Trump Cancels South America Trip To "Oversee" Syria Military Response

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 09:14

At the start of the month we reported that according to White House sources, Trump was pushing for a Nafta deal "over the next two weeks", which was expected to be unveiled "in principle" at the Summit of the Americas in Peru on April 13-14.

Alas, a Nafta deal announcement will not happen - or anything else for that matter - because moments ago the White House announced that Trump has canceled his South America trip to oversee the US Syria military response, which is expected to be announced - or launched - momentarily.

  • TRUMP WON'T ATTEND SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS IN PERU: SANDERS

In lieu of Trump's, VP Mike Pence is now scheduled to go to Peru:

  • TRUMP CANCELS PLANNED TRIP TO PERU, COLOMBIA, PENCE TO GO

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' full statement below:

President Trump will not attend the 8th Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru or travel to Bogota, Colombia as originally scheduled.

At the President’s request, the Vice President will travel in his stead. The President will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world.

It appears that when it comes to "wag the dog"-type distractions, Trump believes that war is far higher on the attention span meter than global trade treaties.

D.T.Barnum whatswhat1@yahoo.com Tue, 04/10/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

General Wesley Clark: Wars Were Planned - Seven Countries In Five Years - YouTube - March 2007

And he said, "I just got this down from upstairs" -- meaning the Secretary of Defense's office -- "today." And he said, "This is a memo that describes how we're going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran." I said, "Is it classified?" He said, "Yes, sir." I said, "Well, don't show it to me." And I saw him a year or so ago, and I said, "You remember that?" He said, "Sir, I didn't show you that memo! I didn't show it to you!"

Tarjan HippieHaulers Tue, 04/10/2018 - 09:31 Permalink

+1,000

After years of not voting, I voted for Trump based on his campaign pledge to get the US out of needless wars in the Middle East and elsewhere, and to restore normal relations with Russia. If he goes ahead and bombs Syria again without any solid proof that the Syrian government is behind the latest alleged gas attack, he has lost my support and I will not bother to vote again because doing so is pointless.

 ~ 

giovanni_f Tarjan Tue, 04/10/2018 - 09:41 Permalink

an inner voice tells me that Russia is feverishly looking for ways to send a very clear message to "the US" (what- and whoever that might be) without having to blow a vessel  out of the water and/or take down a couple of aircrafts.

I expect a declaration of close military cooperation between Iran, Peking and Russia as precursor to a full fledged defense treaty in defense of an ever increasing US aggression.

/s And the Germans are downright blessed to be ruled by AM. /s

HopefulCynical giovanni_f Tue, 04/10/2018 - 09:42 Permalink

I'm as pissed about this Syria business as any of you, but I do see this just a bit differently. Trump either has to have some sort of military response - or he has to OPENLY call out CIA/Mossad as having false-flagged the gas attack.

Why do you think that festering shitbag Mueller ordered the raid on his lawyer yesterday? Trump is being forced into this war, kicking and screaming. I'll bet that at this point he knows goddamn well that Bibi is pulling the ultimate puppet strings (although Bibi's are pulled by Rothschild, of course).

Trump's two choices are do nothing and let the communist media scream "dey gassed da chirr'ens!!" or engage in the military action the (((globalists)) hunger for so desperately.

veritas semper… HopefulCynical Tue, 04/10/2018 - 10:09 Permalink

Well ,if Trump is being "forced" into a war and can not call out a false flag ,risking in this way Millions of innocent lives because of that ,it means that :

-he is a beta man ,not an alpha one

-his ego is too big and not worth Millions lives

-the consequences of a fake investigation are not more valued than those of a false flag with criminal consequences

-if he can not stand the pressure of being a real man and doing the honorable thing ,he should resign

Do you even realize what you are advocating for ? A WW so he can avoid Mueller's investigation and Satanyahoo's push ?  Based on a lie as casus belli ?

How about he does the right thing ? Appear in front of the American public and say he can not start a criminal war based on lies ,if he indeed is pushed into it (which I very much doubt)

schatzi HopefulCynical Tue, 04/10/2018 - 10:16 Permalink

Trump is president. His job is to fulfill his campaign promises. How's that wall coming along? Oh wait, got some Syrians to kill instead. Innocent until proven guilty is a fundamental guideline for western democracies. It's also embedded in the UN human rights charter. But who gives a fuck? I'm beginning to think Hillary couldn't have done a worse job. At least she wouldn't have broken all her campaign promises.

bitzager Tarjan Tue, 04/10/2018 - 10:06 Permalink

Bro, there is NO "gas attack" No one one on the ground confirm any injuries by poison gas, nobody admitted in Syria working hospitals. It's created by media and NWO film production white helmets. Skripal provocation belly up, this is plan B next day "Assad Animal" operation. The problem is either they think entire world population are complete morons, or they don't even care what anybody think. Surrealism.. Too bad China sitting on the side lines. One single move from China could stop this BS ones and for all. Chinks you are next!

pods HippieHaulers Tue, 04/10/2018 - 09:31 Permalink

I'm sure he is preparing his speech before CONgress asking for a declaration of war.

Or did he change the law and it now allows him to tweet his decree?

Republic?  Bwaaaaah.  Maybe if you add lots of bananas.

Remember to tie lots of yellow ribbons round the old oak tree for the good little soldiers doing their masters' bidding.

What a fucking joke.

pods

veritas semper… pods Tue, 04/10/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

1. Trump is sleep golfing us into a war
2. We are pushed into the 18 th hole.
3 Trump's winning team of future Nuremberg characters :
4. Pompeo ,the CIA enhanced diplomat
5. Haspel ,the American Mengele
6. Bolton,his life size Mini Me
7. Mattis ,the rabies spreading American attack dog
8. Trump's chocolate cake is cooked with Tomahawks
9.Our cake is digital
10. Americans live in a Disney world ,made of iphone selfies , self proclaimed TV heroes and real life cartoon characters
11. Russians lost patience
12. Chinese lost money
13. Syrians lost heads
14. The world lost faith in America
15.America lost her mind . Is there any winner ?
16. Vae victis !

fx ne-tiger Tue, 04/10/2018 - 09:26 Permalink

They will test the waters now and likely target Damascus directly and risk or even attempt to kill Russian soldiers. And then wait for Russia's response only to esclate things further. The narratives are so weak , now. Yet, they have no shame and no hesitation using them 24/7. The Scripals' astonishing recovery from an "attack" with a most deadly nerve agent, the clear-as-day false flag chloride gas attack in Duma, stepping up sanctions by the day... And private wie state spoonsored  media do not even attempt to question anything.

Yeah, but everybody talked aloud over the past 4 years how we have learnt the lesson of how world wars are getting engineered and then break out from a century ago. And sure, we won't repeat them. WTF...

pods fx Tue, 04/10/2018 - 09:33 Permalink

You can see it unfolding if you have your eyes open.

The thing that sucks is that the common man has little recourse for events like these.

I will order LOTS of BLACK ribbons to tie around trees in visible areas.

Fuck it. Time to ACT subversive instead of just THINK subversive.

pods