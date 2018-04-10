Harvard Law Prof Dershowitz To Dinner With Trump After Criticizing Cohen FBI Raid

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:58

President Trump invited Alan Dershowitz to dinner on Tuesday at the White House, according to two sources there, following the Harvard Law professors accusations that Justice violated Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's rights when it seized his documents on Monday.

 

The timing of the dinner, and NYTimes reporter Maggie Haberman's confirmation that the famed law professor has been at the White House for part of today as Trump seeks his input, is particularly notable as questions grow louder about the imminent firing of both Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein.

As The Daily Mail reports, Dershowitz said it's 'rare' for federal law enforcement to serve a no-knock search warrant on an attorney in a case as high-profile as the one now swirling around the White House.

He is also raising concerns about the Justice Department's ability to responsibly handle some documents seized Monday from Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's offices.

Among the scooped-up papers, and lurking on phones and hard drives, is likely to be a cache of material that's covered by attorney-client privilege.

Prosecutors are not permitted access to those files, and the DOJ's standard practice is to set up a 'taint team' – a group of agents and lawyers not connected to the Cohen case or the special counsel probe into all things Russia – to decide what they can see.

But 'taint teams don't work,' Alan Dershowitz told DailyMail.com on Tuesday, because seizing the material in the first place was a violation of Cohen's constitutional rights – even if it's never used in court.

As we noted shortly after Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen's offices were raided, Dershowitz reacted by calling the act a "dangerous day" for "lawyer-client relations."

"If this were Hillary Clinton [having her lawyer's office raided], the ACLU would be on every TV station in America jumping up and down," he said.

"The deafening silence of the ACLU and civil libertarians about the intrusion into the lawyer-client confidentiality is really appalling."

Finally, as The Washington Examiner notes, Dershowitz has also been a vocal critic of Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign.

Politics

NoDebt Falconsixone Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:13 Permalink

"Among the scooped-up papers, and lurking on phones and hard drives, is likely to be a cache of material that's covered by attorney-client privilege."

No shit, Sherlock.  That's exactly why they did it that way.  They were running out of ammo and they figured if they scoop up LITERALLY EVERYTHING they'll eventually find the next thing to keep them rolling with their mission to negate the Trump presidency.  And not just stuff on Trump.  They're going to go after his family, friends and colleagues.  They are going to make it TOXIC to associate with Trump.

Just remember, the next time you hear the phrase "four more years!" they'll be talking about the Mueller investigation.

 

Sir Edge NoDebt Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:19 Permalink

 
I really really trust ((((Dershowitz)))... /s

and today (((Zuckerberg's))) testimony was restful... /s

I think that (((Google's))) UTube censorship abides by the spirit of the first amendment... Goy Free Speech is rightfully limited... /s

The (((FED))) demands that I pay voluntarily income taxes... but why do they put a gun to my head if i do not pay ?

Why did they raid (((Cohen's))) office ?

Why is (((Andrea Mitchell))) supporting the Syrian Strike ?

I don't know... But maybe there is something going on here... ?

What it is ain't exactly clear... ?

swmnguy Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:01 Permalink

Hah!  Trump's going to try to hire Dershowitz to be his lawyer.  That would be hilarious.  Bob Loblaw and Barry Zuckerkorn must be unavailable.

Endgame Napoleon lester1 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:20 Permalink

That would be the way to get impeached for sure. It is good that a constitutional lawyer weighed in on the issue of attorney / client privilege, though. The reason the ACLU did not speak up for individual rights is simple: they are progressives now, not liberals. Progressives just care about protecting what they regard as  the collective good, like more free stuff for idealized working families and defending so-called oppressed groups as groups, not as individuals with inviolable, constitutional liberties, but as victim groups or factions. Where we once had liberals and libertarians, we now have libertarians only. 

buzzsaw99 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:02 Permalink

this never ending fishing expedition by mueller is going to bring out a ton of drooling lawyers.  i used to think trump had good lawyers.  he doesn't.  that may change.  i foresee a team of crack lawyers with lawsuits, motions, restraining orders, etc..  either that or trump is just a dumb ass.

weliveinamatrix Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:05 Permalink

special report:  trump takes a dump today after eating FOUR scoops of ice cream...film at 11.  After the commercial break, we will go to Nancy Pelosi and John Mccain's extra marital affair anon sources say Nancy is carrying Johnny's baby.....stay tuned for all the updated information whats going on "today, in YOUR world"....

Reaper Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:09 Permalink

He erred by not going after McCain at the beginning.  He erred in not removing Sessions as soon as he recused.  He erred in responding to Ivanka's tears and the insanity of her messiah awaiting resurrection in Queens.  He erred in becoming a neo-con patsy.  Dershowitz opposes all his promises = failure again.  He erred believing there is some enforcer in international deals.  Neglect your friends and please your enemies always fails.

http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/brooklyn/crown-heights-erupts-days-…

RDouglas Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:37 Permalink

Dooshewitz and Jabba the Trump having some beautiful cake while Bolton jerks off to Fox News in the Oval Office. The Trump administration has turned out to be even more fun than I thought it would be. White nationalist conservatism, and their GOP lackeys will be a generation recovering from the next two years.  Thank you Trumptards, thank you, thank you, this display of “6D- chess” Has been incredibly entertaining.

ZD1 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:37 Permalink

"President Trump invited Alan Dershowitz to dinner on Tuesday at the White House, according to two sources there."

ZH is becoming like CNN and the rest of fake propaganda media with their unnamed sources. 

 

Betrayed Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:38 Permalink

Nice to see Lolita Island Alumni and Epstein good buddy Dershowitz welcome at Trumpensteins White House.

Might even be sharing Pedo Island stories over drinks.

MIGA!

.National Suic… Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:48 Permalink

Just a couple of Zionists sharing a meal.

I remember Norm McDonald, about 25 years ago doing snl news. He said something like: "In an unusual ruling, a California appellate court has ruled that Alan Dershowitz is one ugly bastard." 

Keep in mind that Dershitwitz is multi-faceted scum--he was also part of OJ Simpson's "slime team," the group of lawyers led by Johnnie Cockroach.

 

Neochrome Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:52 Permalink

I am sure swine will discuss legalities of Israel's use of deadly force against unarmed protesters, killing 32 by the latest count and maiming hundreds. Only if Palestinian lives are worth as half as say Ukrainians during Maidan coup, but ratio seems to be at least 1000 Palestinians lives to one Ukrainian...

artichoke Tue, 04/10/2018 - 21:19 Permalink

It does seem that the raid was unconstitutional.  Rosenstein may have committed malpractice by approving it, and by doing it against the President, treason may be on the table.