Ready, Blame, Bomb... Questions Anyone?

When A Government Declares A Verdict Before An Investigation, It’s Because There’s A Preexisting Agenda
Hours after an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians in Syria, long before any investigation into the matter could have possibly even begun much less been completed, the US State Department declared that “the Assad regime must be held accountable” and Russia “ultimately bears responsibility” for it.
Anyone who questioned such proclamations was branded a delusional conspiracy theorist.
Days after an alleged poisoning of an ex-spy in Salisbury, the UK’s Foreign Office was telling reportersthat the Kremlin would be held responsible.
Anyone who questioned such proclamations was branded a delusional conspiracy theorist. Weeks later, we learned that laboratory forensics had still determined no such culpability, and crime scene forensics were all over the map positing many contradictory theories about what happened and how.
Isn’t it interesting how just as its data begins warning that the western empire is approaching post-primacy and will likely lose its dominant position in the world if it doesn’t take drastic action, all this information begins pouring out about a longtime rival of that very empire?
It’s almost as if there is a preexisting vendetta to cripple oppositional governments, and then crimes are being discovered which just so happen to advance that preexisting agenda.
.@POTUS Trump condemns the heinous attack on innocent Syrians with banned chemical weapons. #Syria pic.twitter.com/qiEahlL3Ah— Department of State (@StateDept) April 9, 2018
How wild is that?
Hey everyone! You know that WikiLeaks drop everyone’s talking about?
Turns out it was Russia. No we can’t show you the evidence. It’s secret evidence.
Oh hey, the election didn’t turn out how it was supposed to, but guess what?
Turns out it was Russian Facebook ads that definitely made that happen. No we can’t show you evidence of it. It’s secret evidence. Shut up and give us our sanctions.
Look! Russian propaganda! Russian propaganda everywhere! We need to increase internet censorship against dissenting narratives, report every inconvenient social media trend as a Russian plot and shut down RT! No we haven’t wanted to do that all along, what are you talking about?
Poisoned ex-spy in the UK? Russia! No, no time for an investigation! Russia, Russia, Russia! Throw out those diplomats and rally Europe into taking a more aggressive stance against Putin!
Gas attack in an area crawling with known terrorists being reported by the Al Qaeda-affiliated White Helmets? Let’s issue a State Department press releasethat spends literally half its space talking about Russia! Russia Russia Russia! No time to investigate! Russia!
Russia Russia everywhere! Ignore all those false reports and retractionscoming from the mainstream media about Russia! Russia!
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Skripal case and the alleged Douma attack, it’s that when a government demands new cold war escalations with a longtime rival before an investigation can be carried out, it’s because there’s a preexisting agenda.
And we should never fall for it. There is no valid excuse for refusing to allow a full neutral investigation to run its course before plunging into world-threatening escalations with a nuclear superpower. By refusing to do so, the western power establishment is already admitting that it is lying to us.
In a post-Iraq invasion world, it is our duty to demand copious amounts of evidence from our governments before consenting to any dangerous military agendas, whether for hot war or cold. In the case of Syria, statements from the US president seem to indicate that we may well be looking at hot warfare in an area full of Russian forces, which means we could well be staring down the barrel of a third and final world war right now.
But no time for an investigation, right?
Wrong.
Of course it’s wrong. These depraved, power hungry sociopaths don’t get to imperil our lives without even providing us evidence for their claims about why it is necessary for them to do so.
Iraq happened. Libya happened. These are not conspiracy theories. These are facts. We know for a fact that these people will lie to us to advance preexisting agendas against noncompliant governments. It’s not our job to roll over and let them do whatever they want to us, it’s their job to convince us that the actions they’re demanding are completely necessary.
So far the only evidence they have given us is evidence that they are afraid of evidence. There is a reason for that. Don’t be taken in. Keep fighting.
* * *
Is it just me not able to log in or open these pages ?
I want to hear from Yulia...but I can‘t...she‘s in isolation...and when her father recovers, both will be given new identities and shipped to the USA...that is the announced plan...doubt we'll ever see them again.
In reply to Is it just me not able to… by soyungato
Yulia Skripal has been disappeared from Salisbury hospital even though the doctor treating her admits her treatment is not complete.
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.en/rusvesna.su/news/1523349742
The Skripal house, the restaurant where they ate, and the pub where they had a drink beforehand are all going to be destroyed. Now that is what you call clearing up loose ends.
Russian Su-34 fighter bomber aircraft flying out of Hymeim are now carrying anti-ship missiles.
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.en/rusvesna.su/news/1523397494
In reply to I want to hear from Yulia… by FireBrander
A prisoner can be admitted to hospital
A prisoner can be discharged from hospital
A prisoner can be taken to a secure location.
or if you like
Until I see them in the flesh without any government control or interference, I will neither accept they are alive or believe they are not being held against their will.
It maybe that they are well and willingly accepting the hospitality of the UK MentGovern, but so far, the Gov story just hasn't passed the credibility test.
