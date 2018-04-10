WTI/RBOB Slide After Surprise Crude Build

The last two days have seen WTI/RBOB prices soar (as trade-war fears ebb and Saudi hopes for higher prices) but they gave a little back after API reported a surprise crude build and notable Gasoline build.
API
-
Crude +1.758mm (-1.25mm exp)
-
Cushing +1.452mm (+2mm exp)
-
Gasoline +2.005mm
-
Distillates -3.849mm
Last week's surprise Crude draw (and expectation of a draw) was turned around as API reported a surprise 1.758mm barrel crude build...
Notably the Brent-WTI spread widened above $5...
As Bloomberg reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping said zero-sum mentalities were “out of place” and backed dialogue to resolve disputes, dissipating fears of a trade spat with the U.S. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is said to want to get prices near $80 to fund spending and support the valuation of its state oil giant’s initial public offering.
Whether oil prices are up on fundamentals or not, "it’s a risk-on type day,” said Bob Yawger, director of futures at Mizuho Securities USA Inc. in New York. “The biggest correlation is to the equity markets."
In two days, the oil market dispelled the pessimism of two weeks largely dominated by concerns over U.S.-China tensions and a buildup of stockpiles at America’s largest distribution hub in Oklahoma.
And the reaction to API's surprise crude build...
Comments
Good.
surprise draw today, then surprise build tomorrow.. lol always a surprise daily
In reply to Good. by JimmyJones
You have to create some volatility in oil markets or traders and commodity desks could not make money. Without volatility- you cannot trade- all you could do is write puts and calls and then nobody would buy them because there would not be any volatility.
One of many great scams employed to fleece consumers at the pump.
Standby for more BS and "surprises" as big oil and traders begin the long march toward the annual Memorial Day fleecing of the sheep.
In reply to surprise draw today, then… by Liquid_Silver
stomach says it's late 2014, but brain doesn't believe
WTI and RBOB slide after surprise crude build? Really? What did they slide down to? Oh, that's right...prices on WTI slid about 12 cents after soaring between $2 and $3/bbl today, following yesterday's surge.
But I am curious:
Now that Saudi Arabia is asking for $80/bbl (not the $70 that they just recently jawboned for, and today Brent far surpassed the $71 mark), no of course they're not happy...but I'd like to know who is going to do their bidding?
Hedge fund managers? What will the oil bulls do with that money? Offer to pay the increase on everyone's gas bill to fill up their tanks or all combine to offset the rise in airline tickets due to higher fuel costs?
Who here still believes that there is a market when yesterday's headlines read, "Oil up as U.S. stock markets rise", and today's headline read, "Oil up as Chinese president Xi calms fears of a trade war." So, what does this have to do with the laws of supply vs. demand on WTI? Don't they have their own futures for crude oil now, based in yuan?
And, only if you dare, how many of you have ever heard of "long unwinding"? Be honest...it's the antonym of short-covering! Most don't know about it because market laws seem to stipulate that it's not allowed to exist.
I'm still figuring the Saudi's need fifty per, and are jawboning for as much as they can get.
Auction action.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uzq_-M9WP0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hO7XGvYDBhc
Bonus: inspirational...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ns2FkZNTC0
In reply to WTI and RBOB slide after… by Santa_Claus
Wow...just wow.
***Surprise*** crude build. Like it just popped up out of nowhere.