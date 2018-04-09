US Says No Evidence Assad Behind Chemical Attack; But Will Retaliate Regardless Of UN Decision

The initial U.S. government assessment of the chemical attack in Syria has concluded that some type of nerve agent was used - however the specific agent used is unknown, government sources told Reuters, adding that the U.S. government "had not yet conclusively determined whether the attack was carried out by President Bashar al-Assad's Syrian government forces."
The revelation makes Israel's Monday morning strike on Syrian military positions known to house Russian forces all the more troubling, as this appears to be yet another kneejerk rush by the West to conduct major foreign policy maneuvers based on contested events before all the facts are in.
8) So- Trump announces Syria troop withdrawal and within days we are to believe that Assad launches a massive chemical attack on his own civilians?— Falco (@Nick_Falco) April 8, 2018
Does this seem like a very rational decision??🤔#NoWarInSyria
Why would Assad do the one thing that would surely backfire on him, his family & friends? Why would he sabotage their hard-won goals & put their lives at risk at a time of maximum power?— Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) April 9, 2018
The answer of most Western commentators is simple -- because Assad is an irrational idiot.
Following last April's Kahn Shaykhun chemical attack in Syria, President Trump notably launched 59 Tomahawk missiles within 48 hours of the incident despite conflicting reports pouring in from several sources over key details.
Bear in mind that nearly all the information and physical evidence available from the attack site in Syria has come from anti-Assad sources linked to al-Qaeda affiliate al-Nusra, which controls the area. This includes the so-called White Helmets, who are opposition surrogates. The established narrative derives from this material as well as from bipartisan assertions of Assad’s “certain” guilt, even from normally liberal Democrats, which are being presented as fact. -American Conservative
The West has similarly imposed a variety of sanctions on Russia after determining that the Kremlin was behind the March 4 poisoning of former double-agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, UK. In fact, the chief scientist from the UK's Porton Down military laboratory facility, Gary Aitkenhead, told Sky News (in a statement which was later retracted) that they had been unable to prove that the novichok nerve agent used to poison Sergei and Yulia Skripal came from Russia.
#Salisbury attack: Scientists have not been able to prove that Russia made the nerve agent used in the spy poisoning. Porton Down lab's chief exec reveals the details in this interview pic.twitter.com/qFNgPlr6vS— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 3, 2018
"We were able to identify it as novichok, to identify that it was military-grade nerve agent," Aitkenhead said. "We have not identified the precise source, but we have provided the scientific info to government who have then used a number of other sources to piece together the conclusions you have come to."
Aitkenhead added: "It is our job to provide the scientific evidence of what this particular nerve agent is, we identified that it is from this particular family and that it is a military grade, but it is not our job to say where it was manufactured."
Considering that, according to The Telegraph, Skripal has reported ties to former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, and the UK's own chemical experts can't identify the source of the poison, further investigation is clearly warranted before slapping sanctions around.
So while the UK moves to aggressively disarm their citizens - recently going on an "anti-knife" campaign, they are at the same time provoking a potentially far deadlier conflict with a nuclear superpower using flimsy evidence.
US "will respond" to chemical attack
Following the Syrian chemical attack, US Ambassador Nikki Haley stated "I could hold up pictures of babies lying dead next to their mothers, in their diapers, all lying together, dead, ashen blue, open eyed and lifeless, white foam bubbling from their mouths and noses" concerning the so-called chemical attack. She claimed that the use of chemical weapons in Syria is becoming "normalized."
Haley added that the US "will respond" to uses of these weapons.
"We are at the edge of a dangerous precipice… we have reached the moment where the world must see justice done." -Nikki Haley
Meanwhile, President Trump tweeted several statements regarding the alleged attack as if it was already confirmed, just as one would expect to accelerate the escalation:
Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018
....to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018
The US also said yet again that Russia is "ultimately bearing responsibility" for all chemical incidents in Syria, regardless of who carried them out, after rebel sources accused Damascus of gassing dozens in Eastern Ghouta's Douma. In other words, even if the "chemical attack" was carried out by US-backed "rebels", or better yet "ISIS", it's Putin's fault.
