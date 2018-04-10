Cryptos Bounce Despite Ethereum Suffering 'Death Cross'

Just a few short days after Bitcoin suffered its 'death cross', Ethereum just saw its 50-day moving-average cross below its 200-day, flashing the ominous-sounding warning.
Bitcoin has been largely rangebound since it suffered its death cross...
And Ethereum has gone nowhere in a couple of weeks, glued to $400 as it triggers its death cross today...
But since Friday, Ethereum is up 10% and cryptos are rebounding today...
Comments
Anyone else enjoy seeing these greedy dip buyers lose money?
Chasing a ponzi scheme never ends well.
In reply to . by ted41776
That's right, StockTards. Crypto is doing EXACTLY what I said it would do. Now it's heading to the moon. Time to change your jealous loser no-coiner ways and get in the YUGE gains game.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to Anyone else enjoy seeing… by lester1
don't forget to fill out those tax forms too
In reply to That's right, StockTards. … by Coinista
Put your money where your mouth is and go balls deep buying the dip you fuckin' asshole !
We don't need advice from any crypto clowns today or any other day.
In reply to That's right, StockTards. … by Coinista
Ethereum cannot go to zero. Ethereum is a store of value.
In reply to Anyone else enjoy seeing… by lester1
Bitcoin is a digital currency that doesn't actually act like a currency. Ethereum has some intrinsic value due to its utility on the ethereum network. As the technology is adopted, the value will rise accordingly.
Flippening will happen when Bitcoin enthusiasts no longer see it as a viable currency.
In reply to Ethereum cannot go to zero. … by August
NOT CURRENCY.
NEVER WAS CURRENCY.
Currencies are LEGAL TENDER .
In reply to Bitcoin is a digital… by NugginFuts
Dude, parroting "ponzi scheme" on every crypto thread does not make it true.
Ponzi scheme:
"a form of fraud in which belief in the success of a nonexistent enterprise is fostered by the payment of quick returns to the first investors from money invested by later investors."
Now, can you show how cryptos function like this, or will you just STFU.
We're all waiting.
pods
In reply to Anyone else enjoy seeing… by lester1
Anyone taking bets on how long it will be before Lester1's "laughing wife" leaves him for the bitcoin miner in the next trailer?
In reply to Anyone else enjoy seeing… by lester1
I think you overestimate her appeal considerably.
In reply to Anyone taking bets on how… by Spaced Out
What's not to love? Free sex, sleeps outside, milk, and mows the lawn without being told.
"Nah-aah-aaaahy." Or <insert your own goat sound>
OT: Trying to write a goat sound is more difficult than you think.
pods
In reply to I think you overestimate her… by NugginFuts
In reply to Anyone else enjoy seeing… by lester1
dp
Isn't the announcing of the "Death Cross" or "Hindenburg Omen" the bottom?
Has been for stawks.
I really don't mind the drop. Mining stuff has cheapened a bit and is available, and network hashrate has dropped, allowing me more accumulation. Longer term. (Of course, two years from now it could be zilch. C'est la vie.)
pods
Depends on how much power the issuer of currency has over the market. The Fed can issue money without limit--no fear of government actions. Tether did much the same for a while, but has been quiet lately.
In reply to Isn't the announcing of the … by pods
True, as long as all the cryptos have a USD pair, then they can be pumped and or dumped with impunity by a willful actor with access to funds.
It's easy to play that game when you do not have to account for any losses. :(
I still think that cryptos and DL will play a huge role in the upcoming world. Biggest problem is that a DL is a mode of account, and most people in power do NOT want that sort of accounting.
pods
In reply to Depends on how much power… by tmosley
DEATH CROSS = "Where Soros usually goes all in" ~ lol [both literally & figuratively]
In reply to True, as long as all the… by pods
Any thoughts on tezos?
In reply to Depends on how much power… by tmosley
Stay away from ICOs. That market needs quite a bit more age on it before I would touch it. Need devs with proven track records and reasonable fundraising goals. Current state of the market attracts scammers like crazy.
In reply to Any thoughts on tezos? by valjoux7750
re: Tezos -- yeah, it's a Johnny-Come-Lately "Ethereum-alt", if you will.
The 2 founders (husband and wife) are essentially a bunch of spoiled brat, smug, loud-mouthed psuedo-scammers that are obviously in waaay over their heads.
