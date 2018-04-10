White House Says Trump "Certainly Believes" He Can Fire Mueller

In comments that are guaranteed to infuriate both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump believes he has the authority to dismiss Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
"He certainly believes he has the power to do so," Sanders said, in response to a reporter's question during the daily press briefing, which was a marked departure from her stance from three weeks ago, when she said that the president had no plans to fire Mueller, citing a statement from White House lawyer Ty Cobb.
Last night, Trump left the door open to firing Mueller after saying that the FBI raid on Cohen was a "disgrace.”
"We’ll see what happens," Trump said, referring to Mueller’s future as special counsel.
Those comments were in response to news that FBI agents had raided the home, office and hotel room of Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen. FBI agents reportedly seized emails and other documents from Cohen's law office - a cache that likely includes privileged communications between Cohen and Trump, his only client.
The response from lawmakers was swift, and included the requisite references to "constitutional crises" and "political suicide."
US Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump should avoid creating a constitutional crisis by removing Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein from their positions, per Bloomberg.
"Any attempt to remove Rod Rosenstein will create the exact same constitutional crisis as firing Counsel Mueller," Schumer told reporters, urging Trump to refrain from impeding the Russia investigation. Schumer also called on Republicans to join Democrats in drafting legislation to protect Mueller.
"I don’t think the president’s going to fire him. That would be a big mistake," John Cornyn of Texas, the second-ranking Senate Republican, said Tuesday.
Cornyn refused to speculate about how Congress might react or whether they would move to impeach.
“I don’t think he or I or anybody could predict what the consequences might be. So I think, just let Mr. Mueller do his job."
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said earlier during an appearance on Fox Business that “it would be suicide for the president to want to talk about firing Mueller.
"The main thing here is I have confidence in Mueller, the president ought to have confidence in Mueller," Grassley said.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Mueller should “be allowed to finish the job.”
Meanwhile, Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, a Republican sponsor of a bipartisan bill meant to protect Mueller from firing, proclaimed Tuesday that the Judiciary Committee must act on the legislation urgently, before it’s too late. Tillis added that he is discussing merging the bill, which he co-sponsored with Delaware Democrat Chris Coons, with a competing bill sponsored by Lindsey Graham and Cory Booker.
Two senior Democrats, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner of Virginia, said Tuesday that firing Mueller would cross a line with Congress - though Warner said he would not be “lured” into talking about impeachment at this point.
"And my hope would be that this president would take advice from his own Republican senators who said those actions would start the beginning of the end of his presidency," Warner said.
This isn’t the first time that Trump has come close to firing Mueller, but given the risk of Mueller turning Cohen - a witness who would know where all the Trump Organization’s bodies are buried - into a cooperator, he might finally have the incentive he needs.
Comments
I don't think Democrats could get the votes to impeach him, even if he did fire Mueller.
Not now ... but 8 months from now it would be a different story and republicans know this which is why Mueller won't be fired.
DO IT!!!!!! JUST..... DO IT!!!!!!!!
Yup I hope he does.
It would certainly clip his war wings.
Listen SH, Mueller is second fiddle. Syria is the issue. If Trump executes this mission without discovering the truth then I don’t care if Mueller and the FBI raid his underwear drawer. Course you know Syria is the hot topic that matters but to Trump, he matters so even during critical times like these he's worried about Trump and you attempt distract us?
April 10, 2018: Ep. 695 The Biggest Coverup in American History
In this episode I address the Mueller investigation’s disturbing new moves and why they tell a bigger story about Mueller’s intent.
https://www.bongino.com/april-10-2018-ep-695-the-biggest-coverup-in-american-history/
Now, the tittle of today’s show. Which I just thought of. Is gonna be the biggest cover up in American History.” Because now don’t miss this part. Now I’m gonna lay out to you, why this this going on? Why they’re targeting Cohen? And, why only Bob Mueller is the guy. We’re adding another chapter to my book today because last night. BOOM! Something else happened. Got some new info. and I was like...YES! Now it makes sense.
I told you before that Bob Mueller was the only guy they’ve could of appointed to the Special Counsel because they’re covering things up that happened in the Clinton & Obama years. I’m gonna get to those two in a second some of you may have heard them before....but, they’re important in light of what’s going on.
We have of course the failure to vet the Dossier. That involved one of Bob Muller’s Chiefs of Staff. I’ll get to that. We have Rob Rosenstein & Mueller involved in the Rosa Tom Tennix Case the precursor to the Uranium One debacle. And, the informant who knew Hillary Clinton was trying to be influenced by foreign operators. We’ll get to that in a second too. Muller was intimately involved or his people in both of these. Muller was the only guy to run this smoke screen.
They’re running this investigation right now. To keep the intention on Trump entirely to distract you from what Bob Muller, Hillary Clinton, Barrack Obama, Susan Rice, Samantha Power, John Brennan, Jim Clapper, Rod Rosenstein & the whole Swamp did.
It is crystal clear right now. Also, convenient Joe. What’s coming out in the next few days. The IG Report by Michael Horowitz. The Internal Affairs Report on the FBI’s handling and the DOJ’s handling of the Hillary Clinton Case. I told you this was going to be devastating because Session’s team has been working on it around the clock. And, it is going to be Damning. And, I’m telling you. Heads are gonna roll on this thing.
Syria has been in a civil war for how many years? It stunk when it began and it still stinks. The thing is Syria is far away and no one in the US gives a fuck about another crappy place in the desert full of inbred muzzies and ragheads that hate each other.
We just don't give a fuck about that place. Not now, not ever.
