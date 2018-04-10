China Producer Price Inflation Tumbles As Global Reflation Cycle Ends

It appears, thanks to the collapse in China's credit impulse, that China's commodity boom is over...
China’s factory inflation slowed for a fifth month while the consumer price index retreated from a four-year high.
Producer prices rose at their slowest YoY rate since October 2016... with Consumer Durables prices contracting YoY for the 4th straight month.
And Consumer Price inflation slowed notably to +2.1% YoY (versus expectations of a 2.6% gain), dropping 1.1% MoM, with Consumer goods and food seeing the biggest slowdown.
And as goes Coal, so goes China PPI...
Prices for commodities such as iron ore and coal fell on “global oversupply and government policy to stem overcapacity,” Katrina Ell, an economist at Moody’s Analytics in Sydney, wrote in a recent note.
“The government’s clampdown on financial risks is also slowing credit growth,” she said, which is a drag on investment and demand for industrial inputs.
As Bloomberg notes, moderating factory inflation may offer limited support to the world reflation cycle, amid rising trade tensions that may weigh on the broadest synchronized global growth in years.
Comments
Why pay a slave worker in China $1.50/hr when you can pay a slave worker in Vietnam $0.80/hr?.. 🤔
I can't wait to see the PBoC try and devalue the yuan further.
China exports inflation, NOT deflation. {BTW}
Overcapacity, has NOTHING to do with DEFLATION.
Keep watching the Blow Horn. Honk, Honk.
So Trump tarrifs and a resulting decrease in their exports, doesn't worry them one bit.
In reply to I can't wait to see the… by Yen Cross
XI and the communist party should be terrified of millions of unemployed factory workers due to a trade war. The millennial generation craves democracy.
In reply to So Trump tarrifs and a… by Oldwood
The Tariffs haven't been implemented yet.
Have you ever had a neighbor you threatened with action, if they didn't clean up their yard?
In reply to So Trump tarrifs and a… by Oldwood
Capitalism has traditionally been competitive. As a self employed person for forty years plus, I have always been threatened.
If Americans don't feel threatened by China (as well as our own government), they are just not paying attention.
In reply to The Tariffs haven't been… by Yen Cross
Answer the question... You've had a few bad neighbors, during your tenure.
In reply to Capitalism has traditionally… by Oldwood
