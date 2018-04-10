"People Trust Satoshi More Than The Fed" - ICE CEO Refuses To Rule Out Trading Cryptos On NYSE

Pretty soon, the Cboe and CME might have competition when it comes to offering bitcoin futures.
During an interview with Bloomberg this week, Jeffrey Sprecher, the chief executive of ICE - owner of the New York Stock Exchange - refused to rule out offering derivatives for digital currencies like bitcoin.
The reason? If people are willing to trust an anonymous individual (or group of individuals) named Satoshi Nakamoto more than they trust central banks, then this probably isn't a trend that a major financial services company can afford to ignore.
"There is a trend here we can’t ignore in my mind, so I don’t discount it," Jeffrey Sprecher, ICE’s chief executive officer, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.
"People put more faith in a guy named Satoshi Nakamoto that no one has ever met than they do in the U.S. Fed," he said, referring to the founder of bitcoin.
Of course, dozens of independent exchanges have sprung up to offer trading in cryptocurrencies - something that mainstream financial institutions are still reluctant to enter directly, beyond the two futures contracts in circulation.
"People are more comfortable in technology than the institutions of government and society that I grew up with," Sprecher said.
The Cboe and CME launched their bitcoin futures contracts in December.
Watch the full interview below:
2008: Mighty Obama, save us!
2018: Mighty Satoshi, save us!
And yet everyone is afraid of Gold. smh
In reply to 2008: Mighty Obama, save us!… by Big Corked Boots
It's central banks with secret share holders that I don't trust
In reply to And yet everyone is afraid… by Bud Dry
Trust math?
In reply to It's central banks with… by JimmyJones
Most people aren't jealous, loser, no-coiners so of course they trust Satoshi.
Simply becasue the IQ of most anti-science no-coiners is approaching the single digits, that is not the way with the population in general. Even with government "educations" forced on most of them. The math and science are not disputable. Sorry, no-coiners.
BUY BITCON!!! Losers.
In reply to Trust math? by TeamDepends
Trust Satoshi??????????????? do u trust the NSA or the CIA??? Notice how no one gives a crap about what u say anymore coinista. I only replied to u to get my response higher up on the page. Nuff said.
In reply to Most people aren't jealous,… by Coinista
NSA had a hand in designing the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.
Trying to hang bitcoin on them is like hanging the invention of the automobile on the inventor of the wheel. I guarantee you the Western Private Banking Cartel would have been much happier had no one ever invented cryptos. That said they are working hard to figure out a way to throw a saddle on that horse. I have faith that if they do manage to throw a saddle over cryptos that a new design will quickly come out to thwart. There is absolutely no reason to be excited about CC's if they gain control. A state controlled CC is like a concrete life preserver ring. At first look it appears to be what you want but it does not perform.
In reply to Trust Satoshi???????????????… by lookslikecraptome
Whether you like cryptocurrency or not is irrelevant what is relevant is whether or not you think you can make some money on the play up or down.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Huh? There is inherent benefit in freedom of control of the Western Central Banking Cartel.
.....If no one "made money" it will still be of extreme benefit. In the limit where the FRN goes away and CC's rule the swamp in Washington would drain itself in large measure.
To translate into terms you gold bugs understand: What if our dollars were replaced tomorrow with equivalent amounts of gold? We would "not make any more" but we would be treated to the discipline of hard money. Not a benefit ?????
In reply to Whether you like… by JimmyJones
Listen, young knucklehead. Math and science do not determine price, further when the Wall Street houses get fully involved you will soon see what power they hold to fuck your net worth at will. We can talk IQ at a later date.
In reply to Most people aren't jealous,… by Coinista
Math determines everything. Just because your theory has insufficient math does not mean all is not determined by it. But point taken they are going to fuck with it hard. To that end we need monetary diversity to make it as difficult as possible for them.
Gold price suppression surely provides the example of your point.
In reply to Listen, young knucklehead. … by Spectre
Exactly. Privately owned central banking cartels with secret shareholders that privately profit while making false claims that they benefit the public. No. They only benefit themselves at the expense of the public. The formerly ignorant and uneducated public. That was their plan and has been for at least 200 years.
In reply to It's central banks with… by JimmyJones
It's central banks with secret share holders that I don't trust
In reply to And yet everyone is afraid… by Bud Dry
There is no Satoshi, there is only Zuul.
Standard Disclaimer: You can't fix stupid.
People that are educated about how central banking operates despise it. The Federal Reserve is a private banking cartel that was allowed to hijack the currency, and economy, of the US in on December 23, 1913.
He is correct. We hate the Federal Reserve.
Old people aren't scary. What's scary is old people that try to keep up with typically terrible results. Try talking to Alzhiemer's patients that just keep shaking their heads 'yes'. These people get taken advantage of frequently.
Both of them rank lower than the easter bunny.
They're probably getting ready to create derivatives for Bitcoin. Phony paper wealth based on betting on phony digital wealth. What could possibly go wrong?
Follow the $$$...
The FED is dead and they know it better than anyone. Satoshi is the real deal...Bitcoin doesn't require "trust", only requires math. Mama always said I was good at math. Buy Bitcoin and HODL!
You do know and understand the lightning network don't you ?
Here let me help https://lightning.network/lightning-network-paper.pdf because this document uses the term "Fee" no less than 45 times and you must love the bit about "Saving" and "Spending" account.
Not convinced yet ? Well here is the LN network map https://lnmainnet.gaben.win/ and as you can see it's not Bob and Alice that running the hubs but banker that charge both transaction fees and interest fees need to finance the private off-block ledgers.
That's right, goodbye centralization, hello banks but if you really still not getting the message then watch this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYHFrf5ci_g
Jim you have been deceived
In reply to The FED is dead and they… by JimZin
Open source / distributed software is not beholden to patents.
Additionally thinking Bitcoin if the final CC design that will be used is like thinking in 1994 that AOL will be the internet in 2005.
CC's are going to develop in response to the challenges.
In reply to You do know and understand… by anti-cen
Satoshi brought the world CPU Wars between miners and a system that would not scale but he cannot be blamed for the miners charging $55 per transaction in December or the lightning network that is nothing more than a system of mini banks.
He took some Bit-Torrent code, mixed it with a linked list and most likely worked for Israel or the CIA and has already been richly rewarded by big oil and Intel who made a killing on all that hardware.
Sorry but i think the title is bullshit, people cannot be that stupid can they ?
Great when used for secure transit, really shitty when used as a replacement for legal tender.
In reply to Satoshi brought the world… by anti-cen
Both are dumb enough to trust the NYSE...LOL