Facebook Will Offer $40,000 Bounty For Evidence Of Data Leaks

Despite its efforts to punish Chris Wylie, the whistleblower who brought the Cambridge Analytica scandal to the attention of the New York Times and the Observer, Facebook unveiled a new program on Tuesday (just hours before CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to appear before lawmakers on Capitol Hill) whereby it will pay up to $40,000 to people who bring large data leaks to the company's attention.
Payouts for the company's new data abuse bounty program - which it announced on its platform - would start at $500. It's the first program of its kind in the industry, CNBC reported.
According to an FAQ posted on Facebook's website, the program is geared toward ferreting out data leaks and abuses carried out by "third parties" - like, for example, Cambridge Analytica.
"It will help us find the cases of data abuse not tied to security vulnerability.... This will cover both hemispheres, and help surface more cases like Cambridge Analytica so we can know about it first and take action," Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos told CNBC.
Submissions will be vetted by the company's bug and data abuse bounty team. The company will also investigate the report and decide what action to take. Repercussions could include shutting down offending apps and suing leakers. Facebook could also opt to conduct an onsite audit of the company buying or selling the data.
Currently Facebook's "bug bounty" team has about 10 employees - but the company is working on hiring more (Facebook has already hired 15,000 of 20,000 people to fulfill data security roles, the company has said).
To be eligible, the case must involve at least 10,000 Facebook users. Whistleblowers must show data was abused - not just collected. The issue must also be one that Facebook wasn't previously aware of. Data scrapers, malware, social engineering projects and cases on Facebook's other platforms like Instagram are not eligible. The company is open to expanding the program down the road.
Facebook first disclosed that it was considering offering a bounty for data abuse complaints last month. Expect to hear some questions about the program during Zuckerberg's testimony later today. The company has said it is exploring whether its data was abused by other third-party apps - a process that could take up to three years.
Comments
die gracefully, quietly, and with some dignity, facebook, while you still can.
$40,000 is not enough! But… I’ll do it for $40,192.61… ;-)
Looney
In reply to die gracefully, quietly, and… by D.T.Barnum
Didn't Binance offer more to find hackers? Facebook is worth much more. This is just so people think they care.
In reply to … by Looney
LOL!
"$40,000 Bounty"
How fucking stupid...so a Russian hacker hacks, notifies his Bulgarian hacker buddy of the hack, and they split the money.
FuckerBurg, you are retarded...this is a door to fraud...look at the BILLION+ dollars Uber lost in China through an open fraud door...these hackers are PROVEN way smarter than you FuckerBurg.
PS> Spend your "Bounty" funds hiring top notch US data security folks and send those Indians with University of Phoenix degrees in "Network Security" back to the shit-hole they came from.
In reply to Didn't Binance offer more to… by Bud Dry
Charades...
Charades on parade, that is all that it really is.
In reply to LOL! by FireBrander
Is it a leak if you give it away?
In reply to Charades… by El Oregonian
"To be eligible, the case must involve at least 10,000 Facebook users. Whistleblowers must show data was abused - not just collected."
Yes, that shows the charades. According to the above statement the data collection over months/years seems to be OK.
Only after that data is used/abused, FB will perhaps pay up to 40k for show.
What a farce!
In reply to LOL! by FireBrander
So, basically, there's little chance of collecting the bounty...FuckerBurg gets his security holes found for free...yes, this is going to work...
In reply to "To be eligible, the case… by Dutti
How about $40,666?
In reply to … by Looney
Thanks, but no thanks. I just want to cover my expenses, like Moonshine and shit… ;-)
Looney
In reply to How about $40,666? by Chupacabra-322
Okay.....Data Leaks...
CNN
MSNBC
Rachel Maddow
I will continue...but I would like my first payments please...
In reply to die gracefully, quietly, and… by D.T.Barnum
the 'ol "up to" gag.....problem is they'll use your info against you which will cost you much more than 40 grand.
They only got that 40k because they sold off your data.
There is the proof.
Pay up.
This guy is getting more pathetic every time he opens his mouth.
As if
The first thousand reports at $40K a pop should set the stage beautifully...LOL
Facebook is so full of holes due to unsecured developer access that it makes Swiss Cheese look solid.
How about $40,000 for every wrecked life due to facebook, that might be a start.
This is what it reminds me of:
https://thehackernews.com/2013/08/palestinian-hacker-who-hacked.html?m=1
The beady eye little cretan is full of shit. Its how he makes his money. Selling out the very people he claims he is helping. Yes indeed, he would make a very good politician!
please don't say that. I don't want that to exist even as an ethereal idea in someone's head, lol
In reply to The beady eye little cretan… by Mr. Pain
And I'll raise you, Zuckhead, $40K for your eyes served in matzah ball soup.
I know who's leaking data from fecesbook. Whoever has profit.
Now please send me money. Only new $100 bills.
George Orwell was a fucking prophet...
LOL!
"Full Faith and Credit"
Odd they would choose the same amount as the FTC fine.
I am so disgusted with hearing about this Facebook BS that I could almost go postal. First of all, anyone with any sense at all knows you don't put all your personal stuff on the web and "trust" someone else to safeguard it........especially when that someone made billions USING YOUR DATA, DUMBASS. That is as stupid as me going into the worst part of a major city, yelling the N word and then wondering why I got the shit beat out of me....or worse.
Who never did a noble deed?
Who of the people took no heed?
Who lives the worst of tyrants creed?
Zuckererberg!
Who rules us with an iron rod?
Who heeds not man, who heeds not God?
Who leaps at Satan's beck and nod?
Zuckerberg!
Who would his friends, his country sell,
Do other deeds too base to tell,
Deserves the lowest place in hell?
Zuckerberg!
Hilarious! $40,000! $40,000 from a company worth $460 billion with yearly revenue of $13 billion... lol... that said, I'll collect that $40,000 by giving up the first name, it's Mark Zuckerberg, but he didn't leak the data, he sold it.
"up to $40,000"
Be lucky if they give you $500 for ratting out someone.
In reply to Hilarious! $40,000! $40,000… by salvia_d
Are they ever going to pay for the DAMAGES they've caused???
Facebook's entire business model is collecting and distributing people's information for profit. That's all they do. Without the users providing their information, Facebook doesn't exist. Zuckerberg knows what companies like Cambridge Analytica do with this data, that's how Zuck makes money.
Hopefully, Facebook goes up in a puff a smoke soon. The steal and sell people's information, lie about their viewership statistics to advertisers, and multitudes of other corrupt activity.
#deleteFacebook #fuckzuck
Looks like a new lucrative "home" business has been spawned!
Data leaks? That's easy -- I turn in Mark Zuckerberg for leaking data. It's self-evident, and he admitted it anyway. Where's my $40k?
Mark the blood funnel Zuckerberg