Impeachment? So what. Clinton was impeached. He finished his term in office. It is a technical foul to be impeached.
FIRE MUELLER, FIRE ROSENSTEIN, FIRE SESSIONS
Oh, and Political Suicide? Trump is Polling at 51%, Congress at 12%......
The Base Loves Trump and Absolutely HATES the ground Congress walks on.
I agree. Dump all three. Now.
Trump is polling a lot higher then 51% don't believe in these fake polls and remember how these fake polls had Hillary winning by 98%...
Take us to war & we will see who sits home this year.
The President should fire Sessions, Rosenstein, and Mueller immediately. All three are deep state swamp creatures and should be arrested for conspiracy and sedition!
Then hold a mega rally on the white house grounds in support of the President. CNN will have to cover it.
Im at the point now to say fuck it. Let me camp out on the white house grounds. Us deplorables will protect the President from the deep state thats trying to remove him.
Hire Brennan back and fire him too.
What difference would it make if they did impeach him.He betrayed everyone.
Faggot
Mr president, the deplorables will go to bat for you if you stay true to your instincts, which was why the deplorables VOTED for you. If Mr Mueller abused his brief, you have the right, and authority to fire him.
To survive the fallout though, you need your base, and the base won't fight without thick, juicy, red meat of campaign promises kept. It's that simple, your call...
A politically motivated impeachment would undermine what little legitimacy the federal government has left. Trump is not a patriot, if he is unwilling to call that bluff.
That’s why he should fucking fire him already and find out. Throw down the gauntlet and get this over with. Or it’ll be 3 more years of this shit with Mueller.
Funny though that Nixon got very different advice. Seems to me AG has to go first and then the compromised Rod Rosenstein. Then Trump can drill down the pile the way Nixon started with Elliot Richardson. He finally got to Bork and it worked.
Or put an Interim AG in there to do the same thing.
FUCK every single one of the CON-gress.
Fire him Trump. Mueller's a total piece of shit.
Trump the Airhorn of American Decline
He is leader of a mythological world of ascendant white folk
in a browned out demography.
National wealth is being sucked upward.
America is populated by humorless degenerates
speeding toward another war catastrophe.
No one seems to notice, no one seems to care.
Nixon was a fucking globalist. Trump isn't.
My question is: when is he going to fire Sessions?
your question is 10 times more important and relevant
STFU - No one cares about your porn whores
do it! this prick way overstepped his authority. The country is behind you. At least those that want a country
start the shit show. Fire Mueller now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Trump needs to tell Sessions that he's gone, unless he gets rid of Rosenpuke and then raid the Mueller offices.
Trump should fire Mueller and disabuse the world of the notion that Congress has any idea what it is doing.
go for it trump, I'll need extra popcorn to watch you go down in flames. We're not ready for a dictator YET
Pretty obvious ...they're all in on it. I thought it was about Russia. Trump needs a real A.G. and a stack of pink slips.
Man, this is almost as much fun as watching Italian politics. I have beer, but where is my popcorn?.
Well of course the RHINO’s and Democrats who voted for Hillary while quietly ignoring her criminal activity want Trump impeached. Why stop the coup?
It’s absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness Crime Syndicate of Deep State Globalist’s.
What is he going to do, get some of his Mob friends to put a horse head in Mueller's bed?
Like this swine is the first mobster Mueller had to deal with...
OMG I read the Godfather when I was 13. I quit when I got to the horse's head in the bed. Horrifying.
Another day, another smelly turd from Donny T's Traveling Shitshow.
the obama dick sukers meeting is just down the hall....
Should Trump Fire Mueller, Jeff Sessions or Both?
Don't worry about firing Mueller Donald! Just declare that advance Presidential pardon to all who take part in draining the swamp and Mueller will be one of the first to be "terminated, with extreme prejudice". We can then get back to trying to rebuild a shattered nation.
I think my Al Capone theory is getting more traction. It wasn't murder, extortion, or racketeering that bagged him as we all know....it was tax evasion.
With the FBI raiding Cohen's office and residence, they have a treasure trove of tax information, banking maneuvers, and payoffs. It is also under the jurisdiction of the State of New York. I think they are gonna back Spanky on money laundering or fraud. Only a theory........
"So I think, just let Mr. Mueller do his job."
So, in other words, just let Mueller do his Deep State coup thing, and be quiet about it.
Fuck what career politicians say, if he gets taken down and a lawful election reversed, the only duty becomes rebellion since from that point on you are ruled, not governed. Fire them all.
Trump won't fire Mueller but he will fire off some derogatory tweets. Tweet Trump, tweet.
Fire that useless MF tonight if at all possible! The Don has a chance to save the country but that means he will not run in 2020. He has to blow up all the fuking US government as it is today. Start with the fuking useless republican party. Don knows who all the whores are on his side so start calling them by name and point out who actually owns them.
Lets get it on............Marvin Gaye
Trump won't do diddly. Oh sure, he'll whine on Twitter but that's it. The Orange Retard is way out of his league. I guess being born with a silver spoon in your mouth doesn't prepare you for much.
Don't look at us starting WW3 over a lie, pay attention to that SQUIRREL
I'll state what I said last night, if there wasn't something "specific" that the investigators were seeking in a targeted fashion, and the payment to Stormy was all that this is factually about, if that is it and only it.. if that is all of the there-there then yes trump should fire them for this circus.
I mean if there is more than that, more "there-there" than Stormy then the prosecutor should be expected to explain to the US public very quickly the precedent for this.
I think we already are in a constitutional crisis.. and if Cheney can be a fucking barnacle to the constitution then trump needs to just fire these guys.