EU Raids London HQ Of Murdoch's Fox; Documents, Computer Records Seized

In a day full of bizarre twist and turns, and not long after the FBI raided the office and home of Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, moments ago the UK's Telegraph reported that the British headquarters of the Murdoch entertainment empire 21st Century Fox have been raided by investigators from the European Commission.
As Bloomberg adds, Fox Networks Group was said to be cooperating fully with the commission inspection.
According to the British press, competition watchdogs gained access to the company’s offices in Hammersmith, west London, early Tuesday to seize documents and computer records. Still, the precise nature of the confidential raid - and investigation - which is believed to be in its early stages, is unclear.
Not that dissimilar to the FBI, the European Commission has powers to raid businesses suspected of abusing their dominance of a market or being involved in a price fixing cartel. Among the permitted actions, investigators are able to take copies of documents and computer records, and ask for explanations from executives.
Sources at the 10 Hammersmith Grove development, which is shared with the tobacco company Philip Morris among others, said Commission officials were attempting to keep a low profile and that staff had been warned to keep details of the raid secret. It is understood that investigators are expected to remain on site through Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.
While the explicit reason for the raid is unclear, one can make an educated guess, especially since the raid comes at a extremely sensitive time for Fox "as it seeks a remedies agreement with British watchdogs at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to secure its heavily delayed takeover of Sky."
The CMA is considering an offer from the Murdoch family to spin off Sky News into a separate company or sell it to Disney to assuage concerns that full control of Sky will give them too much sway over the British media. The deal has already been approved by the European Commission.
Following an investigation into the impact of full Murdoch control on the public interest in media plurality in the UK, the CMA is due to make recommendations to the Culture Secretary Matt Hancock by next month on whether to allow or block the deal.
News of the European Commission's competition investigation will be seen as a boost to the US cable giant Comcast, which is seeking to disrupt Fox’s takeover of Sky with its own rival £22bn bid.
To be sure, the stakes are high, especially since Fox has also struck a $66bn deal to sell most of its assets, including Sky, on to Disney. The Murdoch family plans to sell up to focus on US news and sports broadcasting as Hollywood studios race to gain heft to make themselves more to withstand the expected onslaught on entertainment by Silicon Valley tech giants. Any new obstacle in Fox's bid for Sky could also be seen as an obstacle to the Disney takeover. Fox already faces a potential bidding war with Comcast, which has made an approach for Sky at a 16pc premium to the current Murdoch offer.
The stock of Fox slumped after hours as the news broke.
Comments
Brexit - now !
down with EU dictatorship! KAG !!!
This is what should of happened here, at FB.
Not just let Zuck come in and smooth talk his Congressional Employees.
In reply to Brexit - now ! by Pandelis
Preemptive strikes before the hard Coup.
Softening up the shoreline before the invasion.
In reply to This is what should of… by Shitonya Serfs
Fox News
A degenerate hatchery of suspicious hate:
creating enemies and contrived conflict -
frightening elderly recliner-folk.
A fever swamp for the uneducated and mentally vulnerable.
Foxland is the place for lazy thinking.
In reply to Preemptive strikes before… by Arnold
Yeah....no.
Most of us keep a .44 holstered on the Barkalounger, and the Television gets it first.
In reply to Fox News… by Deep Snorkeler
Bullshit shit talker...
In reply to Yeah....no. by Arnold
if the skirts get any shorter on fox news they'll have to move it to HBO!
<honk honk>
In reply to Fox News… by Deep Snorkeler
Short skirts, breast implants and tramp stamp tattoos
validate female intelligence.
In reply to if the skirts get any… by D.T.Barnum
no one even reads you crap now, you are on auto down vote. Isn't there something in the ally you can buy for a nickel? Keep looking.
In reply to Short skirts, breast… by Deep Snorkeler
it's a leg and heel fetish from noon to one.
In reply to if the skirts get any… by D.T.Barnum
The enlightened ones such as yourself and the brain fried, watch the enlightened authoritarian Disney owned ABC which appeals to the cerebral energetics such as yourself? No recliner for you types as you jog in place eating tofu and sunflower seeds while watching gay porn on your home entertainment systems.
I'm reading that you will be seeing Fox bought by Disney if they can get it through the FCC.
In reply to Fox News… by Deep Snorkeler
Lol. Obviously governments need to regulate speech and the internet lest people get off track by reading the wrong thing, eh?
In reply to Fox News… by Deep Snorkeler
"the Zuck" may be some sort of evil overlord that we don't recognize to exist right now
dunno who to call on him though
In reply to This is what should of… by Shitonya Serfs
dog and pony show. screw facebook. It won't exist in a few years.
In reply to "the Zuck" may be some sort… by _RRR_
I was hoping for a few months...
In reply to dog and pony show. screw… by D.T.Barnum
Over here in the UK and Europe this kind of thing is done just for show. I.e. it is important to be seen to do something. I assure you that nothing will come of this and within a few days it will be like it never happened.
In reply to This is what should of… by Shitonya Serfs
usually comes this way. unless you recognize the ad income ain't for real and pressure is around the corner. matter of time
In reply to Over here in the UK and… by wetwipe
Good. I'll kick Angela Merkel in the nuts and she can pretend it never happened
In reply to Over here in the UK and… by wetwipe
Please ensure you're wearing steel toe-caps :-)
In reply to Good. I'll kick Angela… by chrsn
Cash talks........
In reply to This is what should of… by Shitonya Serfs
Is he friends of Trump?
Are they trying to take him out using competition rules as cover to look for collusion\dirt with Trump?
