Saudis Prepare For Regime Change In Syria

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 18:41

Speaking shoulder-to-shoulder with French President Emmanuel Macron from Paris, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced his "readiness to work with allies on any military response in Syria if needed," after anti-government groups reported that the Syrian Army dropped a chlorine-filled munition which killed at least 60 people in the eastern Ghouta region last weekend.

If our alliance with our partners requires it, we will be present,” said the Crown Prince, as he wrapped up a three-day visit to France.

Saudi foreign minister Adel Al Jubier hinted at MbS's stance earlier, telling reporters "there are consultations among a number of countries with regards to what steps to take in order to deal with this issue," adding "Our position is that those responsible have to be held accountable and brought to justice."

The announcement from Paris come as President Trump has intensified preparations for a U.S. response to the suspected chemical weapons attack - canceling a planned trip to South America, deploying the Truman Carrier Strike Group to the Mediterranean, and giving a very dire sounding speech on the situation on Monday. 

Apparently Trump feel a bit differently about Syria than he did just a few short years ago: 

So we guess Hillary was right? 

Russia Vetoes UN Investigation

As we reported earlier, Russia vetoed a US-drafted and sponsored UN Security Council resolution to investigate the alleged chemical incident last weekend in Syria. Russia's UN envoy says the draft was designed to fail, which would thus "justify" unauthorized action in Syria.

Twelve council members voted in favor, while Bolivia joined Russia in voting no. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass. Most interesting was the abstention vote by China, which again suggested that when it comes to Syria, Beijing may side with Russia should a conflict break out. 

"This resolution is the bare minimum that the council can do to respond to the attack," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the council before the vote, referring to reports of a deadly poison gas attack in Syria's Douma.

To this, Russia’s envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, responded that "we will not be able to support the American draft," adding that when Douma was allegedly targeted by chemical weapons, the US side declared it already knew who was at fault — "Animal Assad," Russia and Iran — so the US proposal appeared insincere. US President Donald Trump has already promised to respond "forcefully."

As we also reported earlier, Russia is pissed that the United States has parked the Tomahawk-equipped USS Donald Cook off Syrian waters - reportedly buzzing the warship several times. 

According to Pravda, the Chairman of the State Duma Defence Committee Vladimir Shamanov said that the United States did not notify Russia of the approach of the group of US warships to the Russian naval base in Tartus.

"A group of ships of the US Navy has appeared at a distance of 150 miles from the Tartus region. It is common in international practice potential participants of events in the area should be notified accordingly in advance. We have not been notified, although we had legally ratified the agreement on two bases in Tartus and Khmeymim," the official said.

"Moreover, US President Donald Trump said that he would think about the missile attack on Syria despite any resolutions at the UN Security Council. All this smells of something are outside the framework of universally recognised international norms," Shamanov added, suggesting that Russia is preparing for a Syria attack.

"We have repeatedly warned the American side about highly negative consequences that may follow if they apply weapons against the legitimate Syrian government, and especially if the use of these weapons - God forbid, affects our military men, who legally stay in Syria," the Russian Ambassador to the UN said at the UN Security Council meeting. 

Russia Jammin'

As we also reported earlier, Russia has begun jamming military signals for some US drones operating in the skies over Syria, according to NBC, which cited four military officials.

The jammings reportedly started affecting some smaller drones several weeks ago, after a series of chemical weapons attacks on civilians in eastern Ghouta, an area near Damascus that's one of the last rebel-held strongholds near the Assad regime's territory. The Russian military was concerned - rightly, it appears - that the US would retaliate for the attacks (despite the US having "not yet conclusively determined whether the attack was carried out by...Assad"). So it began interfering with the GPS signals of some drones.

To sum it up:

Oh, and Eurocontrol issued a 72-hour warning to civilian aircraft over the eastern Mediterranean...

Tags
Politics
War Conflict

Comments

Vote up!
 50
Vote down!
 0
spyware-free Tue, 04/10/2018 - 18:43 Permalink

"When your enemy is nearly defeated, and final victory is at hand,
gas your own people so that nations greater than yours
will intervene and destroy you."

Sun Tzu Trump - Art of the Smear

edit: Was ZH under ddos attack just now? Anyone else have trouble accessing? Someone doesn't like us.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
two hoots cossack55 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 18:48 Permalink

Gotta feeling we are gonna wake up in a new and dangerous world tomorrow.

All will participate in an attack to show unity and have more than one to blame.  Don't think US will do this solo?

Most have stated their peace, at least we can still do that, now we just see if anyone is listening.  If our people have to go then best to them.  Like us, they can also be victims of poor decisions and leadership.

Now we know why the Saudi guy was visiting.....even before the chem attack. 

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
Shillinlikeavillan Leakanthrophy Tue, 04/10/2018 - 18:57 Permalink

God damn, what are these fuckers smoking?

 

Don't these assholes realize that there are these guys called russians, and they have planes, ships, bombs, guns, missiles, and lots of manpower/resources on tap... and finally, they also have: NUKES.

 

And these guys are in syria... and these guys will generally not be too happy if some other assholes come in and kick their sand castle in syria either...

 

If ur gonna do it, then hurry the fuck up already, because it looks like we ended up electing the male version of hillary anyways, freakin flip flop n chief went to the swamp side faster than I thought he would(but lasted longer than obama thou ^.^)

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist serotonindumptruck Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:27 Permalink

Macron just said the coalition will be targeting Assad's chemical stockpiles?

WTF?

1) Targeting chemical stockpiles is dangerous

2) He doesnt have any

Here's what I think they will do. Drop some chemical weapons in Syria by plane onto some run down warehouse, then drop munitions on it, and voila, you have what may look like a chemical weapon stockpile!

Remember, we are dealing with completely desperate scum suckers here, be prepared for this.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Blankone spyware-free Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:24 Permalink

Putin has contracted to sell the S400 to the Saudis:

https://www.rt.com/business/406116-russia-saudi-arabia-s400-delivery/

It took Iran MUCH longer than 4 yrs. Iran signed a contract with Russia and then Putin, to appease the US, refused to honor it. Iran sued Russia in international court but the court sidelined the proceedings to keep Iran from getting the missiles. That went on for about 7 yrs (I think) and then over the last 2 yrs Putin finally moved forward to sell to Iran. Russia is not a good ally are they?

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
dirty fingernails Tue, 04/10/2018 - 18:44 Permalink

I take comfort in knowing that even if my family and I die horrible deaths from radiation poisoning or worse, at least we weren't stuck in a bunker with any/all of those fucking assholes in DC. It would seriously be worse living with such entitled, spoiled, and out of touch with reality narcissists and psychopaths.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
spyware-free RafterManFMJ Tue, 04/10/2018 - 19:09 Permalink

One side is reporting they're ready.

US military officials: All necessary assets (ships, warplanes, and cruise missiles) are in place, armed and ready to attack Syria. Orders from President Trump are now expected "anytime."
https://twitter.com/DavidShuster/status/983795118581997569

There are also reports Russia has officially requested access to an Iranian airbase to host their bombers.

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 0
Dr. Engali Tue, 04/10/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

Nothing would please me more than to see a mushroom cloud over the house of Saud. Well, maybe Washington, but the house of Saud is a close second. 