This Is What Happened When Trump Attacked Syria One Year Ago

Almost exactly one year ago, on April 5th 2017, President Trump unleashed 59 Tomahawk missiles on Syria.
This is how the market reacted to that dramatic escalation...
Stocks kneejerked lower by around 1%... only to be met by the ubiquitous dip-buyers to erase any sign of trouble (before sliding back to the lows in the next few days)
Gold prices spiked higher on the headlines...
And Treasury prices spiked (yields dropped) before getting hammered during the day session...
And for now, it appears we are "selling the rumor" of another attack on Syria, ready for the dip-buying-panic (as per last year) ...
Comments
False flag fucking evil scums...........What goes around comes around. I DID NOT VOTE FOR THIS SHIT. I used to give Trump credit before, for not being a politician but a businessman.
Turns out, they're even worse! God damn men in suits. Fuck your suits!
Who cares what the goddamned markets do?! This is serious stuff here. Does EVERYTHING have to revolve around our wallets and bank accounts? Babylon never knew such decadents as our current crop of degenerates in America.
In reply to False flag fucking evil… by Labworks
ask the Rothchilds
In reply to Who cares what the goddamned… by J S Bach
Orange Has His YellowCake Moment ...
This is Most serious Shit, WW3 is quickly a Nuke war, We all Get Fried for Fucks sake, 99.9% of Humans get Fried !!!
In reply to ask the Rothchilds by chiron1
Gotta love the wailing and gnashing of teeth among the peanutz.
Same as it ever was.
Anyone remember when Trump "caved" on DACA and you were all screeching like monkeys in heat about that, then he made the "shithole" comment and it was all over?
Of course you don't!
In reply to Orange For Woar ... by BaBaBouy
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
In reply to Gotta love the wailing and… by tmosley
Yeah, maybe you'll be right this time, despite always having been wrong in the past and not changing ANYTHING about your thought process.
A broken digital clock is right zero times per day.
In reply to Past performance is no… by Whoa Dammit
tmosley I was not addressing you, just merely nesting my comment near the top of the thread. I would have thought that you have been around here long enough to realize people do that. Chip on you shoulder much?
In reply to Yeah, maybe you'll be right… by tmosley
Such misunderstandings happen.
No big deal.
In reply to tmosley I was not addressing… by Whoa Dammit
Bibi Camper Russian Ultranationalist Vladimir Volfovich Zhirinovsky...
Crickets♪♪♪
In reply to Such misunderstandings… by tmosley
Here's BIBI's handiwork.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Bibi Camper Russian… by Déjà view
lol exactly
>>> "This is how the market reacted to that dramatic escalation..." <<<
By soaring to ATHs for the rest of the year?
If we're gonna use last year's strike as doom porn for a day, then by the same token it's BTFD and bullish for the rest of the year ^_^
In reply to Past performance is no… by Whoa Dammit
Fake news has been around for a while...
https://www.loc.gov/law/help/usconlaw/pdf/Maine.1898.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Maine_(ACR-1)
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to Past performance is no… by Whoa Dammit
Let's hope we kill some Russkies this time!
In reply to Gotta love the wailing and… by tmosley
I think there will be around the Damascus attack. To see what the Russia will do. Russia will respond in a good way. Life will go on a bit longer. I am sure Trump called Putin and told him, get you man out.
In reply to Gotta love the wailing and… by tmosley
Thank God for the Russians
They’re the only nation capable of stopping the Great Satan
In reply to I think there will be around… by Mr.Sono
Let god be with Russia. I do hope it will work out.
In reply to Thank God for the Russians … by directaction
So, tell us idiots what Trump's play is here. Please.
In reply to Gotta love the wailing and… by tmosley
A fake retaliation for a fake chemical weapons attack. Exactly like last time.
In reply to So, tell us idiots what… by Pooby
Donald 'who knows who these "rebels" are?' Trump
In reply to Orange For Woar ... by BaBaBouy
Shit on Deborah's desk!
...like a boss
Oh what's that? You thought millennials voted Trump as anything of serious import? We voted him as a joke.
If you had put a man in a Mickey Mouse suit on stage screaming, "Fuck You!" we would have voted for that.
Enjoy the decline fuckers:
https://youtu.be/qnFVMkTWaBw
In reply to Orange For Woar ... by BaBaBouy
No one listened to me about non-intervention and no unconstitutional wars of aggression based on false flags. (shocking, I know). So I've been left with nothing better to do than to make the maximum profit from their combined stupidity.
In reply to ask the Rothchilds by chiron1
You will get enough paper to start a fire cos you won't have matches and gas lighters.
Rub two stones and those paper will help catch fire.
In reply to No one listened to me about… by Dane Bramage
The eternal Jew.
In reply to ask the Rothchilds by chiron1
Indeed. We've become a country of endless, self-centered short-term horizons. We've enslaved ourselves by blind obedience to market-based logic that has no soul.
