Russia Vetoes US Resolution At UN To Lay Blame For Syria Chemical Attack; China Abstains

Russia on Tuesday vetoed a US-drafted and sponsored UN Security Council resolution on the alleged chemical incident in Syria that would have created a new inquiry to lay blame for chemical weapons attacks in the war-torn country. The draft was designed to fail and thus “justify” unauthorized action in Syria, Russia’s UN envoy said.
Twelve council members voted in favor, while Bolivia joined Russia in voting no. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass. Most interesting was the abstention vote by China, which again suggested that when it comes to Syria, Beijing may side with Russia should a conflict break out.
"This resolution is the bare minimum that the council can do to respond to the attack," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the council before the vote, referring to reports of a deadly poison gas attack in Syria's Douma.
To this, Russia’s envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, responded that "we will not be able to support the American draft," adding that when Douma was allegedly targeted by chemical weapons, the US side declared it already knew who was at fault — "Animal Assad," Russia and Iran — so the US proposal appeared insincere. US President Donald Trump has already promised to respond "forcefully."
Nebenzia said the US resolution, despite Washington claiming to take Moscow’s concerns into consideration, was effectively an attempt to resurrect the deprecated Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM). Even if the US project was adopted, it would take months to implement, the diplomat said, adding that the draft was a “provocative step” that had “nothing to do with the desire to investigate the Douma incident.” He said it was obviously designed to fail in order to serve as a justification for unauthorized military action against Syria.
“Why do you need the attribution mechanism, if you’ve already named the perpetrators before any investigation?” Nebenzia said, referring to blatant accusations against Damascus coming from the US and its allies.
Shortly thereafter, a rival Russian bid to create a new inquiry into chemical weapons attacks in Syria also failed at the U.N. Security Council after the draft resolution only received six votes in favor. Seven members voted against and two abstained.
UK envoy Karen Pierce said Moscow could always "suggest that we refer the matter to" the International Criminal Court. The UK voted against the Russian measure because it allows sovereign states to operate above the law, the UK diplomat said.
Following the failure of both the Russian and American proposals, Nebenzya stated that if the United States "took the decision to carry out an illegal military action — and I do hope you come to your senses — well, then you will have to bear responsibility for it yourselves."
The alleged attack was reported on Saturday by anti-government groups, which claimed that the Syrian Army dropped a chlorine-filled munition on the area, affecting dozens of civilians. However, no solid facts on the purported incident have emerged yet and according to US government officials, there is no evidence that the Assad regime was behind the attack.
Comments
The alleged attack was reported on Saturday by beseiged anti-government groups.
Clearly unbiased witnesses. Certainly reliable enough to justify the gravity of war.
So how many times are they going to try the False Flag "Assad uses Chemical weapons on his people" BS? What is this like the 6th or 7th now? Think about this, Trump says its time to get out of Syria, Why the Hell would Assad choose this time to use chemical weapons? He wouldn't.
In reply to The alleged attack was… by JLarryL
Is it just me, or does Nikki Haley remind you of the lady selling Girl Scout cookies?
In reply to So how many times are they… by JimmyJones
Israhell's American slave is hard at work laying the ground for WW3.
"JOIN the US Army and DIE for the FAKE Hebrews."
In reply to Is by house biscuit
Summon the Bolton Kraken
In reply to Israhell's American slave is… by beepbop
and according to US government officials, there is no evidence that the Assad regime was behind the attack
This should be the headline, not the last line of the fairytale
In reply to Summon the Bolton Kraken by IridiumRebel
let's report back to the kraken then. he'll start to crush things eventually
In reply to and according to US… by SoilMyselfRotten
Anybody else make a topping off preps run today?
In reply to and according to US… by SoilMyselfRotten
Rich how the UK voted no for the Russian motion because it allows nations to operate above the law.
Were they looking at the USA while they said that?
Or a mirror in the case of the Skripal "poisoning."
In reply to and according to US… by SoilMyselfRotten
So the Carrier group is to arrive in Syria about 23 April.
check out the NOTAMS FOR THAT DATE....
https://pilotweb.nas.faa.gov/PilotWeb/noticesAction.do?queryType=ALLTFR&formatType=ICAO
In reply to Summon the Bolton Kraken by IridiumRebel
No Shiva the Destroyer actually
In reply to Is by house biscuit
Um num Shiva.......
