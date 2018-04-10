Saudis Prepare For Regime Change In Syria

Speaking shoulder-to-shoulder with French President Emmanuel Macron from Paris, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced his "readiness to work with allies on any military response in Syria if needed," after anti-government groups reported that the Syrian Army dropped a chlorine-filled munition which killed at least 60 people in the eastern Ghouta region last weekend.
“If our alliance with our partners requires it, we will be present,” said the Crown Prince, as he wrapped up a three-day visit to France.
#Saudi Crown Prince announces "readiness to work with allies on any military response in #Syria if needed". Conversation moving to a coalition led by US. https://t.co/OP1uylKrpZ— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 10, 2018
Significant also that MBS is speaking from Paris next to Macron. This is a message to Russia as much as it is to Assad. Moscow has been trying to improve relations with GCC countries.— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 10, 2018
Saudi foreign minister Adel Al Jubier hinted at MbS's stance earlier, telling reporters "there are consultations among a number of countries with regards to what steps to take in order to deal with this issue," adding "Our position is that those responsible have to be held accountable and brought to justice."
The announcement from Paris come as President Trump has intensified preparations for a U.S. response to the suspected chemical weapons attack - canceling a planned trip to South America, deploying the Truman Carrier Strike Group to the Mediterranean, and giving a very dire sounding speech on the situation on Monday.
Pres. Trump on alleged chemical attack in Syria: "We are studying that situation extremely closely. We are meeting with our military and everyone else that will be making some major decisions over the next 24 to 48 hours." pic.twitter.com/rapLQISYJB— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 9, 2018
Apparently Trump feel a bit differently about Syria than he did just a few short years ago:
AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA - IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013
Don't attack Syria - an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2013
President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your "powder" for another (and more important) day!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2013
So we guess Hillary was right?
Russia Vetoes UN Investigation
As we reported earlier, Russia vetoed a US-drafted and sponsored UN Security Council resolution to investigate the alleged chemical incident last weekend in Syria. Russia's UN envoy says the draft was designed to fail, which would thus "justify" unauthorized action in Syria.
Twelve council members voted in favor, while Bolivia joined Russia in voting no. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass. Most interesting was the abstention vote by China, which again suggested that when it comes to Syria, Beijing may side with Russia should a conflict break out.
"This resolution is the bare minimum that the council can do to respond to the attack," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the council before the vote, referring to reports of a deadly poison gas attack in Syria's Douma.
To this, Russia’s envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, responded that "we will not be able to support the American draft," adding that when Douma was allegedly targeted by chemical weapons, the US side declared it already knew who was at fault — "Animal Assad," Russia and Iran — so the US proposal appeared insincere. US President Donald Trump has already promised to respond "forcefully."
As we also reported earlier, Russia is pissed that the United States has parked the Tomahawk-equipped USS Donald Cook off Syrian waters - reportedly buzzing the warship several times.
According to Pravda, the Chairman of the State Duma Defence Committee Vladimir Shamanov said that the United States did not notify Russia of the approach of the group of US warships to the Russian naval base in Tartus.
"A group of ships of the US Navy has appeared at a distance of 150 miles from the Tartus region. It is common in international practice potential participants of events in the area should be notified accordingly in advance. We have not been notified, although we had legally ratified the agreement on two bases in Tartus and Khmeymim," the official said.
"Moreover, US President Donald Trump said that he would think about the missile attack on Syria despite any resolutions at the UN Security Council. All this smells of something are outside the framework of universally recognised international norms," Shamanov added, suggesting that Russia is preparing for a Syria attack.
"We have repeatedly warned the American side about highly negative consequences that may follow if they apply weapons against the legitimate Syrian government, and especially if the use of these weapons - God forbid, affects our military men, who legally stay in Syria," the Russian Ambassador to the UN said at the UN Security Council meeting.
Russia Jammin'
As we also reported earlier, Russia has begun jamming military signals for some US drones operating in the skies over Syria, according to NBC, which cited four military officials.
The jammings reportedly started affecting some smaller drones several weeks ago, after a series of chemical weapons attacks on civilians in eastern Ghouta, an area near Damascus that's one of the last rebel-held strongholds near the Assad regime's territory. The Russian military was concerned - rightly, it appears - that the US would retaliate for the attacks (despite the US having "not yet conclusively determined whether the attack was carried out by...Assad"). So it began interfering with the GPS signals of some drones.
To sum it up:
#Syria FULL wrap-up:— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 10, 2018
•Decision imminent on Military action
•US-France-UK consultations as UNSC efforts stall
•Saudi on board; Qatar “see eye to eye” w Trump
•Mattis cancels weekend travel, Russia jams Syria airspace https://t.co/sucJIdqOSu
Oh, and Eurocontrol issued a 72-hour warning to civilian aircraft over the eastern Mediterranean...
