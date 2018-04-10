Stocks Extend Overnight Gains As Navarro Says "Doors Open" For Trade Talks

Yet another headline proclaiming yet more old news that America is willing to talk about trade tariffs from Peter Navarro and US equity market machines lift stocks to the highs of the day...

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro was speaking on Bloomberg Radio. He began with his usual aggressive rhetoric...

*NAVARRO SAYS CHINA HAS LONG HISTORY OF IP THEFT, TECH TRANSFERS

*NAVARRO SAYS U.S. `BEING TAKEN APART' BY UNFAIR TRADE PRACTICES

*NAVARRO: U.S. TO DEFEND ITS FARMERS AGAINST CHINA'S `BULLYING'

But then he said this...

*NAVARRO SAYS THERE ARE DOORS OPEN FOR TRADE TALKS WITH CHINA

And added that:

*NAVARRO: IT'S DEBATABLE WHETHER TARIFF THREATS HURT MARKETS

And the "news" sparked a rebound off the post-open selling pressure...

With Nasdaq erasing all losses from last Thursday's plunge...

But bonds remain entirely unimpressed...