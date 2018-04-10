"Witch Hunt" Escalates As Prosecutors Ask Trump Org For Stormy Daniels' Documents

Following what we now know was an FBI raid on Trump's lawayer's offices to gather documents related to payments to women who claimed to have an affair with President Trump, The Wall Street Journal reports that sources say federal prosecutors in New York have asked the Trump Organization for records relating to a $130,000 payment made by his personal lawyer to a former adult-film actress.

The NY Times just confirmed that the raid on Trump's lawyer's office was related to payments to various women claiming to have had an affair with the President.

And now WSJ reports that the request of the Trump Organization came in connection with those raids by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Monday on the office, hotel room and home of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

As a reminder, Mr. Cohen made the payment to Stephanie Clifford, a former porn star known professionally as Stormy Daniels, less than two weeks before the 2016 presidential election. The payment was in exchange for Ms. Clifford’s signing a nondisclosure agreement about an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump in 2006. Mr. Cohen and White House representatives have denied any sexual encounter took place between Mr. Trump and Ms. Clifford. Mr. Trump said publicly last week he was unaware of the deal Mr. Cohen made with her, and that he didn’t know where the money came from.

Of course, there is no confirmation of this 'source':

Mr. Cohen and his lawyer, Steven Ryan, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. A Trump Organization representative said, “We do not generally comment on such matters, but have and will continue to comply with inquiries from proper authorities.” A spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment.

But it seems the "WITCH HUNT" just got more Salem-y.