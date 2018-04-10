Netanyahu: Trump Is Very Likely To Order Attack On Syria

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 15:50

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes US President Trump is very likely to order an attack on Syria, a senior Israeli official tells Israel's Channel 10 news.

Bloomberg, however, reports that Trump is said to have not made a decision yet on Syria despite the fact that he canceled a trip to South America, citing the crisis in Syria

And as we reported earlier, Trump is also deploying the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) to the Mediterranean Wednesday, where it will join the USS Donald Cook off Syrian territorial waters.

It is worth noting that it will take approximately 6-7 days for the group to cross the Atlantic at 30 knots, plus another 3-4 three days once it arrives in the Mediterranean, to reach Syria, suggesting a full-blown on attack may not take place until after April 22 or so.

Yesterday, guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook armed with 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles anchored off of Syrian territorial waters, and has reportedly been "harassed" by low-flying Russian warplanes, which have buzzed the "Arleigh Burke" class warship at least four times according to CNN Turk.

This is all developing, but rest assured the drums of war are louder than they've been in a long time - all based on a questionable chemical attack on 80 rebels which has yet to be fully investigated. 

The good news is that the US-Israel axis of middle eastern regime change now has two more members: France..

  • MACRON: FRANCE WON'T ACCEPT ANY YEMEN MISSILE RAIDS ON SAUDI

... and brand new entrant, Saudi Arabia:

  • SAUDI CROWN PRINCE SAYS IF CIRCUMSTANCES DEMAND IT SAUDI ARABIA COULD BE PART OF INTERNATIONAL SYRIA RESPONSE: RTRS

Meanwhile, Syrian state news agency SANA has reported that the Assad administration has invited the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to Douma, the site of the chemical attack, to investigate. 

An official source at the Ministry said in a statement to SANA that in response to the false allegations made by some Western states against Syria regarding the alleged use of chemical weapons in the city of Douma on April 7th 2018, the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry sent an official invitation via its permanent mission at the Hague to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to send a team from the fact-finding mission to visit Douma and investigate claims related to the alleged use of chemical weapons there and identify the facts related to these allegations. -SANA

The source told SANA that the Syrian government welcomes the fact-finding team, and intends on providing all necessary support required to carry out their attack. 

Of course, some think this is a delay tactic...

And others, like Fox News host Tucker Carlson, are wondering aloud why the United States is contemplating risking World War III - based on an event which is far from having been thoroughly investigated.

BLOTTO Pandelis Tue, 04/10/2018 - 16:06 Permalink

War pigs in ME = 1 step closer to 3rd Temple = the house for their Anti-christ.

.

Did you know that in the Babylonian Talmud they have our Saviour Jesus boiling in excrement.

.

And when you bring this up you're an anti-semite. Fuck you.

Chupacabra-322 Pandelis Tue, 04/10/2018 - 16:07 Permalink

Operation Talpiot & The Yinon Plan via the following:

 

Dear Lord Rothschild,

 

I have much pleasure in conveying to you on behalf of His Majesty's Government the following declaration of sympathy with Jewish Zionist aspirations, which has been submitted to and approved by the Cabinet:

 

"His Majesty's Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country."

I should be grateful if you would bring this Declaration to the knowledge of the Zionist Federation.

 

Yours sincerely,

 

Arthur James Balfour.[1]

 

JSBach1 Chupacabra-322 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 16:16 Permalink

Staged videos of "chemical attack"
https://twitter.com/ClimateAudit/status/983783744656982016

 

Watch how Syrian children are trained in simulating "hit and affected by a chemical attack". Excellent performance. Look how they shake... via 
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/983777773918523394

 

Israel vows not allow Iranian foothold in Syria, "whatever the cost"

http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-04/10/c_137101119.htm

 

Elijah J. Magnier

To start with, all main Syrian forces and allies have cleared their HQ since yesterday, just in case.

If and only if #USA decides to go to war, the front will expand much larger than #Syria.

Are other fronts ready? A serious question asked.

https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/983791588651487234

 

 

All my sources I spoke to confirm:
- If it is a hit similar to the last year Shaairat, nothing will happen but missiles'interception.
- If US hit goes wider to seriously damage #Syrian gvrnt, as all forces are on full alert with the finger on the trigger, situation may go wider.

https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/983790911229440005

 

 

I can say that if US/allies battle on Syria happen, #Israel #SaudiArabia can't be excluded: part of the coalition and being bombed.

