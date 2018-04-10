Wholesale Inventories Rise Most Since 2013 As Sales Rebound

February's preliminary wholesale inventories print rose the most since Sept 2012 and while the final print was slightly lower at +1.0% MoM - still the highest since Oct 2013.

However, the inventories-to-sales ratio remained flat at 1.26x as sales also surged (+1.0% MoM vs +0.1% exp) rebounding from January's drop.

Year-over-year, wholesale sales continue to outpace inventory growth...

The solid inventories print (better than expected) will likely spark modest Q1 GDP upgrades.