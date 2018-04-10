Russia Vetoes US Resolution At UN To Lay Blame For Syria Chemical Attack; China Abstains

Russia on Tuesday vetoed a US-drafted and sponsored UN Security Council resolution on the alleged chemical incident in Syria that would have created a new inquiry to lay blame for chemical weapons attacks in the war-torn country. The draft was designed to fail and thus “justify” unauthorized action in Syria, Russia’s UN envoy said.

Twelve council members voted in favor, while Bolivia joined Russia in voting no. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass. Most interesting was the abstention vote by China, which again suggested that when it comes to Syria, Beijing may side with Russia should a conflict break out. 

"This resolution is the bare minimum that the council can do to respond to the attack," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the council before the vote, referring to reports of a deadly poison gas attack in Syria's Douma.

To this, Russia’s envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, responded that "we will not be able to support the American draft," adding that when Douma was allegedly targeted by chemical weapons, the US side declared it already knew who was at fault — "Animal Assad," Russia and Iran — so the US proposal appeared insincere. US President Donald Trump has already promised to respond "forcefully."

Nebenzia said the US resolution, despite Washington claiming to take Moscow’s concerns into consideration, was effectively an attempt to resurrect the deprecated Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM). Even if the US project was adopted, it would take months to implement, the diplomat said, adding that the draft was a “provocative step” that had “nothing to do with the desire to investigate the Douma incident.” He said it was obviously designed to fail in order to serve as a justification for unauthorized military action against Syria.

“Why do you need the attribution mechanism, if you’ve already named the perpetrators before any investigation?” Nebenzia said, referring to blatant accusations against Damascus coming from the US and its allies.

Shortly thereafter, a rival Russian bid to create a new inquiry into chemical weapons attacks in Syria also failed at the U.N. Security Council after the draft resolution only received six votes in favor. Seven members voted against and two abstained.

UK envoy Karen Pierce said Moscow could always "suggest that we refer the matter to" the International Criminal Court. The UK voted against the Russian measure because it allows sovereign states to operate above the law, the UK diplomat said.

Following the failure of both the Russian and American proposals, Nebenzya stated that if the United States "took the decision to carry out an illegal military action — and I do hope you come to your senses — well, then you will have to bear responsibility for it yourselves."

The alleged attack was reported on Saturday by anti-government groups, which claimed that the Syrian Army dropped a chlorine-filled munition on the area, affecting dozens of civilians. However, no solid facts on the purported incident have emerged yet and according to US government officials, there is no evidence that the Assad regime was behind the attack.

JLarryL Tue, 04/10/2018 - 16:28 Permalink

The alleged attack was reported on Saturday by beseiged anti-government groups.

Clearly unbiased witnesses. Certainly reliable enough to justify the gravity of war.

Chupacabra-322 JimmyJones Tue, 04/10/2018 - 16:49 Permalink

@ Jimmy,  

How many times?  The following should answer your question.

 

The Gas Lighting, PsyOp & False Flags will continue until the masses are completely Frightened & Brainwashed.

 

US Interference and Regime Change PsyOp

“Secret cables and reports by the U.S., Saudi and Israeli intelligence agencies indicate that the moment Assad rejected the Qatari pipeline, military and intelligence planners quickly arrived at the consensus that fomenting a Sunni uprising in Syria to overthrow the uncooperative Bashar Assad was a feasible path to achieving the shared objective of completing the Qatar/Turkey gas link. In 2009, according to WikiLeaks, soon after Bashar Assad rejected the Qatar pipeline, the CIA began funding opposition groups in Syria.”

Regime change is the only reason we or any of our proxies are there. We have NO GOOD REASON being there other than this BS.                                                         

  • The US Congress has not approved the US being in Syria.
  • The UN Security Council has not approved the US presence in Syria.
  • President Assad of Syria did not invite the US or approve the US presence in Syria.
  • Only the US deep state neocons have approved the US presence in the context of "regime change". 

 

I mean C’mon now?  These Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Deep State CIA, MI6, Mossad Psychopaths couldn’t write up a different Scripted False Narrative PsyOp to sell to the World & American People.

CHEM ATTACK PART II RETURN OF THE ASSAD.

 

The Lack of creativity among those in the Pentagram & Deep Staters is downright pathetic.  

 

Bolton is nothing more than a mere Agent of Chaos with his mission the for continuation of the Yinon Plan. 

 

I’d respect them more if they’d just said, “we seeking regime change to secure the better interests of the US & World Community.” 

 

Wink, wink, nod, nod...those better interest are the Qatari Pipeline to provide continued SA  & Petro Dollar Hegemony among Vassel States.  While simultaneously eliminating Russia’s & Gasprom’s ability to supply European Oil. 

 

TRM ExPat2018 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 16:34 Permalink

You are thinking asymmetrically. That is very "Russian" of you. You will be visited shortly by the reps from the Ministry of Lies. 

The great thing about that and other infrastructure targets is that they are totally exposed and indefensible. The electric grid in the USA and undersea cables are but 2 examples of stuff that just can't be defended, impossible to prove who did it and devastating economically. 

The Russians are about to "get Mandela on your ass".

ExPat2018 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 16:31 Permalink

The goddam Jew pig Zionists have snubbed hundreds of resolutions.

The UN is a goddam joke and has no place being in the Jew United States of Americunts.

Jambo Mambo Bill Tue, 04/10/2018 - 16:32 Permalink

China abstention is a concern in deed... Would China side with Russia if needed in a hot war or would abstain itself from the trouble? Russia is alone against the United States of Evil

veritas semper… Tue, 04/10/2018 - 16:33 Permalink

 Russia is not a "normal country" as the Donald's bimbo at UN ,Nikki Binomo Haley ,has put it .

 It does not follow western "values" ,among which one shines now: you are guilty until proven innocent.

 So Russia does unusual things : like follows international laws ,wants proofs before acting and wants to solve problems diplomatically ,not with hitting everything with a hammer (also not too long ago ,Russia did have a hammer and a sickle).  Russia continues to puzzle the exceptionals and chosen ,whom we know to be above the law.

 As for Mr. Assad chemical attack this is what I can say :

 There is a well established pattern with Mr. Assad's "chemical attacks":

-he does this after he wins a major battle (in this case E Ghouta)

-the bodies of victims are always women and children ( no men) ,pilled one on top another (as people like to fall and die in a natural way)

- it is at the same time with the killing of women and children in Gaza and Palestine , as throwing stones are acts of terror against peaceful Israhelli tanks

- the White helmets are always there to immortalize those heinous acts of the "animal and monster Assad" (as the Donald and Haley have said)

-those attacks always happen in the terrorists ( mildly moderate or awfully moderate) held areas

-the western press,governments immediately know who the culprit is (even if they do not drop their passports )

-threats and actions of wars are always adopted by the brave western protectors of life and truth ,to punish the " animal" and his enablers ,Russia (which is not a normal country) and Iran (  because Israhell said so ,mainly)

-is guilty until proven innocent a western value now?

 

new game Tue, 04/10/2018 - 16:33 Permalink

a total political waste of mind, body and soul. but then again, look deeply at the people in this one ring circus.

world wide monied joke on display. folks, it truely is hopeless. un=undignified naturally 

Consuelo Tue, 04/10/2018 - 16:34 Permalink

"if you made a decision to carry out an illegal military endeavour, we hope that you will come to your senses.

 

Like a wise parent giving a child another chance to consider his actions vs. consequences.

Will the child listen?