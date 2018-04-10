Google's File On You Is 10 Times Bigger Than Facebook's - Here's How To View It

Authored by Jake Anderson via TheAntiMedia.com,
With all the attention paid to Facebook in recent weeks over ‘data breaches’ and privacy violations, even though what happened with Cambridge Analytica is part of their standard business model, it’s easy to forget that there are four other Big Tech corporations collecting just as much - if not more - of our personal info.
Google, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft are all central players in “surveillance capitalism” and prey on our data. New reports actually suggest that Google may actually harvest ten times as much as Facebook.
Curious about just how much of his data Google had, web developer Dylan Curran says he downloaded his Google data file, which is offered by the company in a hub called “My Account.”
This hub was created in 2015, along with a tool called “My Activity.” The report issued is similar to the one Facebook delivers to its users upon request. Whether or not these reports are comprehensive is still up in the air, but Curran says his was 5.5 GB, which is almost ten times larger than the one Facebook offered him. The amount and type of data in his file, Mr. Curran says, suggests Google is not only constantly tracking our online movements but may also be monitoring our physical locations.
Curran’s Google report contained an incredible amount documentation on his web activity, going back over a decade. But perhaps more importantly, Google had also been tracking his real-life movements via his smartphone device or tablet. This included fairly random places he’d frequented, many of the foreign countries and cities he visited, the bars and restaurants he went to while in these countries, the amount of time he spent there, and even the path he took to get there and back.
This, of course, is not new. It has been well-known for some time that Google silently tracks you everywhere you go and creates a map of your physical movements through its Location History feature. You can deactivate it by going to your timeline and adjusting the preferences.
Another Google user downloaded his file and discovered the company had been archiving his data even when he browsed in Incognito mode, a setting that advertises itself as one that does not save browsing history.
Like Facebook, Google gathers your info for sale to 3rd-party advertisers, including your name, email address, telephone number, credit card, specific ways you use Google’s services, your mode of interaction with any website that uses Google technology (such as AdWords), your device, and your search queries. And if you don’t enter your account and make adjustments, pretty much anything you do online while deploying a Google tool is tracked. Google’s policy states:
“If other users already have your email, or other information that identifies you, we may show them your publicly visible Google Profile information, such as your name and photo.”
But much of the location data stems from the use of Google apps like Maps or Now, which broadcast your location. If you want to stop this information from being shared, you have to go into your account settings and make adjustments.
The ostensible purpose of this data-sharing is to fine-tune your user experience, but who is benefitting more is arguable. The same year it released its new activity hub, Google also unveiled a new program that shares your email with high-value advertisers. Called Customer Match, this system streamlines consumer info so that an advertiser’s “brand is right there, with the right message, at the moment your customer is most receptive.”
Google’s policy also lists the three major categories of data collection: Things you do; Things you create; and Things that make you “you.”
But you do have the ability to limit this info from getting out. You can turn off location tracking, voice searches, and other features; you can view and edit your preferences; you can adjust your public profile, and you can download Google’s data hoard to see what they see.
You’re also welcome to go a bit further and delete all of your data from not only Google but also a variety of other online services.
- Go to Deseat.me and sign in with a Gmail address.
- Look down the list of synced accounts and decide which you want to delete and which you want to keep.
- Click the button
Will deleting a select amount of your data from the innards of the Big 5 stop predatory data mining? Certainly not. But while Facebook testifies before Congress, we have an opportunity to draw attention to some of the consequences of a technocracy that privatizes surveillance. As the control grid tightens, our reaction indicates our level of complacency.
Whatswhat, do you use a mobile adblocker? Do you know anybody who doesn't. Whoever controls the browser controls the ad money.
I prefer brave browser bc of its ease of use and DEFAULT setting to protect the user and user data.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
We can break goobook surveillance censorship tracking business model overnight if everybody downloads brave or equivalent browser.
What is digital advertising worth if an ad can't be served, viewed and tracked.
+1 for the permaculture.
When they chain me to the steel ring on the floor of the cold-dark rail car, I will carefully coax the diamond file from my rectum, and know for certain that I have them, finally, exactly where I want them.
Great, now Google knows you keep a diamond file in your rectum. Worse, now we all have to brain-bleach that image from our minds as well. Thanks, HH. Much appreciated.
Soooo, where is a good place to buy such a file?
Just checked mine and it said, "FEMA Camp."
I was waiting for an article like this! I have all my Google shit turned off, and rarely use Google. [Duck Duck Go has better results]
Always clear search and cookies history, and use private mode, Firefox Quantum.
I was using a friends iPad to do some searches the other day, and forgot a password.
I used google search to jog my memory, and the search from a week ago showed my zip code on my friends iPad because she hadn't erased the search history completely.
