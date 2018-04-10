Disaster Hits Canada's Oil Sands

Authored by Nick Cunningham via OilPrice.com,
Kinder Morgan said it would halt nearly all work on a pipeline project that is crucial to the entire Canadian oil sands industry, representing a huge blow to Alberta’s efforts to move oil to market.
Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Expansion is the largest, and one of the very few, pipeline projects that has a chance of reaching completion. Alberta’s oil sands producers have been desperate for new outlets to take their oil out of the country, and the decade-plus Keystone XL saga is the perfect illustration of the industry’s woes.
Keystone XL is still facing an uncertain future, and with several other major oil pipeline projects already shelved, there has been extra emphasis on the successful outcome of the Trans Mountain Expansion. That is exactly why Canada’s federal government, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has gone to bat for the project.
But, despite federal approval, Trans Mountain still faces a variety of obstacles that have bedeviled the project for some time. It appears that opposition from First Nations, environmental groups, local communities affected by the route, and the provincial government in British Columbia have forced Kinder Morgan to throw in the towel, at least for now.
Kinder Morgan said on Sunday that it suspended most work on the $5.8 billion Trans Mountain Expansion.
Environmental groups hailed the announcement. “The writing is on the wall, and even Kinder Morgan can read it. Investors should note that the opposition to this project is strong, deep and gets bigger by the day,” said Mike Hudema, climate campaigner with Greenpeace Canada, according to Reuters.
Kinder Morgan’s CEO Steve Kean said the project would be scrapped unless the legal challenges could be resolved by May 31. The announcement sparked a sense of panic among various Canadian politicians.
“We are determined to find a solution. With all our partners, we continue to consider all available options. As our Prime Minister has said, this pipeline will be built,” Canada’s Federal Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said in a statement.
Alberta’s Premier Rachel Notley, not surprisingly, sounded more alarmed. She took to Twitter to not only lash out at British Columbia, but also vow that her province would push the pipeline, even if it meant taking a public stake in the project.
If we have to, Alberta is prepared to do whatever it takes to get this pipeline built - including taking a public position in the pipeline.— Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) April 8, 2018
Put another way, Alberta is prepared to be an investor in the pipeline.
This pipeline will be built.#ableg #abpoli #KeepCanadaWorking
However, Kinder Morgan actually didn’t sound all that optimistic, despite heavy support from Ottawa and Alberta.
“We will be judicious in our use of shareholder funds. In keeping with that commitment, we have determined that in the current environment, we will not put KML shareholders at risk on the remaining project spend,” Keane said in a statement. Kinder Morgan Canada said the project faces “unquantifiable risk,” noting the threats made by the BC government to kill the project. The company had already spent over C$1 billion preparing the project but hadn’t yet commenced construction. The beginning of construction would mean spending would jump to $200 to $300 million per month, a level of spending that the company says is too risky given the uncertainty.
“The fact remains that a substantial portion of the Project must be constructed through British Columbia, and since the change in government in June 2017, that government has been clear and public in its intention to use 'every tool in the toolbox' to stop the Project,” Kinder Morgan Canada’s Keane said in a statement. “The uncertainty created by BC has not been resolved but instead has escalated into an inter-governmental dispute.”
Kinder Morgan Canada saw its share price fall by 10 percent on the news during midday trading on Monday.
“This is not good. I think the key point is it shows a lack of confidence in our political and regulatory system,” said Tim Pickering, president of Auspice Capital in Calgary, told Reuters.
Western Canada Select (WCS) has traded at a steep discount relative to WTI, at times widening to as much as $30 per barrel. With WCS prices wallowing in the mid-$30s per barrel, heavy oil producers are missing out on some C$30 to C$40 million per day in revenues, according to Reuters.
The pipeline is critical for Canada’s oil sands. The IEA has forecasted that Canadian oil production already began to exceed takeaway capacity last year, and the pipeline shortage could last for several more years even if Trans Mountain Expansion moves forward. But, if Trans Mountain is killed off, that would be nearly 600,000 bpd of capacity that won’t come online. That raises questions about when and if the bottleneck will ever be addressed. That threatens to prevent new capacity from coming online in the years ahead.
“If we cannot reach agreement by May 31st, it is difficult to conceive of any scenario in which we would proceed with the Project,” Kinder Morgan Canada said in a statement.
They have oil sands in the Middle East too. You put a stick into sand and oil comes out.
Disaster?
They don't need to burn petroleum in Canada, because they have plenty of cheap firewood and sustainably-sourced whale oil for everyone.
Those eskimos and environmentalists all use steam engines, oil lamps, and whatnot. The Royal Canadian Mounted police all ride hay burners.
For electricity, the Great White North is too far North for efficient solar, but I am almost certain that GE would be happy to sell them some pre-owned Mark 1 Boiling Water Nuclear Reactors. They could store the spent fuel, conveniently, right onsite in elevated swimming pools.
canadian government can ban gasoline powered vehicles and then stop the pipeline
I read British Columbia will ban all products made or transported with oil, natural gas or whale oil on July 1, 2018.
It’s true.
PM(prime masturbator)Justin Turdeau just spent $280,000 for a study to find out why no one is willing to invest in the Canadian oil industry.
Yes, he is that fucked up!
Ratchel Nutley's comments are nothing but lip service.
No one sober can be that stupid unless your are Comrade McKenna, Comrade Wynne, Ratchel Nutley or John Whoregan.
Canada is a failed state.
and they hide behind the US military--lol
This is just Warren Buffet wanting railroads to move the oil.... Follow the money
I heat my home with whatnot.
& their cars & trucks all have square wheels.
