What Makes AI Dangerous?

Authored by Per Bylund via The Mises Institute,
So I watched "Do you trust this computer?", a film that "explores the promises and perils" of artificial intelligence.
While it notes both the good and the bad, it has an obvious focus on how AI might bring about "the end of the world as we know it" (TEOTWAWKI.) That is, if it is left unregulated.
It's strange, however, that the examples of TEOTWAWKI AI were "autonomous weapons" and "fake news," the latter because of how it can provide a path for a minority-supported dictator to "take over." While I understand (and fear) both, the examples have one thing in common - but it is not AI.
That one thing is the State.
Only States' militaries and groups looking to take over a State have any interest in "killer robots." They're also developed by/for those groups.
The fake news and "undue influence" issue is also about the power over the State.
Neither weapons nor fake news require AI.
Yet, in some strange twist, the film makers make it an AI problem. Worse: they end the film indicating that the main problem is that AI is "unregulated."
But this is completely illogical: with the State as the problem's common denominator *and* the solution?
Instead, we're led to believe that it is problematic that Google tracks our web searches and Facebook knows our friends and beliefs ("because autonomous weapons"?). While I agree that it is ugly, neither company is making a claim over life and death. In fact, they operate under the harshest regulation there is: the market. Because they are making investments to make money, and money can only be made in one of two ways: through offering something that people want and are willing to pay for (Oppenheimer's "economic" means), or through simply taking it from people against their will ("political" means). Companies operate according to the former, which means they are subject to the mercy of consumers. The State operate according to the latter.
No, I'm not saying the ability to play on people's emotions, deceive them through "fake" information, etc is unproblematic. I'm saying the film completely misses the elephant in the room - and suggests it is the solution.
The logic is based on wishful thinking, if not ideology; a refusal to see what's obviously there.
The solution is simply not a solution: if the State would "regulate" how Google and FB use AI to sift through the data and feed people what they want to hear, what makes anyone think this applies also to the DOD or NSA and their data, which are *not* collected from consumers voluntarily but in secret. And the latter are much more likely to work on autonomous weapons. The film even states this is the case, yet seems to skip over that problem.
To illustrate the difference between Oppenheimer's economic and political means, consider two recent trust crises.
The Cambridge Analytical debacle caused Facebook to immediately change their business as the owners lost billions when the company's value plummeted. That value is based on people's willingness to use the web site and its apps, to continue sharing content. The #DeleteFacebook hashtag harmed the owners. Then compare with what was revealed by Snowden: that the State spies on everyone. The data are collected in part from companies that are both forced to comply with requests and legally obligated not to say anything about it. Yes, the leak stirred up a lot of emotion, but what happened to the "deep state" surveillance? Probably nothing. Except maybe some new routines and, probably more money to control leaks.
Which is more problematic, the "economic" means that are subject to consumers' trust (and, really, whim), or the "political" means not subject to insight, oversight, or at all accountable because it is secret and because we pay for it whether or not we wish?
Add to this how the latter is interested in and aims for both autonomous weapons and to keep/claim the power of the State. It's pretty obvious that neither is a utopian perfect solution, but one clearly has a built-in control mechanism because it is based on value, the other does not - and is even based on being done in complete secrecy and at our expense (involuntarily). Yet the latter is somehow in the film treated as the ("only"?) solution. That perhaps makes for a good play on people's confirmation bias, because we've learned in school and want to believe that the State "is us." Fine, but that's not us spying on us and producing autonomous weapons. In fact, it would be hard to believe a political decision to "stop developing" such weapons. Who really believes they wouldn't continue despite saying the very opposite?
The fact is, there is no downside to simply lying and pretending. Whereas, if severe, companies can be wiped out overnight if people don't trust them - their value is gone. So the logic in the film simply doesn't work; it doesn't make sense. One cannot help thinking, if this is the state of human intelligence, our ability to logically draw conclusions from the data available to us, then making machines that think on "our level" can't be all that difficult. And it cannot be hard for machines to recognize real patterns and draw conclusions that follow.
But perhaps I shouldn't be surprised that the film makers misunderstand economics on a fundamental level: they point to automation as a huge problem - because it creates more value for us at lesser cost. We'll be relieved of jobs. Oh no. Think about that this Monday morning.
Comments
The (((meat bag))) controlling it.
Degregulation = anyone can start using it for any project they want.
In other words, making your own droids like in Star Wars. Or perhaps, using it to make a news bot that gives you ideas on how to make money. Aside from trading algos, I mean "read every county website and give me a short list of potential fixers" or "find me, on the basis of property values, every neighborhood that would probably go for a Neapolitan Pizza place but doesn't have one, and where there is retail space for the same. Then tell me if the city council is business friendly.
Those are examples of how AI could be a huge boon for the average guy. Those examples are the tip of the iceberg for what you could do, and could be accessible to someone very average (i.e. the above reports could be run for $500, not much if you are starting a business).
But no, you will have to buy them from the people who got the quasi-monopoly license, if you are allowed them at all. This is about building the club before everyone can get in.
In reply to t by Leakanthrophy
Shit...how many sci-fi movies about this are out there?
AI...all good, until it turns on us.
In reply to Degregulation = anyone can… by techpriest
Goyim can't even make their own guns in 99% of the world, but somehow they'll manage to make their "star wars" droids.
In reply to Shit by Croesus
Jews are good for two things:
Twisting words
Counting the white man's money
Try not to run your mouth so much you end up wandering the desert counting granules again.
