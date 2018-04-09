US Futures Spike As Xi Pushes Globalization Agenda

It seems the machines never sleep...
Before China's Xi had even uttered a word - in war or peace - Nasdaq futures were ramping up 1% from the cash close and the S&P and Dow following...
Now where have we seen that kind of vertical ramp before.. and what happened next?
Xi's speech is being interpreted as somewhat globalist in nature as he plays down tensions and calls for 'free trade'...
- *CHINA'S XI SAYS COLD WAR MENTALITY IS OUT OF PLACE
- *CHINA'S XI SAYS DIALOGUE IS THE WAY TO RESOLVE DISPUTES
- *CHINA'S XI SAYS SHOULD PUSH FOR FREE TRADE
- *CHINA'S XI CALLS FOR UPHOLDING MULTILATERAL TRADING SYSTEM
- *XI SAYS GLOBALIZATION MUST BE MORE OPEN, INCLUSIVE
- *XI SAYS TO EXPLORE SETTING UP FREE TRADE PORTS
And a direct jab at Washington:
- *CHINA'S XI SAYS STATES MUST REFRAIN FROM SEEKING DOMINANCE
- *XI SAYS CHINA WON'T BE THREAT TO WORLD, EXISTING GLOBAL SYSTEM
Then Xi heads down the comedy road:
- *XI SAYS CHINA WON'T SEEK SPHERES OF INFLUENCE (apart from building islands in the Pacific)
For now risk is on in US markets (but China's tech heavy Chinext is down over 1%) as it seems no news is good news in trade wars.
Now I Xi.
Walking it back & saving face in one speech.
Not yet ready to take on the psychopaths calling the shots.
Wax on. Wax off.
Made in China.
Moar cheap crap
Imagine how much money is being made by the people who decide when to release certain government statements.
Mind boggling ain't it ? Good to see ya back.
"DIALOGUE IS THE WAY TO RESOLVE DISPUTES"
Only if dialog (vs. doing something) is in your favor.
It's almost reassuring (in an odd way) to know that politicians the world over talk in platitudes and euphemisms when you know, if given the chance, every one of those fuckers would slit your throat and smile while you bleed out just to accumulate a bit more power and control.
A Communist tyrant proposes a Global Governance and people are fine with that ? are you kidding, this is the head of the Red Chinese, COMMUNIST`S, solely responsible for the wholesale slaughter of 100 Million + in the last century & all is well huh, as long as my Bank acct is ok, 401k ok Etc etc. The primary political struggle through the generations has remained tediously consistent. The labels to identify and define the combatants have changed but the conflict has remained over rules and freedom. You see both sides are for them; the placement is where they differ. One side wants those rules placed on you to expand government's freedom to act. The other wants those rules placed on government to expand the freedom of individuals. In the end you have to decide which you are more prepared to live with, the errors and excesses of free individuals or the atrocities of tyranny.
Freedom is your birthright. Know, however, that those in power will always seek to take it from you or convince you to give up portions for your own good or the good of society. Know that your freedom is not the cause of others suffering nor can you ease that suffering by relinquishing it. Once it is taken or given, it requires a monumental and often violent struggle to see it returned.
Freedom is not the right to vote or to choose your masters. It is the right to pursue your brand of happiness and to live by the conclusions of your own thinking. The more control you have over your life, your property and your money, the better things become. We must never believe the lie that the atrocities of history or the tyranny and madness we see from around the world could never happen here.
The crux of the progressive argument is our lives and security should be subject to the benevolence and judgment of some of the most narcissistic and worst people on Earth, politicians. Thanks, but no thanks. This hardworking, gun toting, bible thumping, knuckle dragging Neanderthal will just take his chances with liberty.
These cunts should just get it on already