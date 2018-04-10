Just One Chart

Equity market participants appeared to 'miss' China's actual 'actions' overnight (WTO complaints), instead focusing on China's 'words' which merely echoed the same comments from March... But bonds ain't buying it... Trade accordingly... Tags Business Finance
Comments
But SNB is!
Print! Print! Print!
The Chinese are notorious for saying one thing in front of you and then doing the opposite behind your back.
In reply to But SNB is! by Iconoclast421
One.
Two.
Hmmmm.
Two charts, no?
Who am I going to believe?
Tyler Durden, or my lying eyes?
In reply to The Chinese are notorious… by Divided States…
We have entered charted territory.
In reply to Two charts. by hedgeless_horseman
"The Chinese are notorious for saying one thing in front of you and then doing the opposite behind your back."
And, of course, the President never does that.
In reply to The Chinese are notorious… by Divided States…
The lying media talking about the lying Chinese....
In reply to And, of course, the… by wwwww
SNB shares also imploded last week.
In reply to But SNB is! by Iconoclast421
Bonds aint buying the inflation agenda, neither am I.
Bonds aint buying it because they can buy bonds just like they can Stawks. This is a message to China go ahead and sell away, we be buying....
There is nowhere for the money to go. What should you do with all the dollars? Buy gold that will be shrink in value when they flood the market with papergold? Buy overvalued companies or overvalued real estate? Or overvalued bonds? You can maybe buy tons of copper and hope that the price doesn't collapse due to better mining technology... Or you can keep the overvalued USD. It's all overvalued.
Man, your hair is on fire.
In reply to There is nowhere for the… by heddahenrik
Pay down your debt.
And if you think about buying copper maybe silver and gold would be a better option.
You can check out, but you cannot leave. Brace for impact, head between knees.
In reply to There is nowhere for the… by heddahenrik
Paper gold cant sustain a flood if people start flocking to physical.
In reply to There is nowhere for the… by heddahenrik
Pay down debt. That's where the money goes when investors have no place else they feel makes sense anymore to invest. The outstanding private debt held by individuals and companies in just the US alone is far greater than the amount of uninvested free cash held by such entities. Looking at sovereign debt funds that are large investors, the scenario is even clearer and more shocking. The amount of public and private debt in China is staggering, this in a country that still has dirt roads in two thirds of its country. Japan is the largest debtor country on earth, even though its citizenry are among the highest savers in the world. Twenty five years of recession/depression will do that to a country.
So as we saw in the credit freeze that accompanied the financial crisis, even the most professional of investors in the world will horde cash in times of uncertainty. And that can continue for quite some time, as fear is among the most potent of human emotions. The Central Banks of the world had to spend TRILLIONS to persuade the private investor market to come back into the game in 2008 and beyond, this time it will be beyond the capacity of the Central Bankers as the devastation now will be far greater since the problems that caused the last crisis never were dealt with and are even more toxic today.
So there are two sides to every market, and perhaps I am wrong in my observations, but its been my experience to find that investment should never be underpinned with the belief that people have to invest and hence prices cannot fall. That is a surefire way to be caught in a market condition called "no bid", which is the most harrowing of situations for an investor to encounter. The potential for crisis in the world is tremendous right now, the tensions between the US and Russia are almost as dangerous as during the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Chinese face internal revolt should they experience a reduction in their trade surplus, and the US is on the verge of a Constitutional Crisis where politics seeks to replace the rule of law.
The equity markets are at levels that cannot be justified by any rationale other than the prior printing of money that has caused asset inflation that now is slowly seeping through to product inflation, they main source of global economic growth is entertainment rather than a product that is useful for making life more productive or profitable. Contrast the effect of capital on the development of computer technology in the 1990s with the effect of capital today on useless enterprises like Facebook, or destructive interference like Amazon. When investors sank money into Microsoft and Cisco and Intel, the result was to create a world where every employee had the tools to do in one day what used to take either weeks or multiple human resources to accomplish in the time that one employee could perform the same task in far less time with the new technology tools. Today's investor finances the laziness of people to sit on their fattening asses chatting on Facebook, or browsing through Amazon instead of going for a walk at the local mall. The investment of today is unsustainable, because it is unproductive.
In that light, the time could arrive quite soon and easily where investors in the aggregate realize that asset inflation in unproductive assets is a strategy bound to fail. Accordingly, it is not difficult to imagine a drop of 20% or more to bring asset prices back to some type of reasonable valuation.
In reply to There is nowhere for the… by heddahenrik