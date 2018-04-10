On The Threshold Of War - Paul Craig Roberts

Tue, 04/10/2018 - 23:10

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,

UPDATE: There is no longer any doubt that the criminally insane government in Washington is driving the world to the last war.

https://www.rt.com/news/423634-unsc-security-threats-syria-chemical/

https://www.rt.com/news/423627-russian-military-checks-chemical-douma/

UPDATE: As Americans we must face the possibility that we have a criminally insane government in Washington that is leading the world to destruction.

A Russian Government Press Release:

False information is being planted about the alleged use of chlorine and other toxic agents by the Syrian government forces. The latest fake news about a chemical attack on Douma was reported yesterday. These reports are again referenced to the notorious White Helmets, which have been proved more than once to be working hand in glove with the terrorists, as well as to other pseudo-humanitarian organisations headquartered in the UK and the US.

We recently warned of the possibility of such dangerous provocations. The goal of these absolutely unsubstantiated lies is to protect the terrorists and the irreconcilable radical opposition that has rejected a political settlement, as well as to justify the possible use of force by external actors.

We have to say once again that military interference in Syria, where Russian forces have been deployed at the request of the legitimate government, under contrived and false pretexts is absolutely unacceptable and can lead to very grave consequences.

This is John Helmer’s interpretation of the warning:

“WHEN THE RULE OF LAW WAS DESTROYED IN SALISBURY, LONDON AND THE HAGUE, AND THE RULE OF FRAUD DECLARED IN WASHINGTON, THAT LEAVES ONLY THE RULE OF FORCE IN THE WORLD. THE STAVKA [the high command of the Russian armed forces] MET IN MOSCOW ON GOOD FRIDAY AND IS READY. THE FOREIGN MINISTRY ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY “THE GRAVEST CONSEQUENCES”.

THIS MEANS ONE AMERICAN SHOT AT A RUSSIAN SOLDIER, THEN WE ARE AT WAR. NOT INFOWAR, NOT CYBERWAR, NOT ECONOMIC WAR, NOT PROXY WAR. WORLD WAR.”

I hope that the situation is not this severe.

On The Threshold of War

“The Russian view is simple: the West is ruled by a gang of thugs supported by an infinitely lying and hypocritical media while the general public in the West has been hopelessly zombified.” — The Saker

“The US generals, unlike the US politicians and media and US administration, are risk-averse if the outcome may be catastrophic.” — Gilbert Doctorow

Above are two of the three most intelligent and reliable Russian experts. The third is Professor Stephen Cohen, who worries, as I do, that an arrogant Washington drowning in hubris is provoking Russia to war.

The Saker has concluded that the Russians have concluded that it has been a mistake to put up with Washington’s lies, insults, and orchestrated events and have decided that if the dumbshit Americans attack Syria, Russia is going to take out the US forces involved.

Doctorow has concluded that as dumbshit as Washington is, the US Joint Chiefs of Staff have more sense and will not go along with an attack on a Russian ally.

I hope that Doctorow is correct. However, with that crazed demented warmonger John Bolton sitting in the White House next to Trump, who enjoys the role of tough guy, I am more scared by The Saker’s reading than I am reassured by Doctorow’s.

There are reports, the validity of which I cannot confirm at this time, that the entirety of the Russian military has been put on high alert, not merely the Russian forces in Syria. See here for example.

Nikki Haley’s threats against Russia in the UN do not support Doctorow’s hopes that reason will prevail in Washington. The crazed bitch said that the US will act against the “monster” Assad with or without the UN.

Tough man Trump, sitting next to the crazed warmonger Bolton, declared that the alleged chemical attack in Syria “will be met and it will be met forcefully. We can’t let atrocities like we all witnessed… we can’t let that happen in our world, especially because of the power of the US, we are able to stop it.”

There was NO chemical attack by Syria. I know that for an absolute 100% fact. I would bet my life on it. Yet here is the US president declaring a total non-fact to be something “we all witnessed.” Little wonder that the Russians have concluded that the West is ruled by a gang of thugs supported by an infinitely lying and hypocritical media while the general public in the West has been hopelessly zombified.

If Doctorow is not correct that a sane US Joint Chiefs of Staff will prevail over the crazed President and his National Security Adviser, we are headed for war.

It is a war that the US will not win.

Notice, dear readers, that there is no mention of this pending crisis in the Western media. Instead the media whether CNN or the BBC has as the lead news story the FBI’s raid on Trump’s lawyer.

Insouciant Americans is too mild, isn’t it. Clueless is the correct word.

Comments

Dutti DownWithYogaPants Tue, 04/10/2018 - 23:38 Permalink

It is depressing to see that there are very few people in the MSM speaking out for reason. One of the few ones is Tucker Carlson.

Unfortuntely, even among friends and aquaintances, the story about "evil Assad killing Children" is often readily believed.

The US, British etc. taxpayer funded propaganda arm of Islamists, the media trained "white helmets" are delivering videos that look almost as real as Hollywood products and most of the sheeple in the western world don't question their propaganda narrative.

Very sad and disheartening.

arby63 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 23:17 Permalink

Thanks PCR. We know everyone is innocent except for America. Clearly. Hell, it doesn't even matter does it? 

Grab your helmets bitchez because shits about to get real?

LOL! No. PCR may not be a globalist but that's all he knows. Perhaps everyone should just take a chill pill?

Meyer Bauer Tue, 04/10/2018 - 23:19 Permalink

Hopefully just fear porn. I loved our country and thought it the most admirable in the world until waking up 12 or so years ago.

I would never have thought of hoping that, if we do do something stupid, the Russians and Chinese destroy half our navy overnight and bomb the fuck out of Europe. Cannot believe what happened to us.

I implore all soldiers to wake up and walk away from US forces NOW.

I am Groot arby63 Wed, 04/11/2018 - 00:30 Permalink

Apparently low IQs are a thing on this site. Your downvoters have no clue how Assad got his panties in a wad over some graffiti at a school and started the entire Syrian civil war. He's just like Saddam. We could have easily sent a tactical team to take him and his family out and not wreck the entire country based on looking for fake WMD's. Let hope somebody shoots a Russian plane down and D.C. gets nuked.

RDouglas vietnamvet Tue, 04/10/2018 - 23:56 Permalink

A cornered fat little rat, funny image. You needn’t worry about Donnie the Dumbfuck. I can assure you there are at least two people close to him who’s specific job is to put one in the back of his head if he ever reaches his little rat finger towards the red button. Jabba the Trump is useful to the Deep State, he serves a purpose. Starting WW3 ain’t it.

OutOfThinAir Tue, 04/10/2018 - 23:34 Permalink

I wonder what's happened behind the scenes to make Trump change his tune about Syria?

We keep electing the Presidential candidate who promises less military engagement, and each delivers more.

Just a public face representing the same gang. 

And Putin recently outlawed questioning the Holocaust. Controlled opposition perhaps? 

But hey, Houston leads the Lakers going into the half!