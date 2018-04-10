Russia Is Jamming US Drones In Syria

Now that the USS Destroyer Donald Cook has dropped anchor off Syria's territorial waters, Russian and Syrian interference operations are intensifying ahead of an anticipated attack by the US. And in what appears to be a throwback to the run-up to Russia's annexation of Crimea, the Russian military has again been jamming signals for some US drones operating in the skies over Syria, according to NBC, which cited four military officials.
The jammings reportedly started affecting some smaller drones several weeks ago, after a series of chemical weapons attacks on civilians in eastern Ghouta, an area near Damascus that's one of the last rebel-held strongholds near the Assad regime's territory. The Russian military was concerned - rightly, it appears - that the US would retaliate for the attacks (despite the US having "not yet conclusively determined whether the attack was carried out by...Assad"). So it began interfering with the GPS signals of some drones.
As we noted earlier, Russia appears to be making preparations for an imminent, US-led attack and according to unconfirmed reports, there have been intensive flights of Russian aircraft along the Syrian coast & over Khmeimim base, in addition ot the intense flights of military aircrafts belonging to the Assad regime in the sky over Homs. There is great anticipation from Assad and Russia for a possible blow.
#BREAKING— Eva J. Koulouriotis (@evacool_f) April 9, 2018
now intensive flights of Russian aircrafts along the Syrian coast & over Khmeimim base, in addition to the intense flights of military aircrafts belonging to the Assad regime in the sky of Homs. There is great anticipation from Assad and Russia for a possible blow.#USA pic.twitter.com/isYVMsosje
According to Dr. Todd Humphreys, the director of the Radionavigation Laboratory at the University of Texas at Austin, jamming isn't that complicated.
"GPS receivers in most drones can be fairly easily jammed," he said.
And what's worse, the technique is surprisingly effective: Humphreys, an expert on spoofing and jamming of GPS, warns jamming could cause drones to malfunction or even crash.
"At the very least it could cause some serious confusion" for the drone operator on the ground if the drone reports an incorrect position or is lost, Humphreys said.
The US first caught the Russians jamming their drone signals back in eastern Ukraine four years ago, following the invasion of Crimea. The jammers were initially detected as a faint signal from space, NBC said.
The jamming campaign "had a pretty significant impact" on the United Nations surveillance drones, forcing the UN to ground the fleet for several days - bringing their intelligence gathering operation to a screeching halt.
Asked by NBC whether the jamming was causing the drones to crash, the Defense Department wouldn't confirm or deny, citing concerns about operational security.
"The U.S. military maintains sufficient countermeasures and protections to ensure the safety of our manned and unmanned aircraft, our forces and the missions they support," said Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon.
The Russians' 'jamming' technique is very sophisticated, military officials said. It has even proven effective against some encrypted signals and anti-jamming receivers. Most of the drones impacted so far have been smaller surveillance drones - not missile-slinging Predator and Reaper drones.
Jamming attacks can ultimately be as crippling as a bullet, Humphreys said.
"They are a little less hostile looking than a kinetic bullet but sometimes the effect can be just as damaging," he said. "It's like shooting at them with radio waves instead of bullets."
The Russians, of course, aren't the only ones deploying scramblers. Yesterday, we reported that the Chinese had installed radar scramblers in the Spratly islands to foil or deter more US navy operations in the Pacific.
We're still waiting for the US's promised retaliation for the latest chemical gas attack. Though keep in mind: Nearly all information coming from the attack site in Syria has filtered through anti-Assad sources linked to al-Qaeda affiliate al-Nusra.
Comments
Jam... fuck that. Nothing sends a message like a projectile or missile.
imagine the chaos if signals sent actually activated and exploded missiles BEFORE they took off...
In reply to Jam... fuck that. Nothing… by VladLenin
The drum beats for war. Russians!!!!!!!!!
The drum beats for war. Russians!!!!!!!!!
Russia owns the Raytheon Tomahawk missile, along with the US Navy's AEGIS combat system from the early 1980s.
Russia's electronic warfare suite is several generations beyond anything that the West might bring to the battlefield.
This is why the USA will be the first to use nuclear weapons.
In reply to The drumbeats for war. by Ignatius
Demonization (setting the public mind) typically precedes attack.
Worldwide conflagration appears to be a real threat here.
God help us.
