Reasons Behind FBI Raid On Michael Cohen Revealed

Initial reports about the FBI's early morning raid of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's office, home and hotel room suggested that investigators were looking for evidence of bank fraud and violations of federal elections rules - though it was initially unclear if the raid pertained to Cohen's $130,000 payment to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels, or if it was related to Cohen's status as a subject in the Mueller probe.
But rather than let the confusion fester, the New York Times has dispelled the uncertainty with another anonymously sourced report offering more details about the FBI's goals. As it turns out, FBI agents were searching for records regarding payments made to two women who had claimed they had affairs with President Trump, as well as information pertaining to the publisher of the National Enquirer, and his role in paying off one of the women.
As we first learned during the campaign, National Enquirer owner David Pecker reportedly paid off former Playboy model Karen MacDougal, who had an affair with Trump around the time his youngest son, Baron, was born, offering her $150,000, purportedly to write a fitness column for his magazines.
The search warrant carried out by the public corruption unit of the Manhattan federal attorney’s office seeks information about Karen McDougal, an ex-Playboy model who claims she carried on a nearly yearlong affair with Mr. Trump shortly after the birth of his son in 2006. Ms. McDougal was paid $150,000 by American Media Inc., the Enquirer’s parent company, whose chief executive is a friend of Mr. Trump’s.
Agents were also searching Michael D. Cohen’s office for information related to Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, who says she also had sex with Mr. Trump while he was married. Mr. Cohen has acknowledged that he paid Ms. Clifford $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement to secure her silence just days before the 2016 presidential election.
Mr. Cohen’s lawyer, Stephen Ryan, on Monday called the raids "inappropriate and unnecessary." In an email on Tuesday, he referred back to that statement.
And while we learned yesterday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had signed off on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's request to transfer evidence gleaned from the Trump Organization to Geoffrey Berman, the interim US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, today we learned that Rosenstein personally signed off on the FBI's raid of Cohen's offices.
As the Times explains, raiding a lawyers' office and searching their files is incredibly sensitive. Authorizing a search would require approval at the highest levels of the DOJ - particularly given the sensitivity of the subject at hand.
Rod J. Rosenstein, the veteran Republican prosecutor handpicked by Mr. Trump to serve as deputy attorney general, personally signed off on Monday’s F.B.I. decision to raid the office of Mr. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s personal attorney and longtime confidant, several government officials said.
The early-morning searches enraged Mr. Trump, associates said, setting off an angry public tirade Monday evening that continued in private at the White House as the president fumed about whether he should fire Mr. Rosenstein. The episode has deeply unsettled White House aides, Justice Department officials and lawmakers from both parties, who believe the president may use it as a pretext to purge the team leading the investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 election.
Searching a lawyer’s files is among the most sensitive moves federal prosecutors can make as they pursue a criminal investigation. Mr. Rosenstein’s personal involvement in the decision signals that the evidence seen by law enforcement officials was significant enough to persuade the Justice Department’s second-in-command that such an aggressive move was necessary.
Furthermore, Rosenstein's involvement - as well as the involvement of top prosecutors and officials in Washington and New York - make it difficult for Trump to cry partisanship because all of the people involved with these decisions are Republicans.
The involvement of Mr. Rosenstein and top prosecutors in New York in the raid of Mr. Cohen’s office makes it harder for Mr. Trump to argue that his legal problems are the result of a witch hunt led by Mr. Mueller. In addition to Mr. Rosenstein, all of the top law enforcement officials involved in the raid are Republicans: Mr. Mueller, Christopher A. Wray, the F.B.I. Director, and Geoffrey Berman, the interim United States attorney in New York.
The raid has increased the likelihood that Trump will fire Mueller - despite the advice of his lawyers. He's also inching closer to firing Rosenstein, whom he nearly fired last summer. Both Democrats and some Republicans have warned Trump against taking such drastic action - including Chuck Grassley, the Republican head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who has said it'd be "suicide" for Trump to fire Mueller.
Of course, the Mueller probe could take a backseat once again if Trump decides to authorize a military intervention in Syria that would kill two birds with one stone: It would put to rest suspicions that Trump is being influenced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, while also creating a major spectacle to draw eyeballs away from Mueller.
Comments
So?
This has nothing to do with crime.
It's an in-your-face dick move to seize momentum. Now if Trump moves on them it appears retaliatory.
The Creeping Coup Continues.
In reply to So? by kill switch
Secretary of State mishandles classified information and deletes classified emails...... Seth Rich goes Arkancided.....
but we're One Nation United under God, so we better go after some hooker dough.
FFS, we deserve what's coming to this nation. JUST END THIS BAD COMEDY ACT ALREADY.
In reply to This has nothing to do with… by Jim in MN
A Jew will always stab you in the back. Trump is a stupid goy.
In reply to Sectretary of state deletes… by nope-1004
And he will cry in pain as he does it.
In reply to A Jew will always stab you… by Fiat Pirate
What crime were they investigating?
In reply to And he will cry in pain as… by Erek
TRUMP's been dancing with Zionist/Neocon devils.
