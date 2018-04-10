Tuesday Humor: Facebook Employees Speak Out

'Facebook employees' try to explain their daily struggle in trying to care about the company's unethical practices when the gig is so cushy...

"Is Facebook seriously the downfall of society? Then my mind starts to spiral like, 'oh my gosh, what am I doing with my life'... but then, a catered lunch from a Michelin-starred restaurant shows up, and... frankly... I can't imagine working anywhere else..."

Source: The Onion

Tyler - I tried to sponsor a Facebook ad for one of your posts. The one about Syria from Saturday morning. I had posted it on Libertarian facebook group here in DC called "Liberty on the Rocks DC". I added a link to the babies in incubators video and another one about BBC/CNN fraud. 

It's the top post on this page: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyRocksDC/

For $40, Facebook said I could reach 10,000 people in the DC area. Not bad, I thought. 

Immediately after setting up the ad, it was put "in review". Which according to them usually takes "less than 15 minutes".

48 hours later, this morning, it was still in review.

I guess we all work for Putin now. 

