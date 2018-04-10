Rod Rosenstein Personally Approved FBI Raid On Trump's Lawyer: NYT

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 12:02

On Tuesday morning Trump made it quite clear that he was furious with the FBI and Robert Mueller for raiding both the office and house of Michael Cohen, in the process breaching the attorney-client privilege betwen the president and his personal lawyer. As the NYT further noted, Trump’s advisers "spent the last 24 hours trying to convince the president not to make an impulsive decision that could put the president in more legal jeopardy and ignite a controversy that could consume his presidency." To be sure, Trump began Tuesday morning with a pair of angry tweets, calling the raids “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!” and venting that “attorney–client privilege is dead!”

And now, it appears that Trump can split his anger equally between Mueller and his own handpicked deputy AG, because according to the NYT citing three government officials, Rod J. Rosenstein personally signed off on Monday’s F.B.I. decision to raid the office of Michael D. Cohen.

The revelation comes at a sensitive time for Trump's mental state, just hours after he reportedly engaged in an angry public tirade Monday evening that continued in private at the White House "as the president fumed about whether he should fire Mr. Rosenstein" according to the NYT.

The episode has deeply unsettled White House aides, Justice Department officials and lawmakers from both parties, who believe the president may use it as a pretext to purge the team leading the investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 election.

There is another major concern for Trump: as the NYT adds, "Rosenstein’s personal involvement in the decision signals that the evidence seen by law enforcement officials was significant enough to persuade the Justice Department’s second-in-command that such an aggressive move was necessary."

The revelation will not help the growing animosity between the president and the DOJ's 2nd in command:

Trump has long been mistrustful of Mr. Rosenstein, the Justice Department’s No. 2 official, who appointed the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, and now oversees his investigation into Mr. Trump’s campaign and possible obstruction of justice by the president.

In his remarks Monday night, the NYT notes that the president lashed out at Mr. Rosenstein for having “signed a FISA warrant,” apparently a reference to the role Mr. Rosenstein played in authorizing the wiretap of a Trump associate in the Russia inquiry.

Also, as previously reported, Rosenstein was this close: last summer Trump considered firing Rosenstein, instead, he ordered Mr. Mueller to be fired, then backed down after the White House counsel refused to carry out the order.

Trump is now again telling associates that he is frustrated with Rosenstein, according to one official familiar with the conversations.

Still, while Rosenstein must sign off on all moves that Mr. Mueller makes, that is not necessarily the case for searches that are carried out by other federal law enforcement offices. DOJ regulations require prosecutors to consult with senior criminal prosecutors in Washington - but not necessarily the deputy attorney general - before conducting a search of a lawyer’s files.

Meanwhile, as the NYT points out, Rosenstein's involvement, including that of top New York prosecutors in the Cohen office raid, "makes it harder for Trump to argue that his legal problems are the result of a witch hunt led by Mueller." In addition to Mr. Rosenstein, all of the top law enforcement officials involved in the raid are Republicans: Mr. Mueller, Christopher A. Wray, the F.B.I. Director, and Geoffrey Berman, the interim United States attorney in New York.

Separately, as ABC adds, the FBI raid was executed by the US Attorney Office in NY: the man who runs that office, Geoffrey Berman, was appointed by Trump, although as ABC also adds, Berman reportedly recused himself from the Cohen probe, yet another recusal that is certain to infuriate Trump.

And now we wait to see whom Trump will fire first: Rosenstein, or Mueller, or both...

Tags
Politics
Law Crime
Management Consulting Services
Television Broadcasting

Comments

Vote up!
 71
Vote down!
 4
Erek RawPawg Tue, 04/10/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

WTF?!?

Where the fuck are these assholes when it comes to Hitlery's server, Clinton (fraud) Foundation, the Aswan boys, the Pizza place and all the other bullshit that has happened before Trump was even elected?

Assuming that Trump only wanted a little nookie before he even officially considered running for office, is really nobody's business but his.

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 8
farflungstar Adolph.H. Tue, 04/10/2018 - 12:21 Permalink

Rosenstein - jew

Cohen - jew

Trump - shabbos goy

See the problem?

It takes a jew to jew a jew, and jewing the PRESIDENT out of attorney-client privacy privilege is about as (((jewing intensifies))) jewey as a jew can get. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
eatthebanksters Mr. Universe Tue, 04/10/2018 - 13:18 Permalink

Rosenstein is as dirty as they come and Sessions is suffering from onset of dementia.  I want to know why Geoffrey Berman was recused from the case on Cohen, who the magistrate judge was that approved the warrant for the raid, AND who requested the warrant.

This was all organized as Devin Nunes warned Rosenstein that he would start impeachment proceedings against Rosenstein if the DOJ did not hand over the un-redacted FISA application, which Rosenstein finally agreed to do.  Its amazing how fast the DOJ can move on this little shit but how they are slow walking anything related to corruption, Hillary and the FISA abuses.

There may be no rule of law soon.  The natives may get restless and enforce their own rules of law.  One can only hope.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
caconhma beepbop Tue, 04/10/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

Regardless whether Trump is worthless or even outright dangerous to American people and US national interests, Trump is a good and very loyal Zionist.