"The regime's history of using chemical weapons against its own people is not in dispute," said the US State Department, indicating, however, that it was relying on "reports," being unable to confirm the incident. "Russia ultimately bears responsibility for the brutal targeting of countless Syrians with chemical weapons."
UN Security Council meets
Meanwhile, the UN Security Council met on Monday to discuss the latest developments - said Staffen de Mistura, the UN Special Envoy to Syria. "Recent developments carry more than ever before" the risks contained within the multiple "fault lines in the Middle East" that could have "absolutely devastating consequences, which are difficult to even imagine," the official said, underscoring the possibility that the crisis in Syria may spiral into a larger international security crisis.
"The United Nations is unable to independently verify or attribute responsibility for this attack, but we have all parties to show utmost restraint and avoid any further escalation or confrontation," de Mistura said.
In other words - let's first chat about that chemical attack before WWIII breaks out.
Russia says Syria chemical attack is a fabrication
Unsurprisingly, Russian officials say they have found no trace of chemical weapons use while searching through Syria's Douma region - and say that photos of victims posted by the White Helmets are fabrications, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.
Horrific images out of besieged Douma tonight of a suspected Chlorine attack by the Assad regime. Medical services on the ground say 35 confirmed dead, treating more than 700 for exposure. pic.twitter.com/OfveWyeg5D— Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) April 7, 2018
The specialists “found no traces of the use of chemical agents” after searching the sites, the statement said. The center’s medical specialists also visited a local hospital but found no patients that showed signs of chemical weapons poisoning. “All these facts show… that no chemical weapons were used in the town of Douma, as it was claimed by the White Helmets,” the statement said, referring to the controversial “civil defense” group that was among the first to report about the alleged attack.
“All the accusations brought by the White Helmets, as well as their photos… allegedly showing the victims of the chemical attack, are nothing more than a yet another piece of fake news and an attempt to disrupt the ceasefire,” the Reconciliation Center said. -RT
As well documented by Disobedient Media and elsewhere, the White Helmets are an organization funded by the United States which operates throughout various regions within Syria to "help" the anti-Assad effort while snapping convenient photos of Assad's alleged regime-change-worthy atrocities.
#WhiteHelmets psywar continues. Embedded with Al Nusra/Al Qaeda, funded by UK,US,Holland, EU over $ 60m. pic.twitter.com/lB78N0FOUr— vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) September 8, 2016
The Syrian Civil Defense Force (aka the White Helmets) is funded in part by United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Included here are two links showing contracts awarded by USAID to Chemonics International Inc. (DBA Chemonics). The first award was in the sum of $111.2 million and has a Period of Performance (POP) from January 2013 to June 2017. It states that the purpose of the award will be to use the funds for managing a “quick-response mechanism supporting activities that pursue a peaceful transition to a democratic and stable Syria.” The second was in the sum of $57.4 million and has a POP from August 2015 to August 2020. This award was designated to be used in the “Syria Regional Program II” which is a part of the Support Which Implements Fast Transitions IV (SWIFT IV) program.
This funding was used, if not entirely, then in part to finance the White Helmets. The Syrian Civil Defense Force website lists Chemonics as its primary supporter alongside NGO Mayday Rescue, who operate out of offices in Turkey, Jordan and Dubai.
**
Of course, that didn't stop Netflix from producing an Academy Award winning documentary about the White Helmets. We're sure recently added board member and former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice is happy considering all of the taxpayer money the previous administration spent funding the group.
Comments
the zionazis have won. prepare for war....hopefully at home.
Sure, why not?
Remember when we sided with government forces against terrorists?
Neither do I.
