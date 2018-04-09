Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
Trade in which mobile capital is the comparative advantage is a system of Neocolonial exploitation of developing-world nations.
Were trade wars inevitable? The answer is yes, due to the imbalances and distortions generated by financialization and central bank stimulus. Gordon Long and I peel the trade-war onion in a new video program, Were Trade Wars Inevitable? (27:48)
Let's stipulate right off the bat that trade is not necessarily win-win--the winners (corporations, financiers and the financial sector) have skimmed the majority of the gains, leaving the losers with a few pennies of dubious value.
Consumers' got a nickel in savings and a disastrous decline in quality, while corporations reaped 95 cents of additional profits:
As I explained in Forget "Free Trade"--It's All About Capital Flows (March 9, 2018), the comparative advantage into today's global economy is mobile capital: i.e. access to low-cost credit in nearly unlimited sums.
Those with low-cost credit created by central banks issuing reserve currencies in nearly unlimited sums can outbid everyone else for productive assets.
In effect, trade in which mobile capital is the comparative advantage is a system of Neocolonial exploitation of developing-world nations which don't have reserve currencies they can create out of thin air. Trade is exploitation via cheap credit.
The winners are the few at the top of the wealth-power pyramids in both exporting and importing nations. I discussed this recently in There is No "Free Trade"--There Is Only the Darwinian Game of Trade (March 12, 2018).
Central bank policies don't just distort domestic economies, they distort global trade, which parallels domestic distributions of winners (a few at the top) and losers (everyone else).
Trade is intertwined with currencies. China has used its currency peg to the USD to avoid being exploited; China has followed a "Goldilocks" strategy that keeps its currency, the yuan/RMB, in a narrow range: not too costly, not too cheap.
Due to complexity of supply chains, we have a very distorted view of trade; you can't count an iPhone arriving at Long Beach as a $500 import from China; as little as $10 of the $500 price tag actually stays in China. The majority of the value (software, marketing, profits) flows to Apple HQ in Cupertino, CA.
Globalized, financialized trade flows are neither "free" nor "fair," and now as global growth slows, the major economies and their citizenry are finally facing the reality that trade is Darwinian, not win-win.
The imbalances, distortions and inequalities are manifesting in trade disputes and conflicts, manifestations made inevitable by central bank-driven financialization and perverse incentives to maximize short-term profits at the expense of the citizenry, the nation and the productive economy.
* * *
Comments
Governments fucking with the value of the honest peoples labor. Fattening the banks wallets.
"... as little as $10 of the $500 price tag actually stays in China ..."
BS. Hundreds of billions of infrastructure investment for that measly $10 in labor? Be real.
In reply to Governments fucking with… by VWAndy
“Consumers' got a nickel in savings and a disastrous decline in quality.”
True that, everything in the US from food, to clothes, to cars is shit, pure Mickey Mouse shit.
Anything that is not shit, most folk can’t afford.
In reply to "... as little as $10 of the… by Stuck on Zero
what 'we' get in these trade deals: nyc banksters get more/greater access to their financial markets
so millions of flyover jobs traded for dozens of nyc.bankster jobs
like the old hag said: worth it
In reply to Consumers' got a nickel in… by Richard Chesler
I wish your book(s) will fare well, CHS :-) it's pretty tough to sell books nowadays.
If you think about it as inflation by other means. Watch who gets stuck with the bar tab. My guess is its the working class that ends up the bag holder. Both in China and here.
The Western racketeering system doesn't like it when others get too powerful and wealthy.
This is what all empires do....they want to grow like a cancer, and keep everybody else deemed a threat under the boot, and inflate their way out of the mess.
This empire is absolutely no exception.
The funny thing is that every empire signs its own death warrant.
The banking empire.
In reply to The Western racketeering… by Brazen Heist
YOU HIT THE NAIL ON THE FUCKING HEAD! We are pissed off at Russian oligarchs being able to buy up the best bits of London, New York and anything else they wish to purchase. As far as we are concerned, it is not the natural order of things.
Why do you think if we arbitrarily decide to do so, if the son of some Africa dictator we don't like purchases a $30 million dollar Malibu beachfront property, without proving it in an African court, we decide in a New York courthouse, that the proceeds used by the son was stolen money from that particular African state and thus seize the assets until a government we like comes in power and even then, we don't give it back but keep it in trust. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/oct/27/son-of-equatorial-guineas… and https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/africa/teodoro-obiang-nguema-m… a good old fashioned Anglo-Zio shakedown, because our coup attempt failed and he threw us out.
The sad fact is we never apply the same standard to African dictators we like, or Middle east dictators/monarchs. We have become a shakedown mafia, who have no real friends apart from other nations in on the racket. The west is in for a world of pain, just due to the amount of nations we have squeezed and fucked over and payback in their own non-military way will be a bitch. That's why we are going to fight to the bitter end, to prevent our inevitable demise and if that means taking others down with us, then so be it. But we are finished and TPTB know it. Right now its all about finding the scapegoat to put the blame on.
In reply to The Western racketeering… by Brazen Heist
If the goal was labor/wage parity Id be ok with it.
The Chinese aren't playing chess, they are playing golf And they just got a hole in yuan!
No they weren’t until Trump was elected. China is doing very little different now than it was in 2012 & nobody seemed to care then. Certainly Queen Beast wasn’t going to change policy if elected like we’re seeing now. Trump is making an educated gamble but it’s long over due.
“Let's stipulate right off the bat that trade is not necessarily win-win”
Stopped right there. Learn some basic Econ. The very fact that two parties voluntarily come together for a transaction indicates that they expect to benefit else they wouldn’t engage in said transaction. Read some Mises you muppet.
The US is struggling to work out which way is up, like most Western leaders.
The US didn’t understand the requirements of free trade with the free flow of capital.
You need a low cost of living to compete.
Globalisation required convergence and the cost of living needed to go down in the West to converge with the rising cost of living in the East.
What’s the idea?
To maximise profit.
What does this require?
Minimising wages.
Disposable income = wages – (taxes + the cost of living)
You can pay low wages in China because it has a low cost of living, and free trade works for China.
Western economies get hollowed out with free trade, but its leaders are too stupid to realise and engaged in real estate booms to raise housing costs.
The Americans are having a laugh.
The cost of living = housing costs + healthcare costs + student loan costs + food + other costs of living
What employer wants to cover those costs in wages?
Do the right thing ....... off-shore.
What a dump.