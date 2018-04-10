Ruble Crashes Over 8% As 'Panic' Spreads To Bond Market

The Ruble has collapsed to its weakest against the dollar since Dec 2016, crashing over 8% since the last round of US sanctions hit.
The fallout from the latest set of US sanctions continues to weigh on investor sentiment and positioning, with longs in Russia assets probably being taken off and increased hedging going on as USDRUB breaks to 64.00.
This is the biggest 2-day drop since Dec 2014...
“The major risks to the Russian currency come from geopolitics,” Vladimir Miklashevsky, a senior economist at Danske Bank A/S in Helsinki, said in a research note. “If the situation does not get worse, we would see potential in buying. However, the current setup is too murky, especially on a possible escalation in Syria between Russia and the U.S.”
Of course, as is always the case, jawboning has begun with officials suggesting intervention is coming:
- *BANK OF RUSSIA MAY SELL FX IF NEEDED: SHVETSOV
- *BANK OF RUSSIA: SEE NO REASON FOR MASSIVE NON-RESIDENT OUTFLOW
But, Citi's local traders warn that it is unlikely that the investment climate will improve in the near future. The combined fallout from the US sanctions and the recent chemical attack in Syria creates an uncertain geopolitical environment for RUB. He notes that the market narrative is evolving from "sell USDRUB spikes" to "buy-the-dip".
Indeed, the panic in Russia equity markets revolves not just around the companies sanctioned, but who could follow. Citi Research has been cited in a Bloomberg article:
"If [those companies] are targeted, it reasons that any Russian company can be included,” Barry Ehrlich, analyst at Citigroup in Moscow, said in a research note. “Investors may raise their risk weighting on Russian equities and other assets, as a result,” which could lead “to a derating across the board."
Interestingly, Russian stocks are modestly bid today...
But bonds are getting monkey-hammered...as the government canceled a bond auction - The Finance Ministry cited unfavorable market conditions in its first decision to scrap a debt sale since August 2015 (while it was a regular occurrence in 2014).
Russian's expect war and are buying dollars and euros for protection.
More like coordinated asset repatriation by Western speculators out of Russia.
With oil price going up, this will give Putin's budget revenues extra money to spend on domestic programs.
So they (western speculators) also expect war. Whoever it is the bottom line is people want diversification and to protect their wealth. When the US attacks Syria it's on, US vs Rusia, and everyone knows that.
So much crap in the news, so much crap being played by every nations "Deep State". How can anyone believe anything they hear? Blame it on the Russians while everyone forgets that the dude was an associate of the Trump Dossier creator. Hmmm..... Trump announces he wants out of Syria, who gets the bad end of the Deal? US Neocons, MIC, Syrian Rebels? What is the best way to force Trump to stay in Syria? Starting to see the picture here?
Super beets
These sanctions always backfire in the end, Russia will just move out of western assets towards gold and Far East Assets.
Maybe...but how much has already been moved out? May not be much western assets left to shed.
just another reason Putin will FINALLY show 'Merica who da man is
jewmerica playing with the markets. Russia needs to start golden ruble bond and not allow it to be traded by zio loving assholes... also ban merican shit fake dollar made from evil Christ killing money changers.. do it now
And yet, the USD is no stronger today. What we are seeing is a prelude to war. Someone is about to do something stupid. Israel's failure to damage the the T4 base, and the fighter loss that forced them to use stand off missiles, exposed the inferiority of Western missiles and aircraft vs Assad's air defense. Now the West has to make a point that they can do damage. It is coming.
funny how no one ever shorts the shekel
Longing and shorting anything won't do any good if America starts a war against Russia and NYC disappears under a mushroom cloud.
Don't think it won't happen either.