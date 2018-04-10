Watch Live: Zuckerberg Faces Off Against 44 Senators In First Appearance Before Congress

In his first of two appearances before lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees Tuesday afternoon, beginning shortly after 2:15 pm ET.
Watch live below:
Shortly before his appearance, Zuckerberg posted the following message on his personal Facebook page:
In an hour I’m going to testify in front of the Senate about how Facebook needs to take a broader view of our responsibility -- not just to build tools, but to make sure those tools are used for good. I will do everything I can to make Facebook a place where everyone can stay closer with the people they care about, and to make sure it's a positive force in the world.
Earlier today, the company announced that it would begin paying bounties to whistleblowers who bring new data leaks to their attention.
Facebook shares are in rally mode ahead of the hearing. Here's a rundown of what listeners should watch out for as Zuck faces off against 44 Senators, some of whom are hungry for soundbites to use in their upcoming midterm election campaigns. Zuck met with Florida's Bill Nelson and California's Dianne Feinstein yesterday for private sessions ahead of the hearing.
And the first question should be...why are you selling your stock?
Comments
Sad reality is nobody gives a fuck about peoples privacy..especially not senators...
a complete show....
A spank-fest. Always funny to watch Zuck show off his room-temp IQ, tho....
Hope the Republicans are smart enough to ask how it comes that DNC had all the user data since 2012 and RNC not and still Trump is the bad guy.
http://adam.curry.com/enc/1522007453.597_caroldavidsenofrentrakonobamacampaignfacebagsocialgraphoftheentireusa.mp3
i hope zuckenfucker tells them to fuck off and reminds them who is really in control
You can see the lizard skin just under the eyes.
If it bleeds, we can kill it.
Before we get to the actual questions however, we have to listen to an hour of prepared statements from the Senators which declare common public knowledge regarding the privacy indiscretions of FaceFuck.
Such a nice little Jewish boy...
Don't care about his religion, I doubt he is a practicing Hebrew, probably a Satanist Spirit Cooker, I do care about how many Senators have been given "donations" from Facebook that are questioning him.
" I will do everything I can to make Facebook a place where everyone can stay closer with the people they care about, and to make sure it's a positive force in the world. "
I have 16 million FB "friends". Do I care about any of them? Do any of them care about me? What a farce.
the whole cambridge analytica is a smokescreen for which facebook got caught. ca paid fb to look at people's profiles similar to nordstrom looking for women wanting to buy a purse. that ca had to do with politics made this a big deal. suddenly everything fb did was under the microscope and it looked ugly. if people didn't know not to put up a picture of their 4yr old child because it could be copied and then shared by 100 million people stop putting up pictures! FB has always been a swamp. That they're now skewing the swamp for liberals is what makes it suck that much more.
PLEASE let TREY GOWDY question him.....PLEASE.
Why? Nothing ever comes of any of his theatrics.
Suckerberg holds the cards here. Each of these Senators are worried about what FB has on them. If I were Suckerberg, I would have prepared for these hearings by reviewing the information I had on each and every one of them.
Exactly. Show pony, not race horse.
Lock that Gingerstein up.
Flipped on hearing and thought it was Night of The Living Dead. Fucking Fossils. A computer, is that like a fancy calculator?
True,,,,,all the useless shit in Congress need to go. Cut the Fedgov by 50% and turn it all back to the states.
SHithole number one.....Washington DC.
These Senators may or may not rough him up in front of the cameras, but in the back room, they will all be begging him to help them get re-elected.
BTW, facebook is a data leak. Where is my $40k?
thats why its only 40k. 40k per litigant in a class action suit is a manageable amount
et tu,kikeus?
What a farce. the donations made / consolidated by the Zuck and / or FB should be disclosed for all panel members (all 44 clowns in the little car, anyway).
turn on the Zyklon B and exterminate everyone in the building,
then we can get back to MAGA
Dog and pony show. See most politicians are out for themselves. They put these theatrical events on to make people their saving you. Their not. Their not on your side.
Yeah, but he's already paid off like 37 of them in advance.
This.
All of the softball questions, along with gratuitous ass-kissing, will be from those congress critters who have received generous campaign donations from Zuckerfuck.
fakebook's 2018 political contributions strongly favor demonrats, of course.
https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/toprecips.php?id=D000033563&cycle=2018
In other news, Hillary was given a lifetime honorary membership in an exclusive women's "coven" in New York city. Well, the cat's out of the bag - they really are witches!
http://uspoliticalzone.com/2018/04/06/hillary-clinton-joins-witches-cov…
this is an upcoming event -
"Wake Up, Witches!"
Friday, Apr 13, 2018 @ 8:30 am • SoHo
https://www.the-wing.com/happenings/
https://www.fulcrumnews.com/
" The organization has attracted many well-known names throughout the years, Jennifer Lawrence and Senator Kristin Gillibrand recently had events with The Wing and Senator Feinstein is due to have one soon as well. One of the founding members of the coven was Lena Dunham, who was a childhood friend to co-founder Audrey Gelman. Lena Dunham has been on the receiving end of ongoing backlash on many controversial subjects including allegedly sexually assaulting her sister at a young age, according to her memoir. Gelman also has strong ties with another perverted character: disgraced photographer Terry Richardson. Gelman dated Richardson for years despite continuous allegations of pedophilia and sexual assault.
Perhaps the strangest of all can be found on their social media pages. The co-founders and other employees depict pictures of the women dressed up as witches, pentagram symbology and references to the Hindu god Shiva. One post by The Wing’s Director shows a demonic figure surrounded by witches that reads: “Witches we need you, Hex on NRA, Curse for Trump.” A separate post has a picture of several women surrounding lit candles with a caption mentioning a mass, binding spell also placed on Donald Trump. "
it's hard to know who will do more ass-licking, Zuck or the senators.
He didnt take an oath to tell the truth... so its not testifying anything.
Is this the senate? Damn how can you let these scum faggots breathe. These demons look like their straight from "Devils Advocate"
It will be like a Dweeb Battle Royal.
Less then 10 years from now, Facebook will be nothing more than a bad historical memory.
Cabbage patch dolls will be more popular than facebook in 10 years time
Wonder if FB will carry adverts for Mark's incontinence pants. There is not enough talc powder to cover Mark's sweating.
A narcissistic piece of crap versus 44 haughty airheads. It's true, Kali-yuga has many interesting features. Hare Krishna.
So where is the after party?
At the 666 district.
Pizza joint?
Who ordered the extra cheese with walnut sauce?
Congress (it's a franchise operation)
Indeed, the one where they serve heavy Zyklon-B dressed up ones'. Hare Krishna.
Mark has a way of shutting down the Senators. He will hold up some numbers that represent how much Facebook paid to their election campaigns and then on the other side of the paper how much they will get from Facebook at re-election, once the questions are finished
Or perhaps just a "thumbs up" or a "thumbs down" symbol.
Buy the rumour sell the news.
Zuckerburger or Greenberg. You wanna guess whose bastardo he is? Which infamous crime family Greenberg is a spawn of?
Why is this even news worthy?
So the shit you knew they were doing is true? Why could this possibly be taking something off of the front pages that needs to be told? What is it that is taking place that the 'Proles' are still unaware of?
Qui Bono? Shocked and surprised? The jokes on you then, eh?
And in all fairness to the skinny necked little malnourished cunt, who gives two fucks?
;-)
I'm more interested in his testimony from Gitmo