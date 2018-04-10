Producer Prices Hotter-Than-Expected, Core Hits 7 Year Highs

The headline PPI Final Demand YoY print of 3.0% is higher than expected and back to last year's highs...
But core PPI surged to 2.7% YoY - the highest since Sept 2011.
Over half of the March increase in the index for final demand goods is attributable to a 31.5-percent jump in prices for fresh and dry vegetables.
A major factor in the March advance in prices for final demand services was the index for outpatient care (partial), which climbed 0.4 percent.
The indexes for machinery, equipment, parts, and supplies wholesaling; cable and satellite subscriber services; airline passenger services; food and alcohol wholesaling; and hospital inpatient care also moved higher. In contrast, margins for automotive fuels and lubricants retailing fell 10.4 percent. The indexes for apparel, footwear, and accessories retailing and wireless telecommunications services also decreased
On Final Demand Services, over 70% of the broad-based advance in March can be traced to the index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing, which climbed 0.3 percent
Comments
Don't raise prices. Shrink the bags even more !!!!
That means the bag holders will have less to carry.....
In reply to
Wasnt "free trade" and globalization supposed to reduce prices?.. 🤔
In reply to
Eat yer veggies!!
Just make sure to first flip the footrests out of the way
Hotter than...expected.
Must be the weather!
Where is that rally monkey?
and bots didnt even blink...... This is Powells day, he is going to drive it like he stole it.
In reply to
Kudlow.
In reply to
That’ll be inflation building up, hike rates, crash market, what to do?
Faster journey to QE, what more could us Goldbugs wish for?
Well, I guess the serfs will just have to "make it up on volume".
..or get ANOTHER part-time job.
In reply to
Every CB balance sheet has ballooned orders of magnitude. The financial markets are churning for distribution. Where is all the extra paper to go? Eventually it pisses into the cost of living (Although we know it's been there for a while but just hidden by declining package weights and changes in the calculation of the basket). "No one could have seen this coming" - said by every Darwin casualty ever.
Typical "end of cycle" price behavior.
At the end of the last cycle (2008), oil was able to reach $144/bbl before it crashed the economy.
I doubt it will even get half that high this time.
How convenient, bond market can sell off and be "explained" as a response to the hot numbers instead of the pissed Chinese buyers strike.
A chart of the increases is meaningless...!!!!
They accumulate and compound!!!!
Paging Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen.
Just like the CPI staying around a 1.5% increase rate........its chart of increase would be flat..
as prices go up nearly 20% in ten years...