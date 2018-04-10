Alert Issued For Syrian Air Strikes "Within 72 Hours" As Russia Relocates Military Helicopters

Reports are pouring in of US and French aircraft headed towards Syria for what we assume is a major operation if true. As of now, these reports remains unconfirmed:

Numerous US and French aircraft are airborne over Jordan. https://t.co/IlKn0ZtN0S — The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) April 10, 2018

US warplanes are also flying around the Al-Tanf area of southern #Syria, according to Al-Jazeera. — Paul Antonopoulos (@oulosP) April 10, 2018



Amid the loud war drums, the EU's air traffic control body, Eurocontrol, has issued a 72-hour Rapid Alert Notification to flight operators in the eastern Mediterranean - warning of possible rocket launches into Syria.

“Due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria with air-to-ground and / or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours, and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment, due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean / Nicosia FIR area,” reads the alert.

European warning of civilian aircraft to close the skies over the eastern Mediterranean within 72 hours in anticipation of a military operation. pic.twitter.com/Xnqb9NYIdh — Eva J. Koulouriotis (@evacool_f) April 10, 2018

For now an imminent airstrike appears unlikely as Russian warplanes are still in the air, and the US will hardly risk taking down a Russian fighter jet.

Russian warplanes are still in the air according to pro-opposition sources reporting airstrikes in the Idlib Province #Syria — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) April 10, 2018

However, according to subsequent reports, Russia appears to have received a warning as Russian military helicopters are reportedly relocating from the T-4 - which was struck by Israel on Monday morning - and Dumeyir airbases in Southern Syria to Hmeymim.

JUST IN: #Russia/n mil helicopters are relocating from T-4, Dumeyir airbases in Southern #Syria to #Hmeymim. — Maxim A. Suchkov (@MSuchkov_ALM) April 10, 2018

The notification comes on the heels of several geopolitical developments in response to last weekend's alleged chemical attack on Syrian rebels.

The USS Donald Cook has been parked off of Syrian waters, and has been buzzed by Russian pilots

President Trump has deployed the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) to the Mediterranean Wednesday, where it will join the USS Donald Cook off Syrian territorial waters.

the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) to the Mediterranean Wednesday, where it will join the USS Donald Cook off Syrian territorial waters. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, speaking shoulder-to-shoulder with Emmanuel Macron from Paris, announced his "readiness to work with allies on any military response in Syria if needed."

Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution to investigate the chemical attack. Russia's UN envoy says the draft was designed to fail, which would thus "justify" unauthorized action in Syria.

Russia is jamming military signals for some US drones operating in the skies over Syria, according to NBC, which cited four military officials.

There is some good news: according to the Pentagon Press Parking Index (PPPI) strikes against Syria tonight are unlikely:

Rest easy, world. The Pentagon Press Parking Index (PPPI) indicates that strikes against Syria tonight are unlikely pic.twitter.com/EMBUeqyBNg — HansNichols (@HansNichols) April 10, 2018

But just in case, you may want to grab your popcorn... and if you live near a military installation, you may not need a microwave.