Peter Schiff: Nobody Is Prepared For The Long-Term Pain That's Coming

The stock market continues its yo-yo ways.
Peter Schiff has been saying for weeks this is a bear market. Well, now even Pres. Trump has said investors may see some short-term pain in the stock market. But the president says it will all be worth it because we will get long-term gain, referring to the benefits we’ll reap when we win the trade war. In his most recent podcast, Peter said that’s not how it’s going to play out.
We’re going to have short-term pain and then the pain is going to get worse in the long-run.”
The big problem is, nobody is really ready for any pain at all.
Peter said this is pain for no reason because these policies are a mistake. Not that some short-term pain wouldn’t be beneficial. But policymakers aren’t willing to take the real steps necessary to reap long-term benefits – cut government spending, cut entitlements, cut defense spending, and shut down government agencies and government departments.
There would be some short-term pain that would deliver some long-term gain. How about if the Fed normalizes interest rates and lets the bubbles collapse, lets people lose money, lets the markets restructure? That is short-term pain for long-term gain. That is what a real free-market recession is like. Let the government get out of the way. Let the central bankers get out of the way, and let the free market correct the imbalances and create a good foundation where we can build a lasting, sustainable, viable recovery.”
But Peter says that’s not what Pres. Trump is all about. He’s about avoiding the short-term pain by kicking the can down the road.
Peter also noted that even while stocks are falling, there is no flight to the dollar. When stocks fell in 2008, people ran to the dollar, but this time, the greenback is not a safe haven. He said the dollar is consolidating for its next big leg down. It’s the opposite for gold.
Gold is getting ready to blow through the roof.”
But right now, people are still complacent. They still believe the fundamentals are good. Peter repeated something he said in a previous podcast – in a sense they are right. The fundamentals haven’t changed. They were lousy when the market was going up and they are lousy as the market is coming down. But the key thing to understand is that the fundamentals are actually getting worse.
This is a time bomb. The debt keeps going up. Every day we’re closer to the crisis. Every day there is more and more debt, right? And so, every day that goes by, we’re one day closer to the debt imploding.”
Peter went on to break down the most recent jobs report and highlighted some other bad economic news that didn’t get much play in the mainstream media.
He also talked about what will happen if the Fed doesn’t follow through with interest rate normalization. The market certainly isn’t prepared for that.
Normally the markets are forward-looking. They discount things that they think are going to happen. Well, if you don’t think something is going to happen, how can it be discounted? So, it’s when the markets are blindsided, when they’re surprised, that’s when you see the biggest moves because they didn’t get discounted in advance. You can’t buy the rumor and sell the fact if you’ve never bought the rumor because you don’t know there’s a rumor or you don’t believe it. So when the fact happens, nobody is positioned for it. Nobody is prepared for it. And that’s where we are in the gold market. That’s where we are in the gold stock market, in the bond market, in the US stock market. Nobody is prepared for any of the things that are going to happen because nobody believes that they are going to happen.”
Schiff: So buy gold from me!!
Governments are notorious for having the lowest pain threshold.
Pain is a needed signal.
Gotta back that shit up with precious metals, fuck face!
D503
Nice vid. Can see what you do all day.
Peter Schiff is THE man.
We'd better listen to him and do what he says.
Really. This time he's right.
Peter been prepared for over 7 years now, and it's nothing but pain for him and his followers. so by the time the real pain comes, there will actually not more feeling of pain.
Dagawdamfukngubmnt is the enemy of all working tax paying U.S. citizens.
Paper gold not real physical gold.
Peter 'the sky is falling 10 years later' Schiff. Sooner or later I guess he will be right.
" cut government spending, cut entitlements, cut defense spending, and shut down government agencies and government departments."
what do all these have in common? there's your answer.
i believe peter, generally. He's right. But believe we'll get a decade or two of ever increasing UBI and "debt forgiveness" to keep the party going. Gold may outperform with those influences, but I don't see the deserved collapse. Not with a fed that's shown it will mop up any problem.
it's not the 50 year olds who have to worry....it's the 20 year olds. And those F@#$%$s are rooting for acceleration of the nation's demise. They'd be wise to listen to Peter, et al. But sadly, they're trying their best to silence dissenting views.
I think the 50-year-olds have to worry. The shit is going to hit the fan long before they reach retirement age.
Correctamente Kimosabe.
Don't worry, be happy.
Your friendly government will make sure you have just enough to be completely miserable.
But hey, look on the bright side Gomer. You'll be better off than the Jungle Bunnies, Jumping Beans and the Towel Heads.
Schiff understands that his "cure" is the downfall of the gov't. The malinvestment through decades of easy money and gov't spending has more businesses dependent upon the economy that has sprung up as a result than not. In other words, almost the entire economy would disappear but for the money coming into the economy via gov't spending and the finance sector (which would disappear).
Nope, the people in gov't have one job, that's to remain in power. Now, it's possible that Trump is doing his best to accelerate the collapse so that we can segue into a completely different monetary system. What that will take, in order to avoid the above scenario, is new technology that can drive a new economic system out of the gutter. Something like "free energy" systems which would require a complete revamp of how we live and what we can do to clean up the environment.
It's been long rumored that the black programs have this technology but the Rothschild/Cabal was keeping it hidden until their depopulation agenda was run. With Trump in there, we are seeing this slow roll-out of disclosure of ET craft, which could be the source of this technology. It's possible that this all happens simultaneously so that there is actually a viable plan that can be implemented which takes our civilization into a entirely different and sustainable direction. At least it's a slim chance, if the cabal doesn't take out Trump in the interim.
