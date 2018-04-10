Here Are 5 Things To Watch For During Zuckerberg's Capitol Hill Testimony

Like the old saying goes, the most dangerous place in Washington is between a politician and a camera.
Expect that dynamic to be on full display this afternoon when Mark Zuckerberg appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his first day of testimony before lawmakers. Public hearings like these are an excellent opportunity for lawmakers to score political points and craft soundbites that can be used to pad their campaign ads - which is particularly important now, with the crucial 2018 midterms just months away.
Given the possibility that Zuckerberg's answers to lawmakers' questions could impact Facebook shares, it's worth considering what to expect during the upcoming hearing.
Here are a few excerpts from previews published by the Wall Street Journal, the Hill and Bloomberg, starting with what's perhaps the most important question of them all...
Can Zuckerberg Convince Lawmakers That He Is Truly Sorry?
During interviews with CNN, Vox and the New York Times, Zuckerberg insisted that, while Facebook is "deeply sorry" for not holding Cambridge Analytica accountable, the only thing the company did wrong was "trust" this nefarious third party.
Of course, the backlash against Facebook runs much deeper than Cambridge Analytica: Users want to know why the company didn't notify them about the breach when it happened, and also how the company uses their data to help target ads for its advertising clients.
Since the hearing will require "off-the-cuff responses"during the Q&A, will Zuckerberg be able to hold his tongue and refrain from making excuses for the company's behavior? Judging by both interviews with Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, this doesn't seem likely.
Would Facebook Consider A Paid Option? And If So, How Much Might It Cost?
As Bloomberg pointed out yesterday, members of Congress might ask Zuck about the feasibility of offering a paid option. However, it's extremely unlikely that Facebook would ever seriously consider a paid tier. The reason? By introducing a paid option, Facebook would "break" its lucrative advertising-based business model. While it would be difficult to quantify the exact impact on Facebook's bottom line if the company started to pare back its data collection, it's likely that the impact would be overwhelmingly negative. After all, "precision ads don't work if there's less precision."
How Will Zuckerberg Respond To Questions About Russian Interference?
In his written testimony, Zuckerberg confirmed that in the summer of 2016 the company shut down a group of accounts with suspected ties to the Kremlin. The entities behind the accounts "created fake personas that were used to seed stolen information to journalists," Zuckerberg said.
Facebook has admitted it was "too slow" to spot the Russian interference and has pledged to tighten safeguards on the platform - something Zuckerberg has said it will take the company three years to fix. It has already hired 15,000 of the 20,000 people needed to do it.
In what was perhaps the most impactful disclosure from Zuck's prepared remarks, he said the company's new security investments "will significantly impact profitability going forward."
Lawmakers will come prepared with more questions about its anti-interference efforts - including what Facebook is doing to stop similar interference during the 2018 race, something the company has said it's taking very seriously.
Will Lawmakers Discuss Regulation? And If So, How Will Zuckerberg React?
During his interview with CNN, Zuckerberg said he might be open to some regulation of Facebook and other social media platforms - as long as it's the right kind of regulation.
Already, Facebook has agreed to support the Honest Ads Act (despite lobbying against an FEC decision back in 2011 that would've imposed many of the same requirements). The act would apply many of the same disclosure rules for TV, print and radio ads to digital ads.
Some privacy hawks believe the US should adopt a regulatory framework like the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a powerful law that will go into effect next month and gives internet users greater control over their own data. Zuckerberg has promised to extend these privacy controls to all Facebook users around the world.
Of course, Republicans and Democrats are bitterly divided on the need for regulation with both Chuck Grassley (Senate Judiciary Chairman) and John Thune appear uninterested, while Democrats like Mark Warner are in favor of imposing more restrictions around data privacy and the company's verification practices for ad buyers.
What else would Zuckerberg be willing to consider? And will lawmakers be satisfied with his answers?
Will Zuckerberg Disclose Any More Bad News?
Last week, the company revealed that the Cambridge breach could've affected some 87 million users, up from 50 million initially reported.
But what else might the company disclose? And could it materially impact shares and/or regulators' feelings about regulation?
* * *
Facebook shares turned higher after the open after the company revealed that Facebook would launch a "data abuse" bounty to reward whistleblowers (ironically after it deleted the account of Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower who told the Guardian and New York Times about Cambridge Analytica's unauthorized use of the "stolen" Facebook data.
