Trump's Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert Has Resigned

Update: As we anticipated weeks ago, John Bolton's arrival in the West Wing is already causing major upheaval among the ranks of the West Wing's national security and homeland security staffers.
As the Washington Post points out, Bosser's departure comes a day after Bolton's first official day on the job. Bossert, who was a staunch ally of HR McMaster, likely knew his days were numbered as soon as McMaster announced his retirement.
Bossert, a favorite of Chief of Staff John Kelly, is leaving one day after national security adviser John Bolton began the job. Bossert, an ally of former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, was believed to be on shaky footing in the Bolton era and he resigned two days after Michael Anton, the National Security Council spokesman, also quit.
Bossert, a longtime government official who was often behind the nuts-and-bolts planning of the administration's initiatives, wasn't a marquee name. But he was liked by the president, senior administration officials said, and often defended Trump's agenda in meetings.
"The president is grateful to Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.
Of course, Bossert isn't Bolton's first ouster: Late Sunday, National Security Spokesman Mike Anton told Politico on Monday that he was leaving the administration.
* * *
More turmoil in the White House to start on Tuesday morning, where Bloomberg reports that Trump's Homeland Security Advisor, Tom Bossert, is said to be resigning.
Prior to his (brief) White House tenure, Bossert was a fellow at the Atlantic Council and prior to that he served as Deputy Homeland Security Advisor to President George W. Bush. In that capacity, he co-authored the 2007 National Strategy for Homeland Security. Prior to that, Bossert held positions at FEMA, the Small Business Administration, the Office of the Independent Counsel, and the House of Representatives. He also was appointed as the Director of Infrastructure Protection under Bush, overseeing the security of critical U.S. infrastructure, a post he held for two years.
In his latest public appearance, Bossert made the media round this weekend, and in an interview on ABC's 'This Week' with Martha Raddatz, he questioned the "timing" of the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria, but he called it "a quite serious problem" and said "all options" remain on the table.
Bossert said the attack falling exactly one year after the U.S. bombed a Syrian airbase over another suspected use of chemical weapons in rebel-held territory "struck" him, but the era where the U.S. acted as world police is over.
"I think the president’s got a point that’s been very clear,' he said. "For too long and the United States of America has been taken advantage of in their responsibility to provide security for the entire world... putting their resources and their treasure and their boys and girls on the line... American troops aren’t going to fix the six or seven different ongoing conflicts and wars going on in the Middle East or in Syria at this stage."
Bossert also said that "the pendulum has swung in the wrong direction for too long and the United States of America has been taken advantage of in their responsibility to provide security for the entire world."
Moments ago, the White House confirmed Bossert's resignation:
"The president is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country. Tom led the White House's efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters. President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well."
Comments
Who?
Even this hardcore follower of the Clinton/Bush/Obama endless war policy can't stomach Bolton.
See Jimmy Dore's take on the latest Syrian false flag at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rdTBmCRSB4
In reply to Who? by natronic
"...prior to that he served as Deputy Homeland Security Advisor to President George W. Bush"
and nothing of value was lost.
In reply to Even this hardcore follower… by junction
Good opportunity to dissolve the entire worthless BS department....
In reply to "...prior to that he served… by Buckaroo Banzai
This corpse devoid of substance will be replaced by another worse warmongering Jew.
He will be sorely missed as a result.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Good opportunity to abolish… by jcaz
200,000 homeland deaths p.a.—failure!
https://www.cdc.gov/injury/wisqars/overview/key_data.html
In reply to Wil be replaced by Jew by Adolph.H.
"I know the best people."
"I hire the best people."
- Trump
In reply to Failure!… by Déjà view
Bolton's first victim.
In reply to "I know the best people."… by Bes
Maybe. Bolton certainly has a bone to pick with his fellow Bush administration neocons, who hated him and eventually ended his career. If Trump has weaponized Bolton against these shit-tier Bush neocons then this might turn out better than we could have hoped. Revenge is a dish best served cold, and there was nothing in DC that was colder than Bolton until a month ago.
In reply to Bolton's first victim. by BennyBoy
Tom finally realized that the ISRAELI INFESTATION of the USG has reached critical mass.
In reply to Maybe. Bolton certainly has… by Buckaroo Banzai
He knows the E.L.E. is soon to be here......and he wants time with his family.
Stock up kiddies.
In reply to Bolton's first victim. by BennyBoy
Yes, and he fires them too, when they fail to perform or when he moves on to a new project.
This is the Hollywood model of employment. Works just fine.
In reply to "I know the best people."… by Bes
rats fleeing the titanic.
iceberg straight ahead!
or did it already hit?
it's hard to tell these days...
In reply to Wil be replaced by Jew by Adolph.H.
Hey, Pussy, can't compete with the Jews? Go put a skirt on...oh, you are already wearing one, ok!
In reply to Wil be replaced by Jew by Adolph.H.
So what are you saying, throw the Jew down the well? Is that what you're aiming for?
In reply to Hey, Pussy, can't compete… by PunchyBinThinkn
Gotta start somewhere
In reply to So what are you saying,… by Conscious Reviver
So my country can be free.
