Ruble Crashes Over 8% As 'Panic' Spreads To Bond Market

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 08:11

The Ruble has collapsed to its weakest against the dollar since Dec 2016, crashing over 8% since the last round of US sanctions hit.

The fallout from the latest set of US sanctions continues to weigh on investor sentiment and positioning, with longs in Russia assets probably being taken off and increased hedging going on as USDRUB breaks to 64.00.

This is the biggest 2-day drop since Dec 2014...

“The major risks to the Russian currency come from geopolitics,” Vladimir Miklashevsky, a senior economist at Danske Bank A/S in Helsinki, said in a research note. “If the situation does not get worse, we would see potential in buying. However, the current setup is too murky, especially on a possible escalation in Syria between Russia and the U.S.”

Of course, as is always the case, jawboning has begun with officials suggesting intervention is coming:

  • *BANK OF RUSSIA MAY SELL FX IF NEEDED: SHVETSOV
  • *BANK OF RUSSIA: SEE NO REASON FOR MASSIVE NON-RESIDENT OUTFLOW

But, Citi's local traders warn that it is unlikely that the investment climate will improve in the near future. The combined fallout from the US sanctions and the recent chemical attack in Syria creates an uncertain geopolitical environment for RUB. He notes that the market narrative is evolving from "sell USDRUB spikes" to "buy-the-dip".

Indeed, the panic in Russia equity markets revolves not just around the companies sanctioned, but who could follow. Citi Research has been cited in a Bloomberg article:

"If [those companies] are targeted, it reasons that any Russian company can be included,” Barry Ehrlich, analyst at Citigroup in Moscow, said in a research note. “Investors may raise their risk weighting on Russian equities and other assets, as a result,” which could lead “to a derating across the board."

Interestingly, Russian stocks are modestly bid today...

 

But bonds are getting monkey-hammered...as the government canceled a bond auction - The Finance Ministry cited unfavorable market conditions in its first decision to scrap a debt sale since August 2015 (while it was a regular occurrence in 2014).

Tags
Business Finance
Banks - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Ghost of PartysOver Belrev Tue, 04/10/2018 - 08:24 Permalink

So much crap in the news, so much crap being played by every nations "Deep State".  How can anyone believe anything they hear?  Blame it on the Russians while everyone forgets that the dude was an associate of the Trump Dossier creator.  Hmmm.....  Trump announces he wants out of Syria, who gets the bad end of the Deal?  US Neocons, MIC, Syrian Rebels?  What is the best way to force Trump to stay in Syria?  Starting to see the picture here?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 3
Omega_Man Tue, 04/10/2018 - 08:14 Permalink

jewmerica playing with the markets. Russia needs to start golden ruble bond and not allow it to be traded by zio loving assholes... also ban merican shit fake dollar made from evil Christ killing money changers.. do it now 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Quinvarius Tue, 04/10/2018 - 08:20 Permalink

And yet, the USD is no stronger today.  What we are seeing is a prelude to war.  Someone is about to do something stupid.  Israel's failure to damage the the T4 base, and the fighter loss that forced them to use stand off missiles, exposed the inferiority of Western missiles and aircraft vs Assad's air defense.  Now the West has to make a point that they can do damage.  It is coming.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Joiningupthedots Tue, 04/10/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

Longing and shorting anything won't do any good if America starts a war against Russia and NYC disappears under a mushroom cloud.

Don't think it won't happen either.

 