Alert Issued For Syrian Air Strikes "Within 72 Hours" As Russia Relocates Military Helicopters

Reports are pouring in of US and French aircraft headed towards Syria for what we assume is a major operation if true. As of now, these reports remains unconfirmed:
Numerous US and French aircraft are airborne over Jordan. https://t.co/IlKn0ZtN0S— The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) April 10, 2018
#BREAKING: Heavy flight of #US-led coalition aircraft over the #Syria-#Iraq border according to Al-Jazeera.— Paul Antonopoulos (@oulosP) April 10, 2018
US warplanes are also flying around the Al-Tanf area of southern #Syria, according to Al-Jazeera.— Paul Antonopoulos (@oulosP) April 10, 2018
Amid the loud war drums, the EU's air traffic control body, Eurocontrol, has issued a 72-hour Rapid Alert Notification to flight operators in the eastern Mediterranean - warning of possible rocket launches into Syria.
“Due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria with air-to-ground and / or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours, and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment, due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean / Nicosia FIR area,” reads the alert.
European warning of civilian aircraft to close the skies over the eastern Mediterranean within 72 hours in anticipation of a military operation. pic.twitter.com/Xnqb9NYIdh— Eva J. Koulouriotis (@evacool_f) April 10, 2018
For now an imminent airstrike appears unlikely as Russian warplanes are still in the air, and the US will hardly risk taking down a Russian fighter jet.
Russian warplanes are still in the air according to pro-opposition sources reporting airstrikes in the Idlib Province #Syria— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) April 10, 2018
However, according to subsequent reports, Russia appears to have received a warning as Russian military helicopters are reportedly relocating from the T-4 - which was struck by Israel on Monday morning - and Dumeyir airbases in Southern Syria to Hmeymim.
JUST IN: #Russia/n mil helicopters are relocating from T-4, Dumeyir airbases in Southern #Syria to #Hmeymim.— Maxim A. Suchkov (@MSuchkov_ALM) April 10, 2018
The notification comes on the heels of several geopolitical developments in response to last weekend's alleged chemical attack on Syrian rebels.
- The USS Donald Cook has been parked off of Syrian waters, and has been buzzed by Russian pilots
- President Trump has deployed the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) to the Mediterranean Wednesday, where it will join the USS Donald Cook off Syrian territorial waters.
- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, speaking shoulder-to-shoulder with Emmanuel Macron from Paris, announced his "readiness to work with allies on any military response in Syria if needed."
- Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution to investigate the chemical attack. Russia's UN envoy says the draft was designed to fail, which would thus "justify" unauthorized action in Syria.
- Russia is jamming military signals for some US drones operating in the skies over Syria, according to NBC, which cited four military officials.
There is some good news: according to the Pentagon Press Parking Index (PPPI) strikes against Syria tonight are unlikely:
Rest easy, world. The Pentagon Press Parking Index (PPPI) indicates that strikes against Syria tonight are unlikely pic.twitter.com/EMBUeqyBNg— HansNichols (@HansNichols) April 10, 2018
But just in case, you may want to grab your popcorn... and if you live near a military installation, you may not need a microwave.
I miss the Trump that campaigned speaking truth to power and promising to bring home the troops and stop policing the world. The President Trump seems to be far from that person...and doing exactly what many of us expected Hillary to do.
Three basic questions that need to be answered:
Where is it written that everyone except the USA gets a pass on being the world police?
Why is it the job of the USA to discipline dictators in other countries?
And the single most important question that is never addressed..
Where is there benefit to the American sheeple in all this?
They have already told us the answer here. The Russians are moving their equipment out of the way of the strikes. This will be a repeat of last year.
Not this time ;) Engels 2 is active.
You are going to be embarrassed .
The US would not risk downing a Russian fighter jet.
Did he just say that. Or maybe the US doesn't want to risk fighting someone who could down their jets.
Evacuate the whole area and let them bomb dirt.
Starting wars on the basis of what are clear lies.
Because a warning could come in the form of a mushroom cloud - or something.
Bodes well for the future.
ive said it b4 and ill say it again...
there can not possibly be a God...
im so fucking pissed...FUCK!!!!!!!!!
In reply to Starting wars on a basis of… by Pinto Currency
You are born and sent on your way- God does not bother with the petty trivialities of man.
Was there ever a war that WASN’t started on the basis of pure lies?
We're the ones who are about to get fucked. It's very hard to be optimistic right now.
Been pessimistic since 9/11, and the Bush Cuks.
Bet the algos find it bullish for the "market"...
Game On
Let's be honest here. The people who want this attack would be fucking thrilled if they hit a few Russian aircraft in the process. It would just accelerate us toward the ultimate goal that they secretly want ... war with Russia.
I hope WWIII doesn’t interfere with my vacation plans.
best you stay at home for the present, this is not going to end as some believe.
if its at MT Weather you will be fine
Better pack your 1,000,000 sunblock
regime change season already? mic is starting early this year. let's hope they do a little better than the usual 70% collateral damage this time
Is Putin really going to let them cross his line in the sand? Maybe he and Obama spend a lot of time at the same gay clubs. Lot's of bluster, no balls.
perception management. he knows the younger generation in the west dont buy this shit. he will respond, not before the economic collapse.
Disgusting.
Lame Donald Duck Trump, start packing your shit Don, not only did you fuck your base you squandered a golden chance to save the republic when you had all that momentum.
That sucking sound you hear? Yea the government makes that sound!
So does Hillary..
All Out Nuclear attacks are staged to occur over a number of days and concentrate on military installations - major civilian population centers are down the list...
Ooh we have a DEEP INTEL SECRET SQUIRREL in our midst. What’s yer secret name? Natasha? No...Doris.
As the crow flies, I'm about 40 miles east of Ft. Bragg and 20 miles west of Johnson AFB.
Been nice knowing you folks!
That picture of Macron and Salman is the gayest thing I saw in a long time, and I live in NYC...
I would like to see all u fervent intellectually ass backwards DONALD CHUMP cheerleaders offer sincere apologies to whoever n the fuck u might actually give a shit about as this completely moronic tool of the Zionist Entity march u and ur loved ones down the path to nuclear war & destruction...
if there is a single bone in ur body worth a god damned cent let's see u mother fuckers repent and admit YOU WERE CONNED YET AGAIN BY THE CLASS OF SOCIOPATHS THAT "DONT GIVE A FUCK ABOUT YOU!!!!!!!
DEATH TO THE FUCKING MONEYCHANGERS.
Nice.
fool me once shame on you,
fool me twice shame on me,
fool me thrice--- its your funeral?
We must never forget that what's good for Israel is good for the world !
Looks like AIPAC still controls the White House.
So over the trillions of dollars being spent fighting Israel's endless wars.
Trumps got neo-cons yapping in his ear.
And with that cunt Mueller fucking with his lawyer,trumps just went,"fuck it I'll do this syria bs to change the subject." INSANITY ON BOTH SIDES
What will Putin do??????????????
Just remember McCain passed a bill allowing your DAUGHTERS to be drafted. Make sure you give them a heads up.
Without irrefutable and independently-verified evidence, Mr. President, this is the wrong move.
You should've talked to US.
Your "advisers" are goading you into a war WE don't want.
Trump haters are the most ignorant fucks on the planet... you're getting played, Reeetards.
DISOBEY ORDERS.
I dont know if this will be a relief that its finally here or more stressful than the last 10 years