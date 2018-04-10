Alert Issued For Syrian Air Strikes "Within 72 Hours" As Russia Relocates Military Helicopters

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:23

Reports are pouring in of US and French aircraft headed towards Syria for what we assume is a major operation if true. As of now, these reports remains unconfirmed:


Amid the loud war drums, the EU's air traffic control body, Eurocontrol, has issued a 72-hour Rapid Alert Notification to flight operators in the eastern Mediterranean - warning of possible rocket launches into Syria. 

“Due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria with air-to-ground and / or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours, and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment, due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean / Nicosia FIR area,” reads the alert. 

For now an imminent airstrike appears unlikely as Russian warplanes are still in the air, and the US will hardly risk taking down a Russian fighter jet.

However, according to subsequent reports, Russia appears to have received a warning as Russian military helicopters are reportedly relocating from the T-4 - which was struck by Israel on Monday morning - and Dumeyir airbases in Southern Syria to Hmeymim.

The notification comes on the heels of several geopolitical developments in response to last weekend's alleged chemical attack on Syrian rebels. 

  • The USS Donald Cook has been parked off of Syrian waters, and has been buzzed by Russian pilots
  • President Trump has deployed  the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) to the Mediterranean Wednesday, where it will join the USS Donald Cook off Syrian territorial waters.
  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, speaking shoulder-to-shoulder with Emmanuel Macron from Paris, announced his "readiness to work with allies on any military response in Syria if needed." 
  • Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution to investigate the chemical attack. Russia's UN envoy says the draft was designed to fail, which would thus "justify" unauthorized action in Syria. 
  • Russia is jamming military signals for some US drones operating in the skies over Syria, according to NBC, which cited four military officials.

There is some good news: according to the Pentagon Press Parking Index (PPPI) strikes against Syria tonight are unlikely:

But just in case, you may want to grab your popcorn... and if you live near a military installation, you may not need a microwave.

macholatte skbull44 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:34 Permalink

 

Three basic questions that need to be answered:
Where is it written that everyone except the USA gets a pass on being the world police?  
Why is it the job of the USA to discipline dictators in other countries?

And the single most important question that is never addressed..  

Where is there benefit to the American sheeple in all this?

 

navy62802 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:26 Permalink

Let's be honest here. The people who want this attack would be fucking thrilled if they hit a few Russian aircraft in the process. It would just accelerate us toward the ultimate goal that they secretly want ... war with Russia.

ted41776 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:26 Permalink

regime change season already? mic is starting early this year. let's hope they do a little better than the usual 70% collateral damage this time

Stormtrooper Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:27 Permalink

Is Putin really going to let them cross his line in the sand?  Maybe he and Obama spend a lot of time at the same gay clubs.  Lot's of bluster, no balls.

booboo Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:27 Permalink

Lame Donald Duck Trump, start packing your shit Don, not only did you fuck your base you squandered a golden chance to save the republic when you had all that momentum.

Able Ape Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:28 Permalink

All Out Nuclear attacks are staged to occur over a number of days and concentrate on military installations - major civilian population centers are down the list...

Kaiser Sousa Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:30 Permalink

I would like to see all u fervent intellectually ass backwards DONALD CHUMP cheerleaders offer sincere apologies to whoever n the fuck u might actually give a shit about as this completely moronic tool of the Zionist Entity march u and ur loved ones down the path to nuclear war & destruction...

if there is a single bone in ur body worth a god damned cent let's see u mother fuckers repent and admit YOU WERE CONNED YET AGAIN BY THE CLASS OF SOCIOPATHS THAT "DONT GIVE A FUCK ABOUT YOU!!!!!!!

DEATH TO THE FUCKING MONEYCHANGERS.

Md4 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:33 Permalink

Without irrefutable and independently-verified evidence, Mr. President, this is the wrong move.

 

You should've talked to US.

Your "advisers" are goading you into a war WE don't want.

 