In reply to the zionazis have won… by besnook
https://uk.reuters.com/article/mideast-crisis-syria-un-russia/russia-sa…
Elijah J. Magnier
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/983376713437630466.html
Staged chemical attack by White Helmets:
https://twitter.com/syria_true/status/983342856248156160
In reply to Sure, why not? by toady
What. The. Fuck.
In reply to Russian U.N. Ambassador… by JSBach1
This is what happens when facts no longer matter. It is all about the narrative and telling whatever lies are needed to get where you want to go. I sincerely hope the Russians prevail. It seems like they are the only honest people left.
In reply to What. The. Fuck. by Gaius Frakkin'…
I need TMosley to explain the art of this deal to me...
In reply to This is what happens when… by EuroPox
Oh I'm sure he, Billy, BoR, and peak finance will shortly.
In reply to I need TMosley to explain… by DingleBarryObummer
Time to get ready for incoming. If your phone, cable, Internet and electricity all go down at the same time and there is no storm it isn't accidental. If the lights were turned out in LA and NYC there would be looting once night fell.
In reply to What. The. Fuck. by Gaius Frakkin'…
thats the spirt, always looking a the sunny side.
In reply to Time to get ready for… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Oh I have never claimed to be an optimist. Ever. A misanthrope? Of course.
In reply to thats the spirt, always… by stant
Look - Nikki and Trumpy are so far out of the picture that we look like complete MORONS - AGAIN. As I posted before, when they've found empty gas containers with words:
"Return to Ft. Meade if found. A reward of many thousands of dollars will be paid and the postage to here is paid. Simply, be careful of how you package these containers."
In reply to What. The. Fuck. by Gaius Frakkin'…
I read that an easy way to tell what happened is to examine all the survivors that went to the local hospital. Wait, what's that, no one showed up? Gee whilikers that's a coinkydink.
In reply to What. The. Fuck. by Gaius Frakkin'…
Since when did the US need evidence before taking action ?
In reply to Russian U.N. Ambassador… by JSBach1
“We Don’t Want The Smoking Gun To Be A Mushroom Cloud.”:
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2011/12/leadup-iraq-war-timeline/
In reply to Since when did the US need… by manofthenorth
The real perps will not be happy with the inevitable outcome.
https://www.google.com/search?q=mussolini.hanging&client=safari&hl=en-us&prmd=ivsn&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjJ1Y_bjq7aAhUORa0KHXAGA9wQ_AUIESgB&biw=320&bih=454#imgrc=B_74usdX_TXEJM:
In reply to Russian U.N. Ambassador… by JSBach1
millenials need a cause for their adhd meme time. antiwar would be a good one.
In reply to Sure, why not? by toady
I agree besnook, let them fight their own wars.
"The revelation makes Israel's Monday morning strike on Syrian military positions known to house Russian forces all the more troubling, as this appears to be yet another kneejerk rush by the West to conduct major foreign policy maneuvers based on contested events before all the facts are in."
By the west? Are you serious? This one is all on Israel. Israel is not part of the West any more (as if they ever were). As far as I am concerned, they are just another rogue state in the Middle East.
They are not going to hang this one on us.
They are on their own now!
www.germanica.org
In reply to the zionazis have won… by besnook
No war.
Trump is not that stupid to fall for a false flag event.
Trust the plan.
In reply to the zionazis have won… by besnook
What plan? Oded Yinon?
In reply to No war… by JohnGaltUk
If the USA acts without UN approval again, it is a war crime.
In reply to the zionazis have won… by besnook
total bullshit - fuck the white helmets
Translation: Suicide.
Culture in total fucking decline....no words
I don't remember anything like what we're seeing now. Not even close.
In reply to Culture in total fucking… by Labworks
Think back about 15 years.
In reply to I don't remember anything… by chunga
I'm 50 years old and have been following politics and current events since high school. Nope, I got nothing. Every day I wake up to something more fraudulent and bizarre than the last.
