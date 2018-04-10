Cryptos Bounce Despite Ethereum Suffering 'Death Cross'

Just a few short days after Bitcoin suffered its 'death cross', Ethereum just saw its 50-day moving-average cross below its 200-day, flashing the ominous-sounding warning.

Bitcoin has been largely rangebound since it suffered its death cross...

And Ethereum has gone nowhere in a couple of weeks, glued to $400 as it triggers its death cross today...

But since Friday, Ethereum is up 10% and cryptos are rebounding today...