Zuckerberg met with Senators Bill Nelson and Dianne Feinstein yesterday - appearing publicly in a suit and tie for one of the first times in recent memory.
His hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee begins at 2:15 pm ET.
Comments
Whatever Jewish lie he will tell is not relevant. It's just another lie. Rather look at the unstoppable decline of its population. Facebook is like the fax machine: it loses power with the shrinking user base.
For once he will be wearing a regular shirt. That deserves some congratulation.
But how's about his socks? Will they be as interesting as the ones from the fag Trudeau?
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
Can Zuckerberg Convince Lawmakers That He Is Truly Sorry?
Yes ;)
Would Facebook Consider A Paid Option? And If So, How Much Might It Cost?
What size 'donation' do these 'peoples representatives' need ;)
In reply to C by Adolph.H.
1. Ask him if Facebook has control over data which is sold to 3rd parties for their own usage.
2. Ask him why Facebook users where not aware their data was being sold to 3rd parties.
3. Ask him if the usage of user data by 3rd parties was disclosed in the facebook user agreement at the time the data was being used in the manner it was found to have been used in.
Intelligence agencies via front companies were utilizing facebook AND Google data in order to influence elections. The real question is which intel agencies and who were they working for (5 eyes quid pro quo)? At the Gov. intel agency level they have virtually open access in real time to all things that are going on digitally. How do they use this capability? Do they try to manipulate mass awareness in order to shape the narrative? How much money is spent on this in one budget year? What countries are involved, primarily? How are American opinions shaped by this? How is the rest of the world influenced by these efforts? Who benefits?
Ask some real fucking questions for once.
In reply to Can Zuckerberg Convince… by 07564111
Fellow ZH'ers, if you could please watch this "testimony" for me and report back I would be in your debts.
See, I just reached in my bag-o-fucks and it is quite empty.
pods
In reply to … by Thought Processor
here are 5 things to watch for during zuckerturd's testimony;
- the mailman
- the trash pickup
- a solar eclipse
- paint drying
- whale's
In reply to Fellow ZH'ers, if you could… by pods
Every body on the committee already has a FB bribe, er, campaign contribution, with more on the way!
In reply to here are 5 things to watch… by spastic_colon
Meh, this problems is easy to fix. Zuck only needs to update the "Privacy" policy to say that ALL your shit will be sold to anyone at any time for eternity. And that this is being done to "Enhance security and provide additional privacy protection".
Problem solved, Libtards are happy, Snow Flakes go back to sleep and all is good.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
When the doors close, they'll ask him how much they need to pay him to maintain the direct connections the FBI/CIA/NSA/etc have to the database.
In reply to … by Thought Processor
Number 1 question Markee Z will be asked: How can I get more likes?
In reply to When the doors close, they… by Joe Davola
Congress is just going to suck his cock (just look at that smug look on his face?) because they are all being paid by him. The bottom line is that Facefuck's business model is to steal your data and sell it to the highest bidder. Without that, they need to charge for the "service". As the old saying goes, "If it's free, YOU are the product"?
In reply to … by Thought Processor
Zuck is their poodle and has paid money to everyone in Congress. Nothing will happen.
In reply to C by Adolph.H.
I wish Trey Gowdy would question him.
He is my favorite on the way he paints people into a corner. Zuck's head would explode. Zuck is crazy to even go to this thing. It can only end bad....
In reply to C by Adolph.H.
I loved how Gowdy and Chafetz used to tag team people ... one was more brutal than the other
In reply to I wish Trey Gowdy would… by takeaction
I wish Trey Gowdy's hair would question him, it would have the same net effect - NO JUSTICE - but with added entertainment value.
In reply to I wish Trey Gowdy would… by takeaction
I wish Trey Gowdy (Or Andrew Napolitano) was Attorney General instead of this obviously compromised asshole we have in place?
In reply to I wish Trey Gowdy's hair… by ParkAveFlasher
Why did FB not prevent the hate speech that lead to riots and deaths in Sri Lanka?
People not white?
In reply to I wish Trey Gowdy (Or Andrew… by philipat
Jew.
In reply to C by Adolph.H.
He's a Jew so he will get standing ovations, just like they gave Netanyahu, from the traitorous, war criminal rabble in the US CONgress.
In reply to C by Adolph.H.