European warning of civilian aircraft to close the skies over the eastern Mediterranean within 72 hours in anticipation of a military operation. pic.twitter.com/Xnqb9NYIdh— Eva J. Koulouriotis (@evacool_f) April 10, 2018
Comments
"When your enemy is nearly defeated, and final victory is at hand,
gas your own people so that nations greater than yours
will intervene and destroy you."
Sun Tzu Trump - Art of the Smear
edit: Was ZH under ddos attack just now? Anyone else have trouble accessing? Someone doesn't like us.
Noticed that. Quick, look for Saudi passport
In reply to Zerohedge was under DDOS… by spyware-free
Gotta feeling we are gonna wake up in a new and dangerous world tomorrow.
All will participate in an attack to show unity and have more than one to blame. Don't think US will do this solo?
Most have stated their peace, at least we can still do that, now we just see if anyone is listening. If our people have to go then best to them. Like us, they can also be victims of poor decisions and leadership.
Now we know why the Saudi guy was visiting.....even before the chem attack.
In reply to Noticed that. Quick, look… by cossack55
No worries here. All those jews+sandniggers don't have enough balls to match against Putin.
Come what may, even Nostradamus had it clearly: Persia and The Northern King from Aquilon (Russia) will conquer Europe.
In reply to Gotta feeling we are gonna… by two hoots
God damn, what are these fuckers smoking?
Don't these assholes realize that there are these guys called russians, and they have planes, ships, bombs, guns, missiles, and lots of manpower/resources on tap... and finally, they also have: NUKES.
And these guys are in syria... and these guys will generally not be too happy if some other assholes come in and kick their sand castle in syria either...
If ur gonna do it, then hurry the fuck up already, because it looks like we ended up electing the male version of hillary anyways, freakin flip flop n chief went to the swamp side faster than I thought he would(but lasted longer than obama thou ^.^)
In reply to no by Leakanthrophy
503 fetch
https://www.quora.com/What-does-Error-503-Backend-fetch-failed-mean-and…
In reply to God damn, what are these… by Shillinlikeavillan
How about a regime change in Arabia and call it BennyBoy Arabia?!
In reply to 503 fetch by Arnold
Not an idea to dismiss out of hand ;) President Putins new (spring clean) cabinet has 2 members who would look favorably on such a move. :) ( watch closely for news in Russian media :D :D )
In reply to … by BennyBoy
This should be good for another 500 point gain on the DOW tomorrow.
So much co-operation ......
BULLISH !!
In reply to Not an idea to dismiss out… by 07564111
FUNNY how they keep mentioning Saudi Arabia and NEVER Israhell, the prime mover behind all the MidEast mess.
In reply to Not an idea to dismiss out… by 07564111
nuke israel ;)
In reply to Funny how they keep… by beepbop
Anyone have any flight data for one-way trips to New Zealand (or Denver)?
The elites should be preparing their underground nuclear fallout bunkers right about now.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Macron just said the coalition will be targeting Assad's chemical stockpiles?
WTF?
1) Targeting chemical stockpiles is dangerous
2) He doesnt have any
Here's what I think they will do. Drop some chemical weapons in Syria by plane onto some run down warehouse, then drop munitions on it, and voila, you have what may look like a chemical weapon stockpile!
Remember, we are dealing with completely desperate scum suckers here, be prepared for this.
In reply to Anyone have any flight data… by serotonindumptruck
I wish Iran would launch a preemptive strike on Saudi Arabia.
In reply to Noticed that. Quick, look… by cossack55
Well, Putin promised the S400 to the Saudi's, so the question is has Putin fulfilled his promise and prepared them for any retaliation for attacking Syria.
Of course, Putin has refuse to supply the S300 or S400 to Syria. hmmmm, very strange
In reply to I wish Iran would launch a… by Badsamm
The house of Saud is a British, American, zio-project. There will be no S-400's for them especially in light of the fact they're mortal enemies with the Persians who are Russian allies.
In reply to Well, Putin promised the… by Blankone
Then why did Putin sign a contract with the Saudi's to provide them the S400?
In reply to The house of Saud is a… by spyware-free
Nothing is signed yet. They're still in negotiations. It took Iran (an ally) 4 years to acquire the S-300. Turkey's deal got accelerated for strategic purposes. If Saudi Arabia attacks Syria I doubt this deal gets done.
In reply to Then why did Putin sign a… by Blankone
Putin has contracted to sell the S400 to the Saudis:
https://www.rt.com/business/406116-russia-saudi-arabia-s400-delivery/
It took Iran MUCH longer than 4 yrs. Iran signed a contract with Russia and then Putin, to appease the US, refused to honor it. Iran sued Russia in international court but the court sidelined the proceedings to keep Iran from getting the missiles. That went on for about 7 yrs (I think) and then over the last 2 yrs Putin finally moved forward to sell to Iran. Russia is not a good ally are they?
