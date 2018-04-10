"Witch Hunt" Escalates As Prosecutors Ask Trump Org For Stormy Daniels' Documents

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 13:39

Following what we now know was an FBI raid on Trump's lawayer's offices  to gather documents related to payments to women who claimed to have an affair with President Trump, The Wall Street Journal reports  that sources say federal prosecutors in New York have asked the Trump Organization for records relating to a $130,000 payment made by his personal lawyer to a former adult-film actress.

The NY Times just confirmed that the raid on Trump's lawyer's office was related to payments to various women claiming to have had an affair with the President.

And now WSJ reports that the request of the Trump Organization came in connection with those raids by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Monday on the office, hotel room and home of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

As a reminder, Mr. Cohen made the payment to Stephanie Clifford, a former porn star known professionally as Stormy Daniels, less than two weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

The payment was in exchange for Ms. Clifford’s signing a nondisclosure agreement about an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump in 2006.

Mr. Cohen and White House representatives have denied any sexual encounter took place between Mr. Trump and Ms. Clifford. Mr. Trump said publicly last week he was unaware of the deal Mr. Cohen made with her, and that he didn’t know where the money came from.

Of course, there is no confirmation of this 'source':

Mr. Cohen and his lawyer, Steven Ryan, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. A Trump Organization representative said, “We do not generally comment on such matters, but have and will continue to comply with inquiries from proper authorities.” A spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment.

But it seems the "WITCH HUNT" just got more Salem-y.

HopefulCynical Jim in MN Tue, 04/10/2018 - 13:43

Mueller is up to his eyeballs in Cankles' corruption. That's a YUUUGE part of why he's doing all this - stalling, hoping for his "blue wave." Trump is going to have to play defense until the midterms.

Get everyone you know out to vote for the GOP, no matte how bad the candidate is. Yertle and Ryno are deliberately trying to tank the midterms, so the Dems can impeach Trump.

EuroPox RhinoSilver Tue, 04/10/2018 - 14:14

I am willing to bet that the reason Trump is pissed about this is that Stormy is his set up, intended to fool CNN and others.  She is working with Trump.  If she was real, wouldn’t we have heard from her before the election with the others who came forward then?  Back in 2016, Karen McDougal, also claimed that she had had an affair that started in 2006 and got a lot of publicity - why would Stormy have waited?

She is being paid to pretend to deny/admit an affair as appropriate and has been good at it.  Now the FBI has the proof that it has been a joke all along.  Pity.

HopefulCynical EuroPox Tue, 04/10/2018 - 14:42

It's not a bad theory, actually. Hell, Trump might even be feigning upset at the raid. After all, if you're correct, WTF are they going to say? "Oh that Trump, he's so stupid - but he played all of us like fucking fiddles...again. And yeah, the porn star was in on it. Ooops."

Then Trump gets to lower the boom of "you asshat swamp rats violated attorney-client privilege and all you got was another nothingburger."

So, it's possible.

Uchtdorf ne-tiger Tue, 04/10/2018 - 14:00

I was wondering why the "O" in Organization was capitalized and searched on startpage.com

 

Found a Wikipedia entry there:

The Trump Organization is the collective name of a group of approximately 500 business entities of which U.S. President Donald Trump is the sole or principal owner.[4] Around 250 use the Trump name.[5][6]

It was originated in 1923 by Trump's grandmother and father as Elizabeth Trump & Son. From 1971 to 2017, Donald Trump ran the organization as chairman and president.[7]

Chupacabra-322 Harnar Tue, 04/10/2018 - 15:01

April 10, 2018: Ep. 695 The Biggest Coverup in American History

 

In this episode I address the Mueller investigation’s disturbing new moves and why they tell a bigger story about Mueller’s intent.

 

https://www.bongino.com/april-10-2018-ep-695-the-biggest-coverup-in-american-history/

 

 

Now, the tittle of today’s show.  Which I just thought of. Is gonna be the biggest cover up in American History.”  Because now don’t miss this part. Now I’m gonna lay out to you, why this this going on? Why they’re targeting Cohen?  And, why only Bob Mueller is the guy.  We’re adding another chapter to my book today because last night. BOOM! Something else happened.  Got some new info. and I was like...YES! Now it makes sense.

 

I told you before that Bob Mueller was the only guy they’ve could of appointed to the Special Counsel because they’re covering things up that happened in the Clinton & Obama years.  I’m gonna get to those two in a second some of you may have heard them before....but, they’re important in light of what’s going on.  

 

We have of course the failure to vet the Dossier.  That involved one of Bob Muller’s Chiefs of Staff.  I’ll get to that.  We have Rob Rosenstein & Mueller involved in the Rosa Tom Tennix Case the precursor to the Uranium One debacle.  And, the informant who knew Hillary Clinton was trying to be influenced by foreign operators.  We’ll get to that in a second too.  Muller was intimately involved or his people in both of these.  Muller was the only guy to run this smoke screen.  

