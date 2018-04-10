Watch Live: Zuckerberg Faces Off Against 44 Senators In First Appearance Before Congress

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 14:15

In his first of two appearances before lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees Tuesday afternoon, beginning shortly after 2:15 pm ET.

Watch live below:

Shortly before his appearance, Zuckerberg posted the following message on his personal Facebook page:

In an hour I’m going to testify in front of the Senate about how Facebook needs to take a broader view of our responsibility -- not just to build tools, but to make sure those tools are used for good. I will do everything I can to make Facebook a place where everyone can stay closer with the people they care about, and to make sure it's a positive force in the world.

Earlier today, the company announced that it would begin paying bounties to whistleblowers who bring new data leaks to their attention.

Facebook shares are in rally mode ahead of the hearing. Here's a rundown of what listeners should watch out for as Zuck faces off against 44 Senators, some of whom are hungry for soundbites to use in their upcoming midterm election campaigns. Zuck met with Florida's Bill Nelson and California's Dianne Feinstein yesterday for private sessions ahead of the hearing.

And the first question should be...why are you selling your stock?

FBChart

Erek jcaz Tue, 04/10/2018 - 14:27 Permalink

" I will do everything I can to make Facebook a place where everyone can stay closer with the people they care about, and to make sure it's a positive force in the world. "

I have 16 million FB "friends". Do I care about any of them? Do any of them care about me? What a farce.

Flatchestynerdette Erek Tue, 04/10/2018 - 14:56 Permalink

the whole cambridge analytica is a smokescreen for which facebook got caught. ca paid fb to look at people's profiles similar to nordstrom looking for women wanting to buy a purse. that ca had to do with politics made this a big deal. suddenly everything fb did was under the microscope and it looked ugly. if people didn't know not to put up a picture of their 4yr old child because it could be copied and then shared by 100 million people stop putting up pictures! FB has always been a swamp. That they're now skewing the swamp for liberals is what makes it suck that much more.

jmack Tue, 04/10/2018 - 14:17 Permalink

These Senators may or may not rough him up in front of the cameras, but in the back room, they will all be begging him to help them get re-elected.

 

 

    BTW,  facebook is a data leak.  Where is my $40k?

gmak Tue, 04/10/2018 - 14:17 Permalink

What a farce. the donations made / consolidated by the Zuck and / or FB should   be disclosed for all panel members (all 44 clowns in the little car, anyway).

Francis Marx Tue, 04/10/2018 - 14:18 Permalink

Dog and pony show. See most politicians are out for themselves. They put these theatrical events on to make people their saving you. Their not. Their not on your side.

rlouis rlouis Tue, 04/10/2018 - 14:30 Permalink

https://www.fulcrumnews.com/

" The organization has attracted many well-known names throughout the years, Jennifer Lawrence and Senator Kristin Gillibrand recently had events with The Wing and Senator Feinstein is due to have one soon as well. One of the founding members of the coven was Lena Dunham, who was a childhood friend to co-founder Audrey Gelman. Lena Dunham has been on the receiving end of ongoing backlash on many controversial subjects including allegedly sexually assaulting her sister at a young age, according to her memoir. Gelman also has strong ties with another perverted character: disgraced photographer Terry Richardson. Gelman dated Richardson for years despite continuous allegations of pedophilia and sexual assault.  

Perhaps the strangest of all can be found on their social media pages. The co-founders and other employees depict pictures of the women dressed up as witches, pentagram symbology and references to the Hindu god Shiva. One post by The Wing’s Director shows a demonic figure surrounded by witches that reads: “Witches we need you, Hex on NRA, Curse for Trump.” A separate post has a picture of several women surrounding lit candles with a caption mentioning a mass, binding spell also placed on Donald Trump.  "

Obamanism666 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 14:28 Permalink

Mark has a way of shutting down the Senators. He will hold up some numbers that represent how much Facebook paid to their election campaigns and then on the other side of the paper how much they will get from Facebook at re-election, once the questions are finished

Inthemix96 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 14:31 Permalink

Why is this even news worthy?

So the shit you knew they were doing is true?  Why could this possibly be taking something off of the front pages that needs to be told?  What is it that is taking place that the 'Proles' are still unaware of?

Qui Bono?  Shocked and surprised?  The jokes on you then, eh?

And in all fairness to the skinny necked little malnourished cunt, who gives two fucks?

;-)