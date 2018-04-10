"People Trust Satoshi More Than The Fed" - ICE CEO Refuses To Rule Out Trading Cryptos On NYSE

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 18:10

Pretty soon, the Cboe and CME might have competition when it comes to offering bitcoin futures.

During an interview with Bloomberg this week, Jeffrey Sprecher, the chief executive of ICE - owner of the New York Stock Exchange - refused to rule out offering derivatives for digital currencies like bitcoin.

The reason? If people are willing to trust an anonymous individual (or group of individuals) named Satoshi Nakamoto more than they trust central banks, then this probably isn't a trend that a major financial services company can afford to ignore.

"There is a trend here we can’t ignore in my mind, so I don’t discount it," Jeffrey Sprecher, ICE’s chief executive officer, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

"People put more faith in a guy named Satoshi Nakamoto that no one has ever met than they do in the U.S. Fed," he said, referring to the founder of bitcoin.

Of course, dozens of independent exchanges have sprung up to offer trading in cryptocurrencies - something that mainstream financial institutions are still reluctant to enter directly, beyond the two futures contracts in circulation.

"People are more comfortable in technology than the institutions of government and society that I grew up with," Sprecher said.

The Cboe and CME launched their bitcoin futures contracts in December.

Watch the full interview below:

Comments

 3
 1
Coinista TeamDepends Tue, 04/10/2018 - 18:50

Most people aren't jealous, loser, no-coiners so of course they trust Satoshi. 

Simply becasue the IQ of most anti-science no-coiners is approaching the single digits, that is not the way with the population in general. Even with government "educations" forced on most of them.  The math and science are not disputable.  Sorry, no-coiners.

BUY BITCON!!! Losers.

 2
 1
DownWithYogaPants lookslikecraptome Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:10

NSA had a hand in designing the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

Trying to hang bitcoin on them is like hanging the invention of the automobile on the inventor of the wheel.  I guarantee you the Western Private Banking Cartel would have been much happier had no one ever invented cryptos.   That said they are working hard to figure out a way to throw a saddle on that horse.  I have faith that if they do manage to throw a saddle over cryptos that a new design will quickly come out to thwart.  There is absolutely no reason to be excited about CC's if they gain control.  A state controlled CC is like a concrete life preserver ring.  At first look it appears to be what you want but it does not perform.

 0
 0
DownWithYogaPants JimmyJones Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:18

Huh?  There is inherent benefit in freedom of control of the Western Central Banking Cartel.

.....If no one "made money" it will still be of extreme benefit.  In the limit where the FRN goes away and CC's rule the swamp in Washington would drain itself in large measure.   

To translate into terms you gold bugs understand: What if our dollars were replaced tomorrow with equivalent amounts of gold?  We would "not make any more" but we would be treated to the discipline of hard money.  Not a benefit ?????

 5
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 18:21

People that are educated about how central banking operates despise it.  The Federal Reserve is a private banking cartel that was allowed to hijack the currency, and economy, of the US in on December 23, 1913.

He is correct.  We hate the Federal Reserve.

 0
 2
Umh Tue, 04/10/2018 - 18:25

Old people aren't scary. What's scary is old people that try to keep up with typically terrible results. Try talking to Alzhiemer's patients that just keep shaking their heads 'yes'. These people get taken advantage of frequently.

 2
 0
JimZin Tue, 04/10/2018 - 18:45

The FED is dead and they know it better than anyone.  Satoshi is the real deal...Bitcoin doesn't require "trust", only requires math.  Mama always said I was good at math.  Buy Bitcoin and HODL!

 1
 2
anti-cen JimZin Tue, 04/10/2018 - 18:59

You do know and understand the lightning network don't you ?

Here let me help https://lightning.network/lightning-network-paper.pdf because this document uses the term "Fee" no less than 45 times and you must love the bit about "Saving" and "Spending" account.

Not convinced yet ? Well here is the LN network map https://lnmainnet.gaben.win/ and as you can see it's not Bob and Alice that running the hubs but banker that charge both transaction fees and interest fees need to finance the private off-block ledgers.

That's right, goodbye centralization, hello banks but if you really still not getting the message then watch this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYHFrf5ci_g

 

Jim you have been deceived 

 

 

 1
 1
anti-cen Tue, 04/10/2018 - 18:53

Satoshi brought the world CPU Wars between miners and a system that would not scale but he cannot be blamed for the miners charging $55 per transaction in December or the lightning network that is nothing more than a system of mini banks.

He took some Bit-Torrent code, mixed it with a linked list and most likely worked for Israel or the CIA and has already been richly rewarded by big oil and Intel who made a killing on all that hardware.

Sorry but i think the title is bullshit, people cannot be that stupid can they ?

 0
 0
HoPewGassed Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:01

 0
 0
Ink Pusher HoPewGassed Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:24

