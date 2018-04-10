Skripal's Pets Were Sacrificed To Cover The Investigation's Mistakes

Authored by Sophie Mangal via Oriental Review,
The scandal with the poisoning of the former GRU agent Sergei Skripal is gaining momentum. Meanwhile, absolutely innocent creatures suffered because of the diplomatic war waged by the UK on Russia.
Remember that two dead guinea pigs and a black Persian cat in a critical condition were found in the ex-spy’s home. Then the cat was taken to the Porton Down chemical weapons lab (not to a veterinary clinic which would be more expected).
In the laboratory, chemists made a weird diagnosis, which they described as a “distressed state”. The cat was euthanized. Its body, as well as those of the two guinea pigs, were immediately incinerated which was confirmed by the British government.
Shortly after the Russian Embassy in London posed the question on what happened to the animals that Sergey Skripal kept in his Salisbury house, the British side, first in an unnamed leak and then as a DEFRA comment, said that “when a vet was able to access the property, two guinea pigs had sadly died. A cat was also found in a distressed state and a decision was taken by a veterinary surgeon to euthanize the animal to alleviate its suffering”.
This is, however, the sort of answer that brings about still more questions. Regarding the dead guinea pigs and the malnourished cat, it is said unofficially that they were taken to the Porton Down facility and incinerated there. But it remains unclear if their remains were ever tested for toxic substances, which would constitute useful evidence, and if not, why such a decision was made.
The fact that the animals were locked inside the house for several days suggests that the police did not access the alleged crime scene, which would be very unusual for such a high profile investigation. Such treatment of pets is also hardly consistent with UK laws on animal cruelty and comes as a blatant disregard for Mr. Skripal’s rights as the owner and companion of the animals.
Overall, it is difficult to avoid the impression that the animals have been disposed of as an inconvenient piece of evidence. It is also to be noted that, according to Mr. Skripal’s niece Viktoria, there were 2 cats, not one, in the house – and the whereabouts of the second one is still unknown.
Nevertheless, the way how the UK police treat animals is absolutely awful and unacceptable. Moreover, even their bodies could cast some light on this case. Instead, we have even more questions than before.
Firstly, why were the pets sealed in the house with no food and water? How is it possible to imagine such a mockery and careless attitude towards animals? British officials must be held accountable for their decision to leave the pets inside the sealed-up house without any nutrition. In fact, their actions can be classified as animal abuse, which resulted in their death.
Secondly, no matter how cynical this may sound, any living organism remained at the place where the potential poisoning occurred could indirectly help the investigation process. You don’t even need to be an expert in chemistry to understand it. The use of such a potent substance as Novichok agent might have affected the pets as well. Unfortunately, we will never know this as their bodies were eliminated. No one even asked for their owners’ permission for that.
It seems like the British side is trying to cover up the tracks and destroy all the evidence. In Hollywood movies, criminals act like this when a detective tells them their version is not valid. Draw your own conclusions.
Comments
The pets were taken away for testing weeks ago!
This whole story is a total farce. Here is a report from 3 weeks ago, saying the animals had been taken away for testing:
http://metro.co.uk/2018/03/17/poisoned-russian-agents-cat-guinea-pigs-t…
Nothing about this story has ever made any sense. Yulia Skripal has been released from hospital... and has now been taken to a new hospital on a military base! Essentially she has been kidnapped so she can't talk.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6020681/daughter-of-poisoned-spy-sergei-s…
By the way, any news on the man hunt?
Oh and guess what... the Brits are going to demolish the Skripal's house and the restaurant they visited! Presumably, that is just in case there is any incriminating evidence they missed! Remind anyone of anything?
Nothing in the official story makes sense. Also, I don't expect we'll be seeing anything of Yulia or Sergei any time soon, their survival is a very significant problem.
In reply to The pets were taken away for… by EuroPox
Next question - Why does Yulia not want to go home?
In reply to Nothing in the official… by iClaudius
This article is just another Russian mouthpiece trying to obscure the obvious fact - that Russia tried to kill people in Salisbury using chemical weapons.