In reply to Nothing is signed yet. Their… by spyware-free
There is no 'signed contract' with the KSA for supply of _any_ items from the Russian inventory .. not a good effort at deflection today dickshit.
edit..someone quicker than I posts also :)
In reply to Then why did Putin sign a… by Blankone
Don't bother with explanations. Tomorrow BlankoneStein will repeat the same old tired anti Putin mantra.
Ignoring facts and selectively presenting only what he thinks is pertinent to smear Russia and Mr. Putin.
In reply to There is no 'signed contract… by 07564111
Cos try get your empty head grasp that any export version is
not exact same as RU Mil issue. Dependability kinda optional.
Do you ever think before post ignorance?
In reply to Then why did Putin sign a… by Blankone
Someone is being double crossed.
"If you cant figure out who the sucker at the table is...its you."
-MBS
In reply to Well, Putin promised the… by Blankone
Fucking orange clown.
In reply to Zerohedge was under DDOS… by spyware-free
Long orange clowns.
In reply to Fucking orange clown. by ne-tiger
Trump is completely compromised if he falls for this shit.
In reply to Zerohedge was under DDOS… by spyware-free
He's alive because he does what he's told. He knew those "rules" before even getting in.
When his masters finally get what they deserve..... so will Trump.
In reply to Trump is completely… by Bumpo
Yep, it was slow for about an hour then I got error messages
In reply to Zerohedge was under DDOS… by spyware-free
Yep. ZH is under attack. Couldn’t log on through Brave browser on my iPad. Was able to log on through iPhone
In reply to Zerohedge was under DDOS… by spyware-free
BB completely locked up on my android.
In reply to Yep. ZH is under attack… by Chupacabra-322
It sure was.
In reply to Zerohedge was under DDOS… by spyware-free
I got a cache error for awhile, maybe something in the bsckend of the site needed cleaning up.
In reply to Zerohedge was under DDOS… by spyware-free
Yah.
Thought it was just me.
In reply to Zerohedge was under DDOS… by spyware-free
Yes. Could not access the site .
Read this great article from Dmitry Orlov.
https://russia-insider.com/en/us-has-lost-global-power-and-now-just-fak…
There will be no regime change in Syria.
If US continues to push ,US will disappear in its present form. And the Donald is positioning not only for impeachment ,but for Nuremberg style trials.
In reply to Zerohedge was under DDOS… by spyware-free
WW3 has already started. The ZH servers in Mar-A-Lago were nuked and it took some time to route around the damage.
In reply to Zerohedge was under DDOS… by spyware-free
Yes ZH was most likely under ddos attack today--as was the unz review this morning. www.unz.com
Israel is mighty nervous ....
In reply to Zerohedge was under DDOS… by spyware-free
I take comfort in knowing that even if my family and I die horrible deaths from radiation poisoning or worse, at least we weren't stuck in a bunker with any/all of those fucking assholes in DC. It would seriously be worse living with such entitled, spoiled, and out of touch with reality narcissists and psychopaths.
Whether things get suddenly worse, or gradually worse, we all know things are going to be getting worse before they get better.
Just my way of putting a positive spin on the recent course of anxiety provoking events.
In reply to I take comfort in knowing… by dirty fingernails
Yep, there is no chance of improvment without an exponential increase in pain and a reduced population.
In reply to Whether things get suddenly… by D.T.Barnum
Sadly, I think thinks will get worse before they get worser, and the survivors will look back at this time and call it “The Worsening."
In reply to Whether things get suddenly… by D.T.Barnum
One side is reporting they're ready.
US military officials: All necessary assets (ships, warplanes, and cruise missiles) are in place, armed and ready to attack Syria. Orders from President Trump are now expected "anytime."
https://twitter.com/DavidShuster/status/983795118581997569
There are also reports Russia has officially requested access to an Iranian airbase to host their bombers.
In reply to Sadly, I think thinks will… by RafterManFMJ
wow, like being a kid and playing battleship. b-9 putin, did i hit?
fuken-eh. depressing shit maynard...
In reply to One side is reporting they… by spyware-free
Bashar Jaffari , is smooooth . https://youtu.be/AVJiofqnxnU
Nothing would please me more than to see a mushroom cloud over the house of Saud. Well, maybe Washington, but the house of Saud is a close second.
Tel Aviv is number one on my list...... Then DC... After that the rest is just showboating...
In reply to Nothing would please me more… by Dr. Engali
Then NY then London. ..
In reply to Tel Aviv is number one on my… by gatorengineer
a shrumer, olol, those were the days...
In reply to Nothing would please me more… by Dr. Engali
What can go wrong if the French, Saudis and Jews are on our side....
Well you can buy some nice guns that have been thrown down only once from the French and the Jews will be looking to sell those at a great price...Don't go near the Ritz if MBS were to invite you.
In reply to What can go wrong if the… by gatorengineer
