This Is What Happened When Trump Attacked Syria One Year Ago

Almost exactly one year ago, on April 5th 2017, President Trump unleashed 59 Tomahawk missiles on Syria.

This is how the market reacted to that dramatic escalation...

Stocks kneejerked lower by around 1%... only to be met by the ubiquitous dip-buyers to erase any sign of trouble (before sliding back to the lows in the next few days)

Gold prices spiked higher on the headlines...

And Treasury prices spiked (yields dropped) before getting hammered during the day session...

* * *

And for now, it appears we are "selling the rumor" of another attack on Syria, ready for the dip-buying-panic (as per last year) ...