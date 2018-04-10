Gundlach: Gold On The Verge Of "Thousand Dollar" Breakout

Two charts paint a succinct and elegant picture of the gold/USD trade at the moment.
The USD has just begun its third successive fall after another lower recovery high in a hugely strong multi-decade chart pattern, fueled by international economic feuds and an administration who favors weak-dollar policy to begin with.
Jeff Gundlach, who currently manages over $100B at DoubleLine Capital, said
“Gold is negatively correlated with the dollar. We see that gold broke above its downtrend line. But now we see a massive base building in gold. Massive. It’s a four-year, five-year base in gold. If we break above this resistance line one can expect gold to go up by, like, a thousand dollars.
Will it happen? Well it’s not happening right now but it’s a very interesting juncture. It’s a great time to be buying gold straddles. Because one way or the other this baby’s got to break in a big way.”
* * *
ORIGINAL SOURCE: On My Radar: Mauldin Economics 2018 SIC (Part 3) – Jeffrey Gundlach, “Inflation is Inflationary” by Steve Blumenthal at CMG Wealth on 3/29/18
Comments
Via GoldSilver.com,
Seems unbiased.
Prices on 1 oz gold coins are over $1400 now on ebay. Get the physical now while you still can. A comex default is coming.
In reply to Via GoldSilver.com,… by Agstacker
Gold now lester .... were you not pushing Bitcoin this morning?
In reply to Prices on 1 oz gold coins… by lester1
Prepare accordingly. Third time will be the charm.
In reply to Gold now lester .... were… by Disgruntled Goat
Straddles lol. You can keep your puts.
In reply to Prepare accordingly. by El Oregonian
>>> "expect gold to go up by, like, a thousand dollars." <<<
That's, like, awesome.
In reply to Prepare accordingly. by El Oregonian
The chart is printed to show resistance being tested, so that it can be printed to show resistance holds, reaffirming a top and buying what ever time it does to further extend Fiat life. Looks like it will be quite awhile yet before the next BTFD. Silver looks targeted for $15. You just never know when you have seen the last BTFD or if there is another one coming.....
In reply to >>> "expect gold to go up by… by Laowei Gweilo
How many times have I heard this message? "GOLD TO THE MOOOOOOON!"
Well, maybe the old saying is correct, "five hundredth times a charm!"
In reply to The chart is printed to show… by RAT005
I bought the lows at little over 1000 us Not bad in gold terms
In reply to How many times have I heard… by Buckaroo Banzai
~Well, maybe the old saying is correct, "five hundredth times a charm!"~
And a stopped clock is right twice a day. Sooner or later a boy crying "Wolf" is actually seeing a wolf.
There is though certain situations one might wish to be proactive about. If you had a self-directed IRA, and your retirement money was in gold bullion held in a depository, now might be a good time to take a distribution, (presuming you were of age to do so).
By taking the distribution now, in gold, silver, etc., then you are on the hook for the taxes of the PMs at current prices. Should Gunlach be right, you will avoid the tax bite at the much higher rate.
In reply to I bought the lows at little… by kahplunk
They can always settle in green so don't look for the Comex to be a trigger
In reply to Prices on 1 oz gold coins… by lester1
You can buy gold eagles or KR's for $10/15 over spot if buying in volume.
In reply to Prices on 1 oz gold coins… by lester1
COMEX default? Are they running out of cash?
In reply to Prices on 1 oz gold coins… by lester1
I've purchased gold jewelry (always checking the gram weight) for years now. I have three shoe boxes full. My 'zombie apocalypse' stash. I can buy my way out of anything, if it ever gets that bad. Always own some gold.
In reply to Prices on 1 oz gold coins… by lester1
Pretty soon gold won't need these advertorials to go straight up.
Ummm... lemme check.
https://www.goldbroker.com/charts/gold-price/vef
In reply to Pretty soon gold won't need… by Americano
If I had a buck for every time I read that Gold was going to the moon I would be rich.