In reply to Next question - Why does… by Rubicon
London ... What a shithole.
In reply to The pets were taken away for… by EuroPox
Fuck the 'Special Relationship' and the lizard queen. The British intelligence agencies are the seat of the deep state. Move the UN to London and we'll have a trifecta of malevolence all in one easy spot. Murdering house pets to cover up their crimes is low rent.
These criminals have ruined the world long enough and need to go
In reply to The pets were taken away for… by EuroPox
Like all Brits most likely the cats were charged with hate crimes and placed in her majesty’s prison.
Even the pets will be sacrificed for our greatest ally. Nothing is too dear.
2 cats? Or 6 million?
In reply to Even the pets will be… by Sy Kloine Bee
Good question. Was it a holocats?
In reply to 2 cats? Or 6 million? by Juggernaut x2
i need a shower i feel like i'm showered with shit and lies all day every day
i don't think a shower would do it.
we need peroxide.
In reply to i need a shower i feel like… by ted41776
WW3 will start over dead pigs and a cat. Fucking great.
Somehow the Brits and French are always the ones stirring up shit to get World Wars started
In reply to WW3 will start over dead… by dogismycopilot
Yes. I had a real problem with this malfeasance.
Leaving a cat to die, leaving pets to die is horrible conduct. Oh, and when you kidnap a cat or a dog or a hamster or whatever and it dies in your custody you are a criminal negligent.
Just hope the Skripals didn't have any plants or shit like that.
UK is full of Morons. MORONS. But, after 7/7 and the Princess and living under the queen and all their little hives and their retards at London proper (Yeah.) and thier unfortunate scabies of muslims and all, Brits are not clean. They have unwashed hands and thier Beatles are the suck. Same entity that would knight Bono from U2 couldn't Brexit.
Saxe Coburg Gotha fakes. Fake. Fake. Fraud. But that's monarchy.
I was just having a read of the olde paper online in the UK that says the Queen is related to Muhammad. See it for yourself!
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5587555/Historians-trace-Queens…
Angel trumpets and Devil's trombones!
The royal family isn't worth a cat.
Hail Eris!
In reply to Yes. I had a real problem… by Golden Showers
Yeah, Theresa May is a bunny-boiler but we knew that already.
What do you mean they sacrificed the animals?! Where's the SPCA? PETA? Why aren't they having hearings about this in parliament? Call in Theresa May and grill her for a couple hours.
All of it is bunk. The authorities do what they want and there are no rules, rules are only for you and me. The charade is transparent - they don't care about having to justify anything. They like the cognitive dissonance that comes from telling the public BS. It's part of the game. We are so fucked as a society. We have lost our ability to discriminate, we no longer have common sense. Zombies.
Don't piss off those PETA bitches, they're nuts https://heavy.com/news/2018/04/nasim-aghdam-youtube-shooting-suspect-ch…
"The cat was euthanized. Its body, as well as those of the two guinea pigs, were immediately incinerated which was confirmed by the British government"
Way to preserve evidence, smells like bullshit, the UK needs to tax their queen and assert their sovereignty, not lube up for Islam.
Well, according to the official timeline, the Skripals were first exposed to the so-called "Russian nerve agent" after it had been placed on their doorknob. This clearly cannot be true, as a military grade neurotoxin would have killed anything within 100 meters of that doorknob, including the Skripals, the assassins, all the animals in the house, and the police investigating the scene.
This whole story is a fucking joke from top to bottom. The whole British government is nothing but a bunch of fairy-asses, fuck-faced, faggot-fucks. I have never seen evil and incompetence mixed together and amplified to such a high degree. The all ought to be sodomized to death with a grill brush, but they just might enjoy it too much.
Most of the UK government went to public school, part of the curriculum is sodomy.
In reply to Well, according to the… by GooseShtepping Moron
Fuck you, UK. I'd like to execute every last motherfucking one of you. I doubt you're going to reach across the pond and do anything about it.
Pussies.