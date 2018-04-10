Homeland Security Hires "Media Monitoring Services" To Compile 'Media Influencer' Database

Update: After the listing saw public news coverage, DHS spokesman Tyler Q. Houlton quickly tweeted to calm fears of government over-reach and the creation of a real 'Ministry of Truth'...
Despite what some reporters may suggest, this is nothing more than the standard practice of monitoring current events in the media. Any suggestion otherwise is fit for tin foil hat wearing, black helicopter conspiracy theorists. https://t.co/XGgFFH3Ppl— Tyler Q. Houlton (@SpoxDHS) April 6, 2018
Phew - thanks for clarifying. And don't forget America, it's for your own good.
As The Daily Bell previously detailed, on April 3rd the Department of Homeland Security posted an ad to FedBizOpps.gov (Federal Business Opportunities). That is the government’s website where they post contractor work.
DHS is looking for “Media Monitoring Services.”
They want a database with built-in search and alert features. The DHS is looking for something that they can search to see which publications, journalists, and social media influencers are talking about the DHS, and what they are saying.
0.2 SCOPE
The contractor shall provide NPPD/OUS with traditional and social media monitoring and communications solutions.
0.3 OBJECTIVE
Services shall enable NPPD/OUS to monitor traditional news sources as well as social media, identify any and all media coverage related to the Department of Homeland Security or a particular event. Services shall provide media comparison tools, design and rebranding tools, communication tools, and the ability to identify top media influencers.
The DHS wants the ultimate surveillance dashboard where they can know real time anything anyone is saying about them around the world.
Ability to track global online sources for coverage relevant to Washington and the six media hubs:
-
Ability to track > 290,000 global news sources
-
Ability to track online, print, broadcast, cable, radio, trade and industry publications, local sources, national/international outlets, traditional news sources, and social media
They want to monitor worldwide media that has any mention of the Department of Homeland Security, or any specific event that they are interested in.
They make repeated mention of social media. This is not just journalists the DHS will monitor, it is any conversation on social media which mentions the DHS.
- Overview of search results in terms of online articles and social media conversations
They literally want the name of every Facebook and Twitter user that mentions the DHS. They will also have the ability to zero-in on everyone discussing a mass shooting or terrorist attack.
- Ability to analyze the media coverage in terms of content, volume, sentiment, geographical spread, top publications, media channels, reach, AVE, top posters, influencers, languages, momentum, circulation.
The DHS will have the breakdown of who supports them, and who doesn’t. They will know who is gaining traction with their message, and who is not. They will know what locations support the DHS, and which regions are full of dissidents.
- Ability to build media lists based on beat, location, outlet type/size, and journalist role
They are making a naughty and nice list.
- For each influencer found, present contact details and any other information that could be relevant, including publications this influencer writes for, and an overview of the previous coverage published by the media influencer
The DHS will profile any journalist that has been critical of the agency.
But they will also have access to any influencers who could spin the DHS in a positive light.
This is all on the official government website. No conspiracy theory, no secret sources. They said it openly.
This can be viewed two ways, and will likely be utilized in both.
The DHS will chill free speech since journalists and media outlets now know they will be closely watched for mentioning the Department of Homeland Security.
The DHS will spread pro-DHS propaganda through social media influencers and friendly news sources.
This absolutely goes contrary to the First Amendment, to freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Media will be profiled and monitored based on their coverage of the Department of Homeland security. Journalists now know that if they criticize the DHS, they will come under the scrutiny.
They are watching you. They know what you say about them. They know where you live, who you work for, and how to contact you.
The message is clear. Watch who you criticize.
Why do I bet I'm in there already under various names? I bet everyone here is.
The DNC has the whole 2012 Facebook database. Here is the confession:
http://adam.curry.com/enc/1522007453.597_caroldavidsenofrentrakonobamacampaignfacebagsocialgraphoftheentireusa.mp3
anytime anyone says " Any suggestion otherwise is fit for tin foil hat wearing, black helicopter conspiracy theorists."...you KNOW you're on to something...
They are watching you. They know what you say about them. They know where you live, who you work for, and how to contact you.
The message is clear. Watch who you criticize.
Fuck those assholes. Bring it on.
Getting scary... they are losing control
Joominati works
CALM AS HINDU FUCKING COWS.
And here is my personal message to the Department of Homeland Security:
Fuck You!
I am kinda surprised they weren't already doing this. I read an open source project on the same topic and every CNN.com author's opinion of Trump back during the elections.
Maybe someone in Boston ripped off the project, and sold it. Or quite frankly, anyone who has a solid understanding of Python can write a news crawler in a month. Add a couple more months (or just pay for IBM Watson) and you can have an AI guesstimate opinions too.
Are they that far behind? Maybe the "innovation" halted shortly after Obama started replacing the real spooks with diversity hires. Maybe the NSA is run as badly as the Post Office, and would do worse if it weren't for contractors.
You're going to help us, Mr. Anderson. Whether you want to or not.
Heh. Dude's name is Tyler.
OK then.....China moved their aircraft carrier in to the disputed Spratly Island area and President Trump responded by sending 3 carrier battle groups. It is time to do the same to the corruption in Washington
The US Attorney General and the President have the authority to appoint a special prosecutor. Trump should immediately appoint 3 special prosecutors.
DO IT NOW MR. PRESIDENT! (Everyone else is “owned.”)
Any suggestion otherwise is fit for tin foil hat wearing, black helicopter conspiracy theorists
That's all I needed.
We're fucked
Actually I am blushing "influencer" even.
And why we have a $1.3T budget. The swamp is a cesspool and growing.
