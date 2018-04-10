Homeland Security Hires "Media Monitoring Services" To Compile 'Media Influencer' Database

Update : After the listing saw public news coverage, DHS spokesman Tyler Q. Houlton quickly tweeted to calm fears of government over-reach and the creation of a real 'Ministry of Truth'...

Despite what some reporters may suggest, this is nothing more than the standard practice of monitoring current events in the media. Any suggestion otherwise is fit for tin foil hat wearing, black helicopter conspiracy theorists. https://t.co/XGgFFH3Ppl — Tyler Q. Houlton (@SpoxDHS) April 6, 2018

Phew - thanks for clarifying. And don't forget America, it's for your own good.

As The Daily Bell previously detailed, on April 3rd the Department of Homeland Security posted an ad to FedBizOpps.gov (Federal Business Opportunities). That is the government’s website where they post contractor work.

DHS is looking for “Media Monitoring Services.”

They want a database with built-in search and alert features. The DHS is looking for something that they can search to see which publications, journalists, and social media influencers are talking about the DHS, and what they are saying.

0.2 SCOPE The contractor shall provide NPPD/OUS with traditional and social media monitoring and communications solutions. 0.3 OBJECTIVE Services shall enable NPPD/OUS to monitor traditional news sources as well as social media, identify any and all media coverage related to the Department of Homeland Security or a particular event. Services shall provide media comparison tools, design and rebranding tools, communication tools, and the ability to identify top media influencers.

The DHS wants the ultimate surveillance dashboard where they can know real time anything anyone is saying about them around the world.

Ability to track global online sources for coverage relevant to Washington and the six media hubs: Ability to track > 290,000 global news sources

Ability to track online, print, broadcast, cable, radio, trade and industry publications, local sources, national/international outlets, traditional news sources, and social media

They want to monitor worldwide media that has any mention of the Department of Homeland Security, or any specific event that they are interested in.

They make repeated mention of social media. This is not just journalists the DHS will monitor, it is any conversation on social media which mentions the DHS.

Overview of search results in terms of online articles and social media conversations

They literally want the name of every Facebook and Twitter user that mentions the DHS. They will also have the ability to zero-in on everyone discussing a mass shooting or terrorist attack.

Ability to analyze the media coverage in terms of content, volume, sentiment, geographical spread, top publications, media channels, reach, AVE, top posters, influencers, languages, momentum, circulation.

The DHS will have the breakdown of who supports them, and who doesn’t. They will know who is gaining traction with their message, and who is not. They will know what locations support the DHS, and which regions are full of dissidents.

Ability to build media lists based on beat, location, outlet type/size, and journalist role

They are making a naughty and nice list.

For each influencer found, present contact details and any other information that could be relevant, including publications this influencer writes for, and an overview of the previous coverage published by the media influencer

The DHS will profile any journalist that has been critical of the agency.

But they will also have access to any influencers who could spin the DHS in a positive light.

This is all on the official government website. No conspiracy theory, no secret sources. They said it openly.

This can be viewed two ways, and will likely be utilized in both.

The DHS will chill free speech since journalists and media outlets now know they will be closely watched for mentioning the Department of Homeland Security.

The DHS will spread pro-DHS propaganda through social media influencers and friendly news sources.

This absolutely goes contrary to the First Amendment, to freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Media will be profiled and monitored based on their coverage of the Department of Homeland security. Journalists now know that if they criticize the DHS, they will come under the scrutiny.

They are watching you. They know what you say about them. They know where you live, who you work for, and how to contact you.

The message is clear. Watch who you criticize.