 

They’re running this investigation right now.  To keep the intention on Trump entirely to distract you from what Bob Muller, Hillary Clinton, Barrack Obama, Susan Rice, Samantha Power, John Brennan, Jim Clapper, Rod Rosenstein & the whole Swamp did. 

 

It is crystal clear right now.  Also, convenient Joe.  What’s coming out in the next few days.  The IG Report by Michael Horowitz.  The Internal Affairs Report on the FBI’s handling and the DOJ’s handling of the Hillary Clinton Case.  I told you this was going to be devastating because Session’s team has been working on it around the clock.  And, it is going to be Damning. And, I’m telling you.  Heads are gonna roll on this thing.

 

dirty fingernails ArgentDawn Tue, 04/10/2018 - 14:17

I could really give 2 fucks about this topic when the fucker is willingly starting WW3. I don't care about pressure on him, the reality of WW3 *should* be the line you don't cross but that giant pussy has no spine. He whines about unvalidated persecution and then does the same fucking thing to every opponent. Fuck him. He could have stood tall right out of the gate but chose not to. This is what ignorance in the population and leaders gets us.

DillyDilly bearwinkle Tue, 04/10/2018 - 14:33

Mueller was nominated for the position of FBI director by George W. Bush on July 5, 2001.[28]

The Senate unanimously confirmed Mueller as FBI director on August 2, 2001, voting 98–0 in favor of his appointment.[32] He had previously served as acting deputy attorney general of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) for several months before officially becoming the FBI director on September 4, 2001, just one week before the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center.[6]

 

On February 11, 2003, one month before the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, Mueller gave testimony to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Mueller informed the American public that "[s]even countries designated as state sponsors of terrorism—Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Cuba and North Korea—remain active in the United States and continue to support terrorist groups that have targeted Americans

 

~~~

 

So basically ~ Mueller was THE GUY to sweep 9/11 under the rug (from the FBI POV), and then to get us into never ending wars in the ME

 

any questions?

 

* & I'm still trying to wrap my head around exactly what Americans have been targeted by terrorist groups from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Cuba and North Korea— that remain active in the United States

DillyDilly two hoots Tue, 04/10/2018 - 13:58

@two hoots

 

But they're gonna use TWITTER to MAGA and clear their reputations!!! Of that you can be sure!

 

Somewhere in between, they'll sign 1.3T Omnibus bills, hand you the tab, and send carrier groups off to the coast of Syria to start WW3 to remind you how PRESIDENTIAL they are so that hopefully they won't have to sit at the kids table at Netanyahu's Thanksgiving party...

Cloud9.5 Thought Processor Tue, 04/10/2018 - 13:54

We are at the end of politics.  The old mold has been shattered.  In the past, when you lost, the loser went to the back page.  Then, the party picked itself up, burnished its image, and polished its talking points all the while maintaining its position of the loyal opposition.   What we have here is an ongoing never ending counter coup.  This is going to spill out into the nation.

Joe Davola Cloud9.5 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 14:13

You might want to read about the political atmosphere around Adams/Jackson elections.  In the history rhymes category, there are accusations of one candidate hiring prostitutes while on a trip to Russia.  At least, so far, no one's spouse in our current situation has succumbed to the vapors (or whatever people succumbed to while being dragged through the mud 190 years ago).

DosZap nope-1004 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 13:47

If TRUMP had a brain, he would subtly ask Sessions to CHANGE the focus of Mueller's SMALLPOX outbreak, and if he does REPLACE him asap.Appoint an AG that will END this NOW.It's Captain Obvious Mueller has gone smooth ass nuts.Sessions only recused himself from the RUSSIAN part of the Campaign, Mueller has gone SO FAR past this, time to end this charade.(Rosenstein should at the bear minimum, RECUSE himself, and Sessions should appoint NEW parameters for Mueller,or SHUT it down completely, IF Mueller has NO REAL CRIMES to prosecute Trump.Trump is a fool if he does an interview with Mueller.

 

 

Totally_Disill… nope-1004 Tue, 04/10/2018 - 13:52

If true Trump has tryst with either/both women - SO WHAT?  It's a matter between Trump and Melania.  I frankly don't care who Trump boinked...it was BEFORE his inauguration and has no bearing on why I voted for him.  I suggest Trump admit to Mueller and eliminate Mueller's witch hunt for misstating facts to the FBI.  America has seen that our constitution affords NO PROTECTION against illegal search and seizures.  Beware, we are on our own!

Jon_Locke Totally_Disill… Tue, 04/10/2018 - 14:08

the potential problem is not the affair/one night stand, the claim is that the payoff is somehow breaking campaign laws. Which I don't see how unless campaign funds were used to pay her. That would be the only way. Even so, unless that is a paper that Trump signed saying so they can't tie it to him. Therefore their only move is to pressure Cohen into selling out Trump saying that Trump ordered him to do it. The thing is Trump pays better and can Cohen a get out jail free card.