And no one who does comes out unscathed.
Sooner or later they eat you.
In reply to What crime were they… by The_Juggernaut
So, what do a couple of payments (to 'prostitutes') that happened 10-15 years ago have to do with an election that happened 1.5 yrs ago?
(nothing)
It's clearly about something else...
If I was Trump, I'd have fired(or jailed) the top 3 layers of the FBI, as well as most, if not all of the DOJ by now.
This isn't about getting Trump for one thing. It's about finding anything they (the deep state) can to nail him. They've already thrown all the spagetti at the wall and none of it stuck. So now they're throwing the pot, the lid, the wooden spoon, the cutlery, the stove, & even the kitchen sink at the wall hoping something will stick.
In reply to The crime that TRUMP's been… by beepbop
I no longer support Trump. He has been a huge disappointment.
He roared like a lion during the campain and then turned into a giant orange pussy.
If they impeach his ass, I will not care, as long as they do it for a real a proper reason. Trump humping every skank that passes in front of him and then paying them to keep quiet is not a legit reason.
Him using the US military against other countries without a proper declaration of war by congress is a legitimate reason for impeachment. The sad truth is that those worthless sacks of shit would never impeached a president for that. They want war and they want it without having to take responsibility for it.
Oh, and Trump should fire Mueller, Rosenstein and everybody else involved in that raid.
...but being a giant orange pussy he will not.
In reply to So, what do a couple of… by Nameshavebeenc…
Russian dressing spilt on dress.
In reply to What crime were they… by The_Juggernaut
The deep state is not partisan.
In reply to And he will cry in pain as… by Erek
absolutely true
they are both sides
In reply to The deep state is not… by laser
In reply to absolutely true… by SubjectivObject
The deep state is not partisan.
But they are NWO Marxists. As are the Dems and the GOPe.
In reply to The deep state is not… by laser
They've just got to find something on Trump. Anything will do.
And while he's draining the swamp, his DHS director has said she's monitoring news sources for what they put in the public. That doesn't seem totalitarian, does it?
But they aren't coming for our guns.
In reply to Sectretary of state deletes… by nope-1004
“I like taking the guns early, like in this crazy man's case that just took place in Florida ... to go to court would have taken a long time,” Trump said at a meeting with lawmakers on school safety and gun violence. “Take the guns first, go through due process second,”
In reply to They've just got to find… by Dolar in a vortex
Seriously, is that all it takes to abuse client-lawyer privilege (or whatever you call it)?
"... How did you find me?"
"You were chosen randomly."
http://dilbert.com/strip/1990-05-14
The precedent is set. If there is no retaliation then no-one is safe.
"Oh, but I never cheat."
Doesn't matter. Someone just has to say you do.
In reply to They've just got to find… by Dolar in a vortex
They should come for your guns....Ip addresses should show how fucktards are calling for civil war...stupid idiots...If they can get to the presidents lawyer, you don't think they can get your info from ZH.? fuck you fuckers are stupid...
In reply to They've just got to find… by Dolar in a vortex
how quiet and how long should we be quiet before provoking ((them)) to take the public action against us that they so direly want to take; new travels fast ... consequences follow
In reply to They should come for your… by Itdoesntmatter
Just how gay are you??
In reply to They should come for your… by Itdoesntmatter
His stage name is John Travolta.
In reply to Just how gay are you?? by Cautiously Pes…
The only reason that they don't come after our guns is that they know that some Red Neck will blow their asses off if they do. Bravery is not a job requirement. They are actually a bunch of punks that run in official packs. There are some decent people in the force, but they almost never rise to top. To get there requires a rating of at least 10 on the asshole scale.
In reply to They should come for your… by Itdoesntmatter
The secret to the good life must be moral living, because immoral living, as you've stated with "we deserve what's coming", leaves people concluding they are unworthy of life, so "just kill me".
In reply to Sectretary of state deletes… by nope-1004
Soy un perdedor
I'm a loser baby so why don't you kill me?
(Sprechen Sie Deutche, baby)
Soy un perdedor
I'm a loser baby so why don't you kill me?
(Know what I'm sayin'?)
In reply to The secret to the good life… by SunRise
If true Trump has tryst with either/both women - SO WHAT? It's a matter between Trump and Melania. I frankly don't care who Trump boinked...it was BEFORE his inauguration and has no bearing on why I voted for him. I suggest Trump admit to Mueller and eliminate Mueller's witch hunt for misstating facts to the FBI and deflating the left's balloon. America has seen that our Constitution affords NO PROTECTION against illegal search and seizures. Beware, we are on our own! We now must fear our govt!
In reply to Sectretary of state deletes… by nope-1004
We're even talking pre-Melania now.
In reply to If true Trump has tryst with… by Totally_Disill…
But still,Weinstein and the Clintons walk free.................
In reply to Sectretary of state deletes… by nope-1004
Trump needs to send the signal that civil war starts now
In reply to Sectretary of state deletes… by nope-1004
Trump should arrest Meuller and Rosenstein and not blast Syria then go accept the denuclearization of NK and lastly put in the earplugs and sit back with some popcorn while the neocons howl.....