In reply to Yulia Skripal has been… by HowdyDoody
Russia used chemical weapons in Salisbury, and Caitlin Johnstone is a Russian mouthpiece.
In reply to A prisoner can be admitted… by silent one
Doctors don't count. Scientists don't count. Leaders of nations and secret organizations are what counts.
In reply to Yulia Skripal has been… by HowdyDoody
This article was posted about an hour ago but very few comments on it so far..... this looks like web censorship! If so, WOW, totalitarianism has truly come to the USA.
In reply to Yulia Skripal has been… by HowdyDoody
Russian Troll
In reply to Yulia Skripal has been… by HowdyDoody
You want to hear from Yulia ?
You're not alone, the Russian embassy is still being denied access to a Russian citizen in the UK and her cousin in Russia has been denied a visa to come and visit her.
https://news.sky.com/story/salisbury-attack-yulia-and-sergei-skripals-r…
She is either a prisoner of the British Government or dead
In reply to I want to hear from Yulia… by FireBrander
mujo slower than usual
Sadly the electorates in every country culpable of acting in the interests of the Globalists and NWO are totally sidelined. Parliaments and Governments are making and acting on their own agenda with little/no public support or approval.
Media comments - where allowed - call the Governments outright LIARS and recognise the deceit being played out but short of marching on these places and physically throwing them out (and, I suspect, even THAT won't achieve anything) there is little else in our armament.
All we can do is batten down and ride out the storm. And pray that the first missiles to land are targeted at those politicians, globalists and bankers that caused this coming atrocity.
Hitler ran on platform Make Germany Great Again. Just saying...
Hitler would have made Germany Great Again, if he would have not so foolishly went to war with Russia!
In reply to Hitler ran on platform Make… by Neochrome
Apparent confusion in London https://mobile.twitter.com/afneil Reports that May has asked for evidence before agreeing to take part in strikes.. Also Neil tweets Fox News's @TuckerCarlson is v close to President Trump. His monologue against intervening in Syria has gone viral on the Left and Right. Interesting to see if it changes Mr Trump's mind. Worth a watch
What happened, she saw Russians pissing on London without leaving their submarines?
So many options for Russia to retaliate, Russian war planners must feel like a kid in a candy store...
In reply to Apparent confusion in London… by NubianSundance
No, serious
Russians very tough, but not without mercy
In reply to What happened, she saw… by Neochrome
Oil platform accidents happen all the time...
In reply to No, serious … by Volkodav
Strikes without UN Security Council clearance would constitute an act of aggression, the ultimate crime against humanity. The UK flyboys may be a little antsy about the implications of that. There is also the issue of the 11 British SAS soldiers captured close to where the alleged gas attack was staged.
In reply to Apparent confusion in London… by NubianSundance
I can't find news on 11 British SAS soilders. Link please.
In reply to Strikes without UN Security… by HowdyDoody
Steps to war:
1)Frame narrative
2)Identify scapegoat
3)Name fall guy
4)BOMBS AWAY!
Same as it's always been, and Trump knows full well he is the fall guy and Assad is the scapegoat. Heaven forbid the dumbed down herd ever figures out that wars are started by bankers to cull the herd and hide their theft. Good thing the world is full of mindfucked Trump fans who bought the right versus left rhetoric hook, line and sinker so as to make this game much easier for the bankers.
Comcast (tribal owned) is making things difficult to connect to ZH now...
Fuck them... keep a close eye on NOTAMS the next few days and irregularities on the web...
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yqHTql0XJow
Yes look at how few comments there are...
In reply to Comcast (tribal owned) is… by Lumberjack
Yeah, looks like ZH was not loading for a while but seems to be sorted now.
In reply to Comcast (tribal owned) is… by Lumberjack
What did the Russians reveal about the US that got the neocons so pissed they tried to pull some stupid half-assed psyops stunt in Britain hoping to embarass Russia? (It's Revenge for something. What did Snowden suggest?)
You mean beside all those chemical weapons the West supplied to terrorists?
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/04/08/proof-intel-drop-trump-bolton-…
In reply to What did the Russians reveal… by bentaxle
Fake it until you make it.
There is no coincidence whatsoever that the anti-Russia propaganda in the media and what's happening in Syria is an accident. No way whatsoever. The math is just too extraordinary to be a coincidence. That means a conspiracy is under foot to get us into war.
USSA + ISISrael + UKKK ---> The Troika Of Terror, The League Of Liars, The Nest Of Vipers... The Servants Of Satan
Do it Trump so Putin can rid the world of the terrorist US once and for all.
Jeff Thomas has written an excellent summary of the situation for Internationalman.com, called "Preparing for war", but I can't connect to the site.It could be local censorship here (Cayman; we're a British colony!), but if any other ZH reader can pull it up it's well worth a read. One of the scariest and best-argued pieces on the subject I've ever read. Good luck finding it!