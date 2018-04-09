"We Understand The Chinese Government Has Halted Purchases Of US Treasuries": SGH

On Friday, we reported that among the five "nuclear" options available to Beijing to retaliate against Trump's latest $100BN in proposed import tariffs, was the choice whether to sell US Treasuries. But what if Beijing did not want to unleash a full-blown market nuke, and instead was hoping for a targeted, EMP hit?
Then it would simply stop buying US paper, instead of dumping it outright; in the process it wouldn't hurt the US too much - avoiding a furious tit-for-tat response - but would still send a clear signal to the White House, whose fiscal spending plan will more than double net Treasury issuance this year from under $500BN to over $1 trillion, and which needs every possible marginal buyer of US paper, both domestic and foreign.
Which is precisely what a new report by SGH Macro Advisors claims.
According to the consultancy, a long-time favorite of macro hedge funds, Beijing has twice threatened deliberately targeted tit-for-tat punitive measures against the US to date: "first, in response to the Trump Administration’s threat of steel and aluminum tariffs, and second, in response to broader measures aimed at $50 billion of products that lie directly at the heart of Chinese technology transfers, intellectual property violations, and strategic, “Made in China 2025” plan."
But even as US cabinet officials lined up yesterday to calm jittery equity markets, SGH says in a note released over the weekend that "China had already signaled an aggressive and potentially more ominous escalation in the developing trade wars to the White House":
From what we understand, the Chinese government has halted its purchases of US Treasuries. Despite the direct encouragement, according to Chinese sources, by US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for China to "stay put,” Beijing has apparently discontinued purchases of US Treasuries “for the past few weeks.”
Some more details from the note:
Chinese officials hold out hope that “equal-footing consultations and negotiations” could be held on specific trade issues, with results potentially by mid-June. But that timing was envisioned before President Trump's formal statement calling for US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to consider an additional $100 billion worth of Chinese goods that could fall under a US tariff regime.
Furthermore, there have been no discussions to date yet of substance, at a high level, on what an agreement might hold. Within Beijing, concessions under consideration remain focused on opening some “newly emerging industries,” as well as financial industries, to the US, and broad assurances that China might keep the growth rate of US imports to at least 15% this year. And on the currency front, Chinese officials consider the Renminbi, which has remained relatively strong, to be at a “broadly reasonable” level, and hold out that if bilateral trade disputes are finally settled through negotiations, it could continue to rise steadily this year.
But those are all small, and insufficient, steps, and more significant tensions loom.
Beijing, and President Xi Jinping, remain focused on extracting concessions from the US on high-tech export restrictions to China. But Beijing remains on its back heels in continuously underestimating the imperative for the Trump Administration to “deliver” – in a material fashion – on the President’s campaign promises to bring an "unchecked China" to heel.
That includes, in the background, discrete by significant proposals that are under active consideration by the White House and Congress to add teeth to the CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) approval process of vetting mergers and the acquisition of sensitive technologies by foreign firms.
A hard line on China remains, along with immigration, on the top of the Trump political agenda before the critical November mid-term elections that loom, ominously, ahead.
A (Very Precise) Tit-for-Tat
The measures announced on Wednesday by China in response to the formal release by the White House of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s list of potential targets subject to an additional tariff was a direct tit for tat in magnitude, as well as in timing, of the threat of 25% tariffs covering $50 billion worth of exports from China.
It was, furthermore, intended as a “precision blow,” targeted at the heart of President Trump’s political base.
In an executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday morning, Beijing time, China’s State Council decided to threaten actions with China’s own list of 106 products in 14 categories of American products worth $50 billion, including automobiles, aircraft, chemical products, soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton.
At the meeting, and in subsequent statements to the public, participants stressed that the aim of the trade retaliation was to make Trump feel real political pain, and to warn him against launching a head-on “trade war” with China. And, as we had expected, the main targets of trade retaliation were, by design, geographically aimed at the Rust Belt and agricultural states that strongly supported Trump in the 2016 elections.
Premier Li, from what we understand, is said to have characterized these measures as “a precision blow” to punish Trump, but he furthermore went on to add that the objective is not to engage in a trade war with the US, but rather to force the Trump Administration to conduct “equal-footing consultations and negotiations” with China on bilateral trade disputes.