In reply to Think back about 15 years. by Umh
Blue Dress Painter in Chief, Billy Bob, he did a real number on Serbia too...and that was before Bush the Lesser came into power. And President Zero had his attack dog, Shrillary, laughing maniacally over the slaughter of Ghadaffi too, remember? "We came, we saw, he died...guffawhahahaha"
At least now she's slowly dying of brain rot, so there's some justice there.
In reply to I'm 50 years old and have… by chunga
Rabid dogs are shot normally.
I never understood how WWI could have happened when I studied it,some future cockroach historian
will wonder the same about WWIII.
Recurring mass insanity in hairless apes seems like the probable cause.
The USS Donald Cooke is the only ship in the area.That crew just can't catch a break.
In reply to I don't remember anything… by chunga
INTERFAX 20:20
RUSSIAN MILITARY MEDICS FIND NO SIGNS OF CHEMICAL POISONING IN PATIENTS OF DOUMA CITY HOSPITALS - RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY
INTERFAX 20:17
CLAIMS OF CHEMICAL WEAPONS USE IN DOUMA AIMED AT DISRUPTING CEASEFIRE IN SYRIA - RUSSIAN MILITARY
INTERFAX 20:16
RUSSIAN MILITARY CHECK AREA OF ALLEGED CHEMICAL WEAPONS USE IN DOUMA, FIND NO TRACE OF TOXIC AGENTS - RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTR
Israel orders it's mutt to attack....and so it goes.
so far rumors of war have been bullish. BTFD
Fuck you Trump
No evidence, no motive - good enough for Covfefe swine to go full retard.
Donald, why don't you go back to something you are good at? You know, sticking it to porn sluts and playboy bunnies while your wife is at home with your newborn infant!
What does the UN resolution actually say? Tyler could have been bothered to find out. If it’s to launch an enquiry to find out who is responsible Russia and China should vote yes.
But remember, Bolton is just a scare tactic, right dipshits?
Justice?? Justice?? Where in hell do you see anything remotely resembling "Justice"?
Grand word, "justice", except it does not exist and you speechifiers ought to finally own up to it.
What we have is a loose set of violable rules, suggestions, and other piffle that courts use to put into action called 'laws', capriciously applied depending on whose ox needs to be gored.
Fucking liars.
Evil satanic forces run Tel Aviv, London and DC.
Because it was our own CIA who planned and carried out this false flag event., the purpose is to bring the USA to full open WAR! The bankers need it to gloss over the falling economy.
Yeah blame the foreigner backfired they are no longer buying treasuries so its plan b to cover up a failing system
In reply to Because it was our own CIA… by Aubiekong
everyone go to DC with your guns.... clean house... no zios left standing
What's this shit about fighting globalism, we are globalism. Russia must be crushed because it's the last holdout.
But remember, the guy with a hotel/resort chain around the world is the nationalist savior. The same one who said he's a "nationalist and a globalist". Pablum for the mouthbreathers
In reply to What's this shit about… by johnwburns
White helmets? Holding up one finger is the hand sign used by IS, too.
That's a Wahhabi thing, it means "one god, Allah"...all the peaceful people do that.
In reply to White helmets? Holding up… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Oh those poor babies in their incubators....oops sorry wrong war
Strange how when its discovered that people in Syria have been killed, the war mongers' first response is... to kill more people.
WTF?
because dying from chemical attacks is worse than dying from shrapnel to the nads
/s
In reply to Strange how when its… by BGO
Seems like Trump is not in control..........
Bullshit. He bought the ticket, he takes the ride. He wants the title, the position, and the adulation so it's his baby, mentally handicapped or not.
He backed the UK on the FF Skirpals. He raided the Russian consulate in SF. He kicked out diplomats. He keeps putting sactions on Russians. He keeps increasing troop numbers in Syria. He stated that he wanted Russia to leave Syria, NOT *NOT* the US. He's very much participating and playing the "shucks, the deep state keeps sabotaging me" card as a ruse.
In reply to Seems like Trump is not in… by pine_marten