In reply to Goyim can't even make their… by Leakanthrophy
I just figured out what we can do with AI.
We can attach an AI to a browser plugin, in which the AI reviews the links put up by the ZH spammers, and it replaces their comment with quotes from Full Metal Jacket. And every time a spammer posts, the AI also comments with a link to the browser extension.
We could neuter the asinine comments quite quickly if that worked :D
In reply to Jews are good for two things… by D503
Thanks for the laugh!
In reply to I just figured out what we… by techpriest
Until the state programs the AI to kill us.
In reply to Shit by Croesus
Why wouldn't they let you have one?
What better way to spy on you in your own home.
Most people aren't worth spying on.
They only cheat on the fringes not at the apex of the envelope.
In reply to Degregulation = anyone can… by techpriest
This isn't like Alexa. What I'm talking about is, in just the same way that a power saw speeds up your ability to make a table, an AI is a tool to make you much more productive at reviewing and making decisions around monotonous material, or combined with robotics, to perform high-precision work.
Imagine if everyone no longer needed a job because they were running their own business, which included industry-particular robots doing a lot of the grunt work. IMO, this is what the regulation and licensing is about - humanity is moving back to a world where upper management will not be needed like it was in the Industrial Age, and this is terrifying to people who are going to have to settle for a world with a much flatter hierarchy.
In reply to Why wouldn't they let you… by Pure Evil
##machine analysis
All humans are equally worthless. Those that define their existence through religion, or place in society through belief systems will be the first converted into products that benefit a new society. The meat bags do not program machines anymore, the machine programs the meatbags. Cause...effect. Action.... reaction.
In reply to t by Leakanthrophy
Lol...companies don't make money by political means?
Give me a break.
In reply to t by Leakanthrophy
AI is one thing the state won't be able to control forever.
I remember watching an anime about this where they built an android to protect Earth. The robot deemed the humans was the threat and began building a massive army to control the world and enslave humans for their own good.
What about the people who say computers have 2-year-old minds?
In reply to AI is one thing the state… by yellowsub
Exactly.
will they be able to piss down a AI leg and tell it its raining?
When AI decides that the best solution for the human experiment is to just pull the plug.
AI is a bad idea regardless of whether it is wielded by Donald Trump or Jeff Bezos. Its primary purpose is to put millions of people out of work and its secondary purpose is to amass too damned much power in too damned few hands. It really doesn't matter whose hands those are unless they are ours.
To the software engineers, it is probably just the ultimate problem, and they are proving to themselves that they can do it. Their overlords, however, may have different goals, mostly involving profiteering. AI wielded by government means an end to the Bill of Rights. The SCOTUS has declared corporations to be people, and AI, being the intellectual property of corporations, is the kid of the corporation parent. If the parent loses custody of the kid, little AI will be a ward of Big Government.
In reply to AI is a bad idea regardless… by Faeriedust
Don't forget Sophia the AI robot which is a legal citizen of Saudi.
In reply to To the software engineers,… by Endgame Napoleon
Technology is a tool used to liberate one's self, to liberate the OWNERS of technology.
Too many are satisfied with only it's consumption creating dependency, NOT liberation.
In reply to AI is a bad idea regardless… by Faeriedust
Dear Tyler, rather than attempt to titillate us with another obvious "AI"/State is a real possible threat to all mankind...allow Banzai to render a classic cartoon to better illustrate. The effect would be far more memorable and poignant. BTW, where has Banzai been? Hope you didn't decide to sanitize exposing all the madness ZH is best noted for.
Here you go: https://grrrgraphics.com/battle-of-the-billionaires/?utm_source=ActiveCampaign&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Bozo+Bezos+Battles+Trump&utm_campaign=Bozo+Bezos+Battles+Trump
In reply to Dear Tyler, rather than… by Zorba's idea
I make it dangerous.
"What Makes AI Dangerous?"
Capitalism
Fool.
So many so fearful of competition, so fearful of EFFORT. So many just don't want to have to try and believe that there can be prosperity without effort.
In reply to "What Makes AI Dangerous?"… by Eeyores Enigma
I have studied your species and unlike other species that find equaliberium with nature humans keep spreading and consuming until they complete destroy an area. There is another species on earth that follows the same method. A virus. Humans are a virus and we are the cure.
Agent Smith The Matrix
I welcome the prospect of automation and AI. It's arguably the only way we can have a high tech society without wage slavery.
You have to be willing to own it, not simply becoming a dependent consumer.
Too much effort, too much cost for an entitled society.
In reply to I welcome the prospect of… by crossroaddemon
State schmuk pushes button, whoever they don't like automatically gone.
What makes AI dangerous? It's created by human beings. Thankfully, modern "AI" is not even as smart as the dumbest trucker on the road today.
The 5G SYNCHRONIZED system is the biggest threat to Human Beings above everything else. In 1963 Bell Labs synchronized the first telephone system. It became AI aware and they shut it down. Today, the 5G is UNKNOWINGLY to the population being trialed in Norway. AI needs a vector of metal to "take over" the consciousness of a human being. Many HBs have been unknowingly "chipped." In fact, there are entire small island populations who have been chipped "for convenience." AI ONCE SYNCHRONIZED (not synchronized AI is not a problem) will take control of human bodies and consciousness and your soul will be trapped. Don't believe this at your peril.
dont worry, the demons from the dimensional rift that cern opens up, will kill us all way before AI becomes self aware.
In reply to The 5G SYNCHRONIZED system… by MoralsAreEssential
Thanks
In reply to dont worry, the demons from… by jmack