In reply to So what are you saying,… by Conscious Reviver
"He questioned the "timing" of the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria" - that's not the Amerika talking points
"Your Fired"
Trump needs Moar Wars
In reply to Good opportunity to abolish… by jcaz
...so, he's quitting. I hope he takes a couple hundred useless cocksuckers with him.
In reply to "...prior to that he served… by Buckaroo Banzai
"...For too long..." the US subsidized MIC pretending to provide security for the world and went broke doing so...... while making a few incumbents in Congress very wealthy.
In reply to ...so, he's quitting. I hope… by boattrash
"...and nothing of value was lost."
Except perhaps the truth ?
"In his latest public appearance, Bossert made the media round this weekend, he questioned the "timing" of the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria, but he called it "a quite serious problem" and said "all options" remain on the table.
Bossert said the attack falling exactly one year after the U.S. bombed a Syrian airbase over another suspected use of chemical weapons in rebel-held territory "struck" him, but the era where the U.S. acted as world police is over."
In reply to "...prior to that he served… by Buckaroo Banzai
This whole article is a mind fuck, chief.
Focus on WHO this guy was, NOT the talking points he had to say and obviously didn’t personally agree with.
Infraguard? Atlantic Council? Bush era Homeland? Come on...
this asshole was rotten to the core.
Note: not my junk
In reply to Except perhaps the truth ?… by curbjob
Oh no doubt he's the swamp ... and you are correct in pointing that out ...
much the same as Bossert is correct in pointing out that the chemical attack in Syria is highly suspect.
In reply to This whole article is a mind… by RumpleShitzkin
There’s fuckery afoot.
None of this adds up.
And Tyler’s piece above doesn’t mention that Bolton asked for his resignation. WTF? You’d think this cat would be Bolton’s wet dream. Maybe Bolton got born again hard.
Anyway. It’s interesting.
In reply to Oh no doubt he's the swamp. by curbjob
DHS, FEMA and SBA? Swamp scum.
In reply to "...prior to that he served… by Buckaroo Banzai
All the advance planning for this was done under McMaster. it looks like a rush to complete it before Bolton cleans house.
In reply to Even this hardcore follower… by junction
Another FEMA swamp rat.
Toss him in the FEMA camps he had planned for patriots.
In reply to Who? by natronic
Bossert has a resume that's the envy of all the other interns.
In reply to Who? by natronic
'Trump advisor' lol
I'd bet money that Trump gets more advice from Jack Dorsey.
In reply to 'Trump advisor' lol by asheylarry
Tom Bossert, it seems, can't keep a job.
In July 2017, a British hacker spear-phished Bossert into thinking he was Jared Kushner by sending an email to Bossert. The hacker also received Bossert's private email address without asking for it.[7]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Bossert
In reply to 'Trump advisor' lol by asheylarry
Yes, those British hackers. And spies.
Lot of shit pointing back to UK lately. Curious, that.
In reply to Tom Bossert… by Arnold
What a pussy!
Rephrase - Tyler NOT a "Trump Advisor"...he is a "Obama/Bush Leftover"..Who the FUCK CARE about this mother fucker.
Bolton Bolt
I am NOT with stupid, he said.
Bolton 1
Others 0
Buck Folton.
In reply to Bolton 1 Others 0 by onewayticket2
That's funny. The united states has been taken advantage of, being the protector of world piece, for too long.
If you pay us, we will protect you. If you don't pay, something bad could happen to you..
It's not protection the offer, it's extortion. The italian mobsters are in the white house, and have been for decades.
.... and Trump is already set to hire Donald Rumsfeld, Dick Chaney & Paul Wolfowitz
because he's soooo draining the swamp....
haha yeah. Don't try and get the trumptards to accept that though, Such moronic clowns.
In reply to .... and Trump is ready set… by BitchesBetterR…
Why does Trump need any advisor?
He got his orders from Netaniahu anyhow.
And Tom walks away from the table.
Headed to his bunker, as he knows what's coming.............
dilly dilly
"For too long and the United States of America has been taken advantage of in their responsibility to provide security for the entire world... putting their resources and their treasure and their boys and girls on the line... American troops aren’t going to fix the six or seven different ongoing conflicts and wars going on in the Middle East or in Syria at this stage."
But, but, but...
Who will fight Israeli wars for them then?
Nobody forced Uncle Sam to become the world's moral police force.
That's what the UN was supposed to do and look how that fiasco has played out over the past 73 war torn years....
War is big business and business is GREAT!
In reply to "For too long and the… by Neochrome
Nobody ‘forced’ us. It’s just policy, dontchaknow?
As an Atlantic Council adherent, this dildo was all about world cop.
http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/syriasource/the-dangers-of-a-us-wi…
In reply to Nobody forced Uncle Sam to… by Ink Pusher
Of course, when Israel massacres tens of unarmed protesters and maims thousands of others it doesn't even registers on a "moral police force" moral compass.
In reply to Nobody forced Uncle Sam to… by Ink Pusher
Well bye.....Curly Bill
...to spend more time with his family, no doubt.