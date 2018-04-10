Trump Said To Consider Firing Rosenstein

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:26

Earlier today we speculated that following the report that Rod Rosenstein had personally approved the raid on Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, that Trump would likely seek to terminate the Deputy AG, especially after the NYT's report that on Monday night Trump had engaged in an angry public tirade that continued in private at the White House "as the president fumed about whether he should fire Mr. Rosenstein." The NYT also said that last night, the president lashed out at Mr. Rosenstein for having “signed a FISA warrant,” in reference to the role Rosenstein played in authorizing the wiretap of a Trump associate in the Russia inquiry.

Now, it is CNN's turn to double down on the speculation, with a report that Trump is considering firing Rod Rosenstein, "a move that has gained urgency following the raid of the office of the President's personal lawyer."

Such an action could potentially further Trump's goal of trying to put greater limits on special counsel Robert Mueller.

Terminating Rosenstein is just one of the contemplated options in the aftermath of the Cohen raid: Trump could also fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions CNN reports, even though Rosenstein is his most likely target.

To be sure, it won't be the first time Trump has come close to terminating the Deputy Attorney General: last summer Trump also came close to firing Rosenstein, but instead he ordered Robert Mueller to be fired, then backed down after the White House counsel refused to carry out the order according to the NYT, which also reported that in December Trump told advisers Mueller’s investigation needed to be shut down following the launch of several probes aimed at Trump's financial estates; he later backed down.

Several months later, Trump once again feels emboldened as his legal advisers are reportedly telling him they now have a stronger case against Rosenstein.

They believe Rosenstein crossed the line in what he can and cannot pursue. And they consider him conflicted since he is a potential witness in the special counsel's investigation because he wrote the memo that justified firing former FBI Director James Comey. The legal advisers also believe they have successfully argued to the American public that the FBI is tainted and think they can make the same case against Rosenstein.

What about firing Mueller? On Tuesday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump "certainly believes" he has the authority to dismiss the Special Counsel, although according to most legal experts that is largely a Rosenstein prerogative: the Deputy AG appointed Mueller; only he can fire him.

For now, Trump is getting substantial pushback from Congressional Republicans who fear firing Rosenstein or Mueller would throw the Trump presidency into crisis, jeopardise the midterm elections and unleash a constitutional crisis.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are preparing for that possibility and huddled Tuesday to talk about what would happen if Trump fired Rosenstein or Sessions. The Democrats discussed immediately calling for document preservation and how to press Republicans to join them.

Furthermore, there's no guarantee that firing Rosenstein would achieve the President's goal of containing Mueller and his probe: "Rosenstein's successor overseeing the special counsel's investigation could follow a similar path."

But ultimately the decision whether to fire Rosenstein may not come from Trump at all, but from lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who as the NYT reported earlier, was invited to have dinner with Trump at the White House tonight, following the Harvard Law professors accusations that the DOJ violated Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's rights when it seized his documents on Monday.

In response to the Cohen raid, Dershowitz called the act a "dangerous day" for "lawyer-client relations."

"If this were Hillary Clinton [having her lawyer's office raided], the ACLU would be on every TV station in America jumping up and down," he said.

"The deafening silence of the ACLU and civil libertarians about the intrusion into the lawyer-client confidentiality is really appalling."

Which means that Trump will likely rely on the legal opinion of Dershowitz - who has also been a vocal critic of Mueller's investigation from the beginning - whether or not to fire Rosenstein, Sessions and/or Mueller.

We should know the president's decision roughly around the time bombs start flying over Syria.

Comments

Sir Edge stinkhammer Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:31 Permalink

 

Why would Trump want to fire (((Rosenstein))) and hire (((Dershowitz))) who helps (((Havard))) have a very unbalanced student body that is very (((one sided))) toward selecting one group of particular students... to the tune of 20% of the 'chosen' students ratio out of a 3% population representation in the USA... it's amazing !

It's all a mystery to me... Whoa I just got a call from my (((Banker))) telling me to shut up and watch (((Schindler's List))) again... 

Okay let's see which (((channel))) is that on now ?  

Keyser Bes Tue, 04/10/2018 - 21:21 Permalink

Fire Mueller, Rosenberg, Sessions and Wray... Do it today, then let the inept Congress try to muster impeachment articles... Dershowitz is right, the ransacking of Cohen's residence and offices were unconstitutional, but when did that ever matter to the deep state? 

