suggest that this drug pushing quack ceases to hand out SRIs like sweeties instead of blaming inanimate objects!!
So to summarize - some leading doctor wants to outlaw murder. I am surprised no one thought of it before now.
Psychiatrists are Witch Doctors. To cure impotence African Psychiatrists recommend "Rape a Crocodile"
LOL
Cut it with your toenails ya fucking slaves.
LMFAO.... the long slippery slope finally ends in the gaping chasm we all predicted four goddamned decades ago.
I must say... I'm deeply satisfied the long awaited apocalypse appears to rush closer every passing day.
A piece of a broken brick is all anyone needs to easily and swiftly kill a person.
These liberal morons just keep doubling down on the stupid. Londoners need pocket pistols. Not bans on household items.
The number one favourite pastime in the UK is walking. Lots of intrepids like to walk in the moors on overnight trips. Everyone carries a Swiss army knife or equivalent. Is that illegal? How about getting to and from your walk? Most in the UK use public transport. Again, illegal? Can you carry a knife for emergency purposes in your car? A Swiss army knife? What about tradespersons?