In reply to Russia owns the Raytheon… by serotonindumptruck
In reply to Demonization typically… by Ignatius
US drones now carry double secret anti-jamming software to prevent the Russians from jamming the GPS signals. The Russians must be using triple secret jamming devices. Goddamn it!
In reply to Story says, "following the… by RhinoSilver
When boxing an over sized opponent it is best to let them run out of gas. Then do what is appropriate.
I think this applies. They should be jamming constantly.
In reply to US drones now carry double… by MANvsMACHINE
Grape or Raspberry? Spaceballs reference....
Grape or Raspberry? Spaceballs reference....
Watch live, Russia preparing for an imminent US-led attack --- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yP2xcBduUTM
In reply to Grape or Raspberry? … by gatorengineer
Yes, jam the shit out of them!
Yes, jam the shit out of them!
They have false emitters too. Your missiles go to them and you get hit on the way out :)
1000 bucks a bouncy tank versus 40 million dollar jets? Your dead on the way back out.
Dont fight hard fight smart :)
In reply to Watch live, Russia preparing… by egerman
Great video!
It shows that the Ruskies have worked out how dumb the West is. They know that those blow up tanks etc will absolutely fool the US Army Generals and target them all over the place.
In reply to Watch live, Russia preparing… by egerman
" We're still waiting for the US's promised retaliation for the latest chemical gas attack."
Surely it is still an 'alleged' chemical attack.
In reply to Grape or Raspberry? … by gatorengineer
The Russians haven't even pulled out the good stuff yet. Khibiny ECM's have been miniaturized and mounted on helicopters and airplanes. Those aircraft as well as the ground based Krasukha-4 systems and satellite based GPS jammers will form an electronic shield around their airbases at the appropriate time.
https://sputniknews.com/military/201708311056962045-russia-electronic-w…
It basically causes an adversary to send many more attack vehicles than they otherwise would to penetrate the defenses. Which is why the U.S. had to send 60 tomahawks to hit a single Syrian airbase last year.
ECM's are not as effective is low telemetry radar anti-aircraft systems like the Pantsir-2. It's more effective and reliable to just shoot the tomahawks down.
https://sputniknews.com/military/201704151052670608-pantsir-efficient-t…
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
GPS jammers are so cheap now that all weapon systems need to be autonomously guided. US weapon systems go to sophisticated "dead reckoning" and LIDAR terrain following when GPS signals are jammed. Later model weapon systems can use selective antenna nulling to ignore jammers. (https://www.raytheon.com/capabilities/products/gps_anti-jam, https://www.airforce-technology.com/features/featurespoofing-and-jammin…).
In reply to The Russians haven't even… by spyware-free
btw, just for the record, icymi: Crimea was/is/will ever be Russian. Rest is neocon-noise.
In reply to US drones now carry double… by MANvsMACHINE
Yes, it was annexed by Catherine the Great.
During the 70 years of Bolshevik torment, entire ethnic populations were transferred or killed, and borders were redrawn.
Khruschev redrew the Ukrainian borders to include Crimea, but the population was still ethnically Russian for the most part.
That is why they returned as a bloc after a referendum.
In reply to btw, just for the record,… by giovanni_f
At the time it was an administrative transfer and it actually made sense as the territory was attached to Ukraine and not Russia.
Hell, even if you go to Kiev majority of the Ukrainians living there are of Russian descent. You can tell the difference in physical appearance. Actually I should have said majority of their genetic makeup is Russia. There is a lot of marriages between Russians and Ukrainians and even Poles. Not to mention the Tatars and other minorities.
In reply to Yes, it was annexed by… by fleur de lis
You mean double plus good anti-jamming software.
In reply to US drones now carry double… by MANvsMACHINE
You mean double plus good anti-jamming software.
:)
In reply to Story says, "following the… by RhinoSilver
Say, what was it then?
Say, what was it then?
"Story says, "following the invasion of Crimea"
There was NO invasion of Crimea!"
Doesn't matter,,, say it enough and it becomes the truth. ZH is just following the cue from the other fake news outlets. They belong to ABC and Mickey so one has to expect this from time to time.
In reply to Story says, "following the… by RhinoSilver
These days there is a lot of fake news on zh. It has changed since a couple of years ago but that was to be expected.
