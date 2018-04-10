Wholesale Inventories Rise Most Since 2013 As Sales Rebound

February's preliminary wholesale inventories print rose the most since Sept 2012 and while the final print was slightly lower at +1.0% MoM - still the highest since Oct 2013.
However, the inventories-to-sales ratio remained flat at 1.26x as sales also surged (+1.0% MoM vs +0.1% exp) rebounding from January's drop.
Year-over-year, wholesale sales continue to outpace inventory growth...
The solid inventories print (better than expected) will likely spark modest Q1 GDP upgrades.
Comments
lots of inventory in things we don't need - think auto's
then again in things we need I see vacant shelves and stockpiling when they have product
things we need - INFLATION at the 8.5-12% level
retailers continue to raise prices based on CALENDAR dates not consumption
These charts are doctored to make the economy look better than it is. Every so often, when you watch the teleprompter readers at the cable business shows, you get the impression that they are putting on an act. Who gets excited recited numbers about a stock's performance besides clowns like Jim Cramer? Meanwhile, out in the real world, Robert Mueller (who looks like an unsmiling Charlie Rose minus, for now, the sexual predator charges) is busy following his Rothschild's NWO orders to get rid of Trump. An engineered market crash can't be far behind.
In reply to lots of inventory in things… by sabaj49
So if everything is so great, how come retailers and Malls are folding all over the place? Just askin'
Where exactly ? Sales are booming and the problem is lack of available land for stores today expand and lack of qualified workers especially stores like McDonald's, Best buy and Target offering $20hr to start
In reply to So if everything is so great… by philipat
Are you actually saying the US doesn’t have enough retail space?
In reply to Where exactly ? Sales are… by JMT