Ah yes! The un-oathed exec, from whom many a donation was made to the very members in front of whom he'll lie today, putting on a good show for the zombies on the world.
Fuck this circus.
In reply to C by Adolph.H.
Eat shit Zuck.
I have Laundry to wash,,,,,more important than watching Zuckerfuck..
Congress needs to call it a day and go home......forever. This is all soooooooostupid.
LOL I WONDER HOW MANY QUESTIONS WILL BE ABOUT HIS WIFE AND THERE BABY BOY LOL WHO KNOWS BETTER THAN CONGRESS LETS ALL TRUST WHAT THEY TELL US.
PS NEVER FORGET SEMPER FI LOL
These goyim will have to pay for Facebook if they want to opt out of data sharing.
there is no 'opt out' ;) you will pay and they will still sell :D :D :D
In reply to These goyim will have to pay… by TalkToLind
I'll be watching for briefcases full of cash to be lined up and waiting for all those House members not already bribed to be picked up upon their departure from the hearing.
Swampers are not at that level of corruption.....yet, anyway. The bananas are not yet harvested in this limping Republic, but Swampers use the hearings as a way to convince their big corporate donors that they are the ones to throw campaign money at since they can “craft” the catchiest 2-second insults to hurl at the FB founder who is all dressed up in his suit.
In reply to I'll be watching for… by cheech_wizard
HE IS NOT UNDER OATH.....
Watch for........LYING. without any punishment. the testimony is worthless. put him under OATH
Zuckerberg should be careful about that, knowing that anything his attorneys told him [in privacy] prior to the hearings is now subject to confiscation by Deep Staters who wear dark suits every day of their lives, as they lurk around in the long, dark corridors of the DC Swamp. The precedent has been set. It might not apply to a calm, cool and oppressed racial minority, Harvard grad and multi millionaire, like Obama, but it does apply to a privileged, white tech nerd in a coat and tie.
In reply to HE IS NOT UNDER OATH… by onewayticket2
Handcuff him already !
Dog and Pony show..period..
Paid option? Lol, first off, they will sell your data anyway...
Second, the NSA must need the money back from Zuck and FB so they can run some other con on the American people.
That is the only explanation for all this.
They hired 15,000 humans to police the site for privacy and other violations, but people complain about that as well, saying the FB police are biased against conservatives. They claim the extra paychecks to cover, and other extra privacy policing expenses, are going to reduce the site’s profitability.
In reply to Paid option? Lol, first off,… by Cardinal Fang
Are you not entertained!?
How pathetic is CNBC?
Yesterday it had one of its stupid countdown clocks saying 22 Hours 31 mins and (yes even) 47 seconds till Zuckerfuck's testimony.
watch CNBC ? you must be kidding.
a refresher :
https://www.zerohedge.com/about
In reply to How pathetic is CNBC? … by Calculus99
Don’t for one second let the Political Ass Munch Theater distract you from what this is really about.
CONTROL.
They’ll bring him in cry wolf, regulation, Fairness Doctrine all the way to CONTROLLING free speech on the Internet which is why ZuckerFuckFace & CONgress are all “in on it.”
They want to impose similar “Hate Crime” (Whatever the Fuck that is) Legislation to mirror that of the Britain & the EU.
FYI, it's not testimony because he's not under oath. He's free to lie at any time, just like Hillary did.
It will prolly go something like this. www.youtube.com/watch?v=MK6TXMsvgQg
South Park needs to do a special Mr Zuckerberg Goes to Washington episode.
Who gives a flying Zuck about this fuck? I wish this prick was closer friends with the Clintons so we could be done with him after his tragic accident.
it's better odds that this questioning is damage control of zuckerburg AND the politicians who've taken FB's money.... but, if even one politician brings up questions
of how FB helped obama + clinton campaigns ... and not reported that effort as "in-kind" donations... then it will be worth the rest of the guaranteed bullshit.
sheryl has been exposed in the Wikileaks emails .. provided by the martyr Seth Rich ... as a partisan and you can bet used the full resources of FB and "her" info- to help O and C.
what Cambridge Analytica was charged ... is the in kind amount.
see if any of these politicians bare-down on that road ?
changing the narrative and taking away FB's cover story. FEC investigation , right now.
Zuck isn't, even, under oath. This is another Hillary whitewash.