We used to do that to block the dreaded Kali Ma, where my older brother would try and tear out our hearts ala Mola Ram.
Ahh, the good old days.
In reply to No Shiva the Destroyer… by khnum
They will use the chemical weapon false flag as long as it works.
In reply to So how many times are they… by JimmyJones
they dont care if anyone believes or not. just gona go with it
In reply to They will use the chemical… by snblitz
@ Jimmy,
How many times? The following should answer your question.
The Gas Lighting, PsyOp & False Flags will continue until the masses are completely Frightened & Brainwashed.
US Interference and Regime Change PsyOp
“Secret cables and reports by the U.S., Saudi and Israeli intelligence agencies indicate that the moment Assad rejected the Qatari pipeline, military and intelligence planners quickly arrived at the consensus that fomenting a Sunni uprising in Syria to overthrow the uncooperative Bashar Assad was a feasible path to achieving the shared objective of completing the Qatar/Turkey gas link. In 2009, according to WikiLeaks, soon after Bashar Assad rejected the Qatar pipeline, the CIA began funding opposition groups in Syria.”
Regime change is the only reason we or any of our proxies are there. We have NO GOOD REASON being there other than this BS.
I mean C’mon now? These Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Deep State CIA, MI6, Mossad Psychopaths couldn’t write up a different Scripted False Narrative PsyOp to sell to the World & American People.
CHEM ATTACK PART II RETURN OF THE ASSAD.
The Lack of creativity among those in the Pentagram & Deep Staters is downright pathetic.
Bolton is nothing more than a mere Agent of Chaos with his mission the for continuation of the Yinon Plan.
I’d respect them more if they’d just said, “we seeking regime change to secure the better interests of the US & World Community.”
Wink, wink, nod, nod...those better interest are the Qatari Pipeline to provide continued SA & Petro Dollar Hegemony among Vassel States. While simultaneously eliminating Russia’s & Gasprom’s ability to supply European Oil.
In reply to So how many times are they… by JimmyJones
US warmongers on the march to disaster.
First thing I would do If I were Putin was have those mini subs cut the transatlantic fiber optic cables. ( in about 3 places)
You are thinking asymmetrically. That is very "Russian" of you. You will be visited shortly by the reps from the Ministry of Lies.
The great thing about that and other infrastructure targets is that they are totally exposed and indefensible. The electric grid in the USA and undersea cables are but 2 examples of stuff that just can't be defended, impossible to prove who did it and devastating economically.
The Russians are about to "get Mandela on your ass".
In reply to First thing I would do If I… by ExPat2018
>The great thing about that and other infrastructure targets is that they are totally exposed and indefensible.
Pretty much...
https://www.nrc.gov/reactors/operating/map-nonpower-reactors.html
In reply to You are thinking… by TRM
China is a disappointment. They should have voted against instead of abstaining.
No balls and attempting to keep their hand close to the vest.
In reply to China is a disappointment. … by socalbeach
In reply to China is a disappointment. … by socalbeach
On one hand China is NOT happy, but on the other quite delighted to see the US get entangled and destroy itself.
SO abstaining is the perfect choice. It signals a lot.
In reply to China is a disappointment. … by socalbeach
No legal fig leaf for a war crime this time around, servicemen take note.
The goddam Jew pig Zionists have snubbed hundreds of resolutions.
The UN is a goddam joke and has no place being in the Jew United States of Americunts.
China abstention is a concern in deed... Would China side with Russia if needed in a hot war or would abstain itself from the trouble? Russia is alone against the United States of Evil
Chinese war ships in the Mediterranean were ordered to join Russia's navy.
In reply to China abstention is a… by Jambo Mambo Bill
Blame first, gather evidence later. Cool ...
Assad is a fucking dog that needs to be put down.
So you believe the total LIES of your fucking govt?
You are a goddam idiot.
In reply to Assad is a fucking dog that… by 1835jackson
Lies? What lies? You think Assad is a nice guy? Free elections? He is a dictator.
