Pat Buchanan Asks "Has The War Party Hooked Trump?"

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
With his Sunday tweet that Bashar Assad, “Animal Assad,” ordered a gas attack on Syrian civilians, and Vladimir Putin was morally complicit in the atrocity, President Donald Trump just painted himself and us into a corner.
“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria,” tweeted Trump, “President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price… to pay.”
“Big price… to pay,” said the president.
Now, either Trump launches an attack that could drag us deeper into a seven-year civil war from which he promised to extricate us last week, or Trump is mocked as being a man of bluster and bluff.
For Trump Sunday accused Barack Obama of being a weakling for failing to strike Syria after an earlier chemical attack.
“If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand,” Trump tweeted, “the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!”
Trump’s credibility is now on the line and he is being goaded by the war hawks to man up.
Sunday, John McCain implied that Trump’s comments about leaving Syria “very soon” actually “emboldened” Assad:
“President Trump last week signaled to the world that the United States would prematurely withdraw from Syria. Bashar Assad and his Russian and Iranian backers have heard him, and emboldened by American inaction, Assad has reportedly launched another chemical attack against innocent men, women and children, this time in Douma.”
Pronouncing Assad a “war criminal,” Lindsey Graham said Sunday the entire Syrian air force should be destroyed.
So massive an attack would be an act of war against a nation that has not attacked us and does not threaten us. Hence, Congress, prior to such an attack, should pass a resolution authorizing a U.S. war on Syria.
And, as Congress does, it can debate our objectives in this new war, and how many men, casualties and years will be required to defeat the coalition of Syria, Russia, Hezbollah, Iran, and the allied Shiite militias from the Near East.
On John Bolton’s first day as national security adviser, Trump is being pushed to embrace a policy of Cold War confrontation with Russia and a U.S. war with Syria. Yet candidate Trump campaigned against both.
The War Party that was repudiated in 2016 appears to be back in the saddle.
But before he makes good on that threat of a “big price… to pay,” Trump should ask his advisers what comes after the attack on Syria.
Lest we forget, there was a reason Obama did not strike Syria for a previous gas attack. Americans rose up as one and said we do not want another Middle East war.
When John Kerry went to Capitol Hill for authorization, Congress, sensing the national mood, declined to support any such attack.
Trump’s strike, a year ago, with 59 cruise missiles, on the air base that allegedly launched a sarin gas attack, was supported only because Trump was new in office and the strike was not seen as the beginning of a longer and deeper involvement in a war Americans did not want to fight.
Does Trump believe that his political base is more up for a major U.S. war in Syria today than it was then?
The folks who cheered Trump a week ago when he said we were getting out of Syria, will they cheer him if he announces that we are going deeper in?
Before any U.S. attack, Trump should make sure there is more hard evidence that Assad launched this poison gas attack than there is that Russia launched that poison gas attack in Salisbury, England.
One month after that attack, which Prime Minister Theresa May ascribed to Russia and Foreign Minister Boris Johnson laid at the feet of Putin himself, questions have arisen:
If the nerve agent used, Novichok, was of a military variety so deadly it could kill any who came near, why is no one dead from it?
Both the target, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia are recovering.
If the deadly poison was, as reported, put on the doorknob of Skripal’s home, how did he and Yulia manage to go to a restaurant after being contaminated, with neither undergoing a seizure until later on a park bench?
If Russia did it, why are the British scientists at Porton Down now admitting that they have not yet determined the source of the poison?
Why would Putin, with the prestige of hosting the World Cup in June on the line, perpetrate an atrocity that might have killed hundreds and caused nations not only to pull out of the games, but to break diplomatic relations with Russia?
U.S. foreign policy elites claim Putin wanted Trump to win the 2016 election. But if Putin indeed wanted to deal with Trump, why abort all such prospects with a poison gas murder of a has-been KGB agent in Britain, America’s foremost ally?
The sole beneficiaries of the gas attacks in Salisbury and Syria appear to be the War Party.