At least Trump is trying to look like he is doing something on his own instead of just signing other people papers. After all, the "King" is naked so there is no need to strip-search him.

Where are Trump's groupies? How is DC swamp doing?

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 0
philipat farflungstar Tue, 04/10/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

Seems strange that with a Republican President and Republicans in control of Congress that DOJ is pulling this shit and also refusing to turn over to Congress the documents requested in the various other investigations of Democrat issues. At the same time, Mueller continues to look over the shoulder of The White House at every step.

This sure as hell looks like the Democrats are still in control? Not the Democrats of course but the Deep State proceeding with the coup.

I would be the first to support any impartial defense of the Constitution at the expense of "Red team/Blue team" politics as usual, particularly since it demonstrably makes no difference which team is in control. But this smells to high heaven?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Honest Sam philipat Tue, 04/10/2018 - 13:02 Permalink

A Putsch is a Putsch by any other name. 

This is all about disenfranchising and sabotaging 61,000,000 in 30 states, nullifying of their vote.

Some toes on a variety of allied leftist and RINO entities were stepped on and they are going to turn over heaven and earth to end Donald Trump and his peeps.

If I were a billionaire like Trump with a good family, and lots of years left, I'd simply let them have their way, and deal with Pence as POTUS. This circus isn't worth it.

The republicans could have been a vital force in the success of a Trump presidency but they are the other cheek on the ass of the Deep State, entrenched, unelected civilians, and only the devil knows the conspiracy they have entered into with the oligarchs, to get back the reins of power for the part of the 1% whose ox was gored in November 2016.

This isn't even entertaining any longer.

I only hope some crazy out there who still gives a shit about over half the people in this country that are getting screwed, has enough balls, and firepower to take out several of the key players in this jihad even if he has to kill himself in the process.

 

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 2
FireBrander Adolph.H. Tue, 04/10/2018 - 12:21 Permalink

LOL!

Karma is a BITCH!

Wikileaks stole, and "weaponized", private information that played a big part in sinking the USS Hillary.

Now, "friends of the Clinton's"...that TRUMP left in positions of power...are going to "weaponize" secrets stolen from Trump!

FOOL!

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Big Creek Rising FireBrander Tue, 04/10/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

Ostensibly, this had nothing to do with Russia collusion, so Sleepy Sessions was not recused. Why would Rosenstein assume this authority without waking Sessions up and getting higher level approval? 

There is a deeper stench to this whole affair, and the swampers are not now nor ever will be transparent.

Time to take inventory.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
FireBrander Ophiuchus Tue, 04/10/2018 - 12:27 Permalink

LOL!, yeah, you wish.

I'll up ya:

Rosenstein: "Do you have the package".

Trump: "Yes, it's ready to go".

Rosenstein: "Great, send it over. I let you know when it's in place, then raid the offices".

Trump: "Will do!"

What's "the package"...a shitload of easily provable lies implicating Trump of crimes that never occured...but the D's and MSM will be so excited with what they have, they'll rush to publish it first and check the facts later....that would be 5D chess...

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
TeethVillage88s Deep Snorkeler Tue, 04/10/2018 - 12:27 Permalink

XXX "Video games are the only education we got!"

- Welcome to the USSR, propped up by MSNBC, CNN, NYT, WaPo, Foxnews

- Trump is the outsider with no political machine, he has to go to war or face Roderick & Moi-ler

- Sorry your kids, grand kids future was sold out with Trade Agreements/Globalism & our birth right

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-25/propornot-unmasked

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Boxed Merlot TeethVillage88s Tue, 04/10/2018 - 12:51 Permalink

... SES Federal Service approved by congress ...

 

The SES, or "Senior Executive Service" members are the secret handshake society in the federal government.  As the "Executive" portion of their "agency" suggests, these "members" are not beholden to any of the 3 branches of government as they now comprised.

 

As point of fact, if any "elected" official attempts to even call a member of their ranks into question, it's "Katy Bar the Door!" time.

 

Their initial ranks began as Executive branch appointees outside the constitutionally required approval process over 40 years ago and have now morphed into a society of non elected, unaccountable, (except unto themselves), overly compensated and tenured to the point they scoff at Supreme Court Justices.

 

Unveil the members of this cabal, and you will find the mechanization that has effectively dismantled the US Constitution and has made refuse of the Bill of Rights.

 

Check out their own website, they're always looking for new help, as long as you can provide an exquisite resume prepared beforehand by one of their chosen executive boards at GS, Wells, JPM, BofA, CITI, or a handful of MIC and / or Oil conglomerates.

 

http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/senior-executive-service/

 

Truly a menace to the Republic imo.

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
DillyDilly tmosley Tue, 04/10/2018 - 12:46 Permalink

" This is how you know the author is experiencing cognitive dissonance. Proclaiming their psychic powers to know what is going on inside the mind of another person whom they have never even interacted with "

 

Is that why, at times, you've called me (& others)

 

- peanuts

- losers

- pathetic

 

& told us all to GET A LIFE?

 

Or is that just something else that I never quite understood?

 