Massive Geomagnetic Storm Set To Hit Earth This Week

Over the weekend, a middle latitude coronal hole (88) started to face earth. This is the same coronal hole that was responsible for a moderate (G2) geomagnetic storm last month. Now it seems like the same coronal hole is at it again, spewing high-speed solar wind - headed towards Earth this week.
According to Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a minor (G1) geomagnetic storm watch is now in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday. The storm watch was issued “due to the arrival of a negative polarity coronal hole high-speed stream,” SWPC detailed on its website.
C. Alex Young, associate director for science in the heliophysics science division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, published in a report Monday that “three substantial coronal holes” arrived on his radar last week. Young describes coronal holes as an “open magnetic field from which high-speed solar wind rushes out into space.” If the high-speed solar wind is earth facing, then “it interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere” and lead to all sorts of problems.
“For much of this week the sun featured three substantial coronal holes (Apr. 3-6, 2018). Coronal holes appear as large dark areas which are identified with arrows in the still image. These are areas of open magnetic field from which high speed solar wind rushes out into space. This wind, if it interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere, can cause aurora to appear near the poles. They are not at all uncommon. Credit: Solar Dynamics Observatory, NASA.”
As of Tuesday morning, there are radio blacks across the world. During moderate geomagnetic storms, “intense ionization within the D-layer propagation region is observed on the sunlit side of Earth, and affects a wide range of frequencies within the HF Spectrum (3 – 30 MHz),” said Solarham. In other words, solar storms can degrade HF radio communications (radio blackouts).
Real-Time Solar Wind (RTSW) data shows an uptick in solar wind activity hitting Earth’s shields starting on Monday and increasing into Tuesday.
The Estimated Planetary K index (Kp) charts below are “one of the most common indices used to indicate the severity of the global magnetic disturbances in near-Earth space,” said Solarham. A Kp index of five or more shows a geomagnetic storm is in progress.
K-indices of five or greater indicates storm-level geomagnetic activity around the Earth.
Below is a one-week K-indices view from four magnetometer reporting stations.
Below is a one week A-indices view from four magnetometer reporting stations.
We have stated before, U.S. power grid failures are possible due to strong geomagnetic storms; in today’s case, it looks like a G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm could produce auroras for much of Canada, over the next few nights.
The Daily Star quotes Brian Gaensler, an astrophysicist at the University of Toronto, who gave a speech earlier this month — warning of the “carnage solar flares can cause.”
“The concern here is that if the radiation from a solar flare hits the earth, it can knock out satellites, disrupt mobile phones, and other forms of communication,” he said.
The effects of a solar storm could last months – or even years – as authorities would have to repair all the damaged infrastructure.
Specialist insurance firm Lloyd’s of London estimates the repair bill could cost up to £1.8 trillion.
Experts have warned it is just a matter of time before we suffer another direct hit.
Pete Riley, senior scientist at Predictive Science in San Diego, California, previously predicted there was a 12% chance that Earth will be hit by a storm by 2020.
He said: “Even if it’s off by a factor of two, that’s a much larger number than I thought.
“Initially, I was quite surprised that the odds were so high, but the statistics appear to be correct.
“It is a sobering figure.”
In 2015, the British Government published a report into the risks to the UK of severe space weather.
It said an event such as a coronal mass ejection could wreak havoc across the world.
Video: Geomagnetic Unrest, Storms, Predictions | S0 News Apr.10.2018
non story...tell me more about that super volcano:)
doom porn
click bait
It worked on you. Why did you click if you are such a fucking genius?
I loved the story because I didn't think it would have any effect on me anyway. I didn't pay any attention to Y2K either! I'm kinda feeling my inner William Wallace. And now it's time to freshen my drink... buh bye
We had a much stronger one back in I think August. The lack of sun spot activity is far more concerning to me. The pattern over the last ten years looks like it's gonna keep getting colder year after year for a while. Food production will be affected
[yawn]]
Wake me when we get a X-4 or better.
Programmers need to put their AI skills to use by perfecting those robotic farms in skyscrapers, like the ones in Japan, rather than developing scary facial-recognition products that make them feel like they are actors in some sci-fi fantasy. The robotic farming may seem blasé, but it has many applications that are useful to humans. One of them is food production during global cooling.
I came for the doom, but I stayed for the cray-zay.
energies are building. we've been hearing about this one now for awhile though... we are finally about to be free (but not dead - however, I hear it's best to have 3-10 days of supplies ready).
2012portal.blogspot.com
The last time I got hit by a high speed solar wind I was looking into a coronal hole. It wasn't on the Sun though. Of course, I was a much younger man then.
..Gonna’ need another bottle of SPF-50.
Were you holding a lit match at the time?
So we got hit with a G2 last week? Anyone notice? And now LOOK OUT here comes a weaker G1? Who writes this shit?
This seems like an opportunity for Al Gore to make more millions and to earn another Nobel Prize by convincing his Hollywood friends that this is bigger than global warming.
dam we cant catch a break.no early gardens this yr
What's worse is that it's pure bullshit. Coronal holes don't do this. It's embarrassing that this was published here which completely shows massive ignorance and lack of real research!
FYI:
April 10, 1815 - The most powerful eruption of the Mount Tambora stratovolcano takes place, depopulating the island of Sumbawa in the Dutch East Indies. This super Plinian eruption is the most explosive in recorded history.
In 1816, the global cooling from the dust and debris cloud from the Tambora eruption causes the Year Without A Summer in the Northern Hemisphere.
The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco...
could be the reason the grotesques in DC are not hitting Syria immediately.
How will you fools buy and sell crypto if the internet is knocked out?
Judgement day cometh
Have you seen the Pope lately? Had a lot to say about Trumps wall, but crickets about war.
Shielding pedophiles, welcoming Islam into Christian Lands, and living a life of extravagance while billions suffer....God‘s representative on Earth? Sounds more like the work of the Devil/Hell that he claims doesn't exist.
A cornola hole lol.
One of my elevator farts will be more deadly.
Check out the Pope's audience hall.
Tell me what's not satanic about it.
Serpents head for sure...jeesh that is one creepy building...probably includes a door that opens to the Hell the Pope now says doesn't exist...guess no one is going to Hell now...do as you please boys!
Someone threw a rag at him during his Chile visit a while ago, that's the last I've heard of him.
Where are these religious leaders when issues like politicians’ sins of the flesh arise? The MSM use that sort of thing as a way to avoid covering actual news, like mass underemployment of citizens, substituting ratings-boosting gossip for news. But sins of the flesh is the territory of religious leaders, unlike immigration policy, which should be rendered unto Caesar. On sins-of-the-flesh issues, religious leaders are supposed to rise above gossip and other human weaknesses, drawing non-judge-mental moral lessons that bring people closer to God.
So, do we die?
Yes, eventually.
On a long enough timeline...
Not again.... jeez. We had a K5 today which will likely end up being a G2 geometric storm AT BEST this week.
Nothing to see here. Move along. Doom porn galore.
Fire this asshat fear mongerer. Anything below X class flares is about as regular as my morning constitution. Spaceweather has any geo storms at .01%. settle down ZH
I get little tired of the Hyperbole..."interest rates sore!"...from 3.0% to 3.3%..."The Dollar Crashed!"...1/2%...please guys..."Settle Down".
Timing is everything.
So, is it "massive" or is it "minor"?
We're DOOOOOOOOOMED!
Nothing to fret over... just God stepping in to halt that carrier group from reaching Syria.
Let me guess......An ORANGE TAN Fire Ball?
no, I think some ZH editors are sad that Michael Snyder is running for office and has STFU. There is no bad flare coming this way. We have the second generation SOHO sats in stereo orbit around the sun. Well, except for you moon landing skeptics... I don't know how you jive 'we never went to the moon' but we do have man made machines watching to see what the sun farts on us.
THE TOP 25 Reasons this week's massive solar cornhole could trigger the apocalypse!
That's my application to replace Snyder
ZOMG!!!!
For the good of humanity, I hope it wipes out all US military surveillance satellites - permanently.
Yes, Solar Storms can be bad, but not unless they are Carrington Event level. The effects on HF can be bad, but who uses it anymore? And if they do use it, they probably have back-ups for the back-ups.
there is a scale and protocol for that. From G class to X class and directly Earth facing to a glancing blow. This is a G2. some of us think that Snyder is just feeling lonely.
Natural EMP?
Of course, and just when the US is schooling Russia.
yeah right.
Its the BIG ONE 'Lizabeth!!! Eyes comin to be witcha!
I also bet that by this point in the night, there is no strike on Syria. Sessions is going to get 'fired' and the interim chief isn't going to be good jew boy Rosenstein. I'll still give Trump some credit. All they have on him are whores and youtube genocide videos.
soooo, will I send be able to send telegraphs?