Wholesale Inventories Rise Most Since 2013 As Sales Rebound

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 10:07

February's preliminary wholesale inventories print rose the most since Sept 2012 and while the final print was slightly lower at +1.0% MoM - still the highest since Oct 2013.

However, the inventories-to-sales ratio remained flat at 1.26x as sales also surged (+1.0% MoM vs +0.1% exp) rebounding from January's drop.

Year-over-year, wholesale sales continue to outpace inventory growth...

 

The solid inventories print (better than expected) will likely spark modest Q1 GDP upgrades.

Business Finance

sabaj49 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 10:19 Permalink

lots of inventory in things we don't need - think auto's

then again in things we need I see vacant shelves and stockpiling when they have product

things we need - INFLATION at the 8.5-12% level

retailers continue to raise prices based on CALENDAR dates not consumption

 

junction sabaj49 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

These charts are doctored to make the economy look better than it is.  Every so often, when you watch the teleprompter readers at the cable business shows, you get the impression that they are putting on an act.  Who gets excited recited numbers about a stock's performance besides clowns like Jim Cramer?  Meanwhile, out in the real world, Robert Mueller (who looks like an unsmiling Charlie Rose minus, for now, the sexual predator charges) is busy following his Rothschild's NWO orders to get rid of Trump.  An engineered market crash can't be far behind.