Watch Live: Zuckerberg Faces Off Against 44 Senators In First Appearance Before Congress

In his first of two appearances before lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees Tuesday afternoon, beginning shortly after 2:15 pm ET.

Watch live below:

Shortly before his appearance, Zuckerberg posted the following message on his personal Facebook page:

In an hour I’m going to testify in front of the Senate about how Facebook needs to take a broader view of our responsibility -- not just to build tools, but to make sure those tools are used for good. I will do everything I can to make Facebook a place where everyone can stay closer with the people they care about, and to make sure it's a positive force in the world.

Earlier today, the company announced that it would begin paying bounties to whistleblowers who bring new data leaks to their attention.

Facebook shares are in rally mode ahead of the hearing. Here's a rundown of what listeners should watch out for as Zuck faces off against 44 Senators, some of whom are hungry for soundbites to use in their upcoming midterm election campaigns. Zuck met with Florida's Bill Nelson and California's Dianne Feinstein yesterday for private sessions ahead of the hearing.

And the first question should be...why are you selling your stock?