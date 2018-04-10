Why Is U.S. Oil So Cheap?

Authored by Nick Cunningham via OilPrice.com,
The price differential between the two most important crude oil benchmarks is widening again, a reflection of a divergence in the supply fundamentals between the U.S. and the rest of the world.
At the beginning of 2017, WTI and Brent traded closely, with just a slim price differential. The spread blew out in late summer after Hurricane Harvey, which devastated the U.S. Gulf Coast and put refineries and ports out of business for several weeks. That led to a buildup of crude oil along the Gulf Coast because it had nowhere to go, resulting in a temporary glut that pushed down the WTI benchmark relative to Brent.
However, earlier this year, the gap narrowed sharply. The oil market continued to tighten, despite financial volatility. Also, inventories in the U.S. fell significantly in the latter part of 2017, taking away some of the surplus that had dragged down U.S. oil prices. Another reason for the shrinking price differential was because some additional pipeline capacity took oil away from Cushing, Oklahoma, the reference point for WTI. Finally, U.S. crude exports have surged over the past few quarters, helping to drain the U.S. surplus.
And yet, over the past week, the Brent-WTI disparity has widened once again, opening up to over $5 per barrel, about twice as much as just a few weeks ago.
The divergence is a reflection of rising supplies in the U.S. at a time when the oil market looks rather tight pretty much everywhere else. U.S. shale continues to expand at a torrid pace, up around 400,000 bpd since the end of 2017. The rig count has exploded, as most shale companies believe they can make money with WTI north of $60.
Meanwhile, inventories have already declined around the world, and crucially, OPEC continues to demonstrate impressive cohesion, keeping the oil cuts in place across the board. Catastrophic production losses in Venezuela has resulted in an OPEC compliance rate well in excess of 100 percent.
In other words, the global oil market looks bullish at time when the bulk of new supply is overwhelmingly concentrated in the United States. These differences in market conditions in the U.S. relative to the rest of the world are reflected in the widening price differential between WTI and Brent.
Moreover, looking forward, the two benchmarks could diverge even more. The U.S. will likely try and ratchet up pressure on Iran. Trump’s staff reshuffling has resulted in a new hawkish team that will probably look to re-impose sanctions on Iran, which could knock some oil supply off of the market.
At the same time, oil production in the Permian is rising so quickly that the region is starting to run up against pipeline limits. Soaring output has the Permian drowning in supply. The bottleneck has already forced a discount of oil in Midland relative to WTI, and with the pipeline system virtually maxed out, U.S. shale producers might be forced to slow down on the production gains.
Too much supply in the U.S. and tightening supplies elsewhere is exactly why the WTI discount to Brent has spiked.
Investors have reshuffled their positions away from WTI in recognition that Brent suddenly looks a lot more bullish. “Institutional investors are taking these differences into account and positioning themselves accordingly with respect to the two oil types,” Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note. “While they sharply reduced their net long positions in WTI by over 42,000 contracts in the week to 3 April, they increased them in Brent to over 600,000 contracts for the first time ever. The oil types are likely to continue to be viewed differently given the political uncertainties.”
The wider price discount for WTI will make U.S. crude more attractive to foreign buyers, which will likely translate into higher U.S. crude exports.
That, in turn, could cap the discount for WTI – more exports will help to push the two benchmarks back together.
Still, that could take time. For now, WTI is trading at its lowest level relative to Brent in months.
Comments
Always got to love Nick Cunningham trying to talk up the price of oil to make money on his contract bets after the Saudi jawbone bullshit this morning.
The real story is
WHY THE FUCK IS US OIL SO EXPENSIVE!!!!!!!
We're exporting 400% more than two years ago and have record production, yet oil is selling for $64 instead of $30.
Cheap oil is AWESOME! Cheap raw material drives the economy. Who are the fuckups who believe that raw materials used in manufacturing and transportation should be expensive?