The collapse is always some distance away until it is not. I thought this thing was coming apart in 08. Somehow or another magic money men have kept the show on the road a bit longer. This year may or may not be it. We won’t know until we have walked through it. This year is pregnant with possibilities. Look to supplies. But don’t pull a Millerite mistake by selling out, giving it away and going to the mountain top to be beamed up.
Petee Schiff, a broken clock that's right every 12 years or so.
Show Time
Subprime borrows are sitting on 72 month 30-40k car loans with maxed out credit cards. Homes are at record highs as wages go stagnant. Oil prices are rising as are interest rates. Money printing will not solve these problems. Neither will it solve the war pig's geopolitical quagmire.
It's priming to be 2008 on steroids...
I am reminded of an old favorite of mine....
No one expects the Spanish Inquisition. Wait until we all have to act like Manginas because "toxic masculinity". Then you'll know real pain. Following that it will be the 500 year reign of the barbarians who practice the doctrine of peace and like little boys.
yes, once we teach the young ones an irrational fear of guns, then they'll thank us for taking them away . . . bwahahahaha
"Nobody is prepared for any of the things that are going to happen because nobody believes that they are going to happen.”
~ Most people don't believe with good reason, the "system" is controlled by master debt creators and can kickers. The system should have been flushed out long ago.
Every time going forward there is a glitch in their "system" they paper over it. So one day at some point in time there will be a very large correction, because the system is closer to being overwhelmed, but nobody knows when "it" will happen. Everyone is guessing.
i hope he feels pain from the rear
FK YOU SCHIFF! YOU JUST TALK SHYT AND OFFERS NO SOLUTION.
He always talks about the solution... which is for the government to do less meddling in private business, and to let the market set interest rates.
"Gold is getting ready to blow through the roof.”
He's being saying this since before I started getting hairs on my sack.
I'll say it too... sometime between now and 2150 their will be a currency crisis and yes holding gold will be great, but so will property, farmland, physical assets, etc, etc. In the meantime gold goes nowhere whilst everyone else just BTFD and gets rich.
As the destruction of the country county unabated I ponder why the vast majority still holds faith in a corrupted system. Elections just don't matter and votes don't mean a thing as no matter who gets into office the games are always the same.
The people are just outmatched and nothing they do will stop the events about to transpire, so complain, write your congressman, express your outrage and watch as the entire country is destroyed from the inside out rendering it gone forever.
Voting can matter, but only if we do not vote for the red or blue wing of the corporate party.
Ranked choice voting can be the way to make that happen. Anyone who wants real changes should research Ranked Choice Voting.
the first line of defense in preventing government madness used to be bond vigilantes, which were supposed to penalize government for excessive increases in debt, spending and inflation (money supply). By exterminating the vigilantes with QE and turning the bond market into a lapdog that merely sucks up riskless profits, the Fed effectively ensured that its policies would continue until reaching critical mass...yes, the fireball is coming, but the timing is tough to call
I'm ready!
"Gold is going to blow through the roof!!"
I'm waiting......................................... still waiting.........................................
I want to see Gold blow through the roof, but then I want to see Silver match its historical relationship to gold of 16:1. THEN I'll get excited. Until then, it's more bullshit from the gold sellers.
I am afraid you don't really understand the function of gold and silver.
They are a hedge against a failing financial system.
Enjoy every day in this Lala-land because when your gold and silver go through the roof our world has dramatically changed.
I'm sure you are not hoping for your house to catch fire just to collect the insurance??
If so, see a psychiatrist :) (Just kidding).
Too bad Peter Schiff was out there poking jokes and ridiculing the Occupy Movement when they were the ones calling out the bankers for their crimes. Now that the bankers are even more entrenched and have created far more damage, he has something to say.
Very little credibility Peter.
Can you say opioid's?
You'll never see the collapse until it knocks you down and out. That's because it comes in increments. Just like gold and silver, it goes up slowly at first then all at once. That's even with the manipulation. Don't forget JP Morgan is right now the biggest holder of silver ever. They never lose.
"Nobody is prepared for any of the things that are going to happen because nobody believes that they are going to happen.”
He is so on point here!
Prepared? How can anyone be prepared? How can anyone really even believe anything they hear or read?
We're at peak fake everything.
Folks are just living their lives and generally hoping that things get better over time. If they don't then oh fucking well. Not a damn thing we're going to do about it.
Most people don't even care about the local economy--let alone the global economy. It's because they have zero control. Zero influence.
I think Schiff is right about a lot of things but he gets up every morning unprepared as well. He preaches and makes money preaching. Same as a plumber or accountant. No difference really.
Peter and his Dad (dec.) have my utmost respect, but that doesn't stop me from saying, "When?" We know the facts, we know the laws of finance, but nobody knows how long this manipulated farce can go on, even you, Peter. So saying "Gold to blow through the roof" is akin to saying, "Yellowstone's gonna blow!" Knowing all the facts makes you knowledgeable. Knowing the timing makes you an expert. I see no PM experts currently, but Martin Armstrong comes darn close. Sorry Peter.
All this talk of need for action by the people is pathetic, just like an overweight slob who is stuffing his face saying that he is going to go on a diet starting tomorrow. Ain't gonna happen! Americans too fat, lazy, spolied and stupid to do anything. Things will have to get much worse, and anyone who thinks we can effect change by "voting" has been brainwashed with as much "Political Correctness"as the liberals/snowflakes or whatever you call them. We are beyond the point of any legal, political. or contitutional remedies. Eventually it will have to come down to blood in the streets.
I'm prepared as I walk through the valley of the shadow of death where 'He makes me lie down in green pastures: He leads me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for Thou art with me; Thy rod and Thy staff they comfort me.'