Around 2013 Bitcoin had the "alt-coin" explosion, which was effectively a bunch of money grab Bitcoin clones.
Now we're seeing the same thing again with Ethereum. A bunch of "smart contract" or "Ethereum-alt" Ethereum clones. All trying to do the same thing, but with none of the network effect and trial by fire that Ethereum has established with actual usage over the past nearly 3 years.
Nearly all of these "Ethereum-alts" will trend towards $0 and effectively just vanish from the exchanges as they fail one by one, just like so many of the Bitcon "alt-coins" did over the years.
In reply to Any thoughts on tezos? by valjoux7750
BTC is worth about $5.00, if that!
It took 10,000 BTC to buy a large pepperoni pizza.
There's the real valuation.
In reply to BTC is worth about $5.00, if… by Spectre
"Death cross". I've been studying TA since I was 11 years old, over 50 years now, and I can tell you that this theory about the "death cross" is absolute nonsense. I'm not saying Ethereum is about to blast off because I just don't know 'for sure'. But what I do know for sure is that it will take very little upside in Ethereum to turn that 50 day MA higher, completely negating today's "signal of death, doom and destruction". The issuance of a "death cross", followed up by a complete negation of that signal happens all the time. Utter nonsense parroted by analysts who don't know how to find other, much more accurate, near term signals. A cheap stab at trying to "make a name for themselves for "calling the top". 90% of the time they are wrong and never heard from again.
Kinda like the head and shoulders and tea cup handle, All nonsense.
In reply to "Death cross". I've been… by Albertarocks
FUD.
Next bull run incoming!
IMO 2018 will a great year for Bitcoin. The ICO mania driving ETH hs now passed. Litecoin is just a glorified test bed for BTC. When Charlie Lee announced he sold all of his LTC where do you think it went to B of A or Wells Fargo or HSBC, my educated guess would be straight in to BTC.
ETC has a niche use case. Other than that BTC is going to come out on top.
Think of it like this, if everything goes blockchain, i.e. deeds of ownership, proof of ID, etc, what blockchain are they going to use? The only sane choice is the BTC blockchain... most secure, yes. incentive to mine, yes, tried and tested against hackers, yes.
Once 2nd layer technology takes off in theory there will be nothing Bitcoin can't do all the while backed by the worlds most trusted blockchain. What we've seen so far is only the begining. In the next few years it will be amazing how the technology evolves.
Why would everything 'go blockchain'? Because the army of nerds say it will?
What's wrong with the current system for deed of ownership? Seems to be working quite well at the moment. Last I checked property records in the USA are extremely safe and title insurance is cheap. Anyone can buy or sell property within hours and the paper trail backs up the transaction in case of any dispute. If you throw that on a anonymous blockchain what are the chances of errors that can't easily be reversed?
Why mess with that system just so the power hungry nerds can manipulate it? Last time the power hungry nerds took control of our information we ended up the societal evils that are Facebook and Google.
In reply to IMO 2018 will a great year… by wetwipe
No word of a lie... in the UK this has happened.
1) Rent a house off a guy called Arthur Smutt
2) Change your name legally to Arthur Smutt
3) Sell the house quickly for cash.
4) Disappear
5) Original Arthur Smutt loses his property. With no recompense or recourse.
This will work as long as their are no outstanding loans against the property. As the banks are a bit more security conscious than the land registry.
In reply to Why would everything 'go… by Buck Rogers
"5) Original Arthur Smutt loses his property. With no recompense or recourse."
Except for a billion dollar lawsuit against the lawyer, appraiser, real estate agent, renter, city, in which this fraud took place all of whom breached their duties to exert a modicum of effort to verify the owner's identity.
And really how often does this sort of fraud and obscenely gross negligence actually occur?
I'll take my chances.
So instead you put title to my $10 million beach house on the 'block chain' where this sort of fraud can happen anonymously?
In reply to No word of a lie... in the… by wetwipe
The US might not be a good example for the utility of blockchain deed registry - as you state, it works OK for now. Though with over 3,000 counties it's a huge headache to manage.
There are many other countries where corruption & title fraud is a big problem. Basically you have a property and you think you own it, but then someone gets paid off and the title is transfered to someone else right from under your feet. Blockchain could help reduce this type of fraud.
In reply to Why would everything 'go… by Buck Rogers