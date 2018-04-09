Israel Told US Officials About Plans To Strike Syrian Air Base

While the US didn't directly order the airstrike against Syria's T-4 airbase late Sunday night (Russia and the Syrian government had initially blamed the attack on the US), American officials reportedly confirmed to NBC News that the US had been informed of the impending strike by its ally, Israel.
Israel carried out the strikes against Syrian base, two U.S. officials tell @NBCNews, and the US was informed of the forthcoming strikes in advance. https://t.co/FKrc4V1ZM1— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 9, 2018
The pre-dawn attack was intended as retaliation for a poison gas attack on the last rebel stronghold near Damascus. That attack has been blamed (with no supporting evidence) on the Syrian regime.
Since 2012, Israel has launched more than 100 airstrikes on Syrian territory. Israel had previously struck the T-4 base in February after an Iranian drone purportedly violated Israeli airspace.
The T-4 base is near the Shayrat air base, which the US struck with nearly 60 tomahawk cruise missiles last year in response to another chemical attack that was blamed on the Syrian government (again, with no evidence).
President Trump threatened both "animal Assad" and Putin following the attack, saying there would be a "big price to pay" for masterminding the attack.
Trump is preparing to meet with senior military leaders and his new national security advisor - the infamously hawkish John Bolton - to discuss the administration's Syria strategy.
Meanwhile, Assad's government has denied any involvement in the chemical strike.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called reports of the attack a "provocation." The Russian military says it found no evidence of chemicals weapons used at the scene of the purported gas attack.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed with its network of activists on the ground that 14 peopled had died during the strike, including Iranians and three Syrian officers.
Rami Abdurrahman, head of theObservatory, said the strike targeted a mobile air defense unit and some buildings inside the base.
The missiles also struck outposts near the base that have been used by Iranian soldiers.
News that the US knew of - and therefor tacitly approved of - the Israeli strikes will only serve to further strain relations between the US and Russia, which have officially deteriorated to their worst state since the Cold War.
And it also begs the question: How will Syria and Russia react?
"Time will tell"......the truth. And it is now becoming obvious to anyone looking that it is Israel that is pushing this war to destroy Syria. Personally, I have seen it for some time, but Israel's impatience is starting to come through in a big way. As if Israelis care if Assad were to gas fellow Syrians.
I am sure there are multiple players with multiple interest in what is going on. That happens anytime a country is carved up by others. What is growing clearer by the day is US involvement, US motivations, and US allies in the matter. Still not sure US citizens are going to play along once they know the truth.
Wild card is Russia. What will they do? Putin knows ANY retaliation on Israel by ANYONE, will bring direct response by US.
If I were Putin, since "the Russians did it" no matter what, I would use some special ops to hit Israel hard in a critical area and let the accusations fly. Make the US and Israel prove the crime to maintain their righteous positions in the world's eyes.
In reply to "Israel Told U.S. Officials… by J S Bach
US Interference and Regime Change Bullshit
"Secret cables and reports by the U.S., Saudi and Israeli intelligence agencies indicate that the moment Assad rejected the Qatari pipeline, military and intelligence planners quickly arrived at the consensus that fomenting a Sunni uprising in Syria to overthrow the uncooperative Bashar Assad was a feasible path to achieving the shared objective of completing the Qatar/Turkey gas link. In 2009, according to WikiLeaks, soon after Bashar Assad rejected the Qatar pipeline, the CIA began funding opposition groups in Syria."

Regime change is the only reason we or any of our proxies are there. We have NO GOOD REASON being there other than this BS.
Regime change is the only reason we or any of our proxies are there. We have NO GOOD REASON being there other than this BS.
Go back in my ZH history.
I have been saying since the get go that at the strategic level it has ALWAYS been about Qatari gas lines to Europe and for 3+ years I stated the same in the Guardian until I got bored of being continually moderated (black balled) by them.
It doesn't matter what the war costs Russia it will always cost less than the loss of its GAZPROM gas sales to Europe from Qatari gas.
The Qatar North Dome has around 110 years of viable supply.Do the arithmetic.
I know because I helped in the construction of it on and off since the early 1990's.
In reply to US Interference and Regime… by Mike Masr
The Iraq War: In the beginning was the lie
On April 9, 2003, US soldiers toppled the statue of Saddam Hussein in Baghdad. Fifteen years later we know that this war cost hundreds of thousands of lives, plunged the Middle East into chaos — and was based on lies.
http://www.dw.com/en/the-iraq-war-in-the-beginning-was-the-lie/a-433013…