Beijing's Eye on November, and 2020
Beijing has studied closely the US political landscape and aimed its latest measures directly at American farmers and workers who they believe, correctly or not, are Trump’s main source of support. It has not gone unnoticed in Beijing that the American farm and agricultural sector and workers are already feeling the heat, and running advertisements on TV in opposition of a “trade war.”
The Rust Belt vote could swing either way, but without the support of the farm and agricultural demographic, Chinese sources believe, Trump would struggle to win the 2020 presidential elections. At least that is the desired effect – if all goes wrong for China.
But, at least as of last night, Chinese officials were also heartened to hear what they thought was a softening in tone from senior Administration economic officials, including NEC Director Larry Kudlow, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, and the architect of the harshest of administration trade policies, the White House trade adviser, Peter Navarro.
That conciliatory response was welcomed by Beijing, but not without some chest thumping in public, including a crowing, victorious editorial in the China Daily.
That tone may have been premature, and seen by the White House as ill-advised, as well as the continued insistence by Beijing on some semblance of “equivalence” in these escalating trade tensions with the US.
While the report has not made it into the public arena, it is worth noting that 10Y nominal yields have barely moved on the news, rising from a session low of 2.78% to 2.80%, and are currently trading back with a 2.79% handle. Of course, should China proceed to announce that it is now a matter of official policy not to buy US paper, the adverse reaction will be far more aggressive.
As for FX impacts, the rolloff of TSY purchases would be superficially positive for the Yuan, hardly what exporters China wants, although Beijing has an effective way of fixing that: just devalue the currency, something which Bloomberg reported overnight China is now actively contemplating.
Comments
no prob bob, the fed will BTFD all day every day. they'll buy that WW3 rally like they found a 50% off promo code on a coupon site. any news is good news
hey china...do us a favor and
P U L L I T
In reply to no prob bob, the fed will… by ted41776
Pssst.....listen.....
we were never ever gonna pay those back
In reply to hey china...do us a favor… by BullyBearish
Good plan- go launder your money somewhere else......
In reply to Pssst.....listen… by Jim in MN
So the Worlds' Superpower does not control its own destiny?
Ironic in a way. Which leads me to believe that .GOV imposed these sanctions in an attempt to start something, knowing China wouldn't take it lightly. Now the Fed has someone to blame when markets tank.
In reply to Good plan- launder your… by jcaz
I wouldn't say that. It's mighty powerful fukked up.
In reply to World's superpower is not so… by nope-1004
Sum Ting Veri Wong... ?
In reply to I wouldn't say that. It's… by Erek
Thing about news from China is, 2 hours later I'm still hungry for more.
In reply to . by Sir Edge
I empathize. My wife is Chinese...
In reply to Thing about news on China is… by ParkAveFlasher
In reply to I empathize. My wife is… by GeezerGeek
All right "Belgium", you're up.
In reply to Use the suplus to buy a few… by RhinoSilver
As of 1:25 PM, stocks exploding "cautiously" higher.....................
"You can't make this stuff up. I dare you to try."
In reply to All right "Belgium", you're… by ArgentDawn
The percent of the total treasury market that is actually controlled by China:
In reply to As of 1:25 PM, stocks… by JRobby
Is she hot? I had a Chinese girl in Vancouver. Off the chart.
In reply to I empathize. My wife is… by GeezerGeek
That won't save you when the time comes. Zuckerberg had the same idea.
In reply to I empathize. My wife is… by GeezerGeek
Buy Yuan. Dump the dollar.
If you are one of the decent persons remaining in the world and you look at and fairly consider the following:
- The continuous stream of establishment lies;
- All the unjust wars to protect the petrodollar and destroy nations which nationalize their oil or trade in other currencies;
- All the fake-news Russian collusion crap to date;
- The bullshit Skripal poisonings;
- All the false flags from 9/11 to WMD's to the multiple US-UK-Israeli engineered false-flag gas attacks in Syria;
then you will likely become extremely nauseated with having supported any establishment political party, and then also likely become very angry with all Western leaders including fake President Trump and particularly with the Western establishment and deep state pulling his strings and our chain, whether you are on the left or the right.
If you cannot TRUST the US, the UK, or Israel in what they say or do as nations, then there is absolutely no basis to trust any of their currencies. That is what the rest of the world is waking up to. These three powerful nations are without resources of their own and they constantly plunder and destroy other weaker nations killing and displacing millions of people for their own advancement. Kick them out of all the trading loops and make them pay for the devastation and suffering they have caused before even considering letting them back in.