In reply to Who cares what the goddamned… by J S Bach
are you saying putting my tenture of iodine up as collateral for a leveraged bet on raytheon was ill advised?
In reply to Who cares what the goddamned… by J S Bach
The life of my family is more important than the Fucking markets. Fuck you .Gov.
In reply to Who cares what the goddamned… by J S Bach
Thanks, JS. My sentiments exactly.
In reply to Who cares what the goddamned… by J S Bach
lol
#fuckyoursuits
In reply to False flag fucking evil… by Labworks
President flip flop went to the swamp side.
Guran-fuckin-teed he has lost the 2020 elections if this shit goes thru....
... if there is anyone left in 2020.
In reply to False flag fucking evil… by Labworks
He said he has the strongest ties to Israel of all candidates and was a big supporter of Israel the day he was born during his campaign.
He didn't flip flop, people are naive because of he played to their anger to believe this billionaire from NYC was any different from the rest of the swamp creatures.
In reply to President flip flop went to… by Shillinlikeavillan
Don't they all end up going to the swamp side? Its almost like, its all theatre! Santa isn't real too btw...
In reply to President flip flop went to… by Shillinlikeavillan
I concur...
In reply to False flag fucking evil… by Labworks
Rotten fucking DC swamp. Anyone who enters is suddenly morphed into a psychopathic trigger happy idiot
In reply to False flag fucking evil… by Labworks
This time, it'll be different.
RUSSIANS TALKING NUKES https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUlhH_qIhWQ
How much dip buying will there be if the Russians shoot down a dozen or two $100 million dollar planes? Boeing stock should at least jump.
Or maybe the Syrians have access to a few Russian anti-ship missiles and sink a few US boats? Fucking market will drop 25%
yea, I'm short chlorine gas
/s
In reply to How much dip buying will… by Cosmicserpent
All these mother fuckers think they have things under control , that they can fight short of WW3. By the time they realize things go terribly wrong they have only a couple of hours to regret it and it will all be over. FCUK YOU ZIONISTS for toying with our lives.
Donnie might be about to learn that escalation dominance is a fantasy that only ends one way.
In reply to All these mother fuckers… by soyungato
Actually about 29 minutes with the old missiles and 12 minutes with Putin's new toys.
In reply to All these mother fuckers… by soyungato
Its not just the Zionists, the Jesuits deserve an even bigger fucking.
In reply to All these mother fuckers… by soyungato
That was a great night, made 150 ticks down, and 300 back up.
anyone that has read J. Peter Steidlmayer would understand that unexpected news will see price leave value and then return to value if that news does not fundamentally change the perception of value, which bombing an empty hanger and failing to kill any russians and start WWIII, will do(fail to change the perception of value, that is).
Should have voted for Bernie
It wouldn't have made any real difference. Bernie is spineless, too.
In reply to Should have voted for Bernie by GotAFriendInBen
And a goober too
In reply to It wouldn't have made any… by dirty fingernails
Surely, no patriot would accuse our bone spurs Commander in chief of dicking bimbos, obstructing justice, taking foreign money to pay for his campaign and bimbos hush money and so on in times of war? Then permanent state of war we gonna have!
i wonder what putin has in store for the zionazis? he has to be looking for a check move, at least. this is getting psychotic crazy on the part of the zionazis.
A sobering read I go back to every now and then....
A Pale Blue Dot
Look again at that dot. That's here. That's home. That's us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives. The aggregate of our joy and suffering, thousands of confident religions, ideologies, and economic doctrines, every hunter and forager, every hero and coward, every creator and destroyer of civilization, every king and peasant, every young couple in love, every mother and father, hopeful child, inventor and explorer, every teacher of morals, every corrupt politician, every "superstar," every "supreme leader," every saint and sinner in the history of our species lived there--on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam.
The Earth is a very small stage in a vast cosmic arena. Think of the rivers of blood spilled by all those generals and emperors so that, in glory and triumph, they could become the momentary masters of a fraction of a dot. Think of the endless cruelties visited by the inhabitants of one corner of this pixel on the scarcely distinguishable inhabitants of some other corner, how frequent their misunderstandings, how eager they are to kill one another, how fervent their hatreds.
Our posturings, our imagined self-importance, the delusion that we have some privileged position in the Universe, are challenged by this point of pale light. Our planet is a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark. In our obscurity, in all this vastness, there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves.
The Earth is the only world known so far to harbor life. There is nowhere else, at least in the near future, to which our species could migrate. Visit, yes. Settle, not yet. Like it or not, for the moment the Earth is where we make our stand.
It has been said that astronomy is a humbling and character-building experience. There is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits than this distant image of our tiny world. To me, it underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another, and to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known.
-- Carl Sagan, Pale Blue Dot, 1994
To Carl it made him a better human perhaps, to most it is reason enough to do the most evil they can imagine for self gain and power.
In reply to A sobering read I go back to… by Cautiously Pes…