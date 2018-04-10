Trump Cancels South America Trip To "Oversee" Syria Military Response

At the start of the month we reported that according to White House sources, Trump was pushing for a Nafta deal "over the next two weeks", which was expected to be unveiled "in principle" at the Summit of the Americas in Peru on April 13-14.

Alas, a Nafta deal announcement will not happen - or anything else for that matter - because moments ago the White House announced that Trump has canceled his South America trip to oversee the US Syria military response, which is expected to be announced - or launched - momentarily.

TRUMP WON'T ATTEND SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS IN PERU: SANDERS

In lieu of Trump's, VP Mike Pence is now scheduled to go to Peru:

TRUMP CANCELS PLANNED TRIP TO PERU, COLOMBIA, PENCE TO GO

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' full statement below:

President Trump will not attend the 8th Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru or travel to Bogota, Colombia as originally scheduled. At the President’s request, the Vice President will travel in his stead. The President will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world.

It appears that when it comes to "wag the dog"-type distractions, Trump believes that war is far higher on the attention span meter than global trade treaties.