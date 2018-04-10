This Is What Happened When Trump Attacked Syria One Year Ago

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 21:25

Almost exactly one year ago,  on April 5th 2017, President Trump unleashed 59 Tomahawk missiles on Syria.

This is how the market reacted to that dramatic escalation...

Stocks kneejerked lower by around 1%... only to be met by the ubiquitous dip-buyers to erase any sign of trouble (before sliding back to the lows in the next few days)

 

Gold prices spiked higher on the headlines...

And Treasury prices spiked (yields dropped) before getting hammered during the day session...

*  *  *

And for now, it appears we are "selling the rumor" of another attack on Syria, ready for the dip-buying-panic (as per last year) ...

Comments

Labworks Tue, 04/10/2018 - 21:26 Permalink

False flag fucking evil scums...........What goes around comes around. I DID NOT VOTE FOR THIS SHIT. I used to give Trump credit before, for not being a politician but a businessman. 

Turns out, they're even worse! God damn men in suits. Fuck your suits!

tmosley BaBaBouy Tue, 04/10/2018 - 21:39 Permalink

Gotta love the wailing and gnashing of teeth among the peanutz.

Same as it ever was.

Anyone remember when Trump "caved" on DACA and you were all screeching like monkeys in heat about that, then he made the "shithole" comment and it was all over?

Of course you don't!

Cosmicserpent Tue, 04/10/2018 - 21:32 Permalink

How much dip buying will there be if the Russians shoot down a dozen or two $100 million dollar planes? Boeing stock should at least jump.

 

Or maybe the Syrians have access to a few Russian anti-ship missiles and sink a few US boats? Fucking market will drop 25%

soyungato Tue, 04/10/2018 - 21:32 Permalink

All these mother fuckers think they have things under control , that they can fight short of WW3. By the time they realize things go terribly wrong they have only a couple of hours to regret it and it will all be over. FCUK YOU ZIONISTS for toying with our lives.

jmack Tue, 04/10/2018 - 21:33 Permalink

That was a great night, made 150 ticks down, and 300 back up.

 

 

    anyone that has read J. Peter Steidlmayer would understand that unexpected news will see price leave value and then return to value if that news does not fundamentally change the perception of value, which bombing an empty hanger and failing to kill any russians and start WWIII, will do(fail to change the perception of value, that is).

Neochrome Tue, 04/10/2018 - 21:39 Permalink

Surely, no patriot would accuse our bone spurs Commander in chief of dicking bimbos, obstructing justice, taking foreign money to pay for his campaign and bimbos hush money and so on in times of war? Then permanent state of war we gonna have!

besnook Tue, 04/10/2018 - 21:39 Permalink

i wonder what putin has in store for the zionazis? he has to be looking for a check move, at least. this is getting psychotic crazy on the part of the zionazis.

Cautiously Pes… Tue, 04/10/2018 - 21:44 Permalink

A sobering read I go back to every now and then....

A Pale Blue Dot

Look again at that dot. That's here. That's home. That's us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives. The aggregate of our joy and suffering, thousands of confident religions, ideologies, and economic doctrines, every hunter and forager, every hero and coward, every creator and destroyer of civilization, every king and peasant, every young couple in love, every mother and father, hopeful child, inventor and explorer, every teacher of morals, every corrupt politician, every "superstar," every "supreme leader," every saint and sinner in the history of our species lived there--on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam.

The Earth is a very small stage in a vast cosmic arena. Think of the rivers of blood spilled by all those generals and emperors so that, in glory and triumph, they could become the momentary masters of a fraction of a dot. Think of the endless cruelties visited by the inhabitants of one corner of this pixel on the scarcely distinguishable inhabitants of some other corner, how frequent their misunderstandings, how eager they are to kill one another, how fervent their hatreds.

Our posturings, our imagined self-importance, the delusion that we have some privileged position in the Universe, are challenged by this point of pale light. Our planet is a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark. In our obscurity, in all this vastness, there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves.

The Earth is the only world known so far to harbor life. There is nowhere else, at least in the near future, to which our species could migrate. Visit, yes. Settle, not yet. Like it or not, for the moment the Earth is where we make our stand.

It has been said that astronomy is a humbling and character-building experience. There is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits than this distant image of our tiny world. To me, it underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another, and to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known.

-- Carl Sagan, Pale Blue Dot, 1994