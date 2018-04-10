Crude Jumps As Saudis Signal 'Ambition' For $80 Oil Price

WTI crude prices are up overnight, extending post-XI-sprech gains following headlines that Saudi Arabia wants to get oil prices near $80 a barrel to pay for the government’s crowded policy agenda (and costly war with Yemen) and support the valuation of state energy giant Aramco before an IPO.
Bloomberg reports that in conversations with OPEC delegates and oil market participants, Saudi officials had been careful to avoid pinpointing an exact price target. Yet people who have spoken to them said the inescapable conclusion from the conversations was that Riyadh is aiming for $80.
The private discussions, relayed by several people who met the Saudis over the last month and asked not to be named to protect their relationship with the kingdom, chimes with the hawkish tone in public from Saudi officials.
Of course, none of this is new, and is all dependent on Russia playing along (less likely as they are affected by western sanctions) and Shale supply stalling (unlikely if prices rise)...
This echoes MbS' recent comments in a Time Magazine interview last week...
"We believe oil prices will get higher in this year and also get higher in 2019, so we are trying to pick the right time," he told the magazine in reference to the IPO. Riyadh, which initially targeted the second half of 2018 for the listing, is now aiming for next year.
We assume 'hope' is now a strategy for Saudis too. Simply put, it seems like desperate jawboning from the Saudis as everything else has failed, and as Bloomberg notes, there’s little indication the Saudis are prepared to deepen their oil cuts to achieve $80, at the very least the aspiration suggests they’ll keep with the current measures until the price goal is closer. Riyadh is counting on declining Venezuelan oil production, the likely imposition of new U.S. sanctions on Iran, and continued demand growth to absorb U.S. shale production.
Comments
Bad for China, Good for Russia, Agnostic for USA
As a newly minted net oil exporter, it would be good for the USA.
They'll never be able to sustain that price though. Too much production will come online in the US.
In reply to Bad for China, Good for… by pc_babe
How about, "Crude jumps as world realizes fiat USD becoming less valuable"?
In reply to As a newly minted net oil… by tmosley
The black market is the only honest market left.
They'll learn what it is to want.
$80???????????????
The falling US dollar will drive it over $100. Anyone with half a brain can see where this trend is heading.
$4/gal will be Bigly great for the US consumer/sarc
In reply to $80???????????????… by BigWillyStyle887
Adding more drilling rigs for U.S. shale oil in 3 ... 2 ... 1 ...
$80 oil is not sustainable. MbS is dreaming.
Lol. If MBS could really influence the price, it would be 150 right now :-D.
chinese are about to figure out cloud seeding. they have more shale in arid plains than us, waterways were planned by 2035 but if cloud seeding really works like claimed, then all they need is reservoirs. I believe the Sino-Russian contract is set at the nondollar exchange rate independent of oil futures.
$4 @ gallon gas = Final Nail in coffin.
Let me get this straight. SA a terrorist nation wants oil @80 a barrel. Now for it to achieve that, massive cuts have to be made in production and or massive demand has to come online. Now the other oil nations are not about to give up anymore market share so dont look to them for cuts and if SA cuts they still dont make any money because the cuts to get to 80 barrel would be enough to neutralize any profits at higher prices.
I loved those days when the markets ran on substance and not bullshit.
Only way oil is getting to $80 a barrel is if SA gets bombed bigly.
Those silly Sauds. Sit on their asses all day and collect the checks. What a scam.