EU Raids London HQ Of Murdoch's Fox; Documents, Computer Records Seized

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 16:52

In a day full of bizarre twist and turns, and not long after the FBI raided the office and home of Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, moments ago the UK's Telegraph reported that the British headquarters of the Murdoch entertainment empire 21st Century Fox have been raided by investigators from the European Commission.


As Bloomberg adds, Fox Networks Group was said to be cooperating fully with the commission inspection.

 

According to the British press, competition watchdogs gained access to the company’s offices in Hammersmith, west London, early Tuesday to seize documents and computer records. Still, the precise nature of the confidential raid - and investigation - which is believed to be in its early stages, is unclear.

 

Not that dissimilar to the FBI, the European Commission has powers to raid businesses suspected of abusing their dominance of a market or being involved in a price fixing cartel. Among the permitted actions, investigators are able to take copies of documents and computer records, and ask for explanations from executives.

Sources at the 10 Hammersmith Grove development, which is shared with the tobacco company Philip Morris among others, said Commission officials were attempting to keep a low profile and that staff had been warned to keep details of the raid secret. It is understood that investigators are expected to remain on site through Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.

While the explicit reason for the raid is unclear, one can make an educated guess, especially since the raid comes at a extremely sensitive time for Fox "as it seeks a remedies agreement with British watchdogs at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to secure its heavily delayed takeover of Sky."

The CMA is considering an offer from the Murdoch family to spin off Sky News into a separate company or sell it to Disney to assuage concerns that full control of Sky will give them too much sway over the British media. The deal has already been approved by the European Commission.

Following an investigation into the impact of full Murdoch control on the public interest in media plurality in the UK, the CMA is due to make recommendations to the Culture Secretary Matt Hancock by next month on whether to allow or block the deal.

News of the European Commission's competition investigation will be seen as a boost to the US cable giant Comcast, which is seeking to disrupt Fox’s takeover of Sky with its own rival £22bn bid.

To be sure, the stakes are high, especially since Fox has also struck a $66bn deal to sell most of its assets, including Sky, on to Disney. The Murdoch family plans to sell up to focus on US news and sports broadcasting as Hollywood studios race to gain heft to make themselves more to withstand the expected onslaught on entertainment by Silicon Valley tech giants. Any new obstacle in Fox's bid for Sky could also be seen as an obstacle to the Disney takeover. Fox already faces a potential bidding war with Comcast, which has made an approach for Sky at a 16pc premium to the current Murdoch offer.

The stock of Fox slumped after hours as the news broke.

 

Tags
Banks - NEC
Broadcasting - NEC
Entertainment Production - NEC
Tobacco - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Farqued Up Deep Snorkeler Tue, 04/10/2018 - 17:21 Permalink

The enlightened ones such as yourself and the brain fried, watch the enlightened authoritarian Disney owned ABC which appeals to the cerebral energetics such as yourself? No recliner for you types as you jog in place eating tofu and sunflower seeds while watching gay porn on your home entertainment systems.

I'm reading that you will be seeing Fox bought by Disney if they can get it through the FCC.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
JohnGaltUk Pandelis Tue, 04/10/2018 - 17:00 Permalink

Is he friends of Trump?

Are they trying to take him out using competition rules as cover to look for collusion\dirt with Trump?

Trump does not want war in Syria but May, Maricon and Merkel are champing at the bit.

I smell a big pile of shit. Fox news is the only TV Station in USA that supports Trump Carlson & Hannity.

This is a coup d'éta, right under our fcuk noses these sick POS.

US patriots keep your guns close because POTUS might need some help.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
JohnGaltUk Consuelo Tue, 04/10/2018 - 17:30 Permalink

3 False Flags and a Fire at Trump Tower.

Nerve gas - Russians

Chemical weapons - Assad

Israeli attack - provoke Russia

Fire at Trump Tower as a cover for break in.

This is a global elite trying to seize power.

May wants to attack Syria! What's in it for us, fuck we can barely drive on our fucken roads here.

Wake up and smell the coffee folks, there is evil going on here.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
JohnGaltUk Cloud9.5 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:36 Permalink

I agree, that was the plan from the start.

Trump said America first. So why should USA lads pay with their lives so I can enjoy cheap gas.

George Washington said in his final address "No foreign entanglements".

Trump is here to shake things up and here in Europe we have our own swamp that needs to be drained. Business men do not open enterprises on battle fields, they flee somewhere else.

Trust the plan.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Dilluminati new game Tue, 04/10/2018 - 17:15 Permalink

I mean can trump's attorney say he scribbled in an extra zero by accident and that he felt bad about it and didn't want to tell Donlad, he meant to say $130 for full anal girlfriend but the cat jumped on the keyboard and made that more, and he simply felt sorry for the old washed up whore and thought.. wtf I'll bill Trump and he won't notice, certainly and example of no good deed goes unpunished!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
thegreatsleuth Tue, 04/10/2018 - 17:01 Permalink

update:

if the UNSC is rendered inactive/ineffective, due to differences of opinion by members of the P5,
the UNGA can pass a resolution with a 2/3 majority
to address any situation threatening world peace and security.

~what this means is israel and lil-usa are just a 2/3 vote away from COMPLETE eradication!
and they already have the votes predetermined.

how fu*ked the public really is, the selective service (war draft) is now taking information from the public to determine how to start the draft up for the next wave of culling very very coming soon.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Goodsport 1945 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 17:07 Permalink

Now if the Feds would take note of the Brits, raid Harvard and get Obozo's college records.  Bet he registered as a foreign student.  Liberals gotta stick together, till it all unravels.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Hubbs Tue, 04/10/2018 - 17:07 Permalink

Can anyone explain why FOX news seemingly broadcasts stories about the anti -Trump movement and the corrupt Deep State, like Judge Pirro, Sean Hannity etc. This is inconsistent with what the rest of what the mainstream media is doing, or is FOX just a probe to measure the inability of the dumbed down public to be educated, even when the corruption of the government is thrust right in their face?

Does FOX have some intel that it is not releasing to use as a bargaining chip for media control to up its ability to blackmail the Deep State, or negotiate a higher price to be "bought out" by a competitor in order to be silenced?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
JohnGaltUk Hubbs Tue, 04/10/2018 - 17:38 Permalink

You are on the right track, EU are using competition rules as a cover to look for dirt on Trump. Fox is the only channel that supports Trump, Carlson, Hannity.

Facebook, Twitter, Google, IG and others have been using a centralized logarithm to redirect conservative/ right wing searches. Have you noticed that if you are right wing / conservative on any of these platforms you soon get closed down or demonetized or the Police will close you down like Tommy and Laura Southern.

This is a coup 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
JohnGaltUk Hubbs Tue, 04/10/2018 - 17:40 Permalink

You are on the right track, EU are using competition rules as a cover to look for dirt on Trump. Fox is the only channel that supports Trump, Carlson, Hannity.

Facebook, Twitter, Google, IG and others have been using a centralized logarithm to redirect conservative/ right wing searches. Have you noticed that if you are right wing / conservative on any of these platforms you soon get closed down or demonetized or the Police will close you down like Tommy and Laura Southern.

This is a coup 