And at the moment of our d00m, we still have cuntstains trying to make a buck.
same old, same old. Gold is going up, BY LIKE, a thousand dollars.
And my dick is going to grow another 10 inches.
wrong thread -- you were going to post that over in the "gender confusion via medical intervention" article thread.
In reply to same old, same old. Gold is… by OccamsCrazor
Its sad he only has 20", I could too but I'm not folding my dick in half for anyone.
In reply to wrong thread -- you were… by Automatic Choke
Four more inches and you would be a quadruped.
In reply to wrong thread -- you were… by Automatic Choke
Yeah yeah yeah.
ZZZZZZZ...huh...whaa?...another "to da MOOOOONNNNNN" article?
ok.....ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ.....
drunk dreams!!!
Oh, puhhhllleeeezzzze.
Needed some humor today
It had better go up by a lot moar than a thousand.
Golds about to sky rocket..!!
Been hearing that shit for the last 10 yrs...
"Gold is negatively correlated to the Dollar."
What a genius!
Isn't ANYTHING quoted in dollars negatively correlated to the Dollar?
But I hope for once this pompous jackass is right.
Added another 1oz Gold Eagle to my stack today.
Regardless of who says what, you are a wise man Sir --
In reply to I hope for once this jackass… by Bam_Man
I thought Alice was going to the moon....never happened...grrrrr
altho, taken a look at the last year of dollar value? From 102 to almost 88. What the hell does that mean tho? devaluation of dollar? Seriously, so what if the dollar hits 50? What will it change? Some mention the zimbawee situation, but zimbeawee did not have NATO. hmmmm. Doesnt matter what happens, they will just bomb us, kill us with GMO, chemtrails, vaccines and television...or even worse, 100 hours of being alone in a room with hillary, pelosi and john mccain having a threesome....oh god the terror!!!!
Not going anywhere until China has to reach into its toolbox of high-grade weaponry. Arguably, the highest.
Sure. Since the Clintons gave away our technology to China twenty years ago. That used to be called treason. When there was the rule of law in the US.
In reply to Not going anywhere until… by Consuelo
And then another Executive Order 6102...
Wow, like, I'm really wowed, man, far out.
Two dicks up.
Wow. So the last thing GoldSilver.com would do in that situation is actually SELL any of their Gold or Silver, right? Strange how all the people who tell us gold is on the verge of a breakout make all their money BY SELLING GOLD!
Please.... we need commentary on the bullion market by analysts who don't sell bullion.
Yea, unlike the gazillion stock bugs article after article, commentary after commentary selling BS ...
In reply to Wow. So the last thing… by Scrot
Bullshit. Never happen.
Gold melts in a nuclear war. Matter of fact it vaporizes if your near enough to the blast zone.
Sooner or later it will pop. I mean if they keep cutting the world off from using dollars, I would guess gold would rocket.
When ZH has an article declaring that gold is dead, my ears might perk up.
Gold will go up if there is WW3, but we will have more important things to worry about, like staying alive. Good luck keeping it if you have to leave in a hurry.
You don't buy gold to sell it for dollars later.
Also, you don't buy gold to sell it for dollars later.
In conclusion, you don't buy gold to sell it for dollars later.
True, but I do buy miners to sell it for dollars later ...
So please allow me to want Gold to go higher for selling purposes, I'd like to buy more physical with my ill gotten gains so I can dump them in the lake for future Scuba diving expeditions :)
In reply to You don't buy gold to sell… by christiangustafson
gold is like abortion, hotly contested, but nothing changes...
Gundlach and others who spout this generally have a problem with their timing.
As global markets tank, there will be a rush into the least stinky turd on the pile, the good old us dollar. There will be no reason to hold gold while yields are still up and we are having deflation. Once they go full retard QE then buy gold.
Kind of amazed you think they are NOT already QEing in some other form every hour, every day from some CB somewhere.
In reply to As global markets tank,… by Vlad the Inhaler
Hahahahaha