BigCumulusClouds Sir Edge Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:35 Permalink

If there was any person who should have recused himself from the Russian collusion bullshit, it was Rosenstein. He requested a FISA warrant to spy on the President’s campaign for Christ sake. 

Get memorandum written for this, and then fire his ass. 

J S Bach Sir Edge Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:35 Permalink

What in the f**k is Agent Orange doing?!

(((Cohen))), (((Rosenstein))) and now Pedophile Isle's own (((Dershowitz)))?!

I've given up on Trump entirely.  We may all be toast if he acquiesces to Israel's prodding over Syria anyway.

Pollygotacracker J S Bach Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:49 Permalink

Highly recommend you listen to the Mark Levin podcast 04/09/2018. It is available online. Levin is a Jew but, that being said he is utterly appalled by the raiding of Cohen's office, etc. He explains exactly what is transpiring with the prosecutors in New York. He interviews Andy McCarthy, a wealth of insight. Goldstein, one of them, used to work for Mueller. These are the same jerks responsible for locking Dinesh de Sousa up in prison for 20 months. There is a rogue element at work here. Out of control. Highly recommend Levin's podcast. Keep in mind, the Trump 'matter' was 'referred' to the prosecutors in New York. But, there is no evidence of a crime. So, what exactly did they 'refer'? Trump needs to start firing these people and just tell them to pound sand. They'll all get multi million dollar book deals, like Comey, and they won't even care about losing their jobs. Their reputations are shot to hell anyway.

Mr. Universe Pollygotacracker Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:56 Permalink

The same Levant I heard today going off on how Assad is a madman and that's what madmen do, gas little kids after they win. So we must bomb them now.  I call BS on the whole shit show. A big distraction to cover up the coming fun and games. I hope cooler heads prevail, but seriously, the whole world is turning into one giant Clusterfuck. I'll see you on the Dark side of the Moon.

nmewn NihilistZerO___ Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:43 Permalink

I'll give you that, Sessions is doing some things behind the scenes that don't get any pub but unless Rosenstein kept it a secret (the Trump lawyer raid) then Sessions knew about the lawyer raid...and that had nothing to do with "Russian collusion" for which Sessions recused himself from...just a porn actress.

Maybe...hmmm, now...maybe...Sessions let the boi run off the chain on purpose.

6D chess? ;-)

GoingBig nmewn Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:48 Permalink

What you dumbshits are missing is that Trump is so fucking stupid that he fucked himself on Air Force 1 when he said he had no knowledge of any agreement or payment. Therefore he basically sent his attorney down the river because his attorney had already said that he had paid Stormy Daniels. By saying that he has no knowledge, then there is NO agreement and this payment is improper campaign contribution.  Quit making excuses for him, he is dumber than shit with a huge ego. Fire this guy, fire that.... Why the F do you think that nobody lasts more than a couple of months. If you think it is because they are all bad then you are as dumb as Trump. Good god people, wake up!

nmewn GoingBig Tue, 04/10/2018 - 21:00 Permalink

"What you dumbshits are missing is that Trump is so fucking stupid that he fucked himself on Air Force 1 when he said he had no knowledge of any agreement or payment. Therefore he basically sent his attorney down the river because his attorney had already said that he had paid Stormy Daniels. By saying that he has no knowledge, then there is NO agreement and this payment is improper campaign contribution.

I know its probably impossible for you to hold two thoughts in your head at one time by that statement...but...try this.

Any "agreement" made, was made outside of any campaign funds as he has already stipulated he had no knowledge of it. 

Now...if you can PROVE that Cohen stole those funds from the Trump campaign and it didn't come out of his own pocket but from the Trump campaign then knock yourself out.

Until then STFU and eat some moar Pedesta Pizza, you're making yourself look like an idiot.

GunnyG Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:29 Permalink

Fire Mueller and that weasel rat-faced fuck Rosenstein and then have THEM investigated along with the Clintons. Turnabout is fair play. 

Jayda1850 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 20:35 Permalink

Trump has no one to blame but himself. He's the moron who appointed all these people. Rosenstein, Wray and Sessions all hand picked. Shit his entire cabinet has been fired or resigned, all handpicked by Trump. Maybe Trump is just a terrible judge of character despite all his hyperbole to the contrary.