Trump does not want war in Syria but May, Maricon and Merkel are champing at the bit.
I smell a big pile of shit. Fox news is the only TV Station in USA that supports Trump Carlson & Hannity.
This is a coup d'éta, right under our fcuk noses these sick POS.
US patriots keep your guns close because POTUS might need some help.
In reply to Brexit - now ! by Pandelis
I was gonna say does a Bear...
But, probably more apt would be, does the FBI talk to Scotland Yard...
In reply to Is he friends of Trump?… by JohnGaltUk
3 False Flags and a Fire at Trump Tower.
Nerve gas - Russians
Chemical weapons - Assad
Israeli attack - provoke Russia
Fire at Trump Tower as a cover for break in.
This is a global elite trying to seize power.
May wants to attack Syria! What's in it for us, fuck we can barely drive on our fucken roads here.
Wake up and smell the coffee folks, there is evil going on here.
In reply to I was gonna say does a Bear… by Consuelo
Ok, great! What’s your plan?
In reply to Is he friends of Trump?… by JohnGaltUk
It’s not real difficult. Either the pipeline gets built or Russia calls the tune in Western Europe.
In reply to Is he friends of Trump?… by JohnGaltUk
I agree, that was the plan from the start.
Trump said America first. So why should USA lads pay with their lives so I can enjoy cheap gas.
George Washington said in his final address "No foreign entanglements".
Trump is here to shake things up and here in Europe we have our own swamp that needs to be drained. Business men do not open enterprises on battle fields, they flee somewhere else.
Trust the plan.
In reply to It’s not real difficult. … by Cloud9.5
Scums raiding a scum...couldn't be happier
aight. We're being entertained, are we not
In reply to Scums raiding a scum… by Labworks
did you think the deep state would go down without a fight. Kinda gettin a little crazy now
Was Murdoch fuking Stormy as well?
Oh Stormy, oh Stormy
Bring back that sunny day
Oh Stormy, oh Stormy
Bring back that sunny day
I wonder if he ass fucked Stormy and paid her $130.00 which sounds about right
for 130k he got the alnighter package and maybe even some friends and family type sloppy seconds...
In reply to I wonder if he ass fucked… by Dilluminati
I mean can trump's attorney say he scribbled in an extra zero by accident and that he felt bad about it and didn't want to tell Donlad, he meant to say $130 for full anal girlfriend but the cat jumped on the keyboard and made that more, and he simply felt sorry for the old washed up whore and thought.. wtf I'll bill Trump and he won't notice, certainly and example of no good deed goes unpunished!
In reply to for 130k he got the… by new game
“I’d buy that for a Dollar.”
In reply to I mean can trump's attorney… by Dilluminati
10 dollars an inch.. 130
In reply to “I’d buy that for a Dollar.”… by Chupacabra-322
“I’d buy that for a Dollar.”
In reply to I mean can trump's attorney… by Dilluminati
No, he paid Jerry Hall $130,000,000 to marry him....
In reply to I wonder if he ass fucked… by Dilluminati
Murdoch swam with sharks. And they ate him.
media1 is shaking down a non-complicit member, the staged opposition-fox snooze. pay up fuker, your club dues are in arrears...
In reply to Murdoch swam with sharks,… by Rex Andrus
update:
if the UNSC is rendered inactive/ineffective, due to differences of opinion by members of the P5,
the UNGA can pass a resolution with a 2/3 majority
to address any situation threatening world peace and security.
~what this means is israel and lil-usa are just a 2/3 vote away from COMPLETE eradication!
and they already have the votes predetermined.
how fu*ked the public really is, the selective service (war draft) is now taking information from the public to determine how to start the draft up for the next wave of culling very very coming soon.
A vote eradicates a country? I guess those soldiers and weapons just magically disappear....
In reply to update:… by thegreatsleuth
Those countries won't vote against the US because we give them foreign aid, IMF loan, etc
In reply to update:… by thegreatsleuth
Well, Today has been a regular asshole round-up hasn’t it.
I am divided.
Lawyers being raided.
Could be on both sides of the fence on that one.
In reply to Well, Today has been a… by RDouglas
Now if the Feds would take note of the Brits, raid Harvard and get Obozo's college records. Bet he registered as a foreign student. Liberals gotta stick together, till it all unravels.
Can anyone explain why FOX news seemingly broadcasts stories about the anti -Trump movement and the corrupt Deep State, like Judge Pirro, Sean Hannity etc. This is inconsistent with what the rest of what the mainstream media is doing, or is FOX just a probe to measure the inability of the dumbed down public to be educated, even when the corruption of the government is thrust right in their face?
Does FOX have some intel that it is not releasing to use as a bargaining chip for media control to up its ability to blackmail the Deep State, or negotiate a higher price to be "bought out" by a competitor in order to be silenced?
Huh?
In reply to Can anyone explain why FOX… by Hubbs
They represent the "controlled-opposition". Smoke up your ass from an "opposing" viewpoint, custom fashioned to keep you "believin'"!
The incessant digital American Flag waving is a nice touch, lol.
In reply to Can anyone explain why FOX… by Hubbs
You are on the right track, EU are using competition rules as a cover to look for dirt on Trump. Fox is the only channel that supports Trump, Carlson, Hannity.
Facebook, Twitter, Google, IG and others have been using a centralized logarithm to redirect conservative/ right wing searches. Have you noticed that if you are right wing / conservative on any of these platforms you soon get closed down or demonetized or the Police will close you down like Tommy and Laura Southern.
This is a coup