The Israeli bombings of Syria yesterday were done under the auspices of the US strategic military command with Trump warhawk administrative approval. Israel would not budge without US assurances. Israel is of course largely to blame, but like Al Qaeda and ISIS, it is mainly a proxy nation for the US-UK based Zio-Nazi establishment stranglehold on everything in the West.
It is populists in the middle who must now unite and take back their nations.
In reply to I empathize. My wife is… by GeezerGeek
Not only that, but China is completely trustworthy and has a great record on human rights!
/sarc
lmfao
In reply to Buy Yuan. Dump the dollar. … by FBaggins
only rivaling the usa.....
In reply to Not only that, but China is… by The_Juggernaut
Haa haa, you must be kidding, right?
Advocating for China now is like advocating for Hitler taking over Sudetenland. Surely China will be a greatful victor when your son or daughter start speaking mandarin. Look at jokerberg, rejected by China, but he tried.
In reply to Buy Yuan. Dump the dollar. … by FBaggins
As if the Chinese government is any better or more righteous? They're just as bad as our own!
In reply to Buy Yuan. Dump the dollar. … by FBaggins
the thing about chinese women(and all other east asian women) is 2 hours later you want more.
In reply to I empathize. My wife is… by GeezerGeek
that's "veli"
In reply to . by Sir Edge
US pol fks up, retires.
Chicom fks up, death.
But The Party is loved by the billion, and within The Party it is all brotherly, and each wanting to sacrifice for the other.
In reply to World's superpower is not so… by nope-1004
Why don't you consider the implications of 1/2 a bowl of rice when China devalues, and the reminder that that coolie in the country will have a bowl of rice when the cities get ugly. It was actually foolish for the Chicoms to be as greedy and myoptic as they were. If I understand things: the USA sent a 100 billion in goods and China sent back 500 billion with a pegged currency. So China could have easily done the tariff, and still had a 4:1 or even a 3:1 balance in trade.
And here is the real truth, the trade imbalance has been so bad for so long that everybody shrugs off the effects and knows that no trade is better than bad trade.
So enjoy the devaluation~ that is inflation communist style
In reply to US pol fks up, retires… by Offthebeach
Bingo. China buys US currency with the goods they pump out. And they repatriate that currency in two ways: buying US goods and services, buying US assets.
If they didn't buy US assets, they would be forced to repeg their currency to whatever is needed for balanced trade in goods and services. Which is the last thing they want. Because that undermines the whole global supply chain outsourcing value proposition.
In reply to Why don't you consider the… by Dilluminati
Uh oh, someone with some understanding of international finance. Ban him! BTW, the Current Account is a better measure than just trade. Mostly it just adds in the income China receives on the US securities they already own.
In reply to Bingo. China buys US… by djrichard
I think you are behind times buddy. China used to buy some US assets, research how much they refloated into US treasuries and equities.
China has not been a significant buyer of US treasuries for years.
In reply to Bingo. China buys US… by djrichard
Uh, you do realize that the Petro$ is THE world wide defacto reserve currency. China, and anyone else, doesn't need to buy US assets, or actually anything from JUST the USSA with Petro$. China, and everyone else, can use Petro$ to buy ANYTHING FROM ANYONE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. The entire global supply chain value proposition is already fucked up using the Petro$ Ponzi, which is why it is under attack. The West is going to learn "Live by the Ponzi, Die by the Ponzi."
In reply to Bingo. China buys US… by djrichard
Nobdoy wants their petro in devalued currency.. Venezuela would had done it in crypto first..
what they did was stupid and shows how little they understand about cooperative trade.. dumb fucks
who'd go in with them now that they showed their asses?
In reply to Uh, you do realize that the… by SDShack
Shack
Sorry to have to tell you, the biggest Ponzi on the planet is the Chicom backroom operation. They are going to have to go back to stealing by the gun- the conjuring and fractional quasi-capitalist banker game is long ago past it's best by date.
In reply to Uh, you do realize that the… by SDShack
They have had it good for so damn long in some misguided paternalistic belief that they were "learning capitalism" and wanted to grow-up and become a western democracy and understand and practice capitalism. But now you have nationalism, a lifetime dictator XI, and zero sum thinking and behavior. I doubt anyone in China of any economic consequences (which is to say the Peoples Liberation Army) and all their economic interests cares, it has always been warfare from their perspective and I guess the lifetime election of a tyrant and the actions in the south pacific along with the negotiations on the NK peninsula drive that home.
