Why Nasdaq Futures Are Soaring In 1 Simple Chart

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:20

While the broad US equity market is rallying today - spiking in panic at the US cash market open - Nasdaq is the standout with Nasdaq 100 futures soaring enough to erase all Friday's fears.

So the question is - why? Aside from the standard 'high beta' chatter? Trade war tensions easing is the narrative of the day - though what signs of that seems to be the fact that the to and fro of tariffs has not escalated today... yet.

 

So what else is there?

Simple - big speculators have piled in on the short-side of the technology trade, sending net speculative futures positions to their biggest short since June 2011...

 

Having been exposed on Friday, today's open was the perfect opportunity therefore for the machines to run stops and spark a major short-squeeze.

So, don't read too much into this ramp as being fundamentally value-driven, or a sign of easing tensions.

SSDD!

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
nsurf9 Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:27 Permalink

You know - inflation, the invisible tax.  Volatility or war, that's how the FRB bastards and their corrupt conspirator politians' wash and dilute the newly created dirty money that they gave to their friends into the system - silly bear!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
gmak Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:31 Permalink

Is the new meme to BTF <STFR> on Fridays and then sell at the end of Monday? or is it BTF Crisis? Where's Gartman? I need clarity in all this.