I believe @realDonaldTrump is not aware how wide this "adventure" could be lethal to the world.

Situation is too complex 

https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/983784594540515328

 

 

I can say one thing:
If #USA and its allies bomb #Syria, #Russia won't be alone. Serious preparation by #Damascus's allies in Syria, #Iran and #Lebanon, ready to be part of this very possible insane battle that can go global when the war in Syria is about to end.

https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/983783241885929473

 

 

Russia says any secret resettlement of Skripals is 'abduction'

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-russia-skripal-settlement/rus… 

house biscuit Tue, 04/10/2018 - 15:51 Permalink

Well, he would know...

The balls of Vampire Israel, to go to press with something like that...

The Rothschild playbook is slim, & they use the same plays each time 

Internally, sow division amongst subgroups

Internationally, balance of power geopolitics

curbjob house biscuit Tue, 04/10/2018 - 16:15 Permalink

“I know what America is,” Netanyahu told a group of West Bank settlers apparently not knowing his words were being recorded. “America is a thing you can move very easily, move it in the right direction. They won’t get in their way."                  Benjamin Netanyahu 2010

 

... the media reported this as a hot mike accident ... does anyone think, given the size of the Israeli lobby, that this was a secret ?

mailll Tue, 04/10/2018 - 15:52 Permalink

Of course you'd know Bibi, since you ordered him to do just that. 

At least now we have a couple more weeks to prepare for the worse.  This gives the Russians another couple weeks to prepare also.

The Grim Teacher Cman5000 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

Its already out of control, some scum sucking jew gets to tell the president of the US what to do and demands that US soldiers are murdered in foreign lands for the interests of the same jews, how much more out of control does it need to be? The same hideous turd gets dozens of standing ovations when he comes to address the US congress. What the fuck kind of upside down bastard world is this

Farqued Up The Grim Teacher Tue, 04/10/2018 - 16:46 Permalink

Don't despair, folks, things are going to get even dicier as the heat reaches blast furnace levels. The attackers are well aware, much more than we, of just how deep their bed of shit is. The noose is being tightened and this is their last utterances before the trap door falls open.

There will be no war, only posturing to flush the last coveys of birds from their undergrowth, and there was no gassing, no shooting except by Israel, from Lebanon no less, no action by the carriers or they will be sunk. Technologies are already in the Star Trek class so this is schoolyard bully badass talk. I'll be shocked if that pussy Macron follows his Rothschild handler and faces a lynch mob of his pissed off Frenchmen that are breaking away from the globalists as every other country is. The Netanyahoo mouse is shooting the diving, screeching hawk the "bird" just before being devoured, "The Last Act of Defiance". He's still going to become birdshit ultimately. War criminals gonna pay.

This is going just peachy keen.

CompassionateC… Tue, 04/10/2018 - 15:55 Permalink

It sounds like Bibi, America's ruler, doesn't trust his second in command, tRump, to carry out his orders.  tRump's anti-semitism makes me fucking SICK!!! Has he forgotten about the holiest hoax ever?  Has he forgotten The Holyhoax??

veritas semper… Tue, 04/10/2018 - 15:56 Permalink

Donald,Donald why don't you stick to what you know best : American reality TV shows and make love(even to retired porn stars ) ?

Don't try something you have no idea about ,like a war (even if done for your beloved Israhell) and especially one against : Russia ,China ,Iran ,Syria ,Turkey . This is a losing hand ,Donnie.

Make love ,not war !

Brazen Heist Tue, 04/10/2018 - 15:57 Permalink

For the sake of truth, decency, justice, Russia, Syria and Iran must resist.

Shoot down and jam these fuckers' missiles!

Then retaliate.

Fuck em. Fuck them to hell. Fuck them for killing so many people with their high and mighty bullshit regime changes.

Brazen Heist veritas semper… Tue, 04/10/2018 - 16:20 Permalink

More countries need to pull their fucking heads out of Uncle Scam's ass and the Jewish cabal's grip. Europe is looking like a pack of browbeaten whores in a harem, its a sad spectacle to watch when they jump along with the lying and cheating without question.

But you're right.....when bullshit hits the peak, mean reversion will happen. The amount of bad karma building up against the evil empire is rising faster and faster! Then it will go POP.

Cutter Tue, 04/10/2018 - 15:58 Permalink

So reassuring to know that Elliot Higgins is behind us attacking.

What a brilliant man.  Underwear salesman turned geostrategic analyst.