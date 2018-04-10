Producer Prices Hotter-Than-Expected, Core Hits 7 Year Highs

The headline PPI Final Demand YoY print of 3.0% is higher than expected and back to last year's highs...

But core PPI surged to 2.7% YoY - the highest since Sept 2011.

Over half of the March increase in the index for final demand goods is attributable to a 31.5-percent jump in prices for fresh and dry vegetables.

A major factor in the March advance in prices for final demand services was the index for outpatient care (partial), which climbed 0.4 percent.

The indexes for machinery, equipment, parts, and supplies wholesaling; cable and satellite subscriber services; airline passenger services; food and alcohol wholesaling; and hospital inpatient care also moved higher. In contrast, margins for automotive fuels and lubricants retailing fell 10.4 percent. The indexes for apparel, footwear, and accessories retailing and wireless telecommunications services also decreased

On Final Demand Services, over 70% of the broad-based advance in March can be traced to the index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing, which climbed 0.3 percent