With the advent of 5G services, it is time to revisit the tin foil hat issue. Not because of Orbital Mind Control Lasers (hat tip Steve Jackson's "Illuminati"), but for health reasons. There are actually quite a few places to buy EM Smog Detectors and various protective metal mesh fabrics. I'm researching solutions that may just be a protection while in bed.
I saw the black helicopters multiple times within 1000 ft. of me in Tennessee. They do not have tail markings like all other aircraft. Still don't know who they are. Go to hell DHS.
You're going to help us, Mr. Anderson. Whether you want to or not.
This is probably not being set up so that they can monitor all the other agencies out there that are trying to manipulate the narrative. That would be too much to ask.
CIA and MI6 front companies, JIDF, Easter European Meme farms? I suppose we can add China into the mix now also.
This whole thing will feed onto itself until no one can figure out what info. is real and what is not real. Maybe we're already there.
All these upvotes you are getting just bumps you up higher on their list lol.
yeah, I'm sure they're tracking all the "brainiacs" here in this think tank.
Keep your gaddamn black helicopters away from my tinfoil!
you got your peanut butter in my chocolate.
Haha...Murica puking on itself. haha
Turns out them digital dickweeds do actually pose a real threat to the scum running things.
Prolly best to face them head on. Seein how they are back shooters.
I thought DHS already did this stuff.
They do.
They already know your porn preference, if that's what you mean. Now they want to connect it all together in a hive.
They were asking Google to do it for them, but the SJWs ruined the company's ability to spy effectively. Now its "if we want it done right we got to do it ourselves!"
Proud to be one!
Except, you do not wear tin (aluminum) foil. They want you to wear that.
Mylar instead.
Must be HS got tired of watching porn and making little old folks stand out of their wheelchairs.
Fucking disgrace. The lot of them.
pods
If they set their desktop backgrounds to a big image of a middle finger that says "go fuck yourself" they'll know exactly what the public is thinking and save a lot of money too.
Propaganda specialists
Critics of the Argentine government’s strategies and rhetoric toward the Falkland islands have coined a new verb – malvinizar – to describe how the claim for and memory of the Malvinas is used simply to divert attention away from more serious domestic socio-economic challenges . Indeed, if all claims of uti possidetis juris (inheritance from Spain) were resolved, the world map politically might look profoundly different today!
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
"The Brotherhood name organisations in a way that leads people to believe their aim is the opposite of what they are really there to do. For instance, if you want to run drugs without being suspected, do it through an anti-drug agency. If you want to destroy land and kill wildlife, do it through a wildlife protection agency. If you want to run a Satanic ring, do it through the Christian Church.”
17 and ½ intelligence agencies already there and not one was doing it? Come on, confess this is a pork project!
It's a stovepipe project. The DHS staff was sitting around and someone said what do people think of us and by the end of the meeting they realized that they already knew what people thought of them and they wanted to know details of all kinds.
I should learn telepathy. Keeps them off my back for a few years until they decided they want full control over that too.
Here is Company that Canadian Government uses to monitor social media unstructured data to spy for terrorist chatter, talk of trouble, counter-goal agendas http://technologymarketwatch.com/dm.htm see Nexalogy division -- it is also landing private sector contracts with big names. This is one cool stock to own; they are IBM solution provider for next gen 'graph-blockchain' that IBM acts as sales agent for
paranoid phucks, worse than the stasi
Try the NKVD! The stasi were their loyal little brother.
Are you mothefuckers willing to die for taking away my fourth amendment rights? You better be... because this is why the last revolution was fought.
Quite actually, they are...
Why? Because they will remain untouched. Their expendable foot soldiers with families to feed, salaries & pension benefits to protect on the other hand, may not fair too well. Then again, what are the foot-soldier's alternatives...?
What has always been, will again be.
This is dirty work; no honest vendor would want it. Let's monitor and expose the vendor who wins this contract. Yep, this "social credit" bullshit can work both ways.
Look up projects like Scrapy, Zeomine, and so on. This technology is already out in the open, and has been for years.
Blustering Bullies Bullshit.
ALERT!!! Possible FBI Staged False Flags on this Friday the 13th and next week!
I believe there will be Possible Friday April The 13th, 15th and 16th and 19th, FBI/DHS launched False Flag: Staged Mass Shooting, Bombing and downing of power line attacks to be blamed falsely on White Christians and Right Wingers to Try and cement in Gun Control and Demonize Conservatives as the number one domestic terror threat!
April 15th ( Tax Day ), April 16th ( Boston Marathon ), April 19th is Patriots day the anniversary of when the Bristish marched to Lexington and Concord to Try and Confiscate the Firearms of colonists in 1775!
April 19th, is also the anniversary of Waco and Oklahoma city bombing.
Possible False Flags on those dates?...The FBI and DHS have been conducting drills around Yawkey way outside of Fenway park recently involving mass shootings and bombings. Obviously the Boston Marathon could once again be a target, as well as Waco and Oklahoma city as well as California in downing power lines on those dates.
Why are those dates significant? Because it would more easily allow the Corrupt FBI to Try and tie it into the Patriot Movement and Conservatives in General!
If anything happens on any of those dates, please call them out for being the Staged Farces as they are and alway's demand VIDEO PROOF...Something everyone should have been demanding after Parkland and Sandy Hoax and everyone of these alleged mass "Shootings"!
Source?
Geheime Staatspolizei is exactly what this program is for
"The land of the free..." Ha!
Serfs and tax donkeys -that is all you are; sheep to be shorn and you'd better not complain. Costumed thugs rule you as if given the 'Divine Right' of Kings.
Time for this whole corrupt sewer to either Balkanize or burn to the ground.
THis is like Nazi Germany. Those on the list will go first with liberals clapping becasue they do not know they are the next to go.America is lost . I'm tierd of her lets jsut put the sick girl down finely.