In reply to So you believe the total… by ExPat2018
The elections are more free than YOURS, ya little Ameritrash asswipe son of a faggot.
You couldn't point to Syria on a map,, because like most Americunts you are a fucking KNOW NOTHING imbecile.
In reply to Lies? What lies? You think… by 1835jackson
I know where Syria is on a map. Son of a faggot? Take a biology class. American's know nothing huh? Right......how old are you..11?
In reply to The elections are more free… by ExPat2018
My birthplace and birth date are right here, cockbite
https://www.dropbox.com/s/vkzyb8uf333hdyh/dd2142.JPG?dl=0
In reply to I know where Syria is on a… by 1835jackson
Yawn.
In reply to My birthplace and birth date… by ExPat2018
He is something like a dentist or an eye doctor by trade, known for their blood-thirsty tendencies. /s
In reply to Lies? What lies? You think… by 1835jackson
Sometimes you need a dictator to keep the peace.
In reply to Lies? What lies? You think… by 1835jackson
Barrel bombs. Barrel bombs, Barrel bombs
WMD, WMD ,, WMD
Baby incubators , baby incubators baby incubators
Pollywannacracker?
The knuckledragging shitheads here that believe that Assad did it have an IQ of about 40.
Total gullible retards.
In reply to Lies? What lies? You think… by 1835jackson
Hey jackoff.,
The USA has been supporting the head chopping heart eating terrorists.
Cocksuckers like YOU need to be put down.
YOU SON OF A BITCH!!
In reply to Assad is a fucking dog that… by 1835jackson
This is going full tard! Anyone surprised that Russia vetoed it? U.S. is trying to bluff the wrong country. Trump plays checkers and Putin plays chess. Nuff said.
actually he'd have trouble against a mongoloid playing snap
In reply to This is going full tard!… by Bobzilla. Do n…
Russia is not a "normal country" as the Donald's bimbo at UN ,Nikki Binomo Haley ,has put it .
It does not follow western "values" ,among which one shines now: you are guilty until proven innocent.
So Russia does unusual things : like follows international laws ,wants proofs before acting and wants to solve problems diplomatically ,not with hitting everything with a hammer (also not too long ago ,Russia did have a hammer and a sickle). Russia continues to puzzle the exceptionals and chosen ,whom we know to be above the law.
As for Mr. Assad chemical attack this is what I can say :
There is a well established pattern with Mr. Assad's "chemical attacks":
-he does this after he wins a major battle (in this case E Ghouta)
-the bodies of victims are always women and children ( no men) ,pilled one on top another (as people like to fall and die in a natural way)
- it is at the same time with the killing of women and children in Gaza and Palestine , as throwing stones are acts of terror against peaceful Israhelli tanks
- the White helmets are always there to immortalize those heinous acts of the "animal and monster Assad" (as the Donald and Haley have said)
-those attacks always happen in the terrorists ( mildly moderate or awfully moderate) held areas
-the western press,governments immediately know who the culprit is (even if they do not drop their passports )
-threats and actions of wars are always adopted by the brave western protectors of life and truth ,to punish the " animal" and his enablers ,Russia (which is not a normal country) and Iran ( because Israhell said so ,mainly)
-is guilty until proven innocent a western value now?
a total political waste of mind, body and soul. but then again, look deeply at the people in this one ring circus.
world wide monied joke on display. folks, it truely is hopeless. un=undignified naturally
"if you made a decision to carry out an illegal military endeavour, we hope that you will come to your senses.
Like a wise parent giving a child another chance to consider his actions vs. consequences.
Will the child listen?
I think that I am going to schedule a long vacation to a very remote region in Montana with plenty of caves.
Don't forget the factor 50,000 sunscreen. Suns may appear in multiple and unexpected directions.
In reply to I think that I am going to… by Stormtrooper
Not me. Gonna make sure I'm somewhere near a target area. Rather die a quick death than try to survive what comes after.
In reply to I think that I am going to… by Stormtrooper
THE USA must truly be in trouble because they are resorting to outright treachery
The only way to make America great again is by giving it back to the Indians.
Native Americans. What's wrong with you? You impolitically correct heathen.
In reply to n by ItsAllBollocks