In reply to "Story says, "following the… by rejected
Ignatius I thought very interesting lately and even here on zh even though they're quoting other articles. In the titles they've been throwing around "NUCLEAR". Everything is a nuclear thought, trade, response or acted nuclear in the White House.
Like they're prepping everyone's mind for it.
In reply to Demonization typically… by Ignatius
I am saddened that it isn't only me that noticed that. I could have written it off as me being paranoid or even crazy and still be fine with it.
In reply to Ignatius I thought very… by peopledontwanttruth
If Kvant 1L222 Avtobaza and advanced is being used then they are leaving the true jamming for a real event.
In reply to Demonization typically… by Ignatius
That is for certain. All their systems are probably still operating in 'training' mode. Russians are not stupid, they will not be tipping the US off as to their true capabilities.
In reply to The Russians' 'jamming'… by JustTheTTIP
Do you think the US is showing all they have. Please
Do you think the US is showing all they have. Please
Considering that the US has been in a none stop war for the last 16 years, the US has revealed much more than Russia.
I am however skeptical of Russia possessing any devastatingly advance weapons. I simply base it on the fact that Russia is not the one making any advancement in consumer electronics.
In reply to Do you think the US is… by roadhazard
Fake premise. Crimea seceded from the Ukraine and voted to rejoin Russia. No annexation.
Fake news from fake sources.
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201804101063393678-russia-drones-syr…
Just don't wait for confirmation that the chemical attack actually even occurred, because that won't be forthcoming.
In reply to Russia owns the Raytheon… by serotonindumptruck
EASA issues avaiation alert for eastern med
https://mobile.twitter.com/airrobats/status/983736444836564992
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
China warns against military action in Syria
http://www.scmp.com/news/world/middle-east/article/2141144/china-warns-…
In reply to EASA issue avaiation alert… by spyware-free
Serot. You might be right and this may be another testing site for the US to see how effective or ineffective their overpriced toys are.
In reply to Russia owns the Raytheon… by serotonindumptruck
Such 'testings' always go along for the ride. A shame the expendables aboard have to as well...
In reply to Serot. You might be right… by peopledontwanttruth
Are you an Olgino Troll by any chance?
Are you an Olgino Troll by any chance?
Russia is way ahead of us in the coding\hacking\intrusion then the US. It's no surprise these older systems are defeated. Reminds me of the battle star galactic scene where they try to pull the cable to disconnect the ships computer system (oops, to late)
In reply to Russia owns the Raytheon… by serotonindumptruck
The funny part about all of this we have more in common with the Russians than we do the Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, China or Turkey.
In reply to The drumbeats for war. by Ignatius
Yes - We do, but (((they))) don't...
Yes - We do, but (((they))) don't...
https://youtu.be/FcArnepkhv0
https://youtu.be/FcArnepkhv0
Good! Fuck the warmongering globalists.
Good! Fuck the warmongering globalists.
"...back in eastern Ukraine four years ago, following the invasion of Crimea."
Excuse me. Who invaded Crimea?
It wasn't Russia or anyone else. Russia has had bases there for decades and agreements with Kiev to station some 20 to 25 thousand troops there.
An inititiative voted on by the local populace to split from Ukraine and go with Russia does not constitute an invasion.
In reply to Lonestar! by hedgeless_horseman
Bully Bearish!
PLEASE DON'T FEED THE CANNIBALS !
Don't be giving the Swamp dwellers more psychotic ideas.
They would jam or redirect the Cook signals to pull a Liberty and blame the Ruskies.
Only this time the Swamp won't make the same mistake as last time.
Because dead men tell no tales.
In reply to imagine the chaos if signals… by BullyBearish
Eagle vs drone https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hr-xBtVU4lg
Eagle vs drone https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hr-xBtVU4lg
hack that thing and sent it straight to the donald cook or tel aviv
hack that thing and sent it straight to the donald cook or tel aviv
No not THE DONALD.....
No not THE DONALD.....
You'd think we would have developed more effective ECCM.
You'd think we would have developed more effective ECCM.
Sorry but that portion of the budget was required to pay for Senator's re-election funds.
In reply to You'd think we would have… by dot.dot
Story says, "following the invasion of Crimea"
There was NO invasion of Crimea!
He meant to write, "Following the US instigated coup d'etat of Ukraine, and then subsequent vote by the Crimean people to be re-annexed by Russia."
In reply to Story says, "following the… by Mike Masr