Yes the price of rice now increases in China or they could sell US assets and pay for some rice, I think you will clearly see that their approach is "let them eat cake" and for the uneducated cake at that time was the burnt crust from stoves after baking bread.
It is zero sum thinking and a myopic approach when the Chicom should have cooperated for the benefit of all, so let them eat cake!
In reply to Bingo. China buys US… by djrichard
...or exchanging it for gold and other commodities including investment in countries that need dollars. they may have the juice to be an alternative dollar funder for their emerging market partners.
the chinese are approaching what they perceive as the transition from an export country to a more domestic economy, the japanese model from my estimation only they have a potential 1.2 billion people to sell stuff to. that's an insurmountable advantage they have over the west.
In reply to Bingo. China buys US… by djrichard
Try not to comment much - but some context on the Treasury market is needed here.
China has been net selling US Treasury debt since July of 2011 (US debt ceiling debate) while running record US dollar trade surpluses.
https://econimica.blogspot.com/2018/02/who-is-it-that-wants-to-buy-trillions.html
so who has been buying US Treasury debt?
https://econimica.blogspot.com/2018/04/q4-2008-vs-q1-2018apocalypse-then-vs.html
The Treasury data seems to be indicating the US Treasury market is every bit the fraud that Japan's JGB market is.
So finally, what it's all about...
https://econimica.blogspot.com/2018/04/trade-wars-just-beginningthe-war-is.html
In reply to World's superpower is not so… by nope-1004
" Now the Fed has someone to blame when markets tank "
Kind of like the retailer blaming the customer not buying his stuff.
In reply to World's superpower is not so… by nope-1004
"Now the Fed has someone to blame..."
Since when do they need that? Since when gas anyone been held accountable?
...yeah, I thought so...
In reply to World's superpower is not so… by nope-1004
like SF /NY / etc real estate?
In reply to Good plan- launder your… by jcaz
and Vancouver too... the supine Canadian leadership has caused a crisis in B.C. real estate.
but , how much more wealth will Chairman Xi allow out ? or when real estate purchases are severely curtailed.
Brazil and Africa are on sale
In reply to like SF /NY / etc real… by CorporateCongress
is this thumper just negotiating for murican sovereign future or a bluff to see who is really the loser?
what if we all lose, and the puffer bluffers walk with the pot. hey there could be a split in the back room....
In reply to and Vancouver too... the… by 21st.century
When you owe the bank $100,000...you've got a problem.
When you owe the bank a $Trillion...well, the bank better have a plan.
In reply to Good plan- launder your… by jcaz
All those voting Demonrat, you stand with China!!!
Hey, who said Trump didn't know how to play divisive politics like Dems do?
Screw China anyone voting against GOP is now unamerican!!!
In reply to Good plan- launder your… by jcaz
You dont think they knew that?
In reply to Pssst.....listen… by Jim in MN
+1
Something tells me since Xi was essentially 'elected for life', worries about enduring a year or two of pain aren't going to rattle their plans. The U.S. on the other hand... We don't know what real pain is, but we're about get a super-sized helping of it, and not many brain-dead sheep in the pen know it.
In reply to You dont think they knew… by gatorengineer
Ya...so let’s roll over for the fuckers eh?
In reply to +1… by Consuelo
nope, just don't buy chinese bullets. could be missing some powder-lol.
In reply to Ya...so let’s roll over for… by Solomonpal
"we were never ever gonna pay those back"
You mean like the wall which would never ever be paid by Americans ??
In reply to Pssst.....listen… by Jim in MN
Not to worry Belgiums got it covered.
In reply to hey china...do us a favor… by BullyBearish
Luxembourg for the save
In reply to Not to worry Belgiums got it… by gatorengineer
Perhaps Trump can use the lack of bond-buying by China as a reason to not spend all that excessive money in the Omnibus Overspending Bill.
In reply to Not to worry Belgiums got it… by gatorengineer
"no prob bob, the fed will BTFD all day every day. any news is good news"
Question: What is China doing with its dollars from its trade surplus? I presume its spending those dollars and likely selling them abroad (not buying US stuff). That said, it would be hard for China to depreciate the Yuan while selling off its Dollar holdings (see the the other ZH article about China Devaluating the Yuan)
In reply to no prob bob, the fed will… by ted41776
I know what I would do!
Buy gold.
Somehow I think the Chinese know that too!
The end for the $ is near.
In reply to "no prob bob, the fed will… by AGuy