I saw it on the "Terrance and Phillip Show."
about time they stop oil sands production anyway.. has absolutely poisoned the entire area.
prove it.
i live just south of the area.. come on up for a visit, i will take you to the Athabasca river where i will hand you a large glass and ask you to take a deep drink of the water prior to catching you a mercury laden fish i will feed you for supper... 35 years ago i use to eat fish from that river... ask me if i would even go into that river now...
Yup, shut it downnnnnnn, Faggo Trudooo could by everyone a Tesla with all the money spent on the pipeline.....
HAHAHAHAHHHAHAH! Take off!
i suggest you homestead anywhere within a 100 miles of the place and make sure when you drill your water wells which will provide life for your family not to check the levels.
Or they could just go with Energy East and push the crude to refineries in Eastern Canada so those same refineries could stop importing oil from the middle East and Africa.
I don't know why they haven't done that. Where are the easterners going to get their oil from when China makes the petroyuan convertible to gold? What middle easterner is going to take fake CAD money for their oil when they can get gold?
The fuck are you talking about? The oil has been sitting there, seeping into rivers for hundreds of years. By cleaning up the sands, it is much better for the environment. Plus, more CO2 is much better for the plants that grow on this earth. Plus, the combined CO2 from all of Western Canadian oilsands is far less than walgreen's stores/ fridges / shipping puts out. The same pieces of shit that protest it.
Falklands Oil
Falkland Oil Project Eyes Green Light This Year as Prices Rise - 11 Jan 2018
An oil project off the tip of South America is on track to get the go-ahead by the end of this year as the companies involved in the development work to secure $1.5 billion in financing.
It’s eight years since Rockhopper Exploration Plc discovered the 220 million-barrel Sea Lion field off the Falkland Islands. A green light for the project -- which is operated by Premier Oil Plc -- would signal renewed confidence in the outlook for the oil industry after a three-year slump in investments due to low prices.
“The project of course is looking a lot better at $68 a barrel,” Tony Durrant, chief executive officer of Premier Oil, which holds 60 percent of Sea Lion, said in an interview on Thursday. “It’s a project that’s very sensitive to oil prices.” (Bloomberg 11 Jan 2018)
What about Argentina? And what does the law say about the ownership of natural resources?
Argentina's Continental Shelf Claims and The UN CLCA Commission (1 page):-
https://www.academia.edu/33898951/Argentinas_Continental_Shelf_Claims_-The_UN_CLCS_Commission
They have double-wall oil tankers, so why not double wall pipe?
Hemp oil will put a huge dent in their business. Farmers being allowed in on legalization is fantastic for the environment. Before prohibition there were over 50,000 products made with hemp. It's coming in a big way.
just crush the value so merican zios can buy it up with fake ponzi
Ouch. This will kill Canada's hope of being a big exporter to Asia. Make them more dependent on US exports. But should be a boost to our shale exports.
This shit is basically asphalt. You might as well worry that the road is going to leak on to your grass as worry about this crap leaking from a pipe.
Its about their complete inability to provide any sort of credible clean up plan from any sort of Tanker disaster.
Here's is a video from a few years ago when an excavator hit the pipeline in Burnaby, not exactly peanut butter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07wlunwsEt8
This "Asphalt" you speak of is true...but it has to be diluted to be pumped, and then it is not like "Asphalt", it more like oil leaking out of the pipe everywhere!
I guess the UK won't get Russian oil or gas not Canadian oil. The UK can sell pounds for petro-yuan cause they don't have gold.
The only solution to this kind of predicament is to begin targeting the income producing activities of those who are in a bed-wetting stupor over it. The bedwetters have no reservation about destroying people who are attempting to provide them with oil (and jobs and economic development). Therefore turn-about is fair play. Start with the largest economic activities the bedwetters depend upon and destroy them. It will be a truly entertaining circus! Guess what bedwetters - the objective of society is not to always give you YOUR way! It's time to hit them right in the face with a 4X4.
I think it is time to start targeting large population clusters of insatiable bipedal locusts with fission initiated fusion thermonuclear gigatonnage-
Ought to light all those useless eaters ...temporarily.
This very dirty oil and what they do to produce this heavy oil/tar sands is ugly to the environment and a waste of valuable water resource to do it and damage to the landscape.
Then they are battling BC gov't and First Nations and the enviro's forget it. Also, they have a battle with some of the US local Indian lands and Enviro's and the Courts - good luck.
What about that cloud of coal dust from China, the one that blows into San Francisco Bay every morning? How bout all that depleted uranium fired by US armed forces in the Middle East? Oh, riiight, not your problem. Let's just be real clear about what the enviro-freak movement is doing: contributing to the MIC and their death, destruction, and tyranny they bring into every theater, not to mention the boomerang impacts back on Murrikans at home, from higher price for diesel and gasoline to freedoms being stripped by a militarized/Israelized police force.
Yeah the west should just let the sand niggers produce all their "clean" oil instead, whatever that is. After all, I have a God given right to my 3 ton SUV, but NIMBY!
The way to fix the enviros is just turn off the heat next winter and let them get a taste of "sustainable" energy use.
Co2 is not a GHG, is benign and does not impact the climate.
Co2 is 0.003% of the atmosphere and it is impossible for that small amount of gas to impact the climate.
The falling solar flare activity will cool the earth and possibly considerably (ice age) and the retarded Socialist in Canada are doing everything they can to destroy the oil industry when they should preparing for the increased demand for fossil fuels worldwide.
To educate yourself on the climate science please read The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science and or Human Caused Global Warming by Dr. Tim Ball.
To understand the cosmic ray theory of cloud formation please read The Chilling Stars: A Cosmic Theory of Climate Change by Svensmark and Calder.