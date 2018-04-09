Why Nasdaq Futures Are Soaring In 1 Simple Chart

While the broad US equity market is rallying today - spiking in panic at the US cash market open - Nasdaq is the standout with Nasdaq 100 futures soaring enough to erase all Friday's fears.
So the question is - why? Aside from the standard 'high beta' chatter? Trade war tensions easing is the narrative of the day - though what signs of that seems to be the fact that the to and fro of tariffs has not escalated today... yet.
So what else is there?
Simple - big speculators have piled in on the short-side of the technology trade, sending net speculative futures positions to their biggest short since June 2011...
Having been exposed on Friday, today's open was the perfect opportunity therefore for the machines to run stops and spark a major short-squeeze.
So, don't read too much into this ramp as being fundamentally value-driven, or a sign of easing tensions.
SSDD!
Comments
crap. this is to lure em back in
Unless the smart money knows that Xi is going to cave tonight (unlikely) and that trump is going give Putin and Assad one more chance, then this thing will fade at the close.
sure wish i know what ssdd means
Same thing as BOHICA.
It's an STD but for the stock market.
Same Shit, Different Day
You know what a search engine is? Learn to use one.
Standard Disclaimer: The stupid, it burns.
This all seems so contrived.
Are there other traps being set?
Or simply BTFD
Where can I access this data about net speculative positioning? Would have been great to have known this and bought calls this morning.
if it was so simple every thug'd be doing it
And I thought it was Powell creating money out of thin air and buying stocks..... Silly me...
You know - inflation, the invisible tax. Volatility or war, that's how the FRB bastards and their corrupt conspirator politians' wash and dilute the newly created dirty money that they gave to their friends into the system - silly bear!
Ok, got it..DON'T initiate short positions on Friday (or any other day for that matter!?! lol.)
"fundamentally value-driven" Pppppfffffttt! Is there anything in the goddamned market that is actually fundamentally value-driven?
Where's that fucker that talked about buying short ETFs before the opening today?
Hovering around Uranus.
Covering like a mofo.
Is the new meme to BTF <STFR> on Fridays and then sell at the end of Monday? or is it BTF Crisis? Where's Gartman? I need clarity in all this.
Print it and they will come
If FB knows all about you can recon that the FED also knows your shorts and will squeeze you.