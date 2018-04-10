Netanyahu: Trump Is Very Likely To Order Attack On Syria

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes US President Trump is very likely to order an attack on Syria, a senior Israeli official tells Israel's Channel 10 news.

דמשק בכוננות ספיגה: פקיד בכיר אמר לחדשות עשר כי בדיונים ביטחוניים שהתקיימו ביממה האחרונה העריך ראש הממשלה @netanyahu שהנשיא טראמפ צפוי, בסבירות גבוהה, להורות על תקיפה אמריקנית בסוריה בתגובה לשימוש שעשה משטר אסד בנשק כימי @BarakRavid — חדשות עשר (@news10) April 10, 2018

Bloomberg, however, reports that Trump is said to have not made a decision yet on Syria despite the fact that he canceled a trip to South America, citing the crisis in Syria.

And as we reported earlier, Trump is also deploying the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) to the Mediterranean Wednesday, where it will join the USS Donald Cook off Syrian territorial waters.

It is worth noting that it will take approximately 6-7 days for the group to cross the Atlantic at 30 knots, plus another 3-4 three days once it arrives in the Mediterranean, to reach Syria, suggesting a full-blown on attack may not take place until after April 22 or so.

Yesterday, guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook armed with 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles anchored off of Syrian territorial waters, and has reportedly been "harassed" by low-flying Russian warplanes, which have buzzed the "Arleigh Burke" class warship at least four times according to CNN Turk.

This is all developing, but rest assured the drums of war are louder than they've been in a long time - all based on a questionable chemical attack on 80 rebels which has yet to be fully investigated.

The good news is that the US-Israel axis of middle eastern regime change now has two more members: France..

MACRON: FRANCE WON'T ACCEPT ANY YEMEN MISSILE RAIDS ON SAUDI

... and brand new entrant, Saudi Arabia:

SAUDI CROWN PRINCE SAYS IF CIRCUMSTANCES DEMAND IT SAUDI ARABIA COULD BE PART OF INTERNATIONAL SYRIA RESPONSE: RTRS

Meanwhile, Syrian state news agency SANA has reported that the Assad administration has invited the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to Douma, the site of the chemical attack, to investigate.

An official source at the Ministry said in a statement to SANA that in response to the false allegations made by some Western states against Syria regarding the alleged use of chemical weapons in the city of Douma on April 7th 2018, the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry sent an official invitation via its permanent mission at the Hague to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to send a team from the fact-finding mission to visit Douma and investigate claims related to the alleged use of chemical weapons there and identify the facts related to these allegations. -SANA

The source told SANA that the Syrian government welcomes the fact-finding team, and intends on providing all necessary support required to carry out their attack.

Of course, some think this is a delay tactic...

Why does Syria and Russia want the OPCW to investigate the Douma chemical attack? Because it'll take weeks, if not months, for them to investigate while Syria claims they're co-operating fully, then they'll just claim the final report is all fake and wrong if it blames Syria. — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) April 10, 2018

And others, like Fox News host Tucker Carlson, are wondering aloud why the United States is contemplating risking World War III - based on an event which is far from having been thoroughly investigated.