In reply to Always got to love Nick… by adr
The guys who own the raw materials and who in particular want to take ruthless advantage of inelastic demand.
In reply to Cheap oil is AWESOME! Cheap… by ThinkerNotEmoter
There are still significant net imports. And just because something is exported doesn't mean it should be 'cheap'. The US exports more aircraft than it imports, but I don't think anyone would argue that a brand new 777 should be dirt cheap based on such logic.
$64 per barrel might not even cover the all-in long-term cost of capital to the sector.
In reply to Always got to love Nick… by adr
How does one have a compliance rate "in excess of 100 percent"?
Because Iranian subs prolly can make it to the North Sea, but certainly not to Texas.
Niger Delta Avengers got extra for being en vacance for the moment
In reply to OPEC compliance rate well in… by snblitz
"How does one have a compliance rate in excess of 100%"
Ask Obongo how he had "in excess of 100%" of registered voters vote in several districts in 2012.
In reply to OPEC compliance rate well in… by snblitz
Because we frack.
Its so 'cheap' because of all of the subprime credit that has been extended to the sector, which is mostly unprofitable. Once investors tire of extending cheap subprime credit and equity finance, the cost of production must rise. Also, it can be argued that much of the industry's cashflows are front-loaded with rapid depletion curves. So as time goes on, a large number of wells and fields will see diminished productivity, but will retain ongoing O&M costs.
Well yes, there's all that.
Partially as well, oil is still bought and sold with the Yankee Dollah which carries several known risks.
The Chinese Yuan, recently introduced to the oil world, is all risk, China reward.
petro Yuan stats for the futures market they have probably will not be modeled in the same manner as what we are used to look at with Brent and WTI deliveries products and storage.
You should be formulating a basis for your Petro Yuan futures trade, but realize the Chinks will take delivery and because of their Scottish heritage, will be chinky with the delivery price.
In reply to Its so 'cheap' because of… by pitz
Isn't the reason for this that shale is producing light, sweet crude that our refineries can't use? Its only good for blending stock in our refineries. Thus its not in as much demand as Brent.
Shale production isn't useless, but its producing a lot of oil that our refineries don't want, so it has to be exported.
Refineries are typically optimized to handle crude with a certain range of characteristics. Before shale oil, the forward expectation was for increasing reliance on heavy (lower API) sour (higher sulfur) crudes. These heavy sour crudes tend to produce less gasoline and more bunker/coke. Refinery units like catalytic crackers, catalytic hydrocrackers and cokers enable heavy/sour crude to be processed into the maximal amounts (based on the crack spreads) of gasoline/kerosene/heating oil. In short, light sweet oil is IDEAL to refine. With those in scarcer supply (pre-shale oil), refineries invested heavily in the technology to make the most of the heavy/sour. They can process light/sweet oil, but most are optimally configured to handle heavier types.
In reply to Isn't the reason for this… by Cutter
Nice.
And the refineries are well into maintenance season and summer blend change over.
In reply to Refineries are typically… by Government nee…
You sound well informed. My understanding is that sweet cannot be refined into diesel, which is the fuel most in demand n the US? And that switching over our refineries to process pure sweet crude would be difficult and expensive. Thus the need to blend it with heavy, which we import.
In reply to Refineries are typically… by Government nee…
lol, Nick you think US oil is cheap? Canukistan's is way cheaper. Why do you think the Northern mid-west is powered by Western Canadian Select?
Ans. Nafta's "Proportionality Clause" sure doesn't hurt... but don't let me shit on anyone's delusions of victimhood
Everyone will get a big laugh out of this one...Our idiots that run Canada have shut down any new potential pipelines from Alberta to Eastern Canada. So now Alberta gets WTI price and eastern Canada pays Brent price from the Saudis.
And there are actually at least two Liberal voters that say they will vote for Trudeau again...Mr and Mrs Trudeau. I'm not sure about his mother.