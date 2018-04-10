Ride-Hailing Apps Surpass Regular Taxis In NYC

It has been six years since Uber drivers started roaming the streets of New York. From that day on, drivers of the notorious yellow cabs, an icon of Manhattan and the rest of the Big Apple for the past century, lived in constant fear of becoming obsolete.
And, as Statista's Patrick Wagner reports, Uber and other Ride-Hailing apps such as Lyft, Juno or Via are in the fast lane when it comes to the total number of pickups whilst the city’s green and yellow cabs’ share on the streets is steadily declining.
By February 2017 app-based mobility providers outstripped classic cabs in New York and by November of the same year Uber alone managed to pick up more passengers than Taxis.
In the future, the New York landscape might lack the famous yellow cabs coloring its streets.
Comments
Yellow Taxi guys I know also became Uber guys
Funny how the Internet has "obsoleted" so many previously high-cost services.
In reply to Yellow Taxi guys I know also… by pc_babe
I was at the airport the other day. There was a lineup of cabs that nobody was taking. The forlorn cabbies were watching scads of Lyft and Uber vehicles picking up all the travelers. Screw the cabs. They don't know how to compete. They are going the way of newspapers and magazines, where only the oldsters use them.
In reply to Funny how the Internet has … by wee-weed up
The general consensus is that taxi drivers...especially the foreigners.. are filthy, stinky and very rude.
I once rode a cab to work, and when we arrived on the premises i told the driver to let me out by the entrance. His reply was that he had to turn around. He made a long trip through the employee parking lot to get turned around. In that time the meter racked up another dime (that tells you how long ago it happened..early '80s). When he stopped he told me to pay the amount showing on the meter. I told him that I'd pay what was on the meter when the cab got to where i asked him to stop. He refused to accept one dime less. I paid the final amount as i told him what a stupid fuck he was because his stunt cost him a $3 tip.
In reply to I was at the airport the… by JoeJitsu
Not a long time ago they all thought they could retire rich: https://nypost.com/2013/11/17/taxi-medallion-prices-hit-record/ These idiots believed in government guaranteed monopoly, LOL.
In reply to Taxi drivers are filthy,… by Stu Elsample
I’m gonna miss riding in a smelly cab driven by a guy who doesn’t speak a word of English...Oh, wait. They’re all Uber’ing now.
In reply to Funny how the Internet has … by wee-weed up
That's what 1 star ratings are for, smartass.
In reply to I’m gonna miss riding in a… by Americano
What you mean to say is, "Funny how unvetted, unlicensed, unsupervised slave labor has arbitraged the depreciation curve and obviated the whole concept of private property in order to underbid legitimate professionals in a race to the bottom."
Yes, it's a bit of a mouthful, but it has the virtue of being accurate.
In reply to Funny how the Internet has … by wee-weed up
Fake ride hailing apps?
That's where this chicanery is headed.
Fuck yellow cab. Back in the day, it used to be hard as hell to catch a cab, sumbichez would even pass you up when you tried to hail them. Even made movies about how hard it was. Now they suck hind tit. I LOVE Uber and Lyft tech. Let this serve as a message to any shit for brains management and companies that think you can take customers for granted: Markets and technologies WILL find a way around your ass. EVEN if you are a monopoly, we WILL find a way. Two immutable laws of business:
1) Customer is always right, ALWAYS.
2) If customer is wrong, goto rule #1.
If you have a paying customer, love them better than family!
In 2013, NYC taxi medallions sold for about $1 million each. In 2017, a hedge fund bought 46 medallions for about $185,000 each. In 4 years, an 80% drop in value.
A shake down racket. Nothing more, nothing less. Good riddance.
In reply to In 2013, NYC taxi medallions… by junction
this graph implies that yearly "pickups" doubled to anout 300m in 5 years! wow
It's just pretty amazing that taxi/limo laws and regulations just seem to have evaporated.
All all that that entails.
So no more million $ medallions? Another fiat currency bites the dust.
well its too bad 40 year old Trump couldnt be President instead of the archaic diet coke and hamburger version we have now.
The central product that taxi services had to offer was not taxis, it was radio contact with taxis. The companies held a government-granted monopoly, a slice of the broadcast spectrum. That advantage has now been utterly superseded by mobile phone technology. This is why taxi companies with antennas and transmitters are obsolete.
The difficulty that they face is that because they held a government-granted monopoly, governments rightly placed stringent regulatory controls on their operations. This whole system is now outdated, but the regulations remain.