In reply to This has nothing to do with… by Jim in MN
"appears retaliatory"?
I'd make damn sure they knew it was. Hell, I'd show up in person and tell it to their face.
In reply to This has nothing to do with… by Jim in MN
clinton's lewinsky/kosovo moment all over again...sorry syria
In reply to So? by kill switch
Clinton was NOT impeached for SEX, but for LYING under oath. Get the wedged into your tiny brain before making stupid comparisons.
In reply to clinton's lewinsky/kosovo… by BullyBearish
The comparison he was making is that many believe that Clinton's bombing of Yugoslavia was done as a distraction from the Lewiniski scandal. Those people died so that the sheep would have something to ooh and aah about that wasn't Lewinski.
Syria would provide such a distraction for Trump. However, I think he would have done it anyway. He seems compromised by the jews on this issue. I wish that were not the case.
In reply to Clinton was NOT impeached… by cpnscarlet
+1 Kafir
I'm glad there are some people around here who are capable of some critical thinking
& +1 to you too BullyB
In reply to The comparison he was making… by Kafir Goyim
I don't know why somebody downvoted you. Deepstaters have a limited playbook and they're replaying their old standards.
In reply to clinton's lewinsky/kosovo… by BullyBearish
It's because anyone who witnessed the events referred to know that there is no equivalent between those events and the present day events.
Clinton's sudden anti-terrorism initiative came completely out of the blue (dress), literally while Lewinsky was testifying. It could not have been more obvious that it was specifically to drive her name out of the headlines.
In reply to I don't know why somebody… by Footprint
No, they were stealing children. They did that back then too.
In reply to It's because anyone who… by Sanity Bear
Sorry, American voters whose agenda of stopping wage-cutting, welfare-bolstered, illegal immigration and the middle-class-destroying offshoring of jobs has to take a back seat to endless numbers women, monetizing either sexual acts, womb productivity or both in many cases, especially in our nation’s welfare-linked-to-womb-productivity-and-part-time-work and sex-and-reproduction child-tax-credit rewards systems.
Fake feminism requires that we say all women are career-focused, pure in motive and saintly due to their motherly roles, so you go girls. Stand up for women’s rights and feminism by cashing in on sex and/or womb productivity! The policies that voters stand in long lines to vote for or against are never the focus of this era’s never-more-highly-paid, professional power couple parents in high-salaried, elected and non-elected positions in The Swamp, nor are the concerns of voters the focus of the so-called press. The press, too, has never been more tabloidish, and voters, oversaturated after decades of such crap, have never cared less. They didn’t care much about stuff like this back in the Slick Willy days.
In reply to clinton's lewinsky/kosovo… by BullyBearish
" pure in motive and saintly due to their motherly roles, " => you Chauvinist pig ;-)
In reply to Sorry, American voters whose… by Endgame Napoleon
two women who had claimed they had affairs with President Trump
Did they have affaires with "President" Trump, or with Donald Trump before he decided to run for office?
This is piss-poor soap opera.
What about Seth Rich, Clinton (Fraud) Foundation, Aswan boys, Hitlery's server and all the other more important shit?
Why aren't these assholes investigating that?
In reply to So? by kill switch
Because they are corrupt and intent on undermining the rule of law to support the rule of the lawless.
In reply to Did they have affaires with … by Erek
Because they're in on it.
In reply to Did they have affaires with … by Erek
Because it's not about Trump breaking any laws, it's about getting rid of him at ALL COSTS.
Sessions can end it YESTERDAY.
In reply to Did they have affaires with … by Erek
Cause they are busy preventing school massacres... oh, my bad... sorry
In reply to Did they have affaires with … by Erek
Why? Because the Republican leadership sucks about as bad as the FBI/DOJ is corrupt. Time to coordinate a march on DC. If this isn't a Coup then ...???
In reply to Did they have affaires with … by Erek
Concerning the FBI stormtrooper raid on his attorney's office, Trump should have tweeted that the Bill of Rights is dead. In place of an institution like the Nazi People's Court established by Hitler, we have the FISA court staffed by judges in the Roland Freisler mold. Goose steppers all.
In reply to So? by kill switch
FBI is a dead organization and needs to be washed away......Fire the top 100 Traitors in FBI leadership with no pension or benefits and farm the rest to INS so they can work the southern Border.
Actually earn the Citizens respect for a change.
In reply to Concerning the FBI… by junction
what ever, if the bill of rights are dead Trump hastened their demise when he advocated taking guns and worrying about due process later, I used to support this guy when he was running, now he just shit all over his re election chances and we will end up with a U.S. version of that Canadian tard boy...and we deserve it good and hard.
In reply to Concerning the FBI… by junction
Stormy Trooper ;-)
In reply to Concerning the FBI… by junction
I wish the FBI moved this quickly to examine state voter rolls and remove and prosecute non citizens who have been voting !!
In reply to So? by kill switch