In reply to thejonesq… by redd
In reply to Trump's been one of them all… by directaction
In reply to Trump and Bolton, war crime… by Deep Snorkeler
The FBI, and the DOJ are openly hostile towards Trump and want to see him dead or removed from office. This goes for the rest of the Deep State alphabet agencies, too. In congress he has all of the Ds against him and half the Rs. Where do you think he's going to turn for support? Yeah, the military. As long as the president lets slip the dogs of war from time to time they're happy with whoever is in the WH, regardless of party. Banks aren't complaining about Trump much either. So he's got the military and those who profit from military action on his side. That's usually enough support to get a president through most situations.
I miss the Trump that campaigned speaking truth to power and promising to bring home the troops and stop policing the world. The President Trump seems to be far from that person...and doing exactly what many of us expected Hillary to do.
Bolton = Big lie coming = Big war coming = Banks happy
Assad is protecting Christians, so if they take him out lots of Christians will die. A lot already have died because of ISISrael and the destabilization caused by the US
5. Christian non-skinny folk
Trump is in a box.
He states publicly his intent to withdraw from Syria and is forced into retreat by his generals. A few days later a gas attack. The next day his lawyer is raided. They have a gun to his head.
We find ourselves in a similar box, where if we protest too loudly, WE become a problem. If they take Trump out, what will we do? Forcing Trump to capitulate and reverse his stated agenda damages his standing with his deplorable base. When they remove him, will the conservatives stand...not for Trump but for our constitution? Probably not. Between the dispirited and the rightly conspiratorial paranoid, I believe we will do nothing, for to do so puts a Target on our heads, and will be frontpaged as the forewarned THREAT.
Admiral Rogers NSA checks in
https://media.8ch.net/file_store/4c9d5b9978f19208d831383249589132dc5f5b…
https://media.8ch.net/file_store/e34a21943d800768ac9579cdcf550349b4b7ad…
this was all planned years ago.
Indeed, all explained in PNAC, and guess who one of its signatores was? Yep Johnny Bolton. After 10 years lying dormant, the neo-cons are gettin another bite at this apple and i don't think they're going to waste it. Lately i've seen Max Boot and Paul Wolfowitz getting air time and of course Bolton. These people would be charged with war crimes in any civilized country as their lies were so transparent for all to see. Their PNAC plan has now killed a million plus and displaced millions more. Bang up job guys, is this working out like you envisioned? Sadly, i think i know the answer.
What these people don't get is that we wont have another cold war, because if USA keeps pushing and pushing Russia like this, it will end with a hot war.
Maybe these guys are just all huge fans of the Fallout series and wants to try it out for real
"The folks who cheered Trump a week ago when he said we were getting out of Syria, will they cheer him if he announces that we are going deeper in?"
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/millennial-poll-h…
Millennial poll: Historic youth wave coming in 2018, Dems outnumber GOP 2-1
All those people who didn't vote for him are going to vote for him the next time, that's why he doesn't have to keep promises to those who did vote for him the first time around. /s
Must be some 5D chess, with rules arranged into the one page bullet points with centerfold pictures attached.
You know what, your Progressive youth deserve everything they are asking for.
Good luck.
Reality will be a harsh education.
Because WWIII and the New World Order of Neocons, McStain, Mrs. Graham is what they should get, whether anyone asks for that or not?
Here's what LBJ would do to John Bolton - he would calmly walk over to him, grab him by the hair and smash his face into pulp against the tabletop, saying, "Is this what you want? You want some blood, here's yours for starters..." For the record, during the Vietnam war the Joint Chiefs of Staff urged LBJ to use nuclear weapons against North Vietnam - LBJ dressed them down calling them a bunch of stupid, fucking morons and telling them to get the hell out of the Oval Office. The Staff seriously considered handing in their resignations the very next day but didn't since a war was going on...
Yes, LBJ was a peaceful loving man.
Sure he did and right after that he said "we pass this and we'll have these niggers voting for us for the next hundred years"
LBJ escalated the war to Full Retard
LBJ escalated the war to Full Retard
Yes, but he didn't take it to the level of WWIII despite the urging of his generals who were constantly telling him victory was just around the corner...
