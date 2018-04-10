Harvard Law Prof Dershowitz To Dinner With Trump After Criticizing Cohen FBI Raid

President Trump invited Alan Dershowitz to dinner on Tuesday at the White House, according to two sources there, following the Harvard Law professors accusations that Justice violated Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's rights when it seized his documents on Monday.

The timing of the dinner, and NYTimes reporter Maggie Haberman's confirmation that the famed law professor has been at the White House for part of today as Trump seeks his input, is particularly notable as questions grow louder about the imminent firing of both Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein.

Some news - Dershowitz has been at the White House for part of today as Trump seeks his input, and he’s supposed to have dinner with the president tonight, per WH sources — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 10, 2018

As The Daily Mail reports, Dershowitz said it's 'rare' for federal law enforcement to serve a no-knock search warrant on an attorney in a case as high-profile as the one now swirling around the White House.

He is also raising concerns about the Justice Department's ability to responsibly handle some documents seized Monday from Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's offices. Among the scooped-up papers, and lurking on phones and hard drives, is likely to be a cache of material that's covered by attorney-client privilege. Prosecutors are not permitted access to those files, and the DOJ's standard practice is to set up a 'taint team' – a group of agents and lawyers not connected to the Cohen case or the special counsel probe into all things Russia – to decide what they can see. But 'taint teams don't work,' Alan Dershowitz told DailyMail.com on Tuesday, because seizing the material in the first place was a violation of Cohen's constitutional rights – even if it's never used in court.

As we noted shortly after Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen's offices were raided, Dershowitz reacted by calling the act a "dangerous day" for "lawyer-client relations."

"If this were Hillary Clinton [having her lawyer's office raided], the ACLU would be on every TV station in America jumping up and down," he said. "The deafening silence of the ACLU and civil libertarians about the intrusion into the lawyer-client confidentiality is really appalling."

Finally, as The Washington Examiner notes, Dershowitz has also been a vocal critic of Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign.