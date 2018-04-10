Netanyahu: Trump Is Very Likely To Order Attack On Syria

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes US President Trump is very likely to order an attack on Syria, a senior Israeli official tells Israel's Channel 10 news.
דמשק בכוננות ספיגה: פקיד בכיר אמר לחדשות עשר כי בדיונים ביטחוניים שהתקיימו ביממה האחרונה העריך ראש הממשלה @netanyahu שהנשיא טראמפ צפוי, בסבירות גבוהה, להורות על תקיפה אמריקנית בסוריה בתגובה לשימוש שעשה משטר אסד בנשק כימי @BarakRavid— חדשות עשר (@news10) April 10, 2018
Bloomberg, however, reports that Trump is said to have not made a decision yet on Syria despite the fact that he canceled a trip to South America, citing the crisis in Syria.
And as we reported earlier, Trump is also deploying the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) to the Mediterranean Wednesday, where it will join the USS Donald Cook off Syrian territorial waters.
It is worth noting that it will take approximately 6-7 days for the group to cross the Atlantic at 30 knots, plus another 3-4 three days once it arrives in the Mediterranean, to reach Syria, suggesting a full-blown on attack may not take place until after April 22 or so.
Yesterday, guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook armed with 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles anchored off of Syrian territorial waters, and has reportedly been "harassed" by low-flying Russian warplanes, which have buzzed the "Arleigh Burke" class warship at least four times according to CNN Turk.
This is all developing, but rest assured the drums of war are louder than they've been in a long time - all based on a questionable chemical attack on 80 rebels which has yet to be fully investigated.
The good news is that the US-Israel axis of middle eastern regime change now has two more members: France..
- MACRON: FRANCE WON'T ACCEPT ANY YEMEN MISSILE RAIDS ON SAUDI
... and brand new entrant, Saudi Arabia:
- SAUDI CROWN PRINCE SAYS IF CIRCUMSTANCES DEMAND IT SAUDI ARABIA COULD BE PART OF INTERNATIONAL SYRIA RESPONSE: RTRS
Meanwhile, Syrian state news agency SANA has reported that the Assad administration has invited the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to Douma, the site of the chemical attack, to investigate.
An official source at the Ministry said in a statement to SANA that in response to the false allegations made by some Western states against Syria regarding the alleged use of chemical weapons in the city of Douma on April 7th 2018, the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry sent an official invitation via its permanent mission at the Hague to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to send a team from the fact-finding mission to visit Douma and investigate claims related to the alleged use of chemical weapons there and identify the facts related to these allegations. -SANA
The source told SANA that the Syrian government welcomes the fact-finding team, and intends on providing all necessary support required to carry out their attack.
Of course, some think this is a delay tactic...
Why does Syria and Russia want the OPCW to investigate the Douma chemical attack? Because it'll take weeks, if not months, for them to investigate while Syria claims they're co-operating fully, then they'll just claim the final report is all fake and wrong if it blames Syria.— Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) April 10, 2018
And others, like Fox News host Tucker Carlson, are wondering aloud why the United States is contemplating risking World War III - based on an event which is far from having been thoroughly investigated.
Fox news host @TuckerCarlson calls out @RealDonaldTrump for appearing to flip on his no-more-war promises https://t.co/4P25Ak6pbX— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 10, 2018
Boom
In reply to Boom by ZippyBananaPants
Netanyahu: My Puppet Is Very Likely To Order Attack On Syria
there, fixed it for you
In reply to I'm ordering an attack on… by chumbawamba
Good submission, orange clown, submit to the master nuttyahoo!
In reply to bo by Bes
GOD please...a couple of lightening bolts, quickly!!!
In reply to Good submission, orange… by ne-tiger
Whatever the Deep State desires, Trump must resist. I know how these animals think.
In reply to GOD please...a couple of… by BullyBearish
Boyyaa Jim
oppss missed the facebook testimony ... wasting my time here ... lol
In reply to Whatever the Deep State… by El Oregonian
So now it's confirmed: Bibi Nutz is ordering Trump / US gov what to do and when to do it.
In reply to Boyyaa Jim by Pandelis
Guess Satanyahoo just ordered his Trump slave to attack Syria.
In reply to So now it's confirmed: Bibi… by Erek
Israel has been getting a load of flack for its deliberate murder of unarmed civilians in the Gaza concentration camp. Nutty Yahoo needs a major distraction. Stat.
In reply to Satanyahoo has just ordered… by beepbop
der fuhrer has spoken
In reply to So now it's confirmed: Bibi… by Erek
Right in the Fueher's Face:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zR5L7VNITv4
In reply to der fuhrer has spoken by D.T.Barnum
At what point does the part [like mosley predicts], that this is all just a "game of chicken", just like against the NORKS (you know, for the yuks & all) kick in?
Because Trump is like, you know, a 16-D chess player & all
In reply to der fuhrer has spoken by D.T.Barnum
War pigs in ME = 1 step closer to 3rd Temple = the house for their Anti-christ.
Did you know that in the Babylonian Talmud they have our Saviour Jesus boiling in excrement.
And when you bring this up you're an anti-semite. Fuck you.
In reply to Boyyaa Jim by Pandelis
Operation Talpiot & The Yinon Plan via the following:
Dear Lord Rothschild,
I have much pleasure in conveying to you on behalf of His Majesty's Government the following declaration of sympathy with Jewish Zionist aspirations, which has been submitted to and approved by the Cabinet:
"His Majesty's Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country."
I should be grateful if you would bring this Declaration to the knowledge of the Zionist Federation.
Yours sincerely,
Arthur James Balfour.[1]
In reply to Boyyaa Jim by Pandelis
Staged videos of "chemical attack"
https://twitter.com/ClimateAudit/status/983783744656982016
Watch how Syrian children are trained in simulating "hit and affected by a chemical attack". Excellent performance. Look how they shake... via
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/983777773918523394
Israel vows not allow Iranian foothold in Syria, "whatever the cost"
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-04/10/c_137101119.htm
Elijah J. Magnier
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/983791588651487234
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/983790911229440005
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/983784594540515328
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/983783241885929473
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-russia-skripal-settlement/rus…
In reply to Operation Talpiot & The… by Chupacabra-322
the invisible hand of the war powers has signaled game on. purge some humans to make room for our conquest...
In reply to Staged videos of "chemical… by JSBach1
" Russia says any secret resettlement of Skripals is 'abduction' "
Of course it would be an abduction. Why would Y Skripal not return to her boy friend and a job and her pet in Moscow ?
In reply to Staged videos of "chemical… by JSBach1
When the WH receives that 3am phone call from Netanyahu; It's Kushner that picks up.
In reply to Whatever the Deep State… by El Oregonian
Trump is too busy tweeting about fake news and how everyone is treating him unfairly.
In reply to When the WH receives that… by curbjob
He's at the manicurist getting his thumbnails emory boarded as we speak just to be ready.
In reply to Trump is too busy tweeting… by beekeeper
yo! Ducknald!
In reply to Boom by ZippyBananaPants
Destroying the militarized-msm complicit war criminals is priority and lawful under law. the msm is an agent controled operation with alligence to a enemy foreign nation.
destruction is clearly justified under law.
In reply to Boom by ZippyBananaPants
War . . . War never changes
Here is a way it could change.
Russia states that if attacked it will target all western banking data nodes and lines of communication.
Imagine a world where the only assets are the physical ones in your possession.
In reply to War . . . War never changes by chrsn
Well, he would know...
The balls of Vampire Israel, to go to press with something like that...
The Rothschild playbook is slim, & they use the same plays each time
Internally, sow division amongst subgroups
Internationally, balance of power geopolitics
Divide & Conquer is wearing thin nowadays.
Suffice it to say what was once Occult amongst only them, no longer is.
In short, the Veil has been ripped completely off.
Tick, tock......
In reply to Well, he would know by house biscuit
“I know what America is,” Netanyahu told a group of West Bank settlers apparently not knowing his words were being recorded. “America is a thing you can move very easily, move it in the right direction. They won’t get in their way." Benjamin Netanyahu 2010
... the media reported this as a hot mike accident ... does anyone think, given the size of the Israeli lobby, that this was a secret ?
In reply to Well, he would know by house biscuit
True in many ways, but Russia and China weren’t such powers back in the day, ergo that rule book no longer applies.
In reply to Well, he would know by house biscuit
Of course you'd know Bibi, since you ordered him to do just that.
At least now we have a couple more weeks to prepare for the worse. This gives the Russians another couple weeks to prepare also.
This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it.
In the meantime 80 WTI inc. and 4.00 gas, bitchez.
In reply to This business will get out… by Cman5000
yes. But look at the bright side ,at the end of this out of control business ,America as we know it is gone and Israhell becomes history
In reply to This business will get out… by Cman5000
Its already out of control, some scum sucking jew gets to tell the president of the US what to do and demands that US soldiers are murdered in foreign lands for the interests of the same jews, how much more out of control does it need to be? The same hideous turd gets dozens of standing ovations when he comes to address the US congress. What the fuck kind of upside down bastard world is this
In reply to This business will get out… by Cman5000
Remember two things:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Fear as he Stikes you.
In reply to Its already out of control,… by The Grim Teacher
Don't despair, folks, things are going to get even dicier as the heat reaches blast furnace levels. The attackers are well aware, much more than we, of just how deep their bed of shit is. The noose is being tightened and this is their last utterances before the trap door falls open.
There will be no war, only posturing to flush the last coveys of birds from their undergrowth, and there was no gassing, no shooting except by Israel, from Lebanon no less, no action by the carriers or they will be sunk. Technologies are already in the Star Trek class so this is schoolyard bully badass talk. I'll be shocked if that pussy Macron follows his Rothschild handler and faces a lynch mob of his pissed off Frenchmen that are breaking away from the globalists as every other country is. The Netanyahoo mouse is shooting the diving, screeching hawk the "bird" just before being devoured, "The Last Act of Defiance". He's still going to become birdshit ultimately. War criminals gonna pay.
This is going just peachy keen.
In reply to Its already out of control,… by The Grim Teacher
Time to have a conference of the Big 3 (US, China and Russia) divvy up the middle east and send the Muslims to Australia. .problems solved.
In reply to This business will get out… by Cman5000
It sounds like Bibi, America's ruler, doesn't trust his second in command, tRump, to carry out his orders. tRump's anti-semitism makes me fucking SICK!!! Has he forgotten about the holiest hoax ever? Has he forgotten The Holyhoax??
In reply to It doesn't sound like Bibi,… by CompassionateC…
If you're proud to be an anti-semite then I don't think there is any hope for you. I don't think that forcing you to frequent your local Holohoax Museum or even forcing you to watch Swindler's List repeatedly is going to work. I think you're going to have to be dealt with (((bolshevik))) style!
In reply to Well, Fuck me! … by Chupacabra-322
Love the Sarcasm.
In reply to If you're proud to be an… by CompassionateC…
One wonders why he would say that to the media?
Donald,Donald why don't you stick to what you know best : American reality TV shows and make love(even to retired porn stars ) ?
Don't try something you have no idea about ,like a war (even if done for your beloved Israhell) and especially one against : Russia ,China ,Iran ,Syria ,Turkey . This is a losing hand ,Donnie.
Make love ,not war !
TBH he did vince a pretty mean clothesline. His bone spurs must have not been hurting that day
Donald Trump Beats Up Vince McMahon - YouTube
In reply to Donald,Donald why don't you… by veritas semper…
For the sake of truth, decency, justice, Russia, Syria and Iran must resist.
Shoot down and jam these fuckers' missiles!
Then retaliate.
Fuck em. Fuck them to hell. Fuck them for killing so many people with their high and mighty bullshit regime changes.
Russia ,Syria ,Iran and now China and Turkey are on the right side of humanity ,the side of natural order of things (or GOD) . And the nature ( Universe or God) always reverses to its natural state . It's an entropy thing: less energy to maintain this .
US and vassals are swimming against the current . They will drown.
In reply to For the sake of truth,… by Brazen Heist
Have you ever wondered if it could all be a play? That Russia and China are being created as the ‘hero’ and the US, israel and the UK as the villains?
The ‘elite’ don’t care about countries. It is all a game to them and they use countries for their pathetic games.
In reply to Russia ,Syria ,Iran and now… by veritas semper…
More countries need to pull their fucking heads out of Uncle Scam's ass and the Jewish cabal's grip. Europe is looking like a pack of browbeaten whores in a harem, its a sad spectacle to watch when they jump along with the lying and cheating without question.
But you're right.....when bullshit hits the peak, mean reversion will happen. The amount of bad karma building up against the evil empire is rising faster and faster! Then it will go POP.
In reply to Russia ,Syria ,Iran and now… by veritas semper…
So reassuring to know that Elliot Higgins is behind us attacking.
What a brilliant man. Underwear salesman turned geostrategic analyst.
Don't do it Donald! Tell the Zionists to kiss your ass.