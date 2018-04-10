Breslow: "I Have A Theory Why The Markets Are Behaving In Such A Hinky Fashion"

"What we've got here is a failure to communicate," appears to be the message from the markets as they trade sideways, with wide-ranges rapidly reverting day after day, unable to decide whether trade-wars will happen, if dips are to be bought, if vol is to be sold, if Trump will be impeached, or if the globally synchronized recovery is gaining strength or flailing.
Former fund manager Richard Breslow asks "does familiarity breed contempt?"
It certainly doesn’t have to. But if it does, there would be a lot of justifiable reasons to glower at the screens. Markets are in fact waffling back and forth and merely pretending to be making progress.
We keep asking for things to break out but seem to be rewarded only with pimples. Now, that really is a communications failure.
Via Bloomberg,
I’ve been trying to figure out why markets are behaving in such a hinky fashion. And, if you will forgive me, I have a theory..
Sadly, it’s a familiar one. If old habits are hard to break, new ones can be even worse. And while the global economy, the most recent economic releases not withstanding, is making a concerted effort to normalize, we categorically refuse to let markets find their equilibrium values. Doesn’t matter what asset being discussed.
This morning we had another data miss. This time from France. Does that matter? It should. But not in the face of a slew of comments from ECB’s Ewald Nowotny that sound hawkish and say nothing. Trying to trade these events is virtually impossible. Stage managing events leads to gap, stop, gap, stop, not smooth results.
We keep moving between reality and reaction functions. What’s described as risk on or off isn’t helpful when it changes hour by hour. It often doesn’t even last days, let alone the traditional longer periods that actually allow anyone to trade. Waiting for the next shoe to drop is a tough way to make a living. Especially when algorithms respond to every input based on the shallowest interpretation.
At least during the financial crisis we all understood what the game was. Keep stocks moving higher, bond yields going lower, and make sure everyone’s currency is kept under reasonable control. Knowing it was an explicit part of the forward guidance. Nothing has changed. It’s just that it’s no longer fashionable to officially admit it.
As a result, every setback is still met with the buy the dip debate. No matter the cause. Every rally is met with declarations that all is good. Even as no one believes that to be the case. If we admitted that most of the time all news is marginal in describing a very complex world we’d have much more measured responses to it that would allow the natural clearing of supply and demand, in some sort of orderly fashion.
Huge and disruptive moves like we have seen in aluminum prices the last few days, which by the way have completely changed the technical outlook for the commodity complex in general, are a normal part of trading. Having this happen intraday, randomly for often insignificant reasons and on a constant basis will ultimately kill these markets all together.
Traders can’t decide one moment to the next whether it’s student body left or right. They can perhaps be forgiven for this even if the risks of being serially caught wrong-footed increase.
Central bankers need to decide if the global economy stands on bedrock or egg shells. If they can’t, policy risk is multiplied. And it won’t be helpful if the conclusion is that all errors can be fixed by playing with the market.
Comments
My theory has more to do with the Fed and the Federal Government's enormous black-ops/hidden budget.
Because insiders are manipulating it to their advantage and screwing the little guy..... Business As Usual....
In reply to My theory has more to do… by Banana Republican
here comes inflation---look at WTI. lets get this yield curve inverted.
In reply to Because insiders are… by Stan522
My theory : Massive long term "stimulus", manipulation and intervention by The Fed has created distortions to such a degree that normal and accepted market signals, coincident metrics and causation metrics are unrecognizable or skewed.
In reply to My theory has more to do… by Banana Republican
I give Breslow a big thumbs up for starting with "I think I have a THEORY" instead of these other blowhards that start off being the experts.
Seriously, no one knows what the fuck is going on because we fucked around, starting with the stick save in 2007 and all the QEs in the ensuing years. Beyond that, the data manipulation (really? 4.1%?), the coordination between central banks with bond purchases, the Yen/dollar dance, the SNB going retard with stock (followed by Norway), the US budget bullshit, the petro yuan, ghost fucking cities, the suppression of PMs, the implosion of Venezuela, US pensions, tariffs, reprisal tariffs, etc.
Anybody telling you they know what is going on based on some chart with 2-3 variables is full of shit. When the shit happens we'll all listen to them sort it out. Predict this, fuckers.
In reply to My theory has more to do… by Banana Republican
7 minutes till Fuckerberg live...ZH post a live link!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8w-6SfpCKgM
Gilligans Island in 7 minutes!!! (followed by Wapner)
OMFG I wish I had a TV!
In reply to 7 minutes till Fuckerberg… by takeaction
Gilligans Island is more relevant than whatever doubletalk drivel oozes out of Zucks maw.
In reply to Gilligans Island in 7… by DillyDilly
Let's see-theres zero real growth but the market is propped up by qe. Every once in a while people see the insanity and sell but the fed comes in to crush the shorts. This has been going on FOR TEN FUCKING YEARS....
Squeezing shorts is a needed revenue stream for the FED. They manipulate events and communications to draw the suckers in based on hope and greed, then once their "crop" is ready to harvest, they manipulate events and communications (and print a few hundred billion) to drive the indexes up -- let the short squeeze begin! Rinse and repeat. Over and over.
In reply to Let's see-theres zero real… by StheNine
"Hinky"?
I fucking had to look that one up... So I guess I must be doxxing the HINKY
What's hinky about a test of a downward resistance line?
The "markets" are controlled by synchronized central bank infusions of trillion$ in newly printed "money" and by the flapping jaws of a wide assortment of FED Heads, CEOs and Heads of State.
>"does familiarity breed contempt?"
No, a lack of gratitude, a lack of self-awareness, and expectations born from double standards breed contempt. Is is just the markets we feel contempt for, or do we also feel some contempt for our own vain (in both meanings) efforts of futilely striving to win prizes we will find little satisfaction in? Are the efforts to earn profits from games of financialized fuckery so honorable that they are worthy of honorable sensible markets? Oh, please ^^
Hinky is clueless. SHEPWAVE traders on Zerohedge nailed this
The way these algorithmic trading programs swing from buy to sell so indiscriminately, seemingly without any price restraints, you would think that the purveyors of these programs would be seeing their capital base erode quite significantly. Manic-depressive trading is a really hard way to turn a profit.