Basically, it doesn't matter if you opt out of having your history retained. If you use the laptop, PC, phone, of another individual to log into Gmail, or any other google account, you're being tracked by your login, not device[mac#]
This is NOT good! Google could be keeping multiple hidden profiles on you, whitout you ever knowing it, until the person you borrowed the device from, clears it's history.
Use an algorithm to create your passwords, then you can create infinite passwords from a small bit of memorization.
example. memorize a bit of poetry or a piece of a speech or technical jargon. then use the number of letters in the site you are joining to dictate which letters of the string of letters you utilize in your password. let the first letter's place in the alphabet, of the site name, dictate which letters get capitalized ( so if the first letter starts with g, then the 7th letter in your password would be capitalized), and then let the last letter in the site name dictate which random symbols or spaces will be placed in the password. then all you have to remember is the algorithm, the site name itself will tell you what your password is once you run it thru that function.
In reply to I was waiting for an… by Yen Cross
Maybe it's time for me to get one of those Google implants?
Wouldn't be surprised. Fortunately, I clicked on the search history in Safari, and wiped it, for her.
Thankfully I didn't create any {bookmarks, favorites}.
This isn't an issue of people hiding their lives from prying eyes.
It's an issue of personal privacy, and respect. [This pre crime crap needs to stop!]
A poem I've memorized, thanks.
But now half of my passwords are "I think I can", "I think I can" and the other half are "I thought I could", "I thought I could".
In reply to Use an algorithm to… by jmack
Don't Be Evil, Bitchezz
This again? Last time was what, a couple weeks ago?
My entire data is a whooping 512k and only has the gmail address — and that's only because I haven't deleted it yet...
This is a trick to get into your computer, I have no intention to go to this bullshit website.
Since all the data I use on the internet are fake, I really do not care what they have on these fake aliases as nobody know exactly who I am.
I am sure they do not even know I am a Russian agent.
if you can log in to google you are already dead meat
What google does should be illegal.
You're a fucking idiot if you believe this is "all the data" any of these companies have on you, like all the "metadata" which is technically (and legally) not "your data".
Google would nevarr deceive me!
>You can deactivate it by going to your timeline and adjusting the preferences.
If I do this right now, I can pretend I don’t have anything to worry about, because I can trust Google
I have a dream. My dream is that Google (and Facebook) go bust. Not just a drop in stock price. Bankrupt.
In five years Google will drive your car and will remember you said that.
I haven’t logged on to google in over three years.
I’m surprised how no one has mentioned this is how these sick, twisted, Pure Evil Criminal Psychopaths intend on creating their “Parallel Construction” of everyone.
Along with creating Blackmail & Control Files on everyone by the “Intelligance” Deep State. Especially the Criminal Compromised Politicians.
and this deseatme.com is what? NSA's shell company?
Another company that wants to watch what you are up to.
If you opt in surveillance capitalists want you, if you opt out the gov wants you because you presumably have something to hide.
Everyday on this site I see people flapping their gums about what shouldn't be anyone's business (My Boating Accident is a good example) but they gotta virtue blab or whatever it is. Opt in to stay under the radar, keep your financial ANYTHING!! off-line.
This won't do jack to clean up what Google knows about you. Got a cell phone use google maps, how about Waze, running Android with the Google Play store for apps and the list goes on and on
Remember the good old days when you would put your name in the Search box and be thrilled when anything came up about you?
Was there ever a time when it wasn’t mildly horrifying?
I think my first was for a competition result that could have been better. Just the fact that the record still exists out there is just ugh.
We are all LINKEDIN....lets bond.
Fingers crossed your SSL implementation is solid and doesn't leak the encryption key (or even its nonce) - I bet every organised hack-phyle that exists will be looking for ways to sit between dummies who download that file, and GOOG's repository, knowing that a fuckload of them will be using browsers with unpatched SSL issues.
(Example: some local government contracts that I have done work for - as recently as last year - specify that the core groupwise browser install is ... Internet Explorer 6).
Get ready for pastebin to be inundated with the browser histories of Little Eichmanns - so, a lot of redtube, pornhub, razzers ... and then off to biblegateway to repent.
I thought you’d know better. Normies have their panties in a bunch over the FANG issues, but widespread EntSec and B2B capture are still given a free pass.
Actually, without Netflix they are FAG issues eh?
The peanut gallery’s in house grey hat seems to have gone underground awhile ago, I guess my curiosity for updates will remain unsatisfied.
The difference between being spied upon by Google and being spied upon by Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon is that Google is a competent, innovative company that delivers free stuff that really works.
You don't really think that Google will stop tracking you because you asked them nicely, do you?
Fat lot of good all that mining is doing them in my case anyway. Here's my profile: I don't use Google, FB and Twitter. I despise them all. I hate all the evil corporations who want my data, and I'm too poor to buy anything they're selling anyway. Not sure how that helps them, really.
Mine shows nothing bu youtube videos. deseat.me is just spyware. Click on that link and you approve of them monitoring your emails etc.