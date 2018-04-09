US Futures Spike As Xi Pushes Globalization Agenda

It seems the machines never sleep...

Before China's Xi had even uttered a word - in war or peace - Nasdaq futures were ramping up 1% from the cash close and the S&P and Dow following...

Now where have we seen that kind of vertical ramp before.. and what happened next?

Xi's speech is being interpreted as somewhat globalist in nature as he plays down tensions and calls for 'free trade'...

*CHINA'S XI SAYS COLD WAR MENTALITY IS OUT OF PLACE

*CHINA'S XI SAYS DIALOGUE IS THE WAY TO RESOLVE DISPUTES

*CHINA'S XI SAYS SHOULD PUSH FOR FREE TRADE

*CHINA'S XI CALLS FOR UPHOLDING MULTILATERAL TRADING SYSTEM

*XI SAYS GLOBALIZATION MUST BE MORE OPEN, INCLUSIVE

*XI SAYS TO EXPLORE SETTING UP FREE TRADE PORTS

And a direct jab at Washington:

*CHINA'S XI SAYS STATES MUST REFRAIN FROM SEEKING DOMINANCE

*XI SAYS CHINA WON'T BE THREAT TO WORLD, EXISTING GLOBAL SYSTEM

Then Xi heads down the comedy road:

*XI SAYS CHINA WON'T SEEK SPHERES OF INFLUENCE (apart from building islands in the Pacific)

For now risk is on in US markets (but China's tech heavy Chinext is down over 1